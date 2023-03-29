Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2799   CNE100002367

CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(2799)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:19 2023-03-29 am EDT
0.4550 HKD    0.00%
12:21pChina Huarong swings to annual loss as core business weakens
RE
07:07aRendong Holdings Elects Vice Chairman
MT
03/20UBS-Credit Suisse Merger Pulls Down Hong Kong Stocks; China Huarong Asset Management Tumbles 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Huarong swings to annual loss as core business weakens

03/29/2023 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Huarong Asset Management Co is seen at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Company Ltd on Wednesday swung to an annual loss due to the weak performance of its distressed asset management business.

The company, one of four major state-owned distressed debt managers, said total income from the unit fell 38% to 32.11 billion yuan ($4.66 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.

A combination of factors such as fluctuations in the capital market, the macroeconomic situation and the downturn in the real estate industry impacted the business, the company said.

The Beijing-headquartered firm reported an annual loss attributable of 27.58 billion yuan, compared with a profit of 378.5 million yuan a year earlier.

Total income from continuing operations came in at 37.26 billion yuan for the annual year, down from 68.09 billion yuan last year.

Earlier this month, Huarong and its investment arms were fined for internal governance lapses, risk control failures and severe inaccuracy of accounting information from 2014 to 2019.

($1 = 6.8860 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. 0.00% 0.455 Delayed Quote.10.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.21% 6.89208 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
All news about CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
12:21pChina Huarong swings to annual loss as core business weakens
RE
07:07aRendong Holdings Elects Vice Chairman
MT
03/20UBS-Credit Suisse Merger Pulls Down Hong Kong Stocks; China Huarong Asset Management Tu..
MT
03/20China Huarong Asset Management Warns of Net Loss in 2022
MT
03/19Deloitte Fined 212 Million Yuan in China Over Huarong Asset Audits
MT
03/19China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.(SEHK:2799)..
CI
03/19China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year ..
CI
03/17China fines Deloitte $30.8 million over audit failings
AQ
03/17China fines Deloitte $31 million for auditing negligence
RE
03/15Huarong to Become Everbright's Fourth-Largest Shareholder After Bond Conversion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 617 M 7 653 M 7 653 M
Net income 2022 -156 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 978 M 4 651 M 4 651 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 CNY
Average target price 0,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Min Li President & Executive Director
Wenhui Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jian Zhong Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Jun Liu Chairman
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.10.98%4 651
BLACKSTONE INC.12.76%59 095
KKR & CO. INC.8.47%43 357
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.80%33 726
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.98%16 756
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION17.04%14 379
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer