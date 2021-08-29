Log in
    2799   CNE100002367

CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(2799)
China's Huarong posts $24.5 million first-half profit after annual loss

08/29/2021 | 09:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Huarong Asset Management Co is seen at its office in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd posted a 158.3 million yuan ($24.46 million) first-half profit following a deep 2020 loss and outlined plans to shore up its balance sheet in a a Hong Kong exchange filing on Sunday.

In the second half of 2021, Huarong would actively "focus on the core business" and plans in the near future to dispose of subsidiaries with non-core business, it said.

Huarong is one of the four state distressed debt managers and counts China's finance ministry as its biggest shareholder.

It had warned investors of a massive $16 billion in annual losses on Aug. 18, citing provision for credit impairment partially related to the disposal of risky assets linked to its former chairman Lai Xiaomin.

Sunday's annual results statement, which confirmed the deep loss, was delayed by nearly five months because of restructuring uncertainties.

As part of a official restructuring plan, Huarong earlier this month said a CITIC Group Corp-led state consortium would take stakes in the company.

($1 = 6.4711 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 44 761 M 6 917 M 6 917 M
Net income 2019 2 294 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2019 762 B 118 B 118 B
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
Yield 2019 1,00%
Capitalization 33 006 M 5 117 M 5 100 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 10 687
Free-Float 22,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Qiang Liang President
Zhan Feng Wang Chairman
Jian Zhong Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Chun Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ning Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.18.60%5 117
BLACKROCK, INC.29.71%145 338
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.82%89 216
UBS GROUP AG23.46%58 627
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.44.36%50 527
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)32.92%48 692