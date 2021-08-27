China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Huarong Energy Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Period") together with comparative figures. This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited, but has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Boosted by the Acquisition (as defined below) of Nantong Zhuosheng (as defined below) in January 2021 and the growth in the trading business, the overall operational business performance of the Group improved significantly in the Period compared to the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Comparative Period").

The Group recorded a revenue of RMB135.4 million, compared to the revenue of RMB14.3 million for the Comparative Period. The Group generated a gross profit of RMB22.9 million (for the Comparative Period: RMB3.8 million) from the oil exploration business, as well as the newly acquired oil storage business.

Loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company was RMB82.8 million for the Period, while profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company was RMB465.0 million for the Comparative Period. The decrease of profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was mainly driven by the discharge of the Relevant Guarantees (as defined below). There was no Relevant Guarantees discharged during the Period, and the accrued interest for the financial guarantee contracts and net finance cost contributed RMB94.0 million to the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company.

The Group's net deficit position was improved during the Period. Compared to 31 December 2020, the net deficit decreased by RMB123.3 million which was largely driven by the Acquisition of Nantong Zhuosheng (as defined below).