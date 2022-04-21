China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED ѝ഻㨟῞㜭Ⓚ㛑ԭᴹ䲀ޜਨ

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

NOTICE OF THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 annual general meeting (the "2022 AGM") of China Huarong Energy Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 43/F, Shanghai Sunglow Riverfront Centre, No. 899 Rui Ning Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, the PRC on Wednesday, 8 June 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors of the Company and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2021.

2. To re-elect the following retiring directors: (a) Mr. Hong Liang as an executive director of the Company; (b) Mr. Niu Jianmin as an executive director of the Company; and (c) Mr. Wang Jin Lian as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

3. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of all directors of the Company.

4. To re-appoint Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration.

5. To consider as special business, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions with or without amendments:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

A. "THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) below and in substitution for all previous authorities, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company and to make or

grant offers, agreements, options and other rights, or issue warrants and other securities including bonds, debentures and notes convertible into shares of the Company, which would or might require the exercise of such powers, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements, options and other rights, or issue warrants and other securities, which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or to be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to or in consequence of: (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) the exercise of any option under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to option holders of shares in the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company; or (iv) any adjustment, after the date of grant or issue of any options, rights to subscribe or other securities referred to above, in the price at which shares in the Company shall be subscribed, and/or in the number of shares in the Company which shall be subscribed, on exercise of relevant rights under such options, warrants or other securities, such adjustment being made in accordance with, or as contemplated by, the terms of such options, rights to subscribe or other securities; or



(v) a specified authority granted by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting,

shall not exceed 20 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d) for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii) the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable law or the Articles of Association of the Company to be held; or

(iii) the revocation, variation or renewal of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares in the Company, or an offer of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares, open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares in the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject in all cases to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong)."

B. "THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to make repurchase of its own shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange (as the case may be) and the Code on Takeovers and Mergers of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the aggregate nominal amount of shares of the Company to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) above shall be limited accordingly; and

(c) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiry of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable law or the Articles of Association of the Company to be held; or (iii) the revocation, variation or renewal of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."



C.

"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolution nos. 5A and 5B, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company and for the time being in force to exercise the powers of the Company to allot shares be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted by the resolution set out as resolution no. 5B, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution."

