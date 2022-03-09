Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Huarong Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   KYG2116D1198

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1101)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Huarong Energy : Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING

03/09/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01101)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by China Huarong Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the currently available information to the Board, it is expected that the Group will record a loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of no more than RMB180.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Year"), as compared with the profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company of approximately RMB782.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Comparative Year").

The loss for the Year was primarily attributable to the additional interest accrued on the provision for Relevant Guarantee contracts.

The profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company of approximately RMB782.6 million for the Comparative Year was mainly attributable to the reverse of the provision for the Relevant Guarantee contracts amounting to RMB2,000.0 million. There was no Relevant Guarantee released or discharged during the Year, which was mainly driven by the complex internal process of the relevant banks, therefore the progress of the discharge of the Relevant Guarantee during the Year was longer than anticipated.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing its the consolidated financial information of the Group for the Year, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management according to the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the Year, which have not yet been confirmed by the auditor and the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors should read the annual results announcement of the Group for the Year, which will be published by the end of March 2022.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

CHEN Qiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors:

Mr. CHEN Qiang (Chairman), Mr. HONG Liang, Ms. ZHU Wen Hua and Mr. NIU Jianmin. Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. WANG Jin Lian, Ms. ZHOU Zhan and Mr. LAM Cheung Mau.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
09:42aCHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING
PU
02/09CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
01/06CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF..
PU
2021CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SI..
PU
2021China Huarong Energy Company Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results ..
CI
2021CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
2021China Huarong Energy Company Limited Provides Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Six M..
CI
2021CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
2021CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Notice of the 2021 agm
PU
2021CHINA HUARONG ENERGY : Proposed re-election of the retiring directors proposed general man..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34,8 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
Net income 2020 783 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2020 3 377 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 304 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 84,3x
EV / Sales 2020 111x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Huarong Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Qiang Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Hong Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jin Lian Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhan Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheung Mau Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-14.29%51
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.14.01%4 737
PAREX RESOURCES INC.33.41%2 638
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.18.77%2 292
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION107.56%1 017
BERRY CORPORATION30.40%882