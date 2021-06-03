Log in
    1101   KYG2116D1198

CHINA HUARONG ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1101)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Huarong Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 May 2021

06/03/2021 | 03:35am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/5/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited

Date Submitted

3 Jun 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01101

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

52,994,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$26,497,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

52,994,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$26,497,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Convertible Preference Shares

(1) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Class A Convertible Preference Shares

No. of

convertible

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,330,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$1,165,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,330,000,000

HK$0.50 HK$1,165,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Class B Convertible Preference Shares

No. of

convertible

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,330,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$1,165,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,330,000,000

HK$0.50 HK$1,165,000,000

(3) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Class C Convertible Preference Shares

No. of

convertible

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,346,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$1,173,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

2,346,000,000

HK$0.50

HK$1,173,000,000

March 2019

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$30,000,000,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of convertible preference shares

No. of other

(1)

(2)

(1)

(2)

(3)

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,770,491,507

N/A

2,330,000,000

2,330,000,000

2,346,000,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

0

0

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

4,770,491,507

N/A

2,330,000,000

2,330,000,000

2,346,000,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Post-Listing

Share Option

Scheme

(adopted on

24/10/2010)

Ordinary Shares

0

0

0

0

0

24,761,000

(Note 1)

2.

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Convertible Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HK$0

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Convertible Preference shares)

(Other class)

March 2019

Disclaimer

China Huarong Energy Company Limited published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
