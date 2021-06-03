China Huarong Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 May 2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/5/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Huarong Energy Company Limited
Date Submitted
3 Jun 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 01101
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
52,994,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$26,497,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
52,994,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$26,497,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Convertible Preference Shares
(1) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Class A Convertible Preference Shares
No. of
convertible
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,330,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,165,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,330,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,165,000,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Class B Convertible Preference Shares
No. of
convertible
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,330,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,165,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,330,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,165,000,000
(3) Stock code : N/A
Description :
Class C Convertible Preference Shares
No. of
convertible
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,346,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,173,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
2,346,000,000
HK$0.50
HK$1,173,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
HK$30,000,000,000
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of convertible preference shares
No. of other
(1)
(2)
(1)
(2)
(3)
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
4,770,491,507
N/A
2,330,000,000
2,330,000,000
2,346,000,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
0
0
0
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
4,770,491,507
N/A
2,330,000,000
2,330,000,000
2,346,000,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Post-Listing
Share Option
Scheme
(adopted on
24/10/2010)
Ordinary Shares
0
0
0
0
0
24,761,000
(Note 1)
2.
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Convertible Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
HK$0
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Convertible Preference shares)
(Other class
)
