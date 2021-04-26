China Huirong Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT - RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIRONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 匯 融 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1290)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will retire from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.

The Board proposes the appointment of Mr. Liang Jianhong as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

The above proposed appointment of an independent non-executive director is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of ordinary resolution at the 2021 AGM.

RETIREMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Zhang Huaqiao (''Mr. Zhang''), an independent non-executive director of the Company, will retire from the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Company (the

''2021 AGM'').

Mr. Zhang has informed the Board that since he wishes to devote more time to other business endeavours, he will not offer himself for re-election and will accordingly retire from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.

After his retirement, Mr. Zhang will no longer serve as the chairman of the Company's remuneration committee (the ''Remuneration Committee'') and a member of the Company's nomination committee

(the ''Nomination Committee'').