China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
03/12/2021 | 06:39am EST
BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
Total revenues were RMB182.0 million, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating income was RMB100.8 million, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net income was RMB91.8 million, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights
Total revenues were RMB635.9 million, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.
Operating income was RMB325.2 million, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.
Net income was RMB294.0 million, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.
“Despite an unprecedented year, our business has kept growth and our profits were solid in the fourth quarter,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “As we have entered 2021, we will continue to implement our focused strategy to invest in research and development to achieve sustainable and long-term growth.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
CIH reported total revenues of RMB182.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% from RMB76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
Revenues from marketplace services were RMB96.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.4% from RMB91.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB33.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB47.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB26.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.5% from RMB21.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Income
Operating Income was RMB100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Income
Net income was RMB91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
CIH reported total revenues of RMB635.9 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.
Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB303.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB268.6 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
Revenues from marketplace services were RMB332.6 million for 2020, an increase of 6.9% from RMB311.1 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB105.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB110.5 million in 2019.
Operating Expenses
Operating Expenses were RMB205.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB181.6 million in 2019.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB112.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.5% from RMB99.0 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.
General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million for 2020, an increase of 12.4% from RMB82.6 million in 2019.
Operating Income
Operating Income was RMB325.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB49.1 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB44.7 million in 2019.
Net Income
Net income was RMB294.0 million for 2020, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, the management expects to maintain a double-digit growth momentum on its total revenue for 2021. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”))
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
280,355
214,076
Short-term investments
391,671
125,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
34,938
24,243
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,559
4,566
Amount due from related parties
-
4,820
Total current assets
709,523
372,705
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,345
2,873
ROU assets
44,369
49,595
Good Will
1,744
-
Total non-current assets
48,458
52,468
Total assets
757,981
425,173
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
9,343
7,844
Income taxes payable
26,737
23,396
Deferred revenue
224,141
203,531
Amounts due to related parties
156
7,734
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
90,673
84,250
Total current liabilities
351,050
326,755
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term lease liability
27,427
37,679
Other non-current liabilities
56,086
39,757
Total non-current liabilities
83,513
77,436
Total liabilities
434,563
404,191
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Equity
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936
500
500
Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019
163
163
Treasury shares
(42
)
(46
)
Capital deficit
(126,567
)
(135,179
)
Retained earnings
449,659
155,324
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,496
220
Total ordinary shareholders’ equity
325,209
20,982
Noncontrolling interest
(1,791
)
-
Total shareholders’ equity
323,418
20,982
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
757,981
425,173
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
Three Months Ended December 31
Year Ended December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
181,967
168,291
635,910
579,650
Cost of revenues
(33,359
)
(33,940
)
(105,528
)
(110,492
)
Gross profit
148,608
134,351
530,382
469,158
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(25,969
)
(26,370
)
(112,414
)
(99,020
)
General and administrative expenses
(21,889
)
(21,160
)
(92,818
)
(82,615
)
Operating income
100,750
86,821
325,150
287,523
Interest income
354
710
1,625
2,200
Change in fair value of securities
1,359
1,786
1,359
(1,152
)
Investment income
3,092
714
8,983
714
Government grants
1,372
17
5,997
903
Income before income taxes
106,927
90,048
343,114
290,188
Income tax expenses
(15,150
)
(15,288
)
(49,079
)
(44,737
)
Net income
91,777
74,760
294,035
245,451
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(304
)
-
(304
)
-
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
92,081
74,760
294,339
245,451
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments, net of RMB451 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
2,556
607
7,900
607
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB464 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(2,628
)
(607
)
(7,636
)
(607
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
943
21
1,012
(7
)
Total comprehensive income
92,648
74,781
295,311
245,444
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
92,952
74,781
295,615
245,444
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
1.02
0.83
3.28
2.74
Diluted
1.02
0.83
3.27
2.73
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: