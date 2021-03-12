Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  China Index Holdings Limited    CIH

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

03/12/2021 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB182.0 million, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Operating income was RMB100.8 million, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • Net income was RMB91.8 million, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB635.9 million, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.
  • Operating income was RMB325.2 million, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.
  • Net income was RMB294.0 million, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.

“Despite an unprecedented year, our business has kept growth and our profits were solid in the fourth quarter,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “As we have entered 2021, we will continue to implement our focused strategy to invest in research and development to achieve sustainable and long-term growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB182.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.1% from RMB168.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.4% from RMB76.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB96.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.4% from RMB91.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB33.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB47.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB47.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB26.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.5% from RMB21.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.0% from RMB86.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB15.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.8% from RMB74.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB635.9 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB579.7 million in 2019.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB303.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB268.6 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB332.6 million for 2020, an increase of 6.9% from RMB311.1 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB105.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB110.5 million in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB205.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.0% from RMB181.6 million in 2019.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB112.4 million for 2020, an increase of 13.5% from RMB99.0 million in 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB92.8 million for 2020, an increase of 12.4% from RMB82.6 million in 2019.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB325.2 million for 2020, an increase of 13.1% from RMB287.6 million in 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB49.1 million for 2020, an increase of 9.7% from RMB44.7 million in 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB294.0 million for 2020, an increase of 19.8% from RMB245.5 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, the management expects to maintain a double-digit growth momentum on its total revenue for 2021. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on March 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:+65 67135600
Toll-Free/Local Toll: 
United States+1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472
Hong Kong+852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773
Mainland China+86 800-820-5506 / +86 400-120-0948
Direct Event Passcode1578624#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1578624#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1578624#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to join the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1853648

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on March 12, 2021 through 08:59 AM ET March 20, 2021. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:+61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll: 
United States+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206
Conference ID:1853648

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: CIH-IR@fang.com

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”))

  As of December 31,  As of December 31, 
  2020   2019 
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 280,355  214,076 
Short-term investments 391,671  125,000 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 34,938  24,243 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,559  4,566 
Amount due from related parties -  4,820 
Total current assets 709,523  372,705 
       
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment, net 2,345  2,873 
ROU assets 44,369  49,595 
Good Will 1,744  - 
Total non-current assets 48,458  52,468 
       
Total assets 757,981  425,173 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT      
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable 9,343  7,844 
Income taxes payable 26,737  23,396 
Deferred revenue 224,141  203,531 
Amounts due to related parties 156  7,734 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 90,673  84,250 
Total current liabilities 351,050  326,755 
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Long-term lease liability 27,427  37,679 
Other non-current liabilities 56,086  39,757 
Total non-current liabilities 83,513  77,436 
       
Total liabilities 434,563  404,191 
       
Commitments and contingencies -  - 
       
Equity      
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936 500  500 
Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 163  163 
Treasury shares (42) (46)
Capital deficit (126,567) (135,179)
Retained earnings 449,659  155,324 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,496  220 
Total ordinary shareholders’ equity 325,209  20,982 
Noncontrolling interest (1,791) - 
Total shareholders’ equity 323,418  20,982 
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 757,981  425,173 
       


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB)

 Three Months Ended
December 31
 Year Ended
December 31
 2020  2019  2020  2019 
Revenues181,967  168,291  635,910  579,650 
Cost of revenues(33,359) (33,940) (105,528) (110,492)
Gross profit148,608  134,351  530,382  469,158 
            
Operating expenses:           
Selling and marketing expenses(25,969) (26,370) (112,414) (99,020)
General and administrative expenses(21,889) (21,160) (92,818) (82,615)
            
Operating income 100,750  86,821  325,150  287,523 
Interest income354  710  1,625  2,200 
Change in fair value of securities1,359  1,786  1,359  (1,152)
Investment income3,092  714  8,983  714 
Government grants1,372  17  5,997  903 
            
Income before income taxes 106,927  90,048  343,114  290,188 
Income tax expenses(15,150) (15,288) (49,079) (44,737)
            
Net income 91,777  74,760  294,035  245,451 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests(304) -  (304) - 
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders92,081  74,760  294,339  245,451 
            
Other comprehensive income           
Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments, net of RMB451 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 20192,556  607  7,900  607 
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB464 and 107 income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019(2,628) (607) (7,636) (607)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes943  21  1,012  (7)
            
Total comprehensive income 92,648  74,781  295,311  245,444 
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders92,952  74,781  295,615  245,444 
       
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: 
Basic1.02  0.83  3.28  2.74 
Diluted1.02  0.83  3.27  2.73 
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: 
Basic90,048,134  89,739,655   89,842,465  89,739,655 
Diluted90,162,622  90,133,853   89,930,473  89,770,212 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:40aCHINA INDEX  : Earnings Flash (CIH) CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED Posts Q4 Revenu..
MT
06:39aChina Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited ..
GL
03/08Price and policy fears drive Chinese investors into cloistered stocks
RE
03/07China's Home Prices Edge Up 0.2% Between January-February
MT
03/02MARKET CHATTER : China's Banking Watchdog Chairman Says 'Very Worried' About Pro..
MT
03/01Asian ADRs Move Lower on Monday Trading
MT
02/28MARKET CHATTER : New Home Price Growth in China Moderates in February, Private S..
MT
02/28China Feb home price growth cools as large cities tighten rules - private sur..
RE
02/26China Index Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March..
GL
02/23WEIBO  : China's Weibo hires banks for Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 580 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2019 245 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net cash 2019 301 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 357 M 209 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Index Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tian Quan Mo Chairman
Jie Jiao Independent Director
Robert Ciemniak Independent Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.34%209
S&P GLOBAL INC.4.99%83 075
RELX PLC-3.38%46 615
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.91%43 033
WOLTERS KLUWER-0.64%21 432
EQUIFAX INC.-10.52%20 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ