China Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB170.9 million, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.





were RMB170.9 million, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating income was RMB86.5 million, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.





was RMB86.5 million, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Net income was RMB76.1 million, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB170.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB88.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% from RMB77.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.





were RMB88.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% from RMB77.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB82.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.7% from RMB80.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB29.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB29.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Expenses



Operating expenses were RMB55.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.1% from RMB52.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.2% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.





were RMB30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.2% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount. General and administrative expenses were RMB24.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB25.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB86.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB13.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.8% from RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB76.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Business Outlook



Based on current operations and market conditions, the management remains confident to believe that the Company will maintain a double-digit growth momentum both on its annual revenue and on its net profits for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.



Conference Call Information



About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 139,835 214,076 Short-term investments 417,265 125,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 42,482 24,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,340 4,566 Amount due from related parties 23,351 4,820 Total current assets 626,273 372,705 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,387 2,873 Right of use assets 45,676 49,595 Total non-current assets 48,063 52,468 Total assets 674,336 425,173 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,408 7,844 Income taxes payable 16,672 23,396 Deferred revenue 252,958 203,531 Amounts due to a related party - 7,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 86,815 84,250 Total current liabilities 362,853 326,755 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liability 26,828 37,679 Other non-current liabilities 54,115 39,757 Total non-current liabilities 80,943 77,436 Total liabilities 443,796 404,191 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936 500 500 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 163 163 Treasury shares (42 ) (46 ) Capital deficit (128,284 ) (135,179 ) Retained earnings 357,578 155,324 Accumulated other comprehensive income 625 220 Total equity 230,540 20,982 Total liabilities and equity 674,336 425,173





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30

2020 2019 Revenues 170,929 158,250 Cost of revenues (29,258 ) (29,165 ) Gross profit 141,671 129,085 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (30,258 ) (27,427 ) General and administrative expenses (24,918 ) (25,028 ) Operating income 86,495 76,630 Interest income 411 1,137 Change in fair value of warrants - (1,399 ) Gains on sale of short-term investments 1,815 - Government grants 698 663 Income before income taxes 89,419 77,031 Income tax expenses (13,362 ) (11,001 ) Net income 76,057 66,030 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 87 (71 ) Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments net of RMB331 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 1,875 - Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB272 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (1,543 ) - Total comprehensive income 76,476 65,959 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.84 0.74 Diluted 0.84 0.73 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding: Basic 89,843,594 89,410,461 Diluted 90,249,500 90,133,853

