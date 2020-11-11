China Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
11/11/2020 | 04:39am EST
BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
Total revenues were RMB170.9 million, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating income was RMB86.5 million, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net income was RMB76.1 million, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
CIH reported total revenues of RMB170.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.0% from RMB158.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB88.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.4% from RMB77.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.
Revenues from marketplace services were RMB82.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.7% from RMB80.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was RMB29.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB29.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB55.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.1% from RMB52.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 10.2% from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.
General and administrative expenses were RMB24.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained stable compared to RMB25.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Operating Income
Operating income was RMB86.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% from RMB76.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB13.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.8% from RMB11.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Income
Net income was RMB76.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 15.3% from RMB66.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, the management remains confident to believe that the Company will maintain a double-digit growth momentum both on its annual revenue and on its net profits for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.
CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates and market position. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
139,835
214,076
Short-term investments
417,265
125,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
42,482
24,243
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,340
4,566
Amount due from related parties
23,351
4,820
Total current assets
626,273
372,705
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,387
2,873
Right of use assets
45,676
49,595
Total non-current assets
48,063
52,468
Total assets
674,336
425,173
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
6,408
7,844
Income taxes payable
16,672
23,396
Deferred revenue
252,958
203,531
Amounts due to a related party
-
7,734
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
86,815
84,250
Total current liabilities
362,853
326,755
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term lease liability
26,828
37,679
Other non-current liabilities
54,115
39,757
Total non-current liabilities
80,943
77,436
Total liabilities
443,796
404,191
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Equity:
Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 72,475,630 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 66,411,428 and 65,762,936
500
500
Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
163
163
Treasury shares
(42
)
(46
)
Capital deficit
(128,284
)
(135,179
)
Retained earnings
357,578
155,324
Accumulated other comprehensive income
625
220
Total equity
230,540
20,982
Total liabilities and equity
674,336
425,173
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30
2020
2019
Revenues
170,929
158,250
Cost of revenues
(29,258
)
(29,165
)
Gross profit
141,671
129,085
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(30,258
)
(27,427
)
General and administrative expenses
(24,918
)
(25,028
)
Operating income
86,495
76,630
Interest income
411
1,137
Change in fair value of warrants
-
(1,399
)
Gains on sale of short-term investments
1,815
-
Government grants
698
663
Income before income taxes
89,419
77,031
Income tax expenses
(13,362
)
(11,001
)
Net income
76,057
66,030
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes
87
(71
)
Unrealized holding gains on short-term investments net of RMB331 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
1,875
-
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains on short-term investments realized in net income, net of RMB272 and nil income taxes for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(1,543
)
-
Total comprehensive income
76,476
65,959
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
0.84
0.74
Diluted
0.84
0.73
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding:
Basic
89,843,594
89,410,461
Diluted
90,249,500
90,133,853
