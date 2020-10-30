Log in
China Index Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

10/30/2020

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:+65 67135600
Toll-Free/Local Toll: 
United States+1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472
Hong Kong+852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773
Mainland China+86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948
Direct Event Passcode1383200#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1383200#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1383200#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to join the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9877938

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on November 11, 2020 through 07:59 AM ET November 19, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:+61 2-8199-0299
Toll-Free/Local Toll: 
United States+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
Hong Kong+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
Mainland China+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206
Conference ID:9877938

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang
Investor Relations
Email: CIH-IR@fang.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 580 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net income 2019 245 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net cash 2019 301 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 801 M 119 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Index Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tian Quan Mo Chairman
Jie Jiao Independent Director
Robert Ciemniak Independent Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED-63.46%119
S&P GLOBAL INC.19.30%78 604
RELX PLC-19.16%39 115
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.94%38 786
WOLTERS KLUWER7.35%21 574
EQUIFAX INC.-0.40%17 138
