China new home price growth quickens in October, private survey shows

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese home price growth
quickened in October, driven by stronger increases in bigger
cities, in the eighth month of gains since February's
contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private survey
showed.
New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.4% in October from a
month earlier, accelerating slightly from September's 0.24%
growth, monthly data from China Index Academy (CIA), among
China's biggest independent real estate research firms, shows.
This is broadly in line with the official price trend
released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, which
publishes its data for 70 cities around the middle of each
month.
Home prices in so-called tier-1 cities including Beijing and
Shanghai rose 0.53% in October versus a 0.05% drop in September,
the CIA data published on Sunday showed, while prices in smaller
tier-2 and 3 cities gained 0.34% and 0.33%, respectively.
"The month-on-month growth for October was still mild, and
mainly due to higher price gains in tier-1 cities, where many
high-end projects were rolled out last month," Ma Chen, senior
analyst with CIA, said.
Fewer cities reported monthly gains, however, with the
number falling to 73 from 76 in September, and 26 cities saw
lower home prices, compared with 22 in the preceding month, the
CIA data shows.
On an annual basis, new home prices rose 3.52% in October,
versus September's 3.26% gain.
Policymakers have taken a tougher stance in the second half,
with regulators increasing scrutiny on financing activities of
developers and buyers to prevent rampant growth of leverage.
Land sales by volume grew 4% in the first 10 months,
unchanged from January-September, separate CIA data showed.
