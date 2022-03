China Innovation Investment : 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

2021 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 25/03/2022 22:58 Link SEHK pdf 01217 CH INNOVATION

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:57 Link SEHK pdf 01895 XINYUAN PM

PAYMENT OF SPECIAL INTERIM DIVIDEND BY WAY OF DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE OF SHARES IN JD.COM, INC. 25/03/2022 22:57 Link SEHK pdf 00700 TENCENT

List of Directors and their Role and Function 25/03/2022 22:57 Link SEHK pdf 00570 TRAD CHI MED

(I) RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; (II) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR; AND (III) CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY 25/03/2022 22:57 Link SEHK pdf 00570 TRAD CHI MED

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 01622 REDCO GROUP

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 00036 FE HLDGS INTL

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 00812 SWSI

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK htm 00895 DONGJIANG ENV

Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 02318 PING AN

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR AUDIT COMMITTEE 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 00397 POWER FINANCIAL

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 06185 CANSINOBIO-B

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 25/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 02235 MICROTECH MED-B

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:55 Link SEHK pdf 01440 DEYUN HOLDING

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:55 Link SEHK pdf 02668 PAK TAK INT'L

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:55 Link SEHK PDF 00798 CEOVU

Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 25/03/2022 22:55 Link SEHK pdf 00570 TRAD CHI MED

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 25/03/2022 22:54 Link SEHK pdf 09939 KINTOR PHARMA-B

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR NOMINATION COMMITTEE 25/03/2022 22:54 Link SEHK pdf 00397 POWER FINANCIAL