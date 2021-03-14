China Innovation Investment : NET ASSET VALUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED 中國創新投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 28 February 2021, the unaudited net asset value per share of the Company was approximately HK$ 0.054.

By Order of the Board

China Innovation Investment Limited

Xiang Xin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xiang Xin (Chairman) and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee, the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. An Jing, Ms. Zhou Zan and Mr. Zhang, Yu Clement. Ms. Kung Ching is an alternate Director to Mr. Xiang Xin.

