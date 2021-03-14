Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Innovation Investment Limited    1217   KYG2112R1048

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

(1217)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Innovation Investment : NET ASSET VALUE

03/14/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED 中國創新投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 28 February 2021, the unaudited net asset value per share of the Company was approximately HK$ 0.054.

By Order of the Board

China Innovation Investment Limited

Xiang Xin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xiang Xin (Chairman) and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee, the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. An Jing, Ms. Zhou Zan and Mr. Zhang, Yu Clement. Ms. Kung Ching is an alternate Director to Mr. Xiang Xin.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

China Innovation Investment Limited published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED
06:13aCHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Net asset value
PU
03/12CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Sees 2020 Loss of Up to $1.1 Million
MT
03/04CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Update about false news reports (19) seeking assi..
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Net asset value
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Change of name of principal share registrar and t..
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : 2020 interim report
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Supplement annoucement
PU
2019CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Alleged spy's claims of Chinese intervention hit ..
AQ
2019CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Taiwan president comments on China spy case
AQ
2019CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : DPP chairman says China is 'enemy of Taiwan's dem..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 32,0 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
Net income 2019 23,9 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net cash 2019 369 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 141 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -101x
EV / Sales 2019 -6,74x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Innovation Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xin Xiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zan Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing An Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Clement Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheong Yee Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED10.00%18
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.75%118 568
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.17%94 815
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.46%50 379
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.74%50 314
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.41%39 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ