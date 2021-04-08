Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Innovation Investment Limited    1217   KYG2112R1048

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

(1217)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (20) MR. XIANG AND MS. KUNG ISSUED A BRIEF STATEMENT

04/08/2021 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

中國創新投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (20)

MR. XIANG AND MS. KUNG ISSUED A BRIEF

STATEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "Company") about the false news reports dated 24 November 2019, 25 November 2019, 5 December 2019, 12 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 27 December 2019, 30 December 2019, 17 February 2020, 27 February 2020, 2 June 2020, 17 June 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 July 2020, 8 October 2020, 11 October 2020, 9 November 2020, 1 February 2021, 2 February 2021, 5 February 2021 and 4 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 8 April 2021, the Company's executive director and chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang") and the alternate director Ms. Kung Ching ("Ms. Kung") received a Taiwanese news forwarded by their Taiwan lawyers, with the headline: 「向心夫婦涉洗錢遭起訴 國安法偵辦中」 (Translated as: "Xiangxin and his wife sued for money laundering, and under investigation by National Security Law"). A brief statement is issued as follows:

I. Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung have never initiated an organization in Taiwan, have never been involved in money laundering, and are innocent;

  1. The Taiwan Prosecutor Office's investigation failed to create any results after more than 500 days investigation in the name of "National Security", and temporarily

- 1 -

fabricated the so-called money laundering charges which intend to detain the two in Taiwan indefinitely. Such practice is outrageous;

  1. The Taiwan Prosecutor Office's logic is chaotic. If Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung are alleged to be involved in the "China Communist Party's spy", isn't it illogical for the "China Communist Party's spy" to move the funds from the " Communist Zone" to the "enemy zone"?

IV. Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung have never violated laws anywhere in the world and will make a strong defense after receiving bill of indictment from the Taiwan Prosecutor Office.

The Company will make further announcements with any material developments in this matter or in accordance with other requirements of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

China Innovation Investment Limited

Xiang Xin

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 8 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xiang Xin (Chairman) and Mr. Chan Cheong Yee; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. An Jing, Ms. Zhou Zan and Mr. Zhang Yu, Clement. Ms. Kung Ching is an alternate director to Mr. Xiang Xin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Innovation Investment Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED
12:10aCHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Update about false news reports (20) mr. xiang an..
PU
03/30CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Proposed general mandates to repurchase and issue..
PU
03/14CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Net asset value
PU
03/12CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Sees 2020 Loss of Up to $1.1 Million
MT
03/04CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Update about false news reports (19) seeking assi..
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Net asset value
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Change of name of principal share registrar and t..
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : 2020 interim report
PU
2020CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Supplement annoucement
PU
2019CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT  : Alleged spy's claims of Chinese intervention hit ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -3,64 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net income 2020 -9,81 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2020 223 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -6,71x
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Innovation Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xin Xiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zan Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing An Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Clement Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheong Yee Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED20.00%16
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.39%117 043
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.10%105 624
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION8.68%53 304
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION24.17%52 900
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.74%43 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ