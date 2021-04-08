China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (20) MR. XIANG AND MS. KUNG ISSUED A BRIEF STATEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT LIMITED

中國創新投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1217)

UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (20)

MR. XIANG AND MS. KUNG ISSUED A BRIEF

STATEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "Company") about the false news reports dated 24 November 2019, 25 November 2019, 5 December 2019, 12 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 27 December 2019, 30 December 2019, 17 February 2020, 27 February 2020, 2 June 2020, 17 June 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 July 2020, 8 October 2020, 11 October 2020, 9 November 2020, 1 February 2021, 2 February 2021, 5 February 2021 and 4 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 8 April 2021, the Company's executive director and chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang") and the alternate director Ms. Kung Ching ("Ms. Kung") received a Taiwanese news forwarded by their Taiwan lawyers, with the headline: 「向心夫婦涉洗錢遭起訴 國安法偵辦中」 (Translated as: "Xiangxin and his wife sued for money laundering, and under investigation by National Security Law"). A brief statement is issued as follows:

I. Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung have never initiated an organization in Taiwan, have never been involved in money laundering, and are innocent;