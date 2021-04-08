China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (21) CHINA INNOVATION AND CHINA TRENDS ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INNOVATION CHINA TRENDS INVESTMENT LIMITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國創新投資有限公司 中國趨勢控股有限公司 (於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司) (於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司) （股份代號：1217） （股份代號：8171）

UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (21)

CHINA INNOVATION AND CHINA TRENDS ISSUED A

JOINT STATEMENT

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China Innovation Investment Limited (the "China Innovation") about the false news reports dated 24 November 2019, 25 November 2019, 5 December 2019, 12 December 2019, 17 December 2019, 27 December 2019, 30 December 2019, 17 February 2020, 27 February 2020, 2 June 2020, 17 June 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 July 2020, 8 October 2020, 11 October 2020, 9 November 2020, 1 February 2021, 2 February 2021, 5 February 2021, 4 March 2021 and 8 April 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

On 8 April 2021, Mr. Xiang Xin ("Mr. Xiang") and Ms. Kung Ching ("Ms. Kung") received a news release issued from the Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office forwarded by their Taiwan lawyers. Whereas its content involves many false allegations of China Innovation Investment Limited ("China Innovation") and China Trends Holdings Limited ("China Trends"), a joint statement is issued and strongly refuted as follows:

I. Shanghai Guotai and its related parties have been convicted by Shanghai judicial authorities in accordance with the PRC laws in September 2018. China Innovation, China Trends, Mr. Xiang, and Ms. Kung have never been prosecuted or convicted by Shanghai judicial authorities or Hong Kong judiciary institutes. Thus, it is evident that