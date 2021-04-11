China Innovation Investment : UPDATE ABOUT FALSE NEWS REPORTS (22) CHINA INNOVATION AND CHINA TRENDS ISSUED A JOINT SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT

called mutual legal assistance is even more ridiculous, because the actions of Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung in Mainland China and Hong Kong have been completely legal. How can Taiwan Prosecutors obtain mutual legal assistance from the law enforcement department of Mainland China and Hong Kong?

IV. The most basic principle of criminal law is the principle of non-retroactivity. Since Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung are alleged to have violated Article 2-1 and Article 5-1of the National Security Law, but these two articles are new provisions of the amendment law effective on 5 July 2019, which has only been around for four months before Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung's restriction from departure on 24 November 2019. During the period of the above two time points, Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung only stayed in Taiwan for 16 days. It is puzzling and unacceptable that Taiwan Prosecutor hadn't provided any results after spent more than 500 days and even till now, and yet continued to claim "investigate" publicly;

V. The Taiwan Prosecutors alleged that Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung are suspected of violating the Money Laundering Control Act that was implemented on 7 November 2018. However, Article 16 Item 4 of this Law clearly states that "if persons who are not punished by the law of the place where the specific crime was committed, it is not applicable." Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung have never been "punished" at the location of the specific crimes alleged by Taiwan Prosecutors, and the indictment hasn't presented absolute evidence of the so-called specific crime proceeds. Therefore, this case is obviously a political case, and does not meet the requirements for prosecution;

VI. The purpose of the prosecution under the unproven and unfounded circumstances,

as admitted by Taiwan Prosecutions in the media reported (https://www.storm.mg/article/3597277), is that they are still waiting further specific evidence from abroad that the so-called defendants were suspected of violating the National Security Law. Therefore, they could only apply to the court to continue restricting Mr. Xiang from departure with a money laundering case. Such practice seriously tramples on the legal system and trespasses human rights, and is obviously an illegal lawsuit;

VII. After the Guotai Company's case was exposed by the media on 6 April 2016, Mr. Xiang immediately reported the transactions to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Police Force. After investigation, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Police Force respectively issued written rulings of not acting in concert among Mr. Xiang, Ms. Kung and Guotai on 6 June 2016 and no criminal certificates to Mr. Xiang, Ms. Kung on 24 March 2017. The matters that Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung invested and property purchases in Taiwan in January and May 2017, were also approved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Taiwan and the Central Bank of Taiwan, and were handled via appointed professional intermediaries, proxy agents, lawyers, and banks under normal procedures. How can the above be concealed or hidden?

VIII. China Innovation, China Trends, Mr. Xiang and Ms. Kung believe that these series of incidents are related to an anonymous threatening email received by Mr. Xiang on January 24, 2021. The forces behind the anonymous email sender, the reported persons of the Apple Daily etc., Wang Liqiang and the three Australian media companies may all be controlled by the same organization with profound political backgrounds. Their actions have obviously obstructed justice, discredited military and