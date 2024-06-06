-- ABB is considering selling its e-mobility business, which includes its electric-vehicle charging stations worldwide and research and development facilities in China, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

-- The sale could fetch anything between $100 million and $200 million, Bloomberg said.

-- The Swiss industrial conglomerate is working together with China International Capital Corp. on the possible sale and has sounded out potential buyers, according to Bloomberg.

-- ABB declined to comment.

Full story: https://shorturl.at/2ykCr

Write to Nina Kienle at nina.kienle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-24 0731ET