Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China International Capital Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(3908)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-10 am EDT
15.78 HKD   +0.90%
10:27aCICC Becomes the First Chinese Member of SIX Swiss Exchange
PR
06/09CICC UK Enters SIX Swiss Exchange
MT
06/03Haichang Ocean Park to Raise Nearly $36 Million Via Share Placement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CICC Becomes the First Chinese Member of SIX Swiss Exchange

06/10/2022 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) today announced that China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited (CICC UK) has joined SIX Swiss Exchange. 

Xinhan Xia, CEO of China International Capital Corporation (UK) Limited, said, "We are extremely pleased to be the first Chinese bank to become a member of SIX Swiss Exchange. It will enable us to better connect the capital markets and investors between China, Switzerland and Europe. This is another key milestone on CICC's ongoing journey of European and internationalization expansion."

CICC UK was established in 2009 and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. It provides a central platform from which CICC facilitates cross-border investment and financing services for an increasing number of clients from Europe, the Middle East and Africa who do business with China, and from China seeking cross-border investment in and financing from these regions.

Gregor Braun, Head of Sales Switzerland & Europe at SIX Swiss Exchange, commented, "I'm happy to welcome another new participant and wish CICC UK successful trading on our exchange. We offer our members an attractive securities universe, world-class technology and innovative trading services, which we'll keep developing – with them and for them." 

SIX Swiss Exchange offers access to a wide range of trading segments including Equities, Bonds, Exchange Traded Funds, Mutual Funds and Sponsored Funds, Exchange Traded Products and Structured Products. SIX Swiss Exchange was named Exchange Group of the Year at the 2021 Financial News Trading & Tech Awards and has been nominated for three years in a row as Exchange of the Year at the FN Trading & Technology Awards.

-- End --

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing  comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, research, private equity, asset management and wealth management. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cicc-becomes-the-first-chinese-member-of-six-swiss-exchange-301565776.html

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
10:27aCICC Becomes the First Chinese Member of SIX Swiss Exchange
PR
06/09CICC UK Enters SIX Swiss Exchange
MT
06/03Haichang Ocean Park to Raise Nearly $36 Million Via Share Placement
MT
05/30China International Capital Corporation Limited Proposes Cash Dividend for the Year 202..
CI
04/29China International Capital Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
04/20CNOOC Rises by Daily Limit in Shanghai Trading Debut
MT
04/14Chinese Battery Maker Gotion Eyes $1.6 Billion Proceeds from Swiss IPO
MT
03/31TRACKINSIGHT : Carbon ETFs rebound after initial war shock
TI
03/31Russia's Putin Mandates Ruble Payments From Foreign Buyers of Gas; Noncompliance to Sto..
MT
03/30China International Capital Corporation Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations