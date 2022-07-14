Log in
    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(3908)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-14 am EDT
15.02 HKD   -0.92%
CICC appoints new investment banking head - sources

07/14/2022 | 04:44am EDT
The company logo of China International Capital Corporation Ltd is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) has appointed veteran dealmaker Wang Shuguang to lead its investment banking business, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

The appointment, effective July 11, comes as Wang Sheng, the bank's previous investment banking head, has moved to China Galaxy Securities to take over as chief executive of the smaller peer.

The two have the same surname but are not related.

CICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wang Shuguang joined the country's oldest investment bank in 1998, three years after it was founded, and has more than two decades of experience in dealmaking, according to an official biography.

He established CICC's growth enterprise investment banking division, which focuses on serving China's fast-growing new economy companies and has helped diversify the bank's clients beyond the state-owned enterprises community.

Wang was most recently the co-head of CICC's Capital Management, its alternative investment arm.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Selena Li; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.32% 9.27 End-of-day quote.-17.16%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.92% 15.02 Delayed Quote.-29.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 34 718 M 5 168 M 5 168 M
Net income 2022 10 786 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
Net Debt 2022 80 227 M 11 942 M 11 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,87x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 152 B 22 567 M 22 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 557
Free-Float 79,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,97 CNY
Average target price 19,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Non-Executive Chairman
Long Cheng Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-29.49%22 567
MORGAN STANLEY-22.64%131 161
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.81%116 720
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.53%104 274
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.44%42 207
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.14%26 991