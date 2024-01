Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong arm of China International Capital Corp (CICC) has raised $1.2 billion in a two-tranche dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The investment bank raised $500 million in a three-year fixed-rate bond and $700 million through a three-year floating-rate note.

CICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney Editing by Chris Reese)