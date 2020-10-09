China International Capital : U.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Financial, says Senator Rubio

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Senator Marco Rubio, who has
successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue
investigations of Chinese companies, called on Friday for the
U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public
offering for China's Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Chinese
e-commerce firm Alibaba.
"It's outrageous that Wall Street is rewarding the Chinese
Communist Party's blatant crackdown on Hong Kong's freedom and
autonomy by orchestrating Ant Group's IPO on the Hong Kong and
Shanghai stock exchanges," Rubio, a Republican, said in a
statement to Reuters.
"The Administration should take a serious look at the
options available to delay Ant Group's IPO," he added.
The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China
International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup,
JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse
is working as a joint global coordinator. Goldman Sachs
is also involved.
Ant Financial did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
It was not immediately clear how the U.S. government could
postpone the listing of a Chinese company abroad. But Rubio's
remarks are a sign of growing pressure among China hardliners in
Congress, within the administration and elsewhere for President
Donald Trump to sanction Ant Financial before it lists later
this month.
Ant is China’s dominant mobile payments company, offering
loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via
mobile apps. Based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Ant
is 33% owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and is controlled by
Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
Some fear the offering, worth up to $30 billion, could
expose scores of U.S. investors to fraud while others fear it
could give the Chinese government access to sensitive banking
data belonging to U.S. citizens.
"These digital payment systems are the source of
well-founded national security concerns, and the Trump
administration should move to protect American users’ sensitive
financial data as quickly as possible," Republican Congressman
Jim Banks said in a statement when asked whether the
administration should impose sanctions on the company.
The company could be the latest victim of a years-long
technology battle between Beijing and Washington, that saw the
Trump administration lash out at such Chinese companies as
telecoms giant Huawei and surveillance camera maker Hikvision
over everything from intellectual property theft, to breaches of
sanctions and human rights abuses.
Rubio was the first to publicly call for a probe into
popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok by a powerful
national security committee, which did review it. The
administration ultimately banned the app, but a court-imposed
injunction pending review has kept it from going into effect.
