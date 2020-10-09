Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China International Capital Corporation Limited    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(3908)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China International Capital : U.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Financial, says Senator Rubio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee stands next to the logo of Ant Financial Services Group at its headquarters in Hangzhou, China

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Senator Marco Rubio, who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue investigations of Chinese companies, called on Friday for the U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public offering for China's Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba.

"It's outrageous that Wall Street is rewarding the Chinese Communist Party's blatant crackdown on Hong Kong's freedom and autonomy by orchestrating Ant Group's IPO on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges," Rubio, a Republican, said in a statement to Reuters.

"The Administration should take a serious look at the options available to delay Ant Group's IPO," he added.

The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global coordinator. Goldman Sachs is also involved.

Ant Financial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how the U.S. government could postpone the listing of a Chinese company abroad. But Rubio's remarks are a sign of growing pressure among China hardliners in Congress, within the administration and elsewhere for President Donald Trump to sanction Ant Financial before it lists later this month.

Ant is China’s dominant mobile payments company, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via mobile apps. Based in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, Ant is 33% owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and is controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Some fear the offering, worth up to $30 billion, could expose scores of U.S. investors to fraud while others fear it could give the Chinese government access to sensitive banking data belonging to U.S. citizens.

"These digital payment systems are the source of well-founded national security concerns, and the Trump administration should move to protect American users’ sensitive financial data as quickly as possible," Republican Congressman Jim Banks said in a statement when asked whether the administration should impose sanctions on the company.

The company could be the latest victim of a years-long technology battle between Beijing and Washington, that saw the Trump administration lash out at such Chinese companies as telecoms giant Huawei and surveillance camera maker Hikvision over everything from intellectual property theft, to breaches of sanctions and human rights abuses.

Rubio was the first to publicly call for a probe into popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok by a powerful national security committee, which did review it. The administration ultimately banned the app, but a court-imposed injunction pending review has kept it from going into effect. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED -1.39% 18.44 End-of-day quote.22.77%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.26% 9.572 Delayed Quote.-26.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
05:41pCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : U.S. should try to delay IPO of China's Ant Financ..
RE
10/02SECRECY AND SPEED : Inside Ant Group?s unusual IPO process
RE
09/30Asia's capital raising rush delivers record fees for banks in third quarter
RE
09/24China Yangtze Power Prices London IPO at $26.46 per GDR
DJ
09/23China Yangtze Power Seeks to Raise Up to $3.40 Billion in London Listing
DJ
09/17CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Announcement - approval by the issuance examinatio..
PU
09/15Fee bonanza on China's STAR Market IPOs passes by Western banks
RE
09/05Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources
RE
09/04CITIC Securities set for role in Ant Group's up to $30 billion IPO - sources
RE
09/01Geely Auto seeks $3 billion Shanghai STAR Market listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 541 M 4 115 M 4 115 M
Net income 2020 6 303 M 942 M 942 M
Net Debt 2020 64 886 M 9 694 M 9 694 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 80 558 M 10 395 M 12 036 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 255
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China International Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 19,84 CNY
Last Close Price 18,44 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Chairman
Gang Chu Chief Operating Officer
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED22.77%10 541
MORGAN STANLEY-4.15%77 261
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.55%74 618
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED20.95%52 314
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.65.48%48 704
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-20.65%48 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group