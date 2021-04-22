Log in
China International Capital : CICC makes green finance 'top priority' to help fund China's carbon neutral pledge

04/22/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) has made green finance a "top priority", as Beijing steps up pressure on financial institutions to help fund its carbon neutrality pledge.

CICC has formed a "green agility team" of 20-plus investment bankers dedicated to channeling funding into low carbon and clean energy projects, Managing Director Cheng Daming told Reuters.

Special "green" task forces have also been set up covering business sectors including fixed income, private equity, wealth management and research, as CICC seeks to capitalise on China's green finance boom, said Cheng, who is coordinating the efforts.

Chinese regulators have been trying to create incentives for financial institutions to deliver the funds to meet President Xi Jinping's pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060.

Such a commitment, Xi said at the Climate Leaders' Summit on Thursday, "requires hard efforts from China".

To achieve net zero emissions, the world's biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gas will need 140 trillion yuan ($21.5 trillion) worth of green investment over the next 40 years, 40% of which requires equity and bond financing, CICC estimates.

However, China's green investment is highly dependent on bank lending, which is more policy-driven and less transparent, and involves risks.

For green finance to be guided by market forces, technological breakthroughs must be made in clean energy to slash utilisation costs, which requires equity financing, Cheng said.

"For new energy start-ups, their demand for capital will be enormous," he said, adding that CICC will help them raise money via both private, and public equity markets.

In the fixed income market, CICC underwrote several of China's first batch of "carbon neutrality" bonds in February, and aims to channel foreign capital into China's green bond market.

This week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) banned green bond proceeds from being invested in fossil fuel projects, and said it was working to harmonise bond standards with European counterparts - a move that would facilitate foreign investment.

CICC is also poised to benefit from carbon-related innovation, for example by acting as investor and market-maker in China's new carbon trading market set to be launched in June, Cheng said.

The Securities Association of China this week urged brokerages to "shoulder the responsibility" of supporting the country's carbon neutrality, and make concrete "action plans".

PBOC Governor Yi Gang also said China would need its financial institutions to transition towards green finance "as early as possible".

($1 = 6.4990 yuan)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 32 332 M 4 975 M 4 975 M
Net income 2021 8 053 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2021 99 541 M 15 318 M 15 318 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,62x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 182 B 28 046 M 28 014 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
EV / Sales 2022 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 372
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,53 CNY
Last Close Price 16,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhao Hui Huang CEO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Aiming Huang President
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-8.48%28 349
MORGAN STANLEY15.64%144 455
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.17%120 068
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.25.46%117 963
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.14%44 247
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.53%32 416
