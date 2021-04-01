Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China International Capital Corporation Limited    3908   CNE100002359

CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(3908)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China leads global green-bond sales boom but faces headwinds

04/01/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An electricity pylon is seen above a solar power plant which is under construction on a hill in Wuhu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China overtook the United States to lead a boom in global green- bond issuance in the first quarter, but analysts said it needs to do more to draw investors to help fund President Xi Jinping's estimated $21 trillion carbon neutrality pledge.

Pending tasks include raising investor awareness of the environment, harmonising fragmented rules and tackling 'greenwashing', or issuers' efforts to inflate their green credentials, they said. At stake is Beijing's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Chinese issuers including banks, property developers, power generators and railway operators sold $15.7 billion of bonds during January-March period to fund 'green' projects such as clean and renewable energy, according to Refinitiv data.

The volume of such bonds, mostly yuan-denominated, almost quadrupled from a year earlier, the data showed.

For a graphic on global green bond issuance, click

That exceeds the roughly $15 billion of such bonds sold by U.S. issuers in the first quarter, and helped drive a tripling of green bond issuance globally.

Green bonds blossomed "largely thanks to China's recovery from the coronavirus," said Nathan Chow, strategist at DBS. "In addition, the Chinese government is going all out to develop this market this year."

China, the world's biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, needs 140 trillion yuan ($21.33 trillion) of debt financing over the next 40 years to meet its net-zero emissions target, investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) estimates.

With roughly 800 billion yuan of green bonds outstanding, China is already the world's second-biggest green bond market after the United States. However, green bonds account for less than 1% of China's $18 trillion bond market.

At this stage, "companies have no cost advantages issuing green bonds... and there's not enough market support for many green projects which take a long time to complete and are seen as risky," said CICC economist Zhou Zipeng.

Highlighting such headwinds, China's first batch of "carbon neutral" bonds, launched in February, met tepid demand.

Several fund managers said green bonds are not yet on their investment radar.

"The only thing Chinese investors currently look at is yield. So obviously if green bonds cannot offer the extra returns, they ask the government, 'what can you do to help me?'," said Ricco Zhang, Asia-Pacific director of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

A brokerage source said state-owned companies were motivated to issue green bonds to align with government priorities, but investors lacked incentives to buy them.

Authorities are aware of the problems. Earlier this month, Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang called for incentives to boost private participation in meeting Beijing's carbon goals.

Moving closer to international standards by excluding coal from the green market would widen the potential foreign investor base, Chow of DBS said.

ICMA's Zhang said regulators also need to harmonise different domestic standards. Currently, China's central bank, securities regulator and the state planner have separate rules for green bonds issued under their supervision.

"Sometimes it's hard for international investors to have a granular understanding of different (Chinese) green bonds. This brings challenges for green investors to identify the right target for investment," he said.

For a graphic on China's green bond issuance, click

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy, Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
03/31Car Inc. Sells $250 Million Worth of US Dollar Bonds Due 2024; Files for Hong..
MT
03/31MGM China Files for Hong Kong Listing of $750 Million US Dollar Bonds Due 202..
MT
03/30MARKET CHATTER : Hong Kong Logistics Startup GogoX Exploring $500 Million IPO Th..
MT
03/30CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL  : CICC Announces 2020 Annual Results Net Profit Ach..
PR
03/30CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL  : Announcement in relation to provision for asset i..
PU
03/30CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL  : Announcement on amendments to the articles of ass..
PU
03/29Bairong Raises Nearly $484 Million After Pricing Oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO..
MT
03/28MARKET CHATTER : China's Green Energy Investment Forecast to Surpass $9 Trillion..
MT
03/26MGM China to Issue $750 Million Worth of Bonds Due 2027
MT
03/25Tencent-backed Linklogis launches HK IPO to raise $1.06 billion - term sheet
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 654 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
Net income 2020 6 523 M 993 M 993 M
Net Debt 2020 65 001 M 9 896 M 9 896 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 174 B 26 475 M 26 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,67x
EV / Sales 2021 8,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 030
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China International Capital Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,28 CNY
Last Close Price 15,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhao Hui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aiming Huang President
King Fung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Tao Gao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ru Jun Shen Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-10.29%26 475
MORGAN STANLEY15.41%148 718
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION22.89%121 901
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.00%112 955
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.74%44 503
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.97%33 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ