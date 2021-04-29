Log in
    264   KYG2121T1094

CHINA INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(264)
  Report
China International Development : Proxy Form for use at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 8 June 2021

04/29/2021 | 05:39am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 264)

Proxy Form for use at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 8 June 2021

I/We(Note 1), of(Note 2)

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)

shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of China International

Development Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint(Note 4)

of

or failing him/her, the chairman of the AGM, as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the AGM to be held at Level 26, 39 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 11 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof.

Ordinary Resolutions

For(Note 6)

Against(Note 6)

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company

and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") and the auditor of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Fan Xin as an executive Director.

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Rong Yi as an independent non-executive Director.

(c)

To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the

respective Directors.

3.

To re-appoint Ascenda Cachet CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the

Board to fix its remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional

shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the

Company at the date of the passing of this resolution.(Note 5)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not

exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date of the passing

of this resolution.(Note 5)

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal with

additional shares of the Company under resolution numbered 4 above by adding to it the total

number of shares of the Company repurchased under resolution numbered 5 above.(Note 5)

Signature(s)(Note 7)

Date

Notes:

  1. Please insert your name(s) in full in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert your address in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s), if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  4. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY.
  5. The description of this resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the AGM.
  6. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION, IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  7. This proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  8. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrars and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting.
  9. In case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the person whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
  10. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.
  11. Any alternations made in this form should be initialed by the person who signs it.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.

Disclaimer

China International Development Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
