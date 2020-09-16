MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE > China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. 000039 CNE000000644 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. (000039) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/15 8.88 CNY 0.00% 06:25a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS : Supplementary circular relating to (1) discloseable transaction; (2) proposal on internal adjustments of guarantees provided; (3) proposed amendments to the articles of association, the rules of procedure for the general meetings, the rules of procedure for the b.. PU 06:20a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS : Discloseable and connected transaction PU 06:15a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS : Proxy form for the first extraordinary general meeting of the company for 2020 to be held on friday, 9 october 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news China International Marine Containers : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION 0 09/16/2020 | 06:20am EDT Send by mail :

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD., you should at once hand this circular and the form of proxy and the reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. 中 國 國 際 海 運 集 裝 箱（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2039) DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 21 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee including its advice to the independent Shareholders is set out on pages 22 to 23 of this circular. A letter from Innovax Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, including its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set out on pages 24 to 49 of this circular. Extracts of audited reports of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are set out on pages 50 to 64. Property Valuation Report is set out on pages 65 to 202. Extracts of the Valuation Report are set out on pages 203 to 219 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, 9 October 2020 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong dated 16 September 2020 has been sent together with the proxy form. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) should you so wish. 16 September 2020 CONTENTS Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 Letter from Innovax Capital Limited . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 Appendix I - Audited Report of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate . . . . . . . . . . 50 Appendix II - Property Valuation Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 Appendix III - Valuation Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 203 Appendix IV - General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 220 - i - DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions in this circular shall have the following meanings: "A Shares" domestic share(s) in the registered share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and traded in RMB "Additional Capital" the additional capital Country Garden pays to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, for the purpose of the transaction, by the registered capital, the capital reserve and other ways, including the Additional Capital for Existing Projects and the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects "Additional Capital for Existing the additional capital calculated by (the Equity Value Projects" of Existing Projects × 25% + the Additional Capital for Existing Projects)/(the Equity Value of Existing Projects + the Additional Capital for Existing Projects) = 30%, i.e. the Additional Capital for Existing Projects = the Equity Value of Existing Projects/14 "Additional Capital for Qianhai the additional capital based on the Equity Value of Projects" Qianhai Projects and calculated by the formula: the Equity Value of Qianhai Projects ÷ 70% × 30% "associates" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing Rules "Auditor" Pan-China Certified Public Accountants LLP* (天健 會計師事務所（特殊普通合夥）) "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Capital Increase Agreement" the capital increase agreement signed by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust on 6 August 2020 "Chang'an Trust" Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated under the PRC law, in which certain directors/supervisors/senior management of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate hold approximately 45% equity interests - 1 - DEFINITIONS "CIMC Shenfa" CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "CIMC Skyspace Real Estate" Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd., (formerly known as Shenzhen CIMC Skyspace Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as at the Latest Practicable Date "Company" China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司), a joint stock company with limited liability established under the laws of the PRC in January 1980, the H Shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the A shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange "Completion Date of Industrial and the date on which CIMC Skyspace Real Estate Commercial Registration of collected its new business license upon the Capital Increase" completion of all registration and filing procedures for industrial and commercial changes in relation to the capital increase made by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing Rules "controlling Shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing Rules "Country Garden Real Estate Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., an Group" or "Country Garden" indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 02007.HK) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Equity Value of the value of all shareholders' equity of CIMC Existing Projects" Skyspace Real Estate corresponding to the Existing Projects as determined in the Valuation Report - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Equity Value of time factors including the delay of completing the Qianhai Projects" land preparation of Qianhai Projects and the delay of introducing CIMC Skyspace Real Estate into Qianhai Projects lead to valuation gains between the valuation of Qianhai Projects determined in the Valuation Report and the land grant price determined by the government. The Equity Value of Qianhai Projects represents the value of all shareholders' equity of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate corresponding to Qianhai Projects as determined in the Valuation Report, which comprises two elements, the equity value of completed parts and the equity value of uncompleted parts "Existing Projects" property projects held and operated or projects being developed in the name of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and companies held by itself as at the reference date of valuation, which, for the purpose of the Capital Increase Agreement, exclude Qianhai Projects "Extraordinary General Meeting" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to or "EGM" be convened at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, 9 October 2020 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC to consider and if thought fit approve, among other things, the Capital Increase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Share(s)" the overseas-listed foreign share(s) in the registered share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars "HK$" Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Hong Kong Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 3 - DEFINITIONS "Independent Board Committee" the independent committee of the Board, comprising Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel, all of whom are independent non-executive Directors, formed to advise the independent Shareholders in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Independent Financial Adviser" Innovax Capital Limited, the independent financial adviser appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Latest Practicable Date" 10 September 2020 "Oriental Tianyu" Shenzhen Oriental Tianyu Investment Development Co., Ltd., a limited company incorporated under the PRC law, in which the general manager of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate currently holds 95% equity interests "PRC" the People's Republic of China "Property Valuation Report" the Property Valuation Report issued by the Property Valuer, being Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited, engaged by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate after conducting the valuation on the market value of the properties of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as at 30 June 2020 (including Qianhai Projects), which was set out in Appendix II herein below "Property Valuer" Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited "Qianhai Projects" nine land parcels in Unit 09 of Qianhai Free Trade Zone, No. T102-0289, No. T102-0290, No. T102-0342, No. T102-0330, No. T102-0331, No. T102-0332, No. T102-0333, No. T102-0334, No. T102-0335 "Qujiang Cultural Capital Injection" the capital increase agreement signed by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an Trust, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in relation to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate on 18 August 2020 - 4 - DEFINITIONS "Qujiang Cultural Industry Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group) Investment" Co., Ltd. (西安曲江文化產業投資（集團）有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated under the PRC law "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong "Share(s)" the share(s) of the Company, including A Share(s) and H Share(s) "Shareholder(s)" the holder(s) of the Share(s) of the Company "Shenzhen Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on Shenzhen Stock Exchange "substantial Shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong Kong Listing Rules "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) of the Company, who under the PRC law perform a supervisory function in relation to the Board, the executives and other officers of the Company "Valuation Report" the Valuation Report issued by the Valuer, being China United Assets Appraisal Group Co., Ltd., engaged by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate after evaluating the market value of the total shareholders' equity of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as at 31 December 2019 and the market value of Qianhai Projects, extract of which was set out in Appendix III herein below "Valuer" China United Assets Appraisal Group Co., Ltd. "%" per cent for identification purposes only - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 中 國 國 際 海 運 集 裝 箱（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2039) Board of Directors: Legal address, registered address Executive Director: and address of head office: Mr. MAI Boliang 8th Floor, (Chairman) CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Non-executive Directors: Shekou, Nanshan District, Mr. LIU Chong (Vice Chairman) Shenzhen, Mr. HU Xianfu Guangdong, the PRC Mr. MING Dong Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. HE Jiale Mr. PAN Zhengqi Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel 16 September 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION INTRODUCTION On 6 August 2020, the Board announced that Country Garden will pay the Additional Capital of RMB1,606,124,427 to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the corresponding Additional Capital to the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects (if any) will be increased to a maximum of RMB39,012,616. Upon the completion of the transaction, the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase from 25% to 30%. Following the completion of the transaction, the equity interests of the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be reduced from 61.5% to 57.4%, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate remains an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD An Independent Board Committee, comprising Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel, all of whom are independent non-executive Directors, has been formed to advise the independent Shareholders as to the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The letter from the Independent Board Committee setting out its advice and recommendations to the independent Shareholders on the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set on pages 22 to 23 of this circular. Innovax Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The letter from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders on the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder is set out on pages 24 to 49 of this circular. The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders in relation to, among other things, (1) further details of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (2) a letter from the Independent Board Committee to the independent Shareholders, setting out its recommendations in connection with the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (3) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in connection with the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (4) the extracts of the audited reports of the CIMC Skyspace Real Estate; (5) the Property Valuation Report; and (6) the extracts of the Valuation Report. BACKGROUND According to the Capital Increase Agreement dated 6 August 2020, Country Garden will pay the Additional Capital of RMB1,606,124,427 to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the corresponding Additional Capital to the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects (if any) will be increased to a maximum of RMB39,012,616. Upon the completion of the transaction, the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase from 25% to 30%. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT Principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are set out below: Date : 6 August 2020 (after trading hours) Parties : CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; Oriental Tianyu; Chang'an Trust; and Country Garden. INCREASE CAPITAL INJECTION TO CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE As at the Latest Practicable Date and before the completion, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and CIMC Shenfa and Country Garden hold 61.5% and 25% of its equity interest, respectively. The Additional Capital made by Country Garden is determined by parties of the Capital Increase Agreement after arm's length negotiation, on normal commercial terms and according to their respective shareholdings in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The Company holds the equity interest of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate indirectly through CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Following the completion of capital increase, the Company's shareholding in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will decrease to 57.4%, and the equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase to 30%. ADDITIONAL CAPITAL The total of Additional Capital Country Garden will pay to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement is tentatively determined as RMB1,606,124,427, subject to the Additional Capital to be calculated according to the adjustment mechanism for the equity values of project, including the Additional Capital for Existing Projects and the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects. The Additional Capital for Existing Projects is RMB347,346,543, with RMB24,250,863.43 injected into the registered capital and the remaining RMB323,095,679.57 injected into the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Following the completion of capital increase, the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be RMB363,762,951.43. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Taking into account the fact that (i) Country Garden had not previously contributed towards Qianhai Project when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate because of the uncertainties of the prospects of the Qianhai Projects, and the other shareholders (other than Country Garden) fulfilled their obligations, and (ii) Country Garden is aware of the fact that it would need to pay the equity values of the Qianhai Projects at a later stage when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, the tentative Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects (the "Tentative Additional Capital") is RMB1,258,777,884 subject to an increase as agreed in the adjustment mechanism in the Capital Increase Agreement if there is an increase in the planning quota of the gross floor area of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, and, based on the Equity Value of Qianhai Projects, is divided into the additional capital for completed parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB287,582,911 (the "Additional Capital for Completed Parts of Qianhai Projects") and the tentative additional capital for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB971,194,973 that will be fully injected into the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate (the "Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects"). Adjustment Mechanism of the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects If there is an increase in the planning quota of the gross floor area of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, the equity value of uncompleted parts and the Tentative Additional Capital of Qianhai Projects will be increased according to the adjustment mechanism in the Capital Increase Agreement. If the floor area planning quota for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is not increased, the equity value of uncompleted parts and the Tentative Additional Capital of Qianhai Projects should not be increased. Taking into account the fact that (i) Country Garden had not previously contributed towards Qianhai Project when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate because of the uncertainties of the prospects of the Qianhai Projects, and the other shareholders (other than Country Garden) have fulfilled their obligations, and (ii) Country Garden is aware of the fact that it would need to pay the corresponding increase in the equity values of the Qianhai Projects at a later stage when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, the Tentative Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects shall be increased according to the following agreement if there is an increase in the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects: The maximum of the increase in the Tentative Additional Capital = Increase in the equity values(Note 1)/70% × 30% and the maximum of the Tentative Additional Capital will be RMB39,012,616. Note 1: Increase in the equity values = (Estimated unit price of the gross floor area of Qianhai Projects × increase in the gross floor area - corresponding all land price attributable to such part of gross floor area) × 75% (being the equity interests owned by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in Qianhai Projects), among which, the increase in gross floor area shall be no more than 12,000 square meters. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD With inquiries from investors, supplemental information was made as follows. The breakdown of the Equity Value and the corresponding Additional Capital of the projects is as follows: Corresponding Additional Projects (Note 3) Equity Value Capital (RMB) (RMB) Existing Projects 4,862,851,604 347,346,543 Qianhai Projects(Note 2) 2,937,148,396 1,258,777,884 Total 7,800,000,000 1,606,124,427 Note 2: For the avoidance of doubt, Qianhai Projects do not include the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects pursuant to the adjustment mechanism. For details of the adjustment mechanism, please refer to paragraphs hereinabove under the headline "Adjustment Mechanism of the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects". Note 3: The market value of the 100% shareholders' equity of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is approximately RMB5,370 million (including the completed Qianhai Projects, being approximately RMB507 million), hence, the equity value of the Existing Projects is approximately RMB4,863 million. The equity value of the Qianhai Projects (being approximately RMB2,937 million) include (i) the equity value of uncompleted Qianhai Project, being approximately RMB2,430 million; and (ii) the completed Qianhai Projects, being approximately RMB507 million aforesaid. Payment of Additional Capital Within five working days after the date when the Capital Increase Agreement becomes effective, Country Garden pays the Additional Capital for Existing Projects and the Additional Capital for Completed Parts of Qianhai Projects to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, totaling RMB634,929,454. Within five working days after the completion of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, Country Garden pays the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. If uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects are completed in phases, Country Garden pays the additional capital for the corresponding parts by installments in accordance with the actual progress of projects. If the floor area planning quota for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is increased, Country Garden pays based on the increased Equity Value of Qianhai Projects and the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Basis for the Determination of Additional Capital The Additional Capital is determined by the parties on normal commercial terms and after arm's length negotiation, and with reference to the Valuation Report issued by the independent Valuer engaged by the Group, which evaluates CIMC Skyspace Real Estate using the asset-based approach and the market approach. In determining the Additional Capital, the Company mainly considered other key factors, including the successful strategic business relationship established with Country Garden in the past; the obvious synergy effects arising from Country Garden's expertise in property development and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's expertise in investments in industrial parks, scenic spots and community projects; the enhancement of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's financial position; and the transaction is in line with CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's overall business plan. Conditions Precedent and Completion The completion of capital increase is subject to the fulfillment of all of the following conditions: legal representatives or authorised representatives of parties of the Capital Increase Agreement sign and seal the Capital Increase Agreement; all parties approve the Capital Increase Agreement in accordance with their respective approval requirements; the Company has complied with the reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules and obtained the approval of independent Shareholders of the Company for the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. After the Capital Increase Agreement becomes effective, all parties shall complete the procedures for registering relevant changes with industry and commerce authorities in respect of the capital increase, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall obtain the new business license. COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE MANAGEMENT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE Following the completion of the Capital Increase Agreement, members of the board of directors and the management of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate remain unchanged. The special resolutions of the board of directors of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are subject to the approval from more than three fourths (3/4) (excluding the underlying number) of directors, while other resolutions are subject to the approval from more than a half (1/2) (excluding the underlying number) of directors. - 11 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE MANAGEMENT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE AND THE QUJIANG CULTURAL CAPITAL INJECTION After the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall establish a new general meeting, which will be composed of all shareholders and will be the highest authority of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Important resolutions at a general meeting shall be passed by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing more than three-quarters (excluding) voting rights, and general resolutions shall be passed by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing more than one-half (excluding) voting rights. Upon the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will re-organise its board of directors to have nine members, of whom four, two, two and one will be nominated by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and Oriental Tianyu, respectively, subject to appointment at the general meeting. In principle, the chairman of the board of directors shall be acted by a director nominated by CIMC Shenfa. The board of directors shall have two vice-chairmen, one will be acted by the director nominated by Country Garden and the other will be acted by the director nominated by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment. Important resolutions of the board of directors shall be passed by the affirmative vote of more than three-quarters (excluding) of directors, and general resolutions shall be passed by the affirmative vote of more than one-half (excluding) of directors. After the completion of the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will establish a board of supervisors which will be composed of five supervisors, of whom one, one, one, one and one will be nominated by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. The chairman of the board of supervisors will be acted by the supervisor nominated by CIMC Shenfa. Upon completion of the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will establish positions of general manager, vice general manger, chief financial officer and deputy chief financial officer. The general manager will be appointed by the board of directors and will act as the legal representative of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The chief financial officer and the deputy chief financial officer to be recommended by the shareholders will be nominated by the general manager and appointed by the board of directors. The vice general manger will be nominated by the general manager and appointed by the board of directors. - 12 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD AUTHORIZATIONS The Board would like to seek the independent Shareholders' approval at the EGM to consider and approve the Resolution Regarding the Capital Injection by Country Garden. Details are as the followings: the equity interests held by Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. in Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd., a holding subsidiary of CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company to increase from 25% to 30%. To approve the plan on capital increase and approve the signing of the Capital Increase Agreement which will come into effect upon the consideration and approval of the Company in accordance with the approval requirements of listed companies; the registered capital of Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. to increase from RMB339,512,088 to RMB363,762,951.43. Upon the completion of capital increase, it will be held by CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd., Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Oriental Tianyu Investment Development Co., Ltd. and Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd. as to 57.4%, 30%, 7% and 5.6%, respectively. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT Country Garden Real Estate Group is one of the largest residential property developers that capitalizes on urbanization in the PRC and is principally engaged in the businesses of property development, construction and installation, interior decoration, property investment, and the development and management of hotels. Country Garden has the intention to continuously promote the business development of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate through the transaction and supplement the capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The transaction is in line with the Group's overall development plan and operation requirement, and is conducive to reducing the gearing ratio of the Group. In addition, it also aligns with the actual operation and development requirement of the principal operations of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The Additional Capital made by Country Garden in the transaction will be used to supplement the registered capital and the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, which will supplement the development funds for Existing Projects of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and promote the future development and has a positive impact on the development and operation of projects. Based on the reasons above, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Capital Increase Agreement is entered into by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate on normal commercial terms and arm's length basis, its terms are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. - 13 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Additional Capital Injection into CIMC Skyspace Real Estate by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment Reference is made to the subsequent announcement of the Company dated 18 August 2020 in relation to the capital increase agreement signed by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment ("Qujiang Cultural Capital Injection"), pursuant to which Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment will hold 20% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as a strategic investor. As at the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and is held as to 61.5%, 25%, 7.5% and 6% by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. Upon the completion of the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be held as to 45.92%, 24%, 20%, 5.6% and 4.48% by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. In view of the equity interest indirectly held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate through CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the equity interest held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be further decreased to 45.92% upon the completion of the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed). Upon the completion of the capital increase by Country Garden and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment respectively, the scope of the Company's consolidated statements will be changed. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will no longer be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, instead, it will become an associate of the Company. INFORMATION OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE Company Name: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd., (formerly known as Shenzhen CIMC Skyspace Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.) Company Type: Company with limited liability Date of Establishment: 24 November 1998 Legal Representative: YU Zhenfei Unified Social Credit Code: 914403007084645051 Registered Address: 21F China Merchants Plaza, 1166 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China - 14 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Registered Capital: RMB339,512,088 Principal Operations: Engaging in the investments in urban areas, industrial parks, scenic spots and construction of community projects (subject to separate application for above specific items); construction and operation of supporting facilities in urban areas, industrial parks, scenic spots and communities (excluding restricted items); industrial investment (subject to separate application for specific items); property management; hotel management; business management; corporate management consulting (excluding restricted items for all the above businesses) and other businesses. Shareholding Structure: As at the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust hold 61.5%, 25%, 7.5% and 6% equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, respectively, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The table below sets out the audited financial information of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the audited financial information for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 which are prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises: Unit: RMB'000 January to 2018 2019 June 2020 (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenue 2,885,916 1,435,996 1,262,134 Net profit before tax 688,715 945,128 236,674 Net profit after tax 477,993 702,488 136,298 Net profit attributable to the parent company 332,405 613,841 2,369 31 December 31 December 30 June 2018 2019 2020 (Audited) (Audited) (Audited) Total assets 20,106,049 28,052,766 30,095,138 Net assets attributable to the parent company 2,504,386 3,225,811 2,980,622 Total liabilities 14,137,002 20,238,041 22,474,057 - 15 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Following the completion of capital increase, the equity interests of the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate through CIMC Shenfa will be 57.4%, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate remains a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The capital increase will neither cause the loss of controlling interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate nor substantially affect the financial condition and operation result of the Group, without prejudice to the interests of the Company and all its Shareholders, especially small and medium shareholders. The Additional Capital made by Country Garden in the transaction will be used to supplement the registered capital and the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, which will supplement the development funds for Existing Projects of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and promote the future development, exerting a positive impact on the development and operation of projects. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY The Company is a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively. The Group is principally engaged in the container manufacturing business, road transportation vehicles business, energy, chemical and liquid food equipment business, offshore engineering business, logistics service business, airport facilities equipment business etc.. INFORMATION OF OTHER PARTIES OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT 1. CIMC Shenfa Company Name: CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd. Company Type: Company with limited liability Date of Establishment: 5 January 2000 Legal Representative: MAI Boliang Unified Social Credit Code: 91310107631672997W Registered Address: Room 1705, No. 18, Shunyi Road, Putuo District, Shanghai Registered Capital: RMB204,122,966 - 16 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Principal Operations: Engaging in the investment, construction and operation of infrastructure; real estate development and operation; industrial investment; domestic trade (excluding those specially regulated); manufacturing (limited to branches) and sale of containers and airport ground support equipment and other related businesses; and consulting services. (for businesses that are subject to approval in accordance with the laws, they may only be commenced after obtaining approval from the relevant authorities). Shareholding Structure: As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. hold 98.53% and 1.47% equity interests in CIMC Shenfa, respectively, and CIMC Shenfa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. 2. Oriental Tianyu Company Name: Shenzhen Oriental Tianyu Investment Development Co., Ltd. Company Type: Company with limited liability Date of Establishment: 24 January 2000 Legal Representative: YU Zhenfei Unified Social Credit Code: 91440300715267147L Registered Address: 19WS, Tower 1, Luban Building, Hongli West Road, Futian District, Shenzhen Registered Capital: RMB33,680,000 Principal Operations: Its general operating items are: investment and establishment of industries (details to be reported separately); domestic trade (excluding franchised, state controlled and monopolized merchandises); information consultant (excluding talent agency services and other restricted items); and leasing of self-owned houses (excluding restricted items). - 17 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. Chang'an Trust Company Name: Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd. Company Type: Other joint stock company (unlisted) Date of Establishment: 28 December 1999 Legal Representative: GAO Chengcheng Unified Social Credit Code: 916101312206074534 Registered Address: Floor 23 and 24, Hi-Tech International Business Center, No. 33 Keji Road, Hi-Tech District, Xi'an Registered Capital: RMB3,330,000,000 Principal Operations: The scope of the company's business is as follows: acting as trustee of funds; acting as trustee of chattels; acting as trustee of real estates; acting as trustee of securities; acting as trustee of other properties or titles; conducting investment fund businesses as promoter of investment funds or fund management company; conducting restructuring of assets, merger and acquisition and project financing for companies, corporate wealth management and financial advising etc; acting as trustee to conduct securities underwriting businesses approved by the relevant departments of the State Council under mandate; handling coordination, consulting and credit search etc; providing custodian and safety box services; deploying proprietary assets through interbank lending, interbank borrowing, loan, leasing and investment; providing guarantee for third parties with proprietary assets; conducting interbank lending and borrowing; other businesses approved by laws and regulations or the China Banking Regulatory Commission. - 18 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 4. Country Garden Real Estate Group Country Garden Real Estate Group is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 02007.HK) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is also the substantial shareholder holding 25% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, a subsidiary of the Company. Therefore, Country Garden Real Estate Group is a connected person of the Company. Country Garden Real Estate Group is principally engaged in property development, construction and installation, decoration, property investment, and hotel development and management under a centralized and standardized operating model. KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COUNTRY GARDEN Unit: RMB0'000 January to June 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Operating revenue 14,038,246 37,753,996 Profit before tax 2,403,861 7,175,675 Net profit attributable to the parent company 1,229,391 3,757,173 30 June 31 December 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Total assets 139,836,146 154,357,061 Net assets attributable to the parent company 8,583,524 11,141,187 Total liabilities 127,420,461 138,395,871 Based on the Company's reasonable enquiry, Country Garden is not a party subject to liabilities for dishonesty. - 19 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD IMPLICATIONS OF THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES Country Garden currently holds 25% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and is a connected person as defined in Rule 14A.07(1) of the Listing Rules. According to Rule 14.29 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the capital increase of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate leads to the decrease of percentage of equity interest held by the Company in such indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary, and the transaction will constitute a deemed disposal of the Company. As such, by virtue of Rule 14A.24 and Rule 14A.25 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's entering into the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company, and the connected transactions contemplated thereunder shall be subject to, among others, the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and shall be subject to the independent Shareholders' approval requirement. The Company will convene the general meeting in due course. As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement are more than 5% but lower than 25%, the signing of the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 9 October 2020 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, the passing of the ordinary resolution in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Any Shareholder with a material interest in the transaction will not vote. A form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been sent together with a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, 16 September 2020. Whether or not the Shareholders intend to be present at the Extraordinary General Meeting, they are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the office of the branch registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not prevent the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Extraordinary General Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) if they so wish. In accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the resolution to be put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be voted on by the independent Shareholders by way of poll. - 20 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATION The Independent Board Committee (comprising all the independent non-executive Directors) has been formed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. In addition, the Company has appointed Innovax Capital Limited as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. Having considered the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, which is set out on pages 24 to 49 of this circular, the Independent Board Committee is of the opinion that the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Independent Board Committee recommends the independent Shareholders to vote in favor of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Having considered the reasons set out herein, the Directors are of the opinion that the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the independent Shareholders to vote in favor of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information included in the appendices to this circular. By order of the Board China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. YU Yuqun Company Secretary - 21 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE The following is the text of the letter from the Independent Board Committee setting out its recommendation to the independent Shareholders in connection with the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder for inclusion in this circular. 中 國 國 際 海 運 集 裝 箱（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2039) 16 September 2020 To the independent Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION We refer to the circular of the Company dated 16 September 2020, of which this letter forms a part. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular. We have been appointed to form the Independent Board Committee to consider and advise the independent Shareholders as to our opinion on, whether the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable. In addition, Innovax Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in this regard. We wish to draw your attention to (i) the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser as set out on pages 24 to 49 of this circular; (ii) the "Letter from the Board" on pages 6 to 21 of this circular; and (iii) the additional information set out in the appendices to this circular. Having taken into account, among other things, the information set out in the letter from the Board, and the principal factors, reasons and recommendations set out in the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser in this circular, we are of the opinion that the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable. - 22 - LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE Accordingly, we recommend the independent Shareholders to vote in favor of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM so as to approve the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of The Independent Board Committee China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. Mr. HE Jiale Mr. PAN Zhengqi Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel Independent non-executive Independent non-executive Independent non-executive Director Director Director - 23 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED 16 September 2020 To the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders Dear Sirs, DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE INTRODUCTION We refer to our engagement as the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement dated 6 August 2020, details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the "Letter from the Board") contained in the circular (the "Circular") dated 16 September 2020 issued by the Company, of which this letter forms part. Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires. In respect of the transaction, reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2020 in relation to the Capital Increase Agreement entered into among (i) CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; (ii) the shareholders of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, namely CIMC Shenfa, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an Trust and Country Garden. According to the Capital Increase Agreement dated 6 August 2020, Country Garden will pay the Additional Capital of RMB1,606,124,427 to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the part of Additional Capital attributable to the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects will be increased, if any, to a maximum of RMB39,012,616. Upon the completion of the transaction, the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase from 25% to 30% and the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by the Company will be diluted from 61.5% to 57.4%. In addition, pursuant to the announcement of the Company dated 18 August 2020, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate further entered into another capital increase agreement with Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment on 18 August 2020. Pursuant to such agreement, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment will hold 20% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as a strategic investor. Upon the completion of the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and the assumption that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be held as to 45.92%, 24%, - 24 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED 20%, 5.6% and 4.48% by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. Upon the completion of the capital increase by Country Garden and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment respectively, the scope of the Company's consolidated statements will be changed. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will no longer be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, instead, it will become an associate of the Company. As stated in the Letter from the Board, the Board would like to seek the independent Shareholders' approval at the EGM to consider and approve the resolution regarding the Capital Injection by the Country Garden. Details are as the followings: the equity interests held by Country Garden in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, a holding subsidiary of CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company to increase from 25% to 30%. To approve the plan on capital increase and approve the signing of the Capital Increase Agreement which will come into effect upon the consideration and approval of the Company in accordance with the approval requirements of listed companies; and the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate to increase from RMB339,512,088 RMB363,762,951.43. Upon the completion of capital increase, it will be held by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust as to 57.4%, 30%, 7% and 5.6%, respectively. As stated in the Letter from the Board, Country Garden currently holds 25% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and is a connected person as defined in Rule 14A.07(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. According to Rule 14.29 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the capital increase of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate leads to the decrease of percentage of equity interest held by the Company in such indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary, and the transaction will constitute a deemed disposal of the Company. As such, by virtue of Rule 14A.24 and Rule 14A.25 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's entering into the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company, and the connected transactions contemplated thereunder shall be subject to, among others, the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and shall be subject to the independent Shareholders' approval requirement. As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the transactions contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement are more than 5% but lower than 25%, the signing of Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. - 25 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED The Independent Board Committee, comprising all of the three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel, has been formed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules to advise the independent Shareholders on, whether the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable, and to recommend whether or not the independent Shareholders should vote in favor of the ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the EGM so as to approve the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The EGM will be convened on Friday, 9 October 2020. We, Innovax Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders on the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we are not connected with the Directors, chief executive and substantial Shareholders of the Company, Country Garden, CIMC Shenfa, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an Trust or any of their respective subsidiaries or associates and are therefore considered suitable to give independent advice to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders. During the last two years, we were engaged as an independent financial adviser to the Company in respect of (i) the possible Capital Increase (details can be referred to in the announcement of the Company dated 27 September 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 22 October 2018); and (ii) the framework agreements on the borrowings of surplus funds and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual caps and the new framework agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the new annual caps (details can be referred to in the announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019). Under these engagements, we were required to express our opinion on and to give recommendations to the Independent Board Committee and the independent Shareholders in respect of the relevant transactions. During the last two years, we were also engaged as an independent financial adviser to CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1839), of which the Company is the controlling shareholder, in respect of the deposit service framework agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the proposed annual cap (details can be referred to in the announcement of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. dated 25 March 2020 and the circular of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. dated 28 April 2020.) Under this engagement, we were required to express our opinion on and to give recommendations to the independent board committee and the independent shareholders of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. in respect of the relevant transactions. Apart from normal professional fees payable to us by the Company or CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. in connection with these appointments, no arrangement exists whereby we have received or will receive any fees or benefits from the Company or the Directors, chief executive and substantial Shareholders of the Company, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, Country Garden, CIMC Shenfa, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an Trust or any of their respective subsidiaries or associates or any other parties that could reasonably be regarded as relevant to our independence. Accordingly, we consider that we are independent pursuant to Rule 13.84 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. - 26 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED BASIS OF OUR OPINION In formulating our opinion, we have relied on the accuracy of the information and representations contained in the Circular and have assumed that all information and representations made or referred to in the Circular were true, accurate and complete in all material respects at the time they were made and continue to be true, accurate and complete in all material respects at the date of the Circular. We have also relied on our discussion with the management of the Company (the "Management") and its representatives regarding the Group, the annual reports of the Company for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019, respectively (the "2018 Annual Report" and the "2019 Annual Report", respectively), the transaction, including the information and representations contained in the Circular. We have also assumed that all statements of belief, opinion and intention made by the Management and its representatives respectively in the Circular were reasonably made after due enquiry. We consider that we have reviewed sufficient information to reach an informed view, to justify our reliance on the accuracy of the information contained in the Circular and to provide a reasonable basis for our advice. We have no reason to suspect that any material facts have been omitted or withheld from the information contained or opinions expressed in the Circular nor to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and representations provided to us by the Management and its representatives. We have not, however, conducted an independent in-depth investigation into the business and affairs of the Group, Country Garden, CIMC Shenfa, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an Trust or their respective associates, nor have we carried out any independent verification of the information supplied. PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED In arriving at our opinion and recommendations in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, we have taken the following principal factors and reasons into consideration: Background information of the Group, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the other shareholders of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate

1. Background information of the Group The Group is principally engaged in the manufacture of containers, road transportation vehicles, energy, chemical, liquid food equipment, offshore engineering equipment, airport facilities equipment as well as the provision of relevant services, including the design and manufacture of international standard dry containers, reefer containers, special-purpose containers, tank containers, wooden container floorboards, road tank trucks, natural gas processing equipment and static tanks, road transportation vehicles, heavy trucks, jack-up drilling platforms, semi-submersible drilling platforms, special vessels, passenger boarding bridges and bridge-mounted equipment, airport ground support equipment, fire safety and rescue vehicles and the design, manufacture and services of automated logistics system and intelligent parking system. In addition, the Group is also engaged in logistics services business, industrial city development, - 27 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED finance and asset management and other businesses. The Group has formed an industry cluster focusing on key equipment and solutions provided for the logistics and energy industries through business expansion and technology development. The Group's industrial city development business is mainly conducted through its non-wholly owned subsidiary CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries, which includes the development of complexes in industrial cities, development and operation of industrial parks, etc. The Company holds 61.5% of the issued share capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as of the Latest Practicable Date. The following table summarises the financial information of the Group for the two years ended 31 December 2019, extracted from the 2019 Annual Report issued by the Group. For the year ended/ as at 31 December 2019 2018 Change RMB million RMB million % Revenue 85,815.3 93,497.6 (8.2) - Containers manufacturing 19,716.7 31,164.4 (36.7) - Real estate 1,432.6 2,888.3 (50.4) - Others 64,666.0 59,444.9 8.8 Profit for the year 2,510.1 4,068.5 (38.3) Cash at bank and on hand 9,714.8 9,729.2 (0.1) Net assets 55,038.0 52,403.0 5.0 According to the 2019 Annual Report, the Group's revenue decreased from RMB93,497.6 million in 2018 to RMB85,815.3 million in 2019, representing a decrease of 8.2%. The Group's profit for the year also recorded a drop from RMB4,068.5 million to RMB2,510.1 million, representing a decrease of 38.3%. Such decreases were primarily attributable to the Group's containers manufacturing business segment which recorded a decrease in revenue of 36.7% in 2019, mainly as a result of the decrease in customers' orders following the decline in overall industry demand. The revenue from the Group's real estate business also dropped from RMB2,888.3 million in 2018 to RMB1,432.6 million in 2019, representing a year-on-year decrease of 50.4%. And the net profit from the Group's real estate business increased from RMB564 million in 2018 to RMB806 million in 2019, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.0%, which was mainly due to the government grants obtained and income from disposal of the interests in a subsidiary. - 28 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED 2. Background information of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is a limited company established in the PRC on 24 November 1998 with registered capital of RMB339,512,088, and is an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust hold 61.5%, 25%, 7.5% and 6.0% equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, respectively. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is mainly engaged in the investments in urban areas, industrial parks, scenic spots and construction of community projects (subject to separate application for above specific items); construction and operation of supporting facilities in urban areas, industrial parks, scenic spot and communities (excluding restricted items); industrial investment (subject to separate application for specific items); property management; hotel management; business management; cooperate management consulting (excluding restricted items for all the above businesses) and other businesses. As of the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held the Existing Project and Qianhai Projects. Existing Projects primarily comprise of properties under development, properties held for future development and completed properties with site area of 1,017,062.08 square meters, 592,003.95 square meters and 295,484.89 square meters, respectively. These properties are or expected to be developed into residential buildings, commercial buildings and industrial buildings and are located in various cities across the PRC including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Foshan, Yangzhou, Qujing, etc. Qianhai Projects comprise of nine parcels of land with site area of 102,596.13 square meters. These projects are further categorised into completed parts and uncompleted parts. These land parcels are expected to be developed primarily into commercial buildings and are located in Qianhai district of Shenzhen. - 29 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED The table below sets out the audited financial information of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 which are prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CASBE"): Six months Year ended Year ended ended 30 June 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB million Revenue 1,262.1 1,436.0 2,885.9 Net profit before tax 236.7 945.1 688.7 Net profit after tax 136.3 702.5 478.0 Net profit attributable to the parent company 2.4 613.8 332.4 As at As at As at 30 June 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB million Total assets 30,095.1 28,052.8 20,106.0 Net assets attributable to the parent company 2,980.6 3,225.8 2,504.4 Total liabilities 22,474.1 20,238.0 14,137.0 3. Background information of Country Garden Country Garden Real Estate Group is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 02007.HK) listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is principally engaged in property development, construction and installation, decoration, property investment, and hotel development and management under a centralised and standardised operating model. It also holds 25% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, being a substantial shareholder as at the Latest Practicable Date. - 30 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED The table below sets out the unaudited financial information of Country Garden for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the audited financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 as extracted from the Letter from the Board: Six months Year ended ended 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) Operating revenue 140,382.5 377,540.0 Profit before tax 24,038.6 71,756.8 Net profit attributable to the parent company 12,293.9 37,571.7 As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 RMB million RMB million (unaudited) Total assets 1,398,361.4 1,543,570.6 Net assets attributable to the parent company 85,835.2 111,411.8 Total liabilities 1,274,204.6 1,383,958.7 As extracted from the 2019 annual report of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Country Garden Group"), the parent company of Country Garden, it recorded revenue of RMB485.9 million and profit of RMB61,202 million for the year ended 31 December 2019, representing an increase of 28.2% and 26.1% in revenue and profit, respectively, as compared to the previous year. As of 31 December 2019, the Country Garden Group operated 2,536 projects under different development stages. 2,512 of these projects were located in Mainland China and 24 were outside Mainland China. 4. Background information of other shareholders of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate As extracted from the Letter form the Board: (i) CIMC Shenfa Company Name: CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd. Company Type: Company with limited liability Date of Establishment: 5 January 2000 Legal Representative: MAI Boliang - 31 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Unified Social Credit Code: 91310107631672997W Registered Address: Room 1705, No. 18, Shunyi Road, Putuo District, Shanghai Registered Capital: RMB204,122,966 Principal Operations: Engaging in the investment, construction and operation of infrastructure; real estate development and operation; industrial investment; domestic trade (excluding those specially regulated); manufacturing (limited to branches) and sale of containers and airport ground support equipment and other related businesses; and consulting services (for businesses that are subject to approval in accordance with the laws, they may only be commenced after obtaining approval from the relevant authorities). Shareholding Structure: As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. hold 98.53% and 1.47% equity interests in CIMC Shenfa, respectively, and CIMC Shenfa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. (ii) Oriental Tianyu Company Name: Shenzhen Oriental Tianyu Investment Development Co., Ltd. Company Type: Company with limited liability Date of Establishment: 24 January 2000 Legal Representative: YU Zhenfei Unified Social Credit Code: 91440300715267147L - 32 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Registered Address: 19WS, Tower 1, Luban Building, Hongli West Road, Futian District, Shenzhen Registered Capital: RMB33,680,000 Principal Operations: Its general operating items are: investment and establishment of industries (details to be reported separately); domestic trade (excluding franchised, state controlled and monopolized merchandises); information consultant (excluding talent agency services and other restricted items); and leasing of self-owned houses (excluding restricted items). (iii) Chang'an Trust Company Name: Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd. Company Type: Other joint stock company (unlisted) Date of Establishment: 28 December 1999 Legal Representative: GAO Chengcheng Unified Social Credit Code: 916101312206074534 Registered Address: Floor 23 and 24, Hi-Tech International Business Center, No. 33 Keji Road, Hi-Tech District, Xi'an Registered Capital: RMB3,330,000,000 - 33 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Principal Operations: The scope of the company's business is as follows: acting as trustee of funds; acting as trustee of chattels; acting as trustee of real estate; acting as trustee of securities; acting as trustee of other properties or titles; conducting investment fund businesses as promoter of investment funds or fund management company; conducting restructuring of assets, merger and acquisition and project financing for companies, corporate wealth management and financial advising etc; acting as trustee to conduct securities underwriting businesses approved by the relevant departments of the State Council under mandate; handling coordination, consulting and credit search etc; providing custodian and safety box services; deploying proprietary assets through interbank lending, interbank borrowing, loan, leasing and investment; providing guarantee for third parties with proprietary assets; conducting interbank lending and borrowing; other businesses approved by laws and regulations or the China Banking Regulatory Commission. - 34 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED The Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder

1. Reasons for and benefits of entering into the Capital Increase Agreement As extracted from the Letter from the Board, Country Garden Real Estate Group is one of the largest residential property developers that capitalises on urbanisation in the PRC and is principally engaged in the businesses of property development, construction and installation, interior decoration, property investment, and the development and management of hotels. Country Garden has the intention to continuously promote the business development of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate through the transaction and supplement the capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The transaction is in line with the Group's overall development plan and operation requirement, and is conducive to reducing the gearing ratio of the Group. In addition, it also aligns with the actual operation and development requirement of the principal operations of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The Additional Capital made by Country Garden in the transaction will be used to supplement the registered capital and the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, which will supplement the development funds for Existing Projects of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and promote the future development and has a positive impact on the development and operation of projects. As advised by the Management, the Directors believe that entering into the Capital Increase Agreement and the Capital Increase would further strengthen the existing strong synergy and strategic business relationship between the Company and Country Garden, by leveraging Country Garden's expertise in property development. In addition, the Capital Increase would enhance the CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's capital and financial positions for its operation and in particular, property development. 2. Principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement As extracted from the Letter from the Board, the principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are as follows: Date

6 August 2020 (after trading hours) Parties

CIMC Skyspace Real Estate;

CIMC Shenfa;

Oriental Tianyu;

Chang'an Trust; and

Country Garden. - 35 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Subject Matter Country Garden has agreed to pay the Additional Capital of RMB1,606.1 million to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate (subject to adjustment mechanism of the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects), of which RMB24.3 million will be injected into the registered capital and the remaining will be injected into the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Upon completion of the Capital Increase, the equity interests of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by the Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CIMC Shenfa, will be diluted from approximately 61.5% to approximately 57.4%, and the equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase to 30%. Further, the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate would be increased from approximately RMB339.5 million to approximately RMB363.8 million. Additional Capital Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the total Additional Capital shall be RMB1,606,124,427, subject to the Additional Capital to be calculated according to the adjustment mechanism for the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects. As advised by the Management, such Additional Capital shall be settled monetarily. The Additional Capital, which comprised of Additional Capital for Existing Projects and Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects, was based on the value of CIMC's Skyspace Real Estate's equity interest in Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects, with reference to, among others, the appraised value of the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects pursuant to the Valuation Report. Additional Capital for Existing Projects Existing Projects refer to the property projects that were held, operated or being developed by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and companies held by itself as at the reference date of the Valuation Report (the "Appraisal Benchmark Date"), excluding the Qianhai Projects. The Additional Capital for Existing Projects is RMB347,346,543, which is based on the value of CIMC's Skyspace Real Estate's equity interest in Existing Project with reference to the appraisal value of the Existing Projects from the Valuation Report, with RMB24,250,863.43 to be injected into the registered capital and the remaining RMB323,095,679.57 to be injected into the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. - 36 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED (ii) Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects Qianhai Projects refer to the nine land parcels in Unit 09 of Qianhai Free Trade Zone. Qianhai Projects are further categorised into completed parts and uncompleted parts. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the relevant completion procedures for the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects had been completed. Taking into account the fact that (i) Country Garden had not previously contributed towards Qianhai Project when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate because of the uncertainties of the prospects of the Qianhai Projects, and the other shareholders (other than Country Garden) fulfilled their obligations, and (ii) Country Garden is aware of the fact that it would need to pay the equity values of the Qianhai Projects at a later stage when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, the Tentative Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects is RMB1,258,777,884 subject to an increase as agreed in the adjustment mechanism for the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects according to the Capital Increase Agreement if there is an increase in the planning quota of the gross floor area of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects. Such amount is based on the values and potential values of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's equity interest in Qianhai Projects, determined with reference to the appraisal value of Qianhai Projects pursuant to the Valuation Report. Based on the appraisal value of Qianhai Projects, the Tentative Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects can be further divided into the Additional Capital for Completed Parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB287,582,911 and the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB971,194,973. The breakdown of the Equity Value and the corresponding Additional Capital of the projects is as follows: Corresponding Additional Projects(Note 2) Equity Value Capital (RMB) (RMB) Existing Projects 4,862,851,604 347,346,543 Qianhai Projects(Note 1) 2,937,148,396 1,258,777,884 Total 7,800,000,000 1,606,124,427 Note 1: For the avoidance of doubt, Qianhai Projects do not include the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects pursuant to the adjustment mechanism. - 37 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Note 2: The market value of the 100% shareholders' equity of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is approximately RMB5,370 million (including the completed Qianhai Projects, being approximately RMB507 million), hence, the equity value of the Existing Projects is approximately RMB4,863 million. The equity value of the Qianhai Projects (being approximately RMB2,937 million) include (i) the equity value of uncompleted Qianhai Project, being approximately RMB2,430 million; and (ii) the completed Qianhai Projects, being approximately RMB507 million aforesaid. We have cross-checked the above Equity Value against the appraised value of Qianhai Projects and Existing Projects pursuant to the Valuation Report with no material difference noted. Adjustment mechanism of the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects If there is an increase in the planning quota of the gross floor area of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects and the Tentative Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects will be increased according to the adjustment mechanism in accordance with the Capital Increase Agreement. If the floor area planning quota for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is not increased, the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects and the tentative Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects should not be adjusted. Increase in the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects = (Estimated unit price of the gross floor area of Qianhai Projects determined with reference to the Valuation Report x increase in the gross floor area - corresponding all land price attributable to such part of gross floor area) x 75%, among which, the increase in gross floor area shall be no more than 12,000 square meters. - 38 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Taking into account the fact that (i) Country Garden had not previously contributed towards Qianhai Project when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate because of the uncertainties of the prospects of the Qianhai Projects, and the other shareholders (other than Country Garden) fulfilled their obligations, and (ii) Country Garden is aware of the fact that it would need to pay the corresponding increase in the equity values of the Qianhai Projects at a later stage when it first became the shareholder of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, the Tentative Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects shall be increased according to the following agreement if there is an increase in the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects: The maximum amount of the increase in the Tentative Additional Capital = Increase in the equity values/70% x 30%, where increase in the equity values = (Estimated unit price of the gross floor area of Qianhai Projects x increase in the gross floor area - corresponding all land price attributable to such part of gross floor area) x 75% (being the equity interests owned by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in Qianhai Projects), among which, the increase in gross floor area shall be no more than 12,000 square meters. Therefore, the maximum amount of the Tentative Additional Capital will be RMB39,012,616. Payment of Additional Capital Within five workdays after the date when the Capital Increase Agreement becomes effective, Country Garden shall pay the Additional Capital for Existing Projects and the Additional Capital for Completed Parts of Qianhai Projects to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, totaling RMB634,929,454. Within five workdays after the completion of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, Country Garden shall pay the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. If uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects are completed in phases, Country Garden shall pay the additional capital for the corresponding parts by installments in accordance with the actual progress of projects. If the floor area planning quota for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is increased, Country Garden pays based on the increased Equity Value of Qianhai Projects and the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects. - 39 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Basis for the determination of Additional Capital The Additional Capital is determined by the parties on normal commercial terms and after the arm's length negotiation, and with reference to the Valuation Report issued by the independent valuer engaged by the Group, which evaluates CIMC Skyspace Real Estate using the asset-based approach and the market approach. In determining the Additional Capital, the Company also considered some other key factors, including the successful strategic business relationship established with Country Garden in the past; the synergy effects arising from Country Garden's expertise in property development and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's expertise in investments in industrial parks, scenic spots and community projects ; the enhancement of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's financial position; and the transaction is in line with CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's overall business plan. Conditions precedent and completion The completion of capital increase is subject to the fulfillment of all of the following conditions: legal representatives or authorised representatives of parties of the Capital Increase Agreement sign and seal the Capital Increase Agreement; all parties approve the Capital Increase Agreement in accordance with their respective approval requirements; the Company has complied with the reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules and obtained the approval of independent Shareholders of the Company for the Capital Increase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. After the Capital Increase Agreement becomes effective, all parties shall complete the procedures for registering relevant changes with industry and commerce authorities in respect of the capital increase, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall obtain the new business license. - 40 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Evaluation of the Additional Capital

1. The calculations of Additional Capital pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement As discussed in the Letter from the Board and pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the Additional Capital for the Capital Increase was determined after arm's length negotiations among the parties of the Capital Increase Agreement with reference to, among other things, the Valuation Report issued by the independent valuer engaged by the Group. The Additional Capital for the Capital Increase comprises of two parts, namely Additional Capital for Existing Projects and Tentative Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects. The Additional Capital for Existing Projects is RMB347,346,543. As a result of the Capital Increase, the equity interest in the Existing Projects held by Country Garden would increase from 25% to 30%, therefore, the consideration for the respective increase in equity interest should be computed based on the equation below: The Equity Value of Existing Projects x 25% + consideration for increase in equity interest = 30%, The Equity Value of Existing Projects + consideration for increase in equity interest where 25% represents the equity interest in the Existing Projects held by Country Garden through CIMC Skyspace Real Estate before the Capital Increase and 30% represents that immediately after the completion of the transaction. Pursuant to this equation, the consideration for increase in equity interest equals the Equity Value of Existing Projects divided by 14. Pursuant to the Valuation Report and the breakdown of appraised values of projects, the Additional Capital for Existing Projects computed based on the above equation is comparable to the Additional Capital for Existing Projects. The Tentative Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects is RMB1,258,777,884 (assuming the adjustment mechanism for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is not triggered), comprising (i) the Additional Capital for Completed Parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB287,582,911; and (ii) the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai Projects of RMB971,194,973. As advised by the Management, the delay of completing the land preparation of Qianhai Projects and the delay of introducing CIMC Skyspace Real Estate into Qianhai Projects lead to valuation gains between the valuation of Qianhai Projects determined in the Valuation Report and the land grant price determined by the government. As such, Country Garden has agreed to pay the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects, which was determined based on the values and potential values of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's equity interest in Qianhai Projects, with reference to the Equity Value of - 41 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Qianhai Projects pursuant to the Valuation Report. Pursuant to the Capital Increase Agreement, the Additional Capital for Qianhai Project is computed based on the formula below: The Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects = The Equity Value of Qianhai Projects/70% x 30%, where: 70% represents the percentage of equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by the shareholders of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate other than Country Garden following the completion of the Capital Increase; and

30% represents the percentage of equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden following the completion of the Capital Increase. Pursuant to the Valuation Report and the breakdown of appraised values of projects, the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects computed based on the above equation is comparable to the Additional Capital for Qianhai Projects. 2. The valuation of the equity values of Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects (the "Equity Valuation") We have reviewed the Valuation Report and discussed with the Valuer, China United Assets Appraisal Group Co., Ltd., regarding the Equity Valuation with details set out below. Scope of work and qualification of the Valuer We have reviewed the terms of engagement of the Valuer and discussed with them regarding their scope of work on the Equity Valuation and we were not aware of any limitations on the scope of work which might adversely affect the degree of assurance given by the Valuation Report. We have discussed with the Valuer regarding its qualification for the Equity Valuation. In compliance with the requirements of Rule 13.80 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, we have also reviewed and enquired the qualification and experience of Valuer and the valuers who are in charge of the Equity Valuation. As per our discussion with the Valuer, we understand that the Valuer is an independent form of qualified PRC valuer designated by the relevant governmental authorities to conduct asset and equity valuation, and is authorised by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC and Chines Securities Regulatory Commission to provide valuation services in the PRC. We also noticed that Mr. Yu Yanfei, the leading person in charge of the Equity Valuation, has over 20 years of experience in conducting valuation. As such, we are of the view that the Valuer possesses sufficient experience in performing the Equity Valuation. - 42 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Valuation approach Based on our review on the Valuation Report and our discussions with the Valuer, the Valuer has considered the asset-based approach, market approach and income approach in respect of the Equity Valuation. Regarding the income approach, since there are fluctuations in the historical income and profit of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the projections of its income and profit are uncertain in respect of the future development of certain CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's properties, income approach has not been adopted for the Equity Valuation. Market approach has been adopted because there are other companies which are considered to be comparable to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. For asset-based approach, it is adopted as the primary valuation approach of the Equity Valuation given the fact that (1) CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is primarily engaged in, among others, real estate development and management, the asset-based approach is an ideal equity valuation approach to reflect its equity value; (2) it is less affected by the fluctuations in the stock market as compared to the market approach; and (3) less assumptions are needed for asset-based approach in respect of the Equity Valuation and hence, the valuation result is more objective. Upon our enquiry, we are given to understand that, in performing the asset-based approach valuation and depending on the nature and types of the relevant properties, the Valuer has adopted the residual method, the income capitalisation method and the cost approach for the valuation of underlying properties of the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects, which are common valuation approaches for properties. Further, we understand that the Valuer had performed site inspection work on the properties under Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects during April to June 2020 to research information relevant to the Equity Valuation. Based on the aforesaid, we have not identified any major findings which caused us to doubt the fairness and reasonableness in arriving at their valuation. 3. Reassessed additional capital In respect of the properties under the Equity Valuation performed by the Valuer, which includes the properties under the Existing Projects and the Qianhai Projects (the "Project Properties") CIMC Skyspace Real Estate further engaged an independent valuer, Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited to conduct valuation of the Project Properties with reference date of valuation on 30 June 2020 (the "Valuation Benchmark Date") and issue the Property Valuation Report in addition to the Valuation Report which has been set out in Appendix II of this circular. We performed a reassessment on the valuation of the equity interests in Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects with reference to the valuation of the Project Properties as set out in the Property Valuation Report for the fairness and reasonableness of the Additional Capital. We derived the reassessed value (the "Reassessed Values") of equity interests in the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects by adjusting the net assets value of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the other Qianhai Projects as at 30 June 2020, with (1) the appreciation in the values of the Project Properties as at 30 June 2020, being the upward adjustment from the net book values of the Project Properties on the accounts to - 43 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED their market values based on the Property Valuation report; and (2) the deferred tax liabilities arising from such unrealised valuation gain since, as advised by the Property Valuer, the market values of the Project Properties did not take into consideration the potential tax impact resulting from the unrealised valuation gain. Based on the Reassessed Value, we calculated the reassessed additional capital (the "Reassessed Additional Capital") using the relevant equations as set out in the Capital Increase Agreement. The table below sets forth the detailed calculation of our reassessment. RMB million The net assets value of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate attributable to its shareholders as at 30 June 2020 pursuant to the audited report of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate (Note 1) 2,980.6 Appreciation in the value of properties under the Existing Properties as at 30 June 2020 pursuant to the Property Valuation Report (Note 2) 9,068.4 Less: Deferred tax liabilities (Note 3) (2,267.1) Reassessed Value of the Existing Projects 9,781.9 Reassessed Additional Capital of the Existing Projects (Note 4) 698.7 75% x the net assets value of the other Qianhai Projects as at 30 June 2020 pursuant to the unaudited management accounts of the relevant project companies (Note 5) 51.1 Appreciation in the values of properties under the Qianhai Projects as at 30 June 2020 pursuant to the Property Valuation Report (Note 2) 3,057.3 Less: Deferred tax liabilities (Note 3) (764.3) Reassessed Value of the Qianhai Projects 2,344.1 Reassessed Additional Capital of the Qianhai Projects (Note 4) 1,004.6 Total Reassessed Additional Capital (Note 4) 1,703.3 The Additional Capital 1,606.1 Discount of the Additional Capital to the Reassessed Additional Capital 6.1% - 44 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Notes: Included the Existing Projects and one of the Qianhai Projects. Based on the Property Valuation Report, the estimated value of the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects were approximately RMB18,938.4 million and RMB13,092.5 million, respectively, as at 30 June 2020. As compared with the values of these properties on the accounts of their respective holding companies as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB9,870.1 million and RMB10,035.1 million, respectively, the unrealised valuation gain of the properties under the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects was approximately RMB9,068.4 million and RMB3,057, respectively. The deferred tax liabilities are calculated based on 25% of the unrealised valuation gain of the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects, respectively. The Reassessed Additional Capital was calculated pursuant to the relevant equations stipulated in the Capital Increase Agreement. Excluded the Qianhai Projects that already included in the net assets value of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as at 30 June 2020; 75% represents the equity interests held or to be held by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in the companies holding the Qianhai Projects pursuant to the relevant equity transfer agreements. The Additional Capital was determined with reference to the Valuation Report which is in line with common transaction practise in the PRC. The Reassessed Additional Capital amounts to approximately RMB1,703.3 million. The Additional Capital of approximately RMB1,606 million represents a discount of approximately 6.1% to the aforesaid Reassessed Additional Capital. Having considered (1) the benefits of entering into the Capital Increase Agreement, including the increase in development funds for CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the strengthening of the synergy and strategic business relationship between the Company and Country Garden; and (2) the Additional Capital is at a discount of 6.1% to the Reassessed Additional Capital which is not significant, we are of the view that the Additional Capital is fair and reasonable. 4. The valuation of Project Properties We have reviewed the Property Valuation Report as set out in the Appendix II to this circular. We have discussed with the Property Valuer, Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited, regarding the valuation of the Project Properties with details set out below. Scope of work and qualification of the Property Valuer We have reviewed the terms of engagement of the Property Valuer and discussed with them regarding their scope of work on the valuation of Project Properties which include all properties under the Existing Projects and Qianhai Projects and we were not aware of any limitations on the scope of work which might adversely affect the degree of assurance given by the Property Valuation Report. - 45 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED We have discussed with the Property Valuer regarding its qualification for the valuation. In compliance with the requirements of Rule 13.80 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, we have also reviewed and enquired the qualification and experience of the valuers of the Property Valuer who are in charge of the asset valuation. As per our discussion with the Property Valuer, we noticed that Mr. Simon C.H. Liu, the leading person in charge of the valuation of the Project Properties, is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in United Kingdom and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors in Hong Kong SAR who has over 40 years of experiences in undertaking valuations of properties in Hong Kong SAR, the PRC and the Asia Pacific Region. As such, we are of the view that the Property Valuer possesses sufficient experience in performing the valuation. Valuation approach Based on our review on the Property Valuation Report and our discussions with the Property Valuer, the Property Valuer has adopted the direct comparison approach and the investment approach when valuing the Projects Properties. As advised by the Property Valuer, the information of comparable sales transactions are readily available for certain of the Project Properties, including undeveloped land, strata residential units, industrial units, ancillary commercial podium units and car parking spaces and therefore, they were suitable to be valued by using direct comparison approach, subject to adjustments between the subject properties and the comparable properties. For certain Project Properties which are income properties which have existing tenancies and rental comparables are more readily available, investment approach on the basis of capitalisation of rental income derived from the existing tenancies with due allowance for reversionary potential by reference to comparable market transactions is the most suitable valuation approach. In respect of the investment approach, as advised by the Property Valuer and pursuant to the Property Valuation Report, the capitalisation rates adopted are based on analyses of yields of properties of similar use type after due adjustments. Such capitalisation rates are estimated with reference to the yields generally expected by the market for comparable properties of similar use type, which implicitly reflects the type and quality of the properties, the expectation of the potential future rental growth, the capital appreciation and relevant risk factors. - 46 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED We note that for certain of the Project Properties which were under or for future development and valued by the market approach or income approach, it was assumed that the relevant properties will be developed and completed in accordance with the latest development scheme of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The Property Valuer has assumed that all consents, approvals and licenses from the relevant government authorities for the development scheme have been obtained without onerous conditions or delays; the design and construction of the development are in compliance with the local planning regulations and have been approved by the relevant authorities. They have also taken into account the incurred construction costs and the costs that will be incurred to complete the development to reflect the quality of the completed development. Upon our enquiry, we were given to understand that the Property Valuer had relied on the site inspection work on the Project Properties performed by the Valuer during April to June 2020 to research information relevant to the valuation. We have reviewed and discussed with the Property Valuer for the workings on valuation, including the samples selected as comparable transactions for market approach, supporting documents for determining the capitalisation rates and the adjustments made. Based on the aforesaid and our review of the bases and assumptions adopted by the Property Valuer, we have not identified any major findings which caused us to doubt the fairness and reasonableness in arriving at their valuation. Financial effects of the proposed capital increase on the Group As at the Latest Practicable Date and upon the completion of this transaction, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate was and would remain to be a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; whereas we note that upon the completion of the Qujiang Cultural Capital Injection (assuming that the capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), the equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate indirectly held by the Company will be further decreased to 45.92% and therefore, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will no longer be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and its financial results will no longer be consolidated to the Company's consolidated financial statements. Nonetheless, the analyses below represent the financial effect on the Group solely as a result of the proposed capital increase by Country Garden and did not take into consideration the financial impact on the Group of such de-consolidation. - 47 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED Gearing As at 31 December 2019, the Group's gearing ratio, being total liabilities of approximately RMB117,069.5 million divided by total assets of approximately RMB172,107.5 million, was approximately 68%. It is expected that the Group's gearing ratio will be reduced upon completion of the transaction. Earnings The net profit of the CIMC Skyspace Real Estate for the year ended 31 December 2019 was approximately RMB702.5 million. Upon the completion of the transaction, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will remain to be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the financial results of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will continue to be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group, but the profit or loss of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate attributable to the owners of the Company may decrease, as the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by the Company will be diluted from 61.5% to 57.4% following the completion of the transaction. NAV As at 31 December 2019, the NAV of the Company attributable to the owners of the Company was approximately RMB39,254 million, and the NAV of the CIMC Skyspace Real Estate attributable to the shareholders of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate was approximately RMB3,226 million. Upon completion of the transaction, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will continue to be a subsidiary of the Company and the assets and liabilities of the CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will continue to be consolidated into the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company. As a result of the transaction, which will increase the current assets of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, the NAV of the Group will increase. Liquidity As at 31 December 2019, the Group had cash and bank balances of approximately RMB9,715 million and net current assets of approximately RMB19,472 million. As at the same date, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate had cash balance of approximately RMB961.1 million and the net current asset position of approximately RMB10,230.8 million. As a result of the transaction, the Directors expect both the cash and the net current asset positions of the Group and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate to improve upon completion due to the cash inflow from the payment of Additional Capital from Country Garden. - 48 - LETTER FROM INNOVAX CAPITAL LIMITED OPINION AND RECOMMENDATION Having considered the above principal factors, we are of the opinion that although the Capital Increase Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder are not in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, they in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Board Committee to advise the independent Shareholders, and we advise the independent Shareholders, to vote in favor of the ordinary resolutions to be proposed at the EGM for approving the Capital Increase Agreement. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Innovax Capital Limited Richard, Chu Sai Tak Managing Director Note: Mr. Richard Chu is a licensed person under the SFO to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO and regarded as a responsible officer of Innovax Capital Limited. Mr. Richard Chu has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance industry. - 49 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE Auditor's Report PCCPAAR [2020] No. 7-767 To the Shareholders of Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd., AUDIT OPINION We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated and parent company balance sheets as at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the consolidated and parent company income statements, the consolidated and parent company cash flow statements, and the consolidated and parent company statements of changes in equity for the year and the six months then ended, as well as notes to financial statements. In our opinion, the attached financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year and the six months then ended in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. BASIS FOR AUDIT OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with China Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Certified Public Accountant's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the China Code of Ethics for Certified Public Accountants, and we have fulfilled other ethical responsibilities. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's management (the "Management") is responsible for preparing and presenting fairly the financial statements in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, as well as designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. - 50 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. IV. CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with China Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit performed in accordance with China Standards on Auditing. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management. - 51 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE (IV) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. (VI) Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain sole responsibility for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding the planned audit scope, time schedule and significant audit findings, including any deficiencies in internal control of concern that we identify during our audit. Pan-China Certified Public Accountants LLP Chinese Certified Public Accountant Hangzhou • China Chinese Certified Public Accountant Date of Report: August 6, 2020 The auditor's report and the accompanying financial statements are English translations of the Chinese auditor's report and statutory financial statements prepared under accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the People's Republic of China. These financial statements are not intended to present the financial position and results of operations and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in other countries and jurisdictions. In case the English version does not conform to the Chinese version, the Chinese version prevails. - 52 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB Assets 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: 1,614,021,495.25 Cash and bank balances 961,104,678.67 Settlement funds Loans to other banks Held-for-trading financial assets Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 146,717,633.46 Accounts receivable 195,918,264.18 Receivables financing 45,415,901.96 Advances paid 25,726,424.68 Premiums receivable Reinsurance accounts receivable Reinsurance reserve receivable 6,836,523,770.82 Other receivables 5,527,627,773.26 Financial assets under reverse repo 11,176,619,035.96 Inventories 15,283,929,675.65 Contract assets Assets classified as held for sale Non-current assets due within one year 344,571,762.73 Other current assets 358,464,492.83 Total current assets 20,163,869,600.18 22,352,771,309.27 Non-current assets: Loans and advances paid Debt investments Other debt investments Long-term receivables 3,422,374,519.85 Long-term equity investments 3,401,487,162.55 Other equity instrument investments 5,000,000.00 5,000,000.00 Other non-current financial assets 5,367,397,453.72 Investment property 1,113,621,234.90 Fixed assets 252,469,766.33 259,270,560.77 Construction in progress 175,848,606.98 88,964,529.30 Productive biological assets Oil & gas assets 172,925,563.30 Right-of-use assets 291,833,944.02 Intangible assets 287,820,796.46 293,087,008.16 Development expenditures 4,174,581.94 Goodwill 4,174,581.94 Long-term prepayments 37,514,861.78 45,906,023.95 Deferred tax assets 205,742,657.83 196,599,032.24 Other non-current assets 9,931,268,808.19 51,000.00 Total non-current assets 5,699,995,077.83 Total assets 30,095,138,408.37 28,052,766,387.10 Liabilities & Equity 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current liabilities: 200,290,538.64 Short-term borrowings Central bank loans Loans from other banks Held-for-trading financial liabilities Derivative financial liabilities 1,065,493.08 Notes payable 1,065,493.08 Accounts payable 568,638,648.17 693,411,506.74 Advances received 3,410,956.28 9,306,785.58 Contract liabilities 3,307,075,244.79 2,735,855,216.59 Financial liabilities under repo Absorbing deposit and interbank deposit Deposit for agency security transaction Deposit for agency security underwriting 38,842,971.32 Employee benefits payable 52,965,373.65 Taxes and rates payable 669,162,826.86 568,197,078.75 Other payables 7,011,263,096.51 7,180,168,455.02 Handling fee and commission payable Reinsurance accounts payable Liabilities classified as held for sale Non-current liabilities due within 1,170,339,325.19 one year 548,578,937.28 Other current liabilities 344,544,699.08 332,431,983.52 Total current liabilities 13,314,633,799.92 12,121,980,830.21 Non-current liabilities: Insurance policy reserve 6,415,167,740.29 Long-term borrowings 6,197,847,543.81 Bonds payable Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds 160,656,829.16 Lease liabilities 285,734,995.48 Long-term payables Long-term employee benefits payable Provisions 1,350,000.00 Deferred income 250,000.00 Deferred tax liabilities 512,250,495.31 500,922,415.61 Other non-current liabilities 2,069,997,822.93 1,131,304,755.75 Total non-current liabilities 9,159,422,887.69 8,116,059,710.65 Total liabilities 22,474,056,687.61 20,238,040,540.86 Equity: 339,512,088.00 Paid-in capital 339,512,088.00 Other equity instruments Including: Preferred shares Perpetual bonds 1,182,308,597.52 Capital reserve 1,184,330,424.44 Less: Treasury shares 327,983,505.45 Other comprehensive income 327,983,505.45 Special reserve 116,723,027.83 Surplus reserve 116,723,027.83 General risk reserve 1,014,094,825.43 Undistributed profit 1,257,261,998.43 Total equity attributable to the parent company 2,980,622,044.23 3,225,811,044.15 Non-controlling interest 4,640,459,676.53 4,588,914,802.09 Total equity 7,621,081,720.76 7,814,725,846.24 Total liabilities & equity 30,095,138,408.37 28,052,766,387.10 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 53 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB Assets 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Liabilities & Equity 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: 125,419,268.23 Current liabilities: 200,290,538.64 Cash and bank balances 95,496,580.51 Short-term borrowings Held-for-trading financial assets Held-for-trading financial liabilities Derivative financial assets Derivative financial liabilities Notes receivable Notes payable Accounts receivable Accounts payable Receivables financing 1,711,214.53 Advances received Advances paid 1,109,063.14 Contract liabilities Other receivables 9,537,848,676.57 9,778,341,632.15 Employee benefits payable 11,936,517.33 15,461,887.66 Inventories Taxes and rates payable 2,893,289.35 30,693,311.17 Contract assets Other payables 5,978,633,883.15 6,677,232,949.83 Assets classified as held for sale Liabilities classified as held Non-current assets due within for sale one year Non-current liabilities due within 151,211,094.64 Other current assets 9,664,979,159.33 one year 125,000,000.00 Total current assets 9,874,947,275.80 Other current liabilities 6,344,965,323.11 Non-current assets: Total current liabilities 6,848,388,148.66 Debt investments Non-current liabilities: 3,782,472,056.49 Other debt investments Long-term borrowings 4,120,000,000.00 Long-term receivables 3,109,178,428.47 Bonds payable Long-term equity investments 3,208,945,128.47 Including: Preferred shares Other equity instrument 5,000,000.00 Perpetual bonds 3,630,473.14 investments 5,000,000.00 Lease liabilities 9,140,733.63 Other non-current financial assets Long-term payables Investment property 2,348,686.91 Long-term employee benefits Fixed assets 2,456,982.64 payable Construction in progress Provisions Productive biological assets Deferred income Oil & gas assets 8,419,181.88 Deferred tax liabilities 901,852,777.78 Right-of-use assets 8,728,564.10 Other non-current liabilities Intangible assets 61,218.40 14,008.66 Total non-current liabilities 4,687,955,307.41 4,129,140,733.63 Development expenditures Total liabilities 11,032,920,630.52 10,977,528,882.29 Goodwill Equity: 339,512,088.00 Long-term prepayments Paid-in capital 339,512,088.00 Deferred tax assets Other equity instruments Other non-current assets 3,125,007,515.66 Including: Preferred shares Total non-current assets 3,225,144,683.87 Perpetual bonds 1,132,022,134.82 Capital reserve 1,132,022,134.82 Total assets 12,789,986,674.99 13,100,091,959.67 Less: Treasury shares Other comprehensive income Special reserve 116,723,027.83 Surplus reserve 116,723,027.83 Undistributed profit 168,808,793.82 534,305,826.73 Total equity 1,757,066,044.47 2,122,563,077.38 Total liabilities & equity 12,789,986,674.99 13,100,091,959.67 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 54 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 I. Total operating revenue 1,262,133,700.91 1,435,996,100.21 Including: Operating revenue 1,262,133,700.91 1,435,996,100.21 Interest income Premium earned Revenue from handling charges and commission 1,082,568,685.42 II. Total operating cost 1,163,392,513.40 Including: Operating cost 784,587,877.66 645,567,355.51 Interest expenses Handling charges and commission expenditures Surrender value Net payment of insurance claims Net provision of insurance policy reserve Premium bonus expenditures Reinsurance expenses 147,539,877.30 Taxes and surcharges 243,382,561.54 Selling expenses 87,514,667.43 157,681,712.64 Administrative expenses 99,437,150.35 200,632,772.60 R&D expenses -36,510,887.32 Financial expenses -83,871,888.89 Including: Interest expenses 12,118,337.59 21,357,317.68 Interest income 48,029,224.95 110,776,812.67 Add: Other income 1,616,919.02 300,658,481.60 Investment income (or less: losses) 54,918,515.92 334,406,330.18 Including: Investment income from associates 24,087,357.29 and joint ventures 55,513,362.55 Gains from derecognition of financial assets at amortized cost Gains on foreign exchange (or less: losses) Gains on net exposure to hedging risk (or less: losses) Gains on changes in fair value (or less: losses) 40,941,049.80 Credit impairment loss (or less: losses) 1,456.20 Assets impairment loss (or less: losses) 551,591.76 Gains on asset disposal (or less: losses) 1,581,408.62 III. Operating profit (or less: losses) 236,652,042.19 950,192,313.21 Add: Non-operating revenue 1,597,583.76 2,175,361.86 Less: Non-operating expenditures 1,575,176.47 7,239,854.19 IV. Profit before tax (or less: total loss) 236,674,449.48 945,127,820.88 Less: Income tax 100,376,293.31 242,639,564.40 - 55 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 V. Net profit (or less: net loss) 136,298,156.17 702,488,256.48 Categorized by the continuity of operations: 1. Net profit from continuing operations (or less: net loss) 136,298,156.17 702,488,256.48 Net profit from discontinued operations (or less: net loss) Categorized by the portion of equity ownership Net profit attributable to owners of parent company (or less: net loss) 2,369,397.89 613,841,427.22 2. Net profit attributable to non-controlling 133,928,758.28 shareholders (or less: net loss) 88,646,829.26 VI. Other comprehensive income after tax 252,037,167.38 Items attributable to the owners of the parent company 229,477,392.76 Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

1.Changes in remeasurement on the net defined benefit plan Items under equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments Changes in fair value of own credit risk Others (II) To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 229,477,392.76 Items under equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other debt investments Profit or loss from reclassification of financial assets into other comprehensive income Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments 5.Cash flow hedging reserve (profit or loss on cash flow hedging) 6. Translation reserve 7. Others 229,477,392.76 Items attributable to non-controlling shareholders 136,298,156.17 22,559,774.62 VII. Total comprehensive income 954,525,423.86 Items attributable to the owners of the parent 2,369,397.89 company 843,318,819.98 Items attributable to non-controlling 133,928,758.28 shareholders 111,206,603.88 VIII. Earnings per share (EPS): (I) Basic EPS (yuan per share) (II) Diluted EPS (yuan per share) Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 56 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE INCOME STATEMENT January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 I. Operating revenue 53,097.34 1,473,432.61 Less: Operating cost Taxes and surcharges 194,728.38 768,803.26 Selling expenses Administrative expenses 36,664,525.67 95,544,391.91 R&D expenses Financial expenses 83,517,310.86 5,698,382.61 Including: Interest expenses 209,639,345.45 444,857,198.98 Interest income 142,508,830.30 439,703,771.01 Add: Other income 186,340.00 300,000,000.00 Investment income (or less: losses) -267,182.35 115,851,129.72 Including: Investment income from associates and joint ventures Gains from derecognition of financial assets at amortized cost Gains on net exposure to hedging risk (or less: losses) Gains on changes in fair value (or less: losses) Credit impairment loss (or less: losses) Assets impairment loss (or less: losses) Gains on asset disposal (or less: losses) 430,360.30 II. Operating profit (or less: losses) -119,973,949.62 315,312,984.55 Add: Non-operating revenue 13,500.11 11.10 Less: Non-operating expenditures 50.00 III. Profit before tax (or less: total loss) -119,960,449.51 315,312,945.65 Less: Income tax 12.51 51,703,212.90 IV. Net profit (or less: net loss) -119,960,462.02 263,609,732.75 (I) Net profit from continuing operations (or less: net loss) -119,960,462.02 263,609,732.75 Net profit from discontinued operations (or less: net loss) Other comprehensive income after tax Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

1.Changes in remeasurement on the net defined benefit plan Items under equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other equity instrument investments Changes in fair value of own credit risk Others - 57 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Items under equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other debt investments Profit or loss from reclassification of financial assets into other comprehensive income Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments Cash flow hedging reserve (profit or loss on cash flow hedging) Translation reserve Others VI. Total comprehensive income -119,960,462.02 263,609,732.75 VII. Earnings per share (EPS): Basic EPS (yuan per share) Diluted EPS (yuan per share) Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 58 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash receipts from sale of goods or rendering of 1,987,130,397.06 services 2,559,849,315.69 Net increase of client deposit and interbank deposit Net increase of central bank loans Net increase of loans from other financial institutions Cash receipts from original insurance contract premium Net cash receipts from reinsurance Net increase of policy-holder deposit and investment Cash receipts from interest, handling charges and commission Net increase of loans from others Net increase of repurchase Net cash receipts from agency security transaction 25,969,148.43 Receipts of tax refund 49,100.56 Other cash receipts related to operating 1,396,602,167.62 activities 1,310,930,730.18 Subtotal of cash inflows from operating 3,409,701,713.11 activities 3,870,829,146.43 Cash payments for goods purchased and 938,974,663.30 services received 6,676,718,184.81 Net increase of loans and advances to clients Net increase of central bank deposit and interbank deposit Cash payments for insurance indemnities of original insurance contracts Net increase of loans to others Cash payments for interest, handling charges and commission Cash payments for policy bonus 112,756,292.45 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 221,037,617.48 Cash payments for taxes and rates 213,638,199.25 768,730,032.28 Other cash payments related to operating 396,454,042.38 activities 1,080,398,470.78 Subtotal of cash outflows from operating 1,661,823,197.38 activities 8,746,884,305.35 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,747,878,515.73 -4,876,055,158.92 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash receipts from withdrawal of investments Cash receipts from investment income Net cash receipts from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term 155,000.00 assets 2,242,488.93 Net cash receipts from the disposal of subsidiaries & other business units 95,617,452.96 Other cash receipts related to investing 6,190,475.02 activities 3,678,164,459.81 Subtotal of cash inflows from investing 6,345,475.02 activities 3,776,024,401.70 - 59 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 Cash payments for the acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and 73,080,501.05 other long-term assets 30,115,939.14 Cash payments for investments 1,137,446,990.00 Net increase of pledged borrowings Net cash payments for the acquisition of subsidiaries & other business units 92,397,043.50 Other cash payments related to investing 880,267,268.32 activities 4,576,580,420.45 Subtotal of cash outflows from investing 953,347,769.37 activities 5,836,540,393.09 Net cash flows from investing activities -947,002,294.35 -2,060,515,991.39 III. Cash flows from financing activities: 53,861,559.15 Cash receipts from absorbing investments 762,868,590.74 Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from 53,861,559.15 non-controlling shareholders as investments 762,868,590.74 Cash receipts from borrowings 3,203,282,262.62 7,499,522,593.97 Other cash receipts related to financing 178,256,938.34 activities 10,786,445,101.55 Subtotal of cash inflows from financing 3,435,400,760.11 activities 19,048,836,286.26 Cash payments for the repayment of borrowings 1,169,368,626.07 1,882,927,609.87 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or 502,725,029.75 profits and for interest expenses 465,991,088.43 Including: Cash paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders as dividend or profit 34,916,950.16 Other cash payments related to financing 2,360,634,537.47 activities 13,562,551,261.75 Subtotal of cash outflows from financing 4,032,728,193.29 activities 15,911,469,960.05 Net cash flows from financing activities -597,327,433.18 3,137,366,326.21 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on -426.86 cash & cash equivalents 3,409.85 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 203,548,361.34 -3,799,201,414.25 Add: Opening balance of cash and 580,298,543.36 cash equivalents 4,379,499,957.61 VI. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 783,846,904.70 580,298,543.36 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 60 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE CASH FLOW STATEMENT January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash receipts from sale of goods and rendering of services 60,000.00 1,664,978.85 Receipts of tax refund Other cash receipts related to operating activities 1,167,830,438.47 362,579,864.73 Subtotal of cash inflows from operating activities 1,167,890,438.47 364,244,843.58 Cash payments for goods purchased and services received Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 29,204,709.15 50,823,925.82 Cash payments for taxes and rates 30,439,736.43 28,157,859.77 Other cash payments related to operating activities 1,055,925,949.41 113,172,846.66 Subtotal of cash outflows from operating activities 1,115,570,394.99 192,154,632.25 Net cash flows from operating activities 52,320,043.48 172,090,211.33 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash receipts from withdrawal of investments 77,718,700.00 37,251,000.00 Cash receipts from investment income 122,519,842.87 Net cash receipts from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Net cash receipts from the disposal of subsidiaries & other business units Other cash receipts related to investing activities 2,003,045,553.71 15,014,762,711.97 Subtotal of cash inflows from investing activities 2,080,764,253.71 15,174,533,554.84 Cash payments for the acquisition of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 290,532.76 527,221.16 Cash payments for investments 10,713,300.00 1,138,409,422.05 Net cash payments for the acquisition of subsidiaries & other business units Other cash payments related to investing activities 1,347,589,542.83 15,742,800,177.40 Subtotal of cash outflows from investing activities 1,358,593,375.59 16,881,736,820.61 Net cash flows from investing activities 722,170,878.12 -1,707,203,265.77 - 61 - APPENDIX I AUDITED REPORT OF CIMC SKYSPACE REAL ESTATE January- Items June 2020 Year 2019 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash receipts from absorbing investments Cash receipts from borrowings 1,394,600,000.00 4,120,000,000.00 Other cash receipts related to financing activities 1,082,355,759.99 8,509,436,957.29 Subtotal of cash inflows from financing activities 2,476,955,759.99 12,629,436,957.29 Cash payments for the repayment of borrowings 610,865,704.87 1,527,000,000.00 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profits and for interest expenses 382,964,081.65 323,918,732.30 Other cash payments related to financing activities 2,227,693,780.49 9,895,376,801.98 Subtotal of cash outflows from financing activities 3,221,523,567.01 11,746,295,534.28 Net cash flows from financing activities -744,567,807.02 883,141,423.01 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -426.86 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 29,922,687.72 -651,971,631.43 Add: Opening balance of cash and cash equivalents 95,496,580.51 747,468,211.94 VI. Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents 125,419,268.23 95,496,580.51 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: - 62 - - 63 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January - June 2020 Year 2019 Equity attributable to parent company Equity attributable to parent company Other equity instruments Less: Other Other equity instruments Less: Other General Paid up Preferred Perpetual Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus General Undistributed Non-controlling Total Paid-in Preferred Perpetual Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus risk Undistributed Non-controlling Total Item capital shares bonds Others reserve shares income reserve reserve risk reserve profit interest equity capital shares bonds Others reserve shares income reserve reserve reserve profit interest equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 339,512,088.00 1,184,330,424.44 327,983,505.45 116,723,027.83 1,257,261,998.43 4,588,914,802.09 7,814,725,846.24 339,512,088.00 1,162,657,918.61 98,506,112.69 90,362,054.55 813,347,834.39 3,464,661,077.65 5,969,047,085.89 Add: Cumulative changes of accounting policies Error correction of prior period Business combination under common control -155,002.44 -51,667.48 -206,669.92 Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 339,512,088.00 1,184,330,424.44 327,983,505.45 116,723,027.83 1,257,261,998.43 4,588,914,802.09 7,814,725,846.24 339,512,088.00 1,162,657,918.61 98,506,112.69 90,362,054.55 813,192,831.95 3,464,609,410.17 5,968,840,415.97 III. Current period increase (or less: decrease) -2,021,826.92 -243,167,173.00 51,544,874.44 -193,644,125.48 21,672,505.83 229,477,392.76 26,360,973.28 444,069,166.48 1,124,305,391.92 1,845,885,430.27 (I) Total comprehensive income 2,369,397.89 133,928,758.28 136,298,156.17 229,477,392.76 613,841,427.22 111,206,603.88 954,525,423.86 (II) Capital contributed or withdrawn by owners -2,021,826.92 -82,383,883.84 -84,405,710.76 21,672,505.83 1,017,060,860.00 1,038,733,365.83 1. Ordinary shares contributed by owners 53,861,559.15 53,861,559.15 1,015,614,177.25 1,015,614,177.25 2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments 3. Amount of share-based payment included in equity 4. Others -2,021,826.92 -136,245,442.99 -138,267,269.91 21,672,505.83 1,446,682.75 23,119,188.58 (III) Profit distribution -245,536,570.89 -245,536,570.89 26,360,973.28 -169,772,260.74 -3,962,071.96 -147,373,359.42 1. Appropriation of surplus reserve 26,360,973.28 -26,360,973.28 2. Appropriation of general risk reserve 3. Appropriation of profit to owners -245,536,570.89 -245,536,570.89 -143,411,287.46 -3,962,071.96 -147,373,359.42 4. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity Transfer of capital reserve to capital Transfer of surplus reserve to capital Surplus reserve to cover losses Changes in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings Other comprehensive income carried over to retained earnings Others (V) Special reserve 1. Appropriation of current period 2. Application of current period (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current period 339,512,088.00 1,182,308,597.52 327,983,505.45 116,723,027.83 1,014,094,825.43 4,640,459,676.53 7,621,081,720.76 339,512,088.00 1,184,330,424.44 327,983,505.45 116,723,027.83 1,257,261,998.43 4,588,914,802.09 7,814,725,846.24 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: ESTATE REAL SKYSPACE CIMC OF REPORT AUDITED I APPENDIX - 64 - STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNER' EQUITY January to June 2020 Prepared by: Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. Currency: RMB January - June 2020 Year 2019 Other equity instruments Less: Other Other equity instruments Less: Other Paid up Preferred Perpetual Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Undistributed Paid up Preferred Perpetual Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Undistributed Total Item capital shares bonds Others reserve shares income reserve reserve profit Total equity capital shares bonds Others reserve shares income reserve reserve profit equity I. Balance at the end of prior year 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 116,723,027.83 534,305,826.73 2,122,563,077.38 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 90,362,054.55 440,468,354.72 2,002,364,632.09 Add: Cumulative changes of accounting policies Error correction of prior period Others II. Balance at the beginning of current year 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 116,723,027.83 534,305,826.73 2,122,563,077.38 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 90,362,054.55 440,468,354.72 2,002,364,632.09 III. Current period increase (or less: decrease) -365,497,032.91 -365,497,032.91 26,360,973.28 93,837,472.01 120,198,445.29 (I) Total comprehensive income -119,960,462.02 -119,960,462.02 263,609,732.75 263,609,732.75 Capital contributed or withdrawn by owners 1. Ordinary shares contributed by owners

2. Capital contributed by holders of other equity instruments

3. Amount of share-based payment included in equity

4. Others (III) Profit distribution -245,536,570.89 -245,536,570.89 26,360,973.28 -169,772,260.74 -143,411,287.46 1. Appropriation of surplus reserve 26,360,973.28 -26,360,973.28 2. Appropriation of profit to owners - -245,536,570.89 -245,536,570.89 -143,411,287.46 -143,411,287.46 3. Others (IV) Internal carry-over within equity 1.Transfer of capital reserve to capital 2.Transfer of surplus reserve to capital 3.Surplus reserve to cover losses Changes in defined benefit plan carried over to retained earnings Other comprehensive income carried over to retained earnings Others (V) Special reserve 1. Appropriation of current period 2. Application of current period (VI) Others IV. Balance at the end of current period 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 116,723,027.83 168,808,793.82 1,757,066,044.47 339,512,088.00 1,132,022,134.82 116,723,027.83 534,305,826.73 2,122,563,077.38 Legal representative: Person in charge of accounting affairs: Head of the accounting department: ESTATE REAL SKYSPACE CIMC OF REPORT AUDITED I APPENDIX APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT The following is a text of the letter, summary of valuations and valuation certificates prepared for the purpose of incorporation in this circular issued by Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited, an independent property valuer, in connection with the valuations as at 30 June 2020 of the property interests held by the Group. Unit 1301-1303, 13/F, Hang Seng North Point Building, 339 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong 23 August 2020 The Directors China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. CIMC R&D Center, No. 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou Nanshan District, Shenzhen Guangdong, PRC Dear Sir/Madams, Re: Valuation of properties located in the People's Republic of China ("the Properties") In accordance with the instructions of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (refer to the "Group"), we have conducted valuation of certain interests in the properties held by Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. (refer to "CIMC Skyspace Real Estate" or "the Company"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Group as of 30 June 2020 (refer to "the Valuation Date"). As of the Valuation date, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate holds the Existing Projects and the Qianhai Project situated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") (refer to "the Properties"), which we have classified them into six Groups in this report. We confirm that we have carried out inspections of the Properties, made relevant enquiries and obtained such further information as we consider necessary for providing you with our opinion of the market values of the Properties as at 30 June 2020 for the purpose of incorporation in the circular. This letter which forms part of our valuation report explains the basis and methodology of valuation, clarifying assumptions, source of Information and limiting conditions of this valuation. BASIS OF VALUATION Our valuation of each of the properties represents its market value which in accordance with The HKIS Valuation Standards 2017 Edition published by the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and is defined as "the estimated amount for which an asset or liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's-length transaction after proper marketing and where the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion". - 65 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT VALUATION STANDARDS AND ASSUMPTIONS In valuing the properties, we have complied with the requirements set out in Chapter 5 and Practice Note 12 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities published by The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited and The HKIS Valuation Standards 2017 Edition published by the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Our valuation of each property excludes an estimated price inflated or deflated by special terms or circumstances such as atypical financing, sale and leaseback arrangement, special considerations or concessions granted by anyone associated with the sale, or any element of special value. In the course of our valuation of the properties, we have relied on the information and advice given by the Company's legal advisers, Commerce & Finance Law Offices, regarding the titles to the properties and the interests of the Company's properties in the PRC. Unless otherwise stated in the respective legal opinion, in valuing the properties, we have assumed that the Company has an enforceable title to each of the properties and has free and uninterrupted rights to use, occupy or assign the properties for the whole of the respective unexpired land use term as granted. In respect of the properties situated in the PRC, the status of titles and grant of major certificates, approvals and licenses, in accordance with the information provided by the Company are set out in the notes of the respective valuation certificate. No allowance has been made in our valuations for any charges, mortgages or amounts owing on the properties nor any expenses or taxation which may be incurred in effecting a sale. Unless otherwise stated, it is assumed that the properties are free from encumbrances, restrictions and outgoings of any onerous nature which could affect their values. VALUATION METHODOLOGY The properties in Groups I comprises properties held under development in the PRC. As at the Valuation Date, State-owned Land Use Right Certificate, State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract, Planning Permit for Construction Land Use, Planning Permit for Construction Works, Permits for Commencement of Construction Works or such equivalent permits have been obtained. Some properties have also obtained Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit. The properties in Group II comprises properties held for future development in the PRC. As at the Valuation Date, State-owned Land Use Right Certificate, State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract, Planning Permit for Construction Land Use or such equivalent certificates or contracts have been obtained. Some properties have obtained Planning Permit for Construction Works. - 66 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT The properties in Group III comprises completed properties held by the Company for sale in the PRC. As at the Valuation Date, State-owned Land Use Right Certificate, State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract, Planning Permit for Construction Land Use, Planning Permit for Construction Works, Permits for Commencement of Construction Works or such equivalent permits have been obtained. Some properties have obtained Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit. In valuing the properties in Groups III, we have used the Direct Comparison Approach assuming sale of each of these properties in its existing state by making reference to comparable sales transactions as available in the relevant market subject to suitable adjustments between the subject properties and the comparable properties. Given that the properties are mostly strata residential units, industrial units, ancillary commercial podium units and car parking spaces, comparable sales transactions are frequent and information about such sales is readily available. We have therefore used the Direct Comparison Approach which is in line with the market practice. In the cases where there are existing tenancies, the Investment Approach is used to reflect such factor. The properties in Group IV comprises completed properties held by the Company for investment in the PRC. As at the Valuation Date, Housing Ownership Certificate, Real Estate Certificate or such equivalent certificates have been obtained. In valuing the properties in Groups IV, we have used the Investment Approach on the basis of capitalization of rental income derived from the existing tenancies with due allowance for reversionary potential of each of the properties or by reference to comparable market transactions. Transactions involving large scale properties of the same nature and tenancy structure in the same districts are not frequent. On the other hand, as most properties generate rental income from leasing arrangements and such rental comparables are more readily available, we consider the Investment Approach, which is also commonly used in valuing properties for investment purpose, to be the best approach to value these properties. The properties in Group V comprises properties contracted to acquire in the PRC. As at the Valuation Date, State-owned Land Use Right Certificate, Planning Permit for Construction Land Use have been obtained. In valuing the properties in Group V, we have used the Direct Comparison Approach assuming sale of each of these properties in its existing state by making reference to comparable sales transactions as available in the relevant market subject to suitable adjustments between the subject properties and the comparable properties. For Group VI, since these properties are not owned by the Company but only leased from the respective property owners, the Company has no legal title ownership on the properties so there are no commercial values assigned to these properties under Group VI. In respect of the properties in Group I which are properties held by the Company under development in the PRC, we have valued them on the basis that each of these properties will be developed and completed in accordance with the latest development scheme of the Client. We have assumed that all consents, approvals and licenses from the relevant government authorities for the development scheme have been obtained without onerous conditions or delays. We have also assumed that the design and construction of the development are in compliance with the local planning regulations and have been approved by the relevant - 67 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT authorities. In arriving at our opinion of value, we have adopted the Direct Comparison Approach or the Investment Approach to assess the development value as if completed and have also taken into account the incurred construction costs and the costs that will be incurred to complete the development to reflect the quality of the completed development. The "development value as if completed" represents our opinion of the aggregate selling prices of the development assuming that it was completed as at the Valuation Date. For similar reasons to those explained above for Group I, the Direct Comparison Approach is used in the valuation of properties. In the cases where the properties are intended to be leased and where rental comparables are available, the Investment Approach is used. Both the Direct Comparison Approach and the Investment Approach are commonly used in conducting valuations of properties under development. In valuing the properties in Group II which are properties held by the Company for future development in the PRC, we have mainly used the Direct Comparison Approach assuming sale of each of these properties in its existing state by making reference to comparable land sales transactions as available in the relevant market and have taken into account reasonably incurred land improvement costs, if any. This method is the most appropriate method for valuing land properties. In undertaking our valuations for the properties, we have mainly made reference to sales or lettings within the subject properties as well as other relevant comparable sales or rental evidences of properties of similar use type subject to appropriate adjustments including but not limited to location, accessibility, age, quality, maintenance standards, size, time, configuration and other relevant factors. The capitalization rates adopted in our valuations are based on our analyses of the yields of properties of similar use type after due adjustments. Such capitalization rates are estimated with reference to the yields generally expected by the market for comparable properties of similar use type, which implicitly reflect the type and quality of the properties, the expectation of the potential future rental growth, capital appreciation and relevant risk factors. The capitalization rates adopted are reasonable and in line with the market norm having regard to the analyzed yields of transactions of the relevant use type. SOURCE OF INFORMATION We have been provided by the Company with extracts of documents in relation to the titles to the properties in the PRC. However, we have not inspected the original documents to ascertain any amendments which may not appear on the copies handed to us. In the course of our valuation of the properties, we have relied on the information and advice given by the Company and the Company's legal advisers, Commerce & Finance Law Offices, regarding the title to the properties and the interests of the Company's properties in the PRC. - 68 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT In respect of all properties, we have accepted advice given by the Company on such matters as planning approvals or statutory notices, easements, tenure, identification of land and buildings, completion date of buildings, number of car parking spaces, particulars of occupancy, pre-sale details, rental incomes and revenue, joint venture agreements, development or redevelopment schemes, development time schedules, construction costs, site and floor areas, interest attributable to the Company and all other relevant matters. Dimensions, measurements and areas included in the valuation certificates are based on the information provided to us and are therefore only approximations. We have no reason to doubt the truth and accuracy of the information provided to us by the Company which is material to the valuations. We were also advised by the Company that no material facts have been omitted from the information provided. We would point out that the copies of documents of the properties in the PRC provided to us are mainly compiled in Chinese characters and the translation into English represents our understanding of the contents. We would therefore advise you to make reference to the original Chinese editions of the documents and consult your legal adviser regarding the legality and interpretation of these documents. PRC LEGAL OPINION The Company's legal advisers, Commerce & Finance Law Offices, have summarized their opinion below regarding the title to the properties and the interests of the Company's properties in the PRC: As stated by the Company, as of June 30, 2020, the Company and its related subsidiaries have interests in various properties in China more particularly mentioned under Group I to VI in this Valuation Certificate. In accordance with the provisions of the Urban Real Estate Administration Law of the People's Republic of China and other relevant laws and regulations, within the period of the rights stipulated in the relevant title certificate, the rights holder lawfully owns the land use rights of the land. According to the Company's description, properties in Group III - 1, 3 to 12, Group IV - 1 to 5, 7 - 8 are completed projects. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has acquired the right to use the land for the above-mentioned projects, and is the rightful owner of the land use rights in such items, and may independently occupy and use the above-mentioned land in accordance with the purposes indicated in the above-mentioned title certificates for the period of use indicated in the corresponding title certificates of the completed projects. As stated by the Company, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Company's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Company has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained. - 69 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT For the property listed in Group II - 4, Yangzhou Jichuang Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd ( 揚州集創產業園發展有限公司 , refer to " Yangzhou Jichuang ") and State Land Resources Bureau of Yangzhou Jiangdu District signed the Contract for the Grant of the Right to Use State-owned Construction Land on 7 May, 2019, which was granted to the southern side parcels of Jiandu Road and the southern side of The River Road (No. 2019G01, land area of 97,260 sq.m.). According to the Company's confirmation, Yangzhou Jichuang is currently processing the title certificate for the land. As stated by the Company, items listed in Group IV - 6, 9 to 12 are properties purchased by the relevant subsidiaries of the Company. These properties have obtained the title certificates, and the Company can independently possess and use these properties in accordance with the uses indicated in the corresponding title certificates for the period of use specified in such title certificates.

Except the Real Estate Ownership Certificates already obtained for properties in Group IV - 9, Dongguan CIMC Jingying Apartment Management Co., Ltd ( 東莞 中集菁英公寓管理有限公司 , refer to " Dongguan CIMC Jingying ") and Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd ( 東莞中集創新 產業園發展有限公司 , refer to " Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park ") signed 29 Commodity Housing Pre-sale Contracts on 23 February 2017.

Under these 29 Pre-sale Contracts, Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park purchased a total of 29 shops at CIMC Zhihui Park, No. 8 Qingtian Road, Songshan Lake High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, and Dongguan City (Pre-sale Contract No. 201601364). As stated by the Company, real estate ownership certificates of above mentioned properties are currently being processed. Regarding the property listed in Group VI - 1, 深圳市望月樓酒店管理有限公司

(refer to " Shenzhen Wangyuelou ") and China Merchants Commercial Property Investment (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ( 深圳招商商置投資有限公司 , refer to " China Merchants Commercial Property Investment (Shenzhen) ") signed the "House Rental Contract" and "Supplementary Agreement on the Rental Contract" on 11 January 2014, Shenzhen Wangyuelou leased from China Merchants Commercial Property Investment (Shenzhen) the property at Shop 102, 202, Building 3, Sea World Plaza, Sea World aft Plaza, No. 1128 Wanghai road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen (Ref Nos. 44030500606140000003, 44030500060061400000004). Leased gross floor area is 274.17 sq.m., lease term is from 1 January 2014 to 1 January 2023. - 70 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT For the property listed in Group VI - 2, Shenzhen CIMC Development Group Ltd. ( 深圳市中集產城發展集團有限公司 , refer to " Shenzhen CIMC Development Group ") and FunDe Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ( 富德生命人壽保險股份有限公 司 , refer to " FunDe Sino Life Insurance ") signed the "Property Whole Lease Contract" on 20 March, whereby Shenzhen CIMC Development Group leased from FunDe Sino Life Insurance the property situated at Building No.1, south district, Life Financial City, intersection of songxin New Town Avenue and West Sixth Road, Dongguan City. The leased property has a Gross Floor Area of 477,312.59 sq.m. (except for the area of 3,266.13 sq.m. self-used by FunDe Sino Life Insurance) for a lease term of 20 years commencing from 1 July 2020. Shenzhen CIMC Development Group has issued a "Notice Letter" to FunDe Sino Life Insurance, entrusting the leased property to its subsidiary Dongguan CIMC Yunchuang Industrial Park Investment and Management Co., Ltd ( 東莞市中集雲 創業產業園投資管理有限公司 , refer to " Dongguan CIMC Yunchuang ") for operational management, and to assume the "Property Whole Lease Contract" to pay rent, responsible for housing maintenance responsibilities and other obligations, and enjoy the right to rent, sublet the leased property and other rights. FunDe Sino Life Insurance issued a "Letter of Confirmation" on 3 April agreeing to such entrusted arrangement. For the property listed in Group VI - 3, Shenzhen CIMC Development Group and Shenzhen Chitong Steel Structure Co., Ltd ( 深圳馳通鋼結構有限公司 , refer to " Shenzhen Chitong ") signed the "House Rental Contract" on 18 October 2018, whereby Shenzhen CIMC Development Group leased from Shenzhen Chitong the property situated at Chitong industrial park, Shishan industrial zone, zhoushi road, Shiyan town, Baoan District, Shenzhen: Building A (Area of 9,513.33 sq.m.), Building B (Area of 8,986.20 sq.m.), Building C (Area of 9,806.32 sq.m.), Building D (Area of 7,695.75 sq.m.), Dormitory building A (Area of 5,061.05 sq.m.), Dormitory building B (Area of 2,315.87 sq.m.), Dormitory building C (Area of 5,182.85 sq.m.), Apartment building (Area of 2,479.64 sq.m.), Multiple use building (Area of 4,894.51 sq.m.), Electric transformer and distribution building (Area of 354.19 sq.m.), Pump House (Area of 53.3 sq.m.), Garbage room (Area of 36.67 sq.m.). The lease period is from the date of signing the Contract to 31 December 2028. Shenzhen CIMC Development Group, Shenzhen Chitong and 深圳集創產業園運營管理有限公司 (refer to " Shenzhen Jichuang ") signed a House Rental Contract Rights Transfer Agreement on 18 April 2019, whereby all parties contracted that Shenzhen Jichuang has replaced Shenzhen CIMC Development Group as the legal entity in the House Rental Contract and that all rights and obligations under the Contract has been transferred to Shenzhen Jichuang. - 71 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT For the property listed in Group VI - 4, Item 54 of Schedule I, Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu Real Estate Co., Ltd ( 揚州中集宏宇置業有限公司 , refer to " Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu ") and Yangzhou CIMC Wenchang Commercial Center Management Ltd. ( 揚州中集文昌商業中心管理有限公司 , refer to " Yangzhou CIMC Wenchang ") signed the "Commissioned Lease Management Contract" on 27 December 2017, whereby Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu commissioned Yangzhou CIMC Wenchang to execute the exclusive leasing management of the property situated at Yangzhou CIMC Wenchang commercial center at the intersection of Wenchang middle road and University North Road, Yangzhou (Gross Floor Area 22,653.09 sq.m.). According to the information and explanations provided by the Company, in addition to above described properties, the Company intends to incorporate the below properties into the Company's Consolidated Statements, as listed in Group V: Qianhai Jiyun Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd ( 前海集雲實業發 展（深圳）有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Jiyun ") and the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone ( 深圳市前 海深港現代服務業合作區管理局 , refer to " the Authority of Qianhai ") signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" (Shen Qian Hai Di (2019) 0001) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0290 with a land area of 18,058.26 sq.m.. The land has obtained the proof of land use right ownership (Guangdong (2019) Shenzhen Real Estate Property Rights No. 0116291). Qianhai Jiyun and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合字 (2019)0016 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0342 with a land area of 25,160.58 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. Qianhai Jingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海精集（深圳）實 業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Jingji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合字 (2019)0017 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0330 with a land area of 4,727.42 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. - 72 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Qianhai Jingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海精集（深圳）實 業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Jingji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合字 (2019)0018 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0331 with a land area of 4,400.00 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. Qianhai Yingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海英集（深圳）實 業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Yingji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合字 (2019)0019 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0332 with a land area of 16,835.61 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. Qianhai Chuangji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海創集 （深圳）實業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Chuangji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合字 (2019)0020 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0333 with a land area of 5,056.88 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. Qianhai Shengji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海盛集（深 圳）實業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Shengji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services Cooperation Zone Land Use Rights Transfer Contract" ( 深前海地合 字 (2019)0021 號 ) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0334 with a land area of 4,419.24 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. Qianhai Shiji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd ( 前海世集（深圳） 實業發展有限公司 , refer to " Qianhai Shiji ") and the Authority of Qianhai signed the "Shenzhen Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Services C o o p e r a t i o n Z o n e L a n d U s e R i g h t s Tr a n s f e r C o n t r a c t " ( 深前海地合 字(2019)0022號) on 27 December 2019, whereby it purchased the land use right of Lot T102-0335 with a land area of 4,326.99 sq.m.. The land use right certificate is currently being processed. - 73 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT TITLE INVESTIGATION We have been provided with extracts of documents relating to the titles of the properties in the PRC, but no searches have been made in respect of the properties. We are unable to ascertain the title of the properties in the PRC and we have therefore relied on the advice given by the Company or the Company's legal advisers regarding the interests of the Company's properties in the PRC. SITE INSPECTION A team of our colleagues, Mr. Liu Yuanchun, Mr. Zhong Yuqiu, Mr. Wang Youlin, Mr. Jiang Huaiming and Ms. Xiong Wei with professional qualification of China Asset Appraiser (qualified for property & land, business valuation in terms of the PRC Assets Appraisal Law, Article 2), has been assigned to inspect the properties. We inspected the exterior and, wherever possible, the interior of the properties between March to June in 2020. However, we have not carried out any investigations on site to determine the suitability of the soil conditions and the services etc. for any future development. Our valuations are prepared on the assumption that these aspects are satisfactory and that no extraordinary costs or delays will be incurred according to the Company's plan during the construction period. Moreover, no structural survey has been made, but in the course of our inspection, we did not note any serious defects. We are, however, not able to report that the properties are free of rot, infestation or any other structural defects. No tests were carried out to any of the services. Unless otherwise stated, we have not been able to carry out on-site measurements to verify the site and floor areas of the properties and we have assumed that the areas shown in the PRC Legal Opinion and on the documents handed to us are correct. LIMITED CONDITIONS We have relied to a considerable extent on information provided by the Company and have accepted advice given to us on such matters, in particular, but not limited to, the tenure, statutory notices, easements, and particulars of occupancy, floor areas and all other relevant matters in the identification of the Properties. We have had no reason to doubt the truth and accuracy of the information provided to us. We have also been advised by the Company that no material factors have been omitted from the information supplied. We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information to reach an informed view, and we have no reason to suspect that any material information has been withheld. No allowance has been made in our valuations for any charges, mortgages or amounts owing on any property or for any expenses or taxation which may be incurred in effecting a sale. Unless otherwise stated, it is assumed that the Properties are free from encumbrances, restrictions and outgoings of an onerous nature which could affect their values. - 74 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Liability in connection with this valuation report is limited to the client to whom this report is addressed and for the purpose for which it is carried out only. We will accept no liability to any other parties or any other purposes. CURRENCY Unless otherwise stated, all sums stated in our valuations are in Renminbi ("RMB"), the official currency of the PRC, with the exchange rate of RMB/HKD of 1.097 as of 30 June 2020. We enclose herewith a summary of valuations and valuation certificates for your attention. Yours sincerely For and on behalf of Hong Kong Appraisal Advisory Limited Simon C.H. Liu MBA, MRICS, MHKIS, RPS(GP), CIREA Registered Professional Surveyor Mr. Liu is a Member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in United Kingdom and a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors in Hong Kong SAR with 40 years of post-qualification experience in valuation of properties in Hong Kong SAR, the People's Republic of China and the Asia Pacific Region. He is also on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange panel list of approved valuers for undertaking valuations for incorporation of reference in listing particulars and circulars and valuations in connection with takeovers and mergers. - 75 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT SUMMARY OF VALUATIONS Group I - Property interests held under development in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1. CIMC Gemdale Meilan City, 75% held by the Company 7,533,519,000 A Residential/Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Project under development by Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. with location of Lane 19, Nian Xi Road, Luo Dian Town, Bao Shan District, Shanghai, the PRC 2. CIMC Central Park, 100% held by the Company 216,507,000 A Residential Real Estate Project under development by Shanghai CIMC Jingying Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of Luo Zhi Road, Bao Shan District, Shanghai, the PRC 3. CIMC Country Garden Huyuetianjing, 40.5% held by the 104,162,000 Company A Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of 69 Xiang Jiang Road, East of Ke Ji Avenue, Jiao Zhou City Industrial New District, the PRC 4. CIMC Zhiyuan, 95% held by the Company 669,697,000 A Commercial/Residential Real Estate Project under development by Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of Junction of Guang Ming Avenue & Long Da Freeway, Guang Ming New Zone, Shenzhen, the PRC 5. Qianhai CIMC International Business Center, 75% held by the 2,797,059,000 Company A Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd with location of Nanshan Jie Dao, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC - 76 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 6-8. CIMC ZhiGu, 77.5% held by the Company 869,736,000 A Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of No.1 Nanshan Road, Song Shan Lake High Tech Development Zone, Dongguan City, the PRC 9. CIMC ZhiHuiyuan, 77.5% held by the Company 286,114,000 A Residential/Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of Qing Tian Road, Song Shan Lake Jin Duo Gang, Dongguan City, the PRC 10. CIMC Zhiku, 70% held by the Company 21,415,000 A R&D Center Project under development by CIMC modular architectural design and Development Co., Ltd with location of Mei Jiang Village, Hui Cheng Jie Dao, Xin Hui District, Jiangmen City, the PRC 11-12. CIMC intelligent manufacturing center, 49% held by the 234,231,000 Company An Industrial Real Estate Project under development by Foshan Shunde Hongju Technology Industry Development Co., Ltd with location of No.15 Shun Ye West Road, Xin Tan Town, Shunde District, Foshan City, the PRC 13. Tianyu apartment, 22.95% held by the Company 149,972,000 A Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Shenzhen Leyi Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of Junction of Qin Hai Road & Gang Wan Avenue, Zhaoshang Jie Dao, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 14. CIMC Bay Plaza, 22.95% held by the Company 585,711,000 A Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Shenzhen Shangqi Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of east of Taizi Wan Avenue, north Gang Wan Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC - 77 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 15. CIMC international city, 71.5% held by the Company 6,143,000 An Residential/Car Parking Real Estate Project under development by Yangjiang CIMC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd with location West of Xi Ping North Road, Jiang Cheng District, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, the PRC 16. CIMC Country Garden Shengshichengbang, 71.5% held by the 758,721,000 Company A Residential/Commercial Real Estate Project under development by Yangjiang CIMC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd with location of West of Xi Ping North Road, Jiang Cheng District, Yangjiang City, the PRC Sub-total of Group I: 14,232,987,000 - 78 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Group II - Property interests held for future development in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1. CIMC Country Garden Shengshichengbang, 71.5% held by the 530,749,000 Company A piece of Land to be developed by Yangjiang CIMC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd with location of West of Xi Ping North Road, Yang Jiang City, the PRC 2. Country Garden Jianningfu, 49% held by the Company 591,976,000 A piece of Land to be developed by Qujing zhongbirui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd with location of Qilin North Road, Qujing City, the PRC 3. CIMC Jiangshanfu Jiangdu, 60% held by the Company 624,518,000 A piece of Land to be developed by Yangzhou Jizhi Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of south of Yi He Road, west of Long Chuan South Road, Xian Nu Town, Jiang Du District, Yangzhou City, the PRC 4. CIMC Financial City, 100% held by the Company 597,376,000 A piece of Land to be developed by Yangzhou Jichuang Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of South of Bin He Road and west of Jian Du Road, Jiang Du District, Yangzhou City, the PRC Sub-total of Group II: 2,344,619,000 - 79 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Group III - Completed property interests held for sale in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1. CIMC international city, 71.5% held by the Company 107,830,000 Completed Residential/Commercial Real Estate Project developed by Yangjiang CIMC Real Estate Development Co., Ltd with location of west of Xi Ping North Road, Jiang Cheng District, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, the PRC 2. CIMC Country Garden Huyuetianjing, 40.5% held by the 311,000 Company Completed Residential Real Estate Project developed by Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of No. 69 Xiang Jiang Road, Jiao Zhou City, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, the PRC 3-4. CIMC ZhiHuiyuan, 77.5% held by the Company 318,702,000 Completed Residential Real Estate Project developed by Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of Qing Tian Road, Jin Duo Gang, Song Shan Lake, Dongguan City, the PRC 5-6. CIMC ZhiKu, 70% held by the Company 63,097,000 Completed Residential Real Estate Project developed by CIMC modular architectural design and Development Co., Ltd with location of Mei Jiang Village, Hui Cheng Jie Dao, Xin Hui District, Jiangmen City, the PRC 7-8-9. CIMC ZhiGu, 77.5% held by the Company 1,010,857,000 Completed Office/Commercial Real Estate Project developed by Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of No.1 Nanshan Road, Song Shan Lake High Tech Development Zone, Dongguan City, the PRC 10. CIMC Talent Apartment, 100% held by the Company 16,243,000 Completed Residential Real Estate Project developed by Shenzhen CIMC Junyu Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of Shi Gu Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC - 80 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 11-12. Taiziwan Seaside building, 36.75% held by the Company 1,722,731,000 An Office/Service Apartment Real Estate Project developed by Shenzhen Taiziwan Shangrong Real Estate Co., Ltd and Shenzhen Taiziwan Shangtai Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of Taiziwan Area beside Shekou Port Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC Sub-total of Group III: 3,239,771,000 - 81 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Group IV - Completed property interests held for investment in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1-2-3. CIMC Wenchang commercial center, 100% held by the 486,154,000 Company Completed Hotel/Commercial Project invested by Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of No. 618 Wen Chang Middle Road, Yangzhou City, the PRC 4-5. Grand Skylight Hotel, 100% held by the Company 204,694,000 Completed Hotel/Commercial Project invested by Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of No. 368 Yangzijiang North Road, Han Jiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC 6. Zijin Club, 77.5% held by the Company 25,396,000 Completed Commercial Real Estate Project invested by Yangzhou CIMC Huayu Hotel Investment Co., Ltd with location of No. 308 Yangzijiang North Road, Han Jiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC 7. Grand Skylight Hotel (Kindergarten), 100% held by the 12,735,000 Company Completed Hotel/Commercial Project invested by Yangzhou CIMC Huayu Hotel Investment Co., Ltd with location of No. 308 Yangzijiang North Road, Han Jiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC 8. CIMC ZhiGu, 77.5% held by the Company 749,295,000 Completed Office/Commercial Real Estate Project invested by Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd with location of No.1 Nanshan Road, Song Shan Lake Hi Tech Development Zone, Dongguan City, the PRC 9-10. CIMC ZhiHuiyuan, 100% held by the Company 432,811,000 Completed Residential Real Estate Project invested by Dongguan CIMC Jingying Apartment Management Co., Ltd with location of Qing Tian Road, Jin Duo Gang, Song Shan Lake, Dongguan City, the PRC - 82 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 11. Units 202, 203, 205-6 of Block 4 in Jipin Garden, 100% held 4,157,000 by the Company Completed Commercial Real Estate Project invested by Zhenjiang CIMC Property Service Co., Ltd with location of No. 89 Wei Yang Road, Han Jiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, the PRC 12. Yingcuiyuan, Zhongtian International Garden, 100% held by 2,895,000 the Company Completed Residential/Car Parking Project invested by Zhenjiang CIMC Property Service Co., Ltd with location of No. 72 Yuan Shi Road, Peng Jiang District, Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, the PRC Sub-total of Group IV: 1,918,137,000 - 83 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Group V - Property interests contracted to acquire in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1-2. Qianhai CIMC International Business Center, 75% held by the 3,550,767,000 Company A Commercial Real Estate Project under development and acquired by Qianhai Jiyun Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd with location of Nanshan Jie Dao, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 3. Jinji39934, 75% held by the Company 852,510,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Jingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd with location of the south east of the junction of Lin Hai Avenue & Qian Wan No.2 Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 4. Jinji39935, 75% held by the Company 654,908,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Jingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd with location of the south east of the junction of No.6 Ke Xin Street & Qian Wan No.2 Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 5. Yingji2009/5/3-5/4, 75% held by the Company 2,896,586,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Yingji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd with location of the south west of the junction of Ting Hai Avenue & Qian Wan No.2 Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 6. Chuangji39939, 75% held by the Company 723,240,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Chuangji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd with location of the south east of the junction of Gong Zheng West 2 Road & Lin Hai Avenue, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 7. Shengji39940, 75% held by the Company 962,483,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Shengji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd, with location of along Qian Wan Road, 05 Jie Fang, Qian Hai Qian Wan Development Zone 9, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC - 84 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 8. Shiji39941, 75% held by the Company 654,930,000 A piece of Land acquired by Qianhai Shiji (Shenzhen) Industrial Development Co., Ltd with location of along Qian Wan Road, 05 Jie Fang, Qian Hai Qian Wan Development Zone 9, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the PRC Sub-total of Group V: 10,295,424,000 - 85 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Group VI - Leased properties in the PRC Market value in existing state attributable to the Company as Property at 30 June 2020 (RMB) 1. Shenzhen Wangyuelou Restaurant, leased from China No commercial Merchants Commercial Property Investment (Shenzhen) Co. value Ltd. with location of Shop units 102, 202, Block 3, Sea World, Chuang Wei Plaza, No. 1128 Wanghai road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 2. Building No.1, south district, Life Financial City Occupied by No commercial Dongguan CIMC Yunchuang Industrial Park Investment and value Management Co., Ltd and leased from FunDe Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. with location of intersection of songxin New Town Avenue and West Sixth Road, Dongguan City, the PRC 3. CIMC Chuanggu Industrial Park, leased from Shenzhen No commercial Chitong Steel Structure Co., Ltd with location of Chitong value industrial park, Shishan industrial zone, zhoushi road, Shiyan town, Baoan District, Shenzhen, the PRC 4. Yangzhou CIMC Wenchang Commercial Center, leased from No commercial Yangzhou CIMC Hongyu Real Estate Co., Ltd with location of value the intersection of Wenchang middle road and University North Road, Yangzhou City, the PRC Sub-total of Group VI: No commercial value Grand Total: 32,030,938,000 - 86 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT VALUATION CERTIFICATE Group I - Property interests held under development in the PRC Market Value Market Value in attributable to existing state the Company Particulars of as at as at I-1 Property Description of Tenure Occupancy 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 CIMC Gemdale The property was developed by Property under RMB10,044,692,000 75% Meilan City Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. development in CIMC Gemdale Meilan City, a RMB7,533,519,000 Lane 19, Nian Xi total of four phases, all of which Road, Luo Dian Town, were residential and were not yet Bao Shan District, completed as at date of valuation. Shanghai The property is located in Lane 19, Nianxi road, Luodian Town, Baoshan District, Shanghai, East to Demoiselle Bay Road, south to Meiai Road, west to Luodian Road, and north to Nianxi Road. The property is located in a comprehensive commercial and residential development area. The location is well served by public transports which are readily available within 10 minutes' walking distance. As per Real Estate Ownership Certificate, the site area is 145,762.90 sq.m. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10.1.2019 to 9.1.2059; and for Residential is 70 years from 10.1.2019 to 9.1.2089. Notes: The estimated completion date of the property is 31 July 2020 for phase 1, 30 January 2021 for phase 2, 9 June 2022 for phase 3, 23 October 2022 for phase 4. The estimated total construction cost was approximately RMB8,112,359,000. The expended construction cost as at 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB4,506,304,000.The estimated market value after completion was approximately RMB10,602,122,000. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026176 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 16,928.8 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Residential use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Residential is 70 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2089. - 87 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026169 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 11,581.9 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Residential use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Residential is 70 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2089. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026736 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 21,412.5 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Residential use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Residential is 70 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2089. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026737 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 21,418 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Residential use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Residential is 70 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2089. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026185 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 17,083 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Office use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Office is 50 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2069. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026734 dated 18 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 19,544.6 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Office use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Office is 50 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2069. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026179 dated 17 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 18,942.5 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Office use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Office is 50 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2069. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2019) Bao Zi Real Estate 026735 dated 18 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 18,851.6 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Office use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2059 and for Office is 50 years from 10 January 2019 to 9 January 2069. - 88 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract dated 1 February 2019, a total of 8 pieces of land with a total site are of 145,762.9 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd for Commercial Residential and Commercial Office use for various land use terms summarized as below. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB4,101,550,000. Lot Ref. No. Site Area Use Lease Term (sq.m.) 0208-02 21,412.5 Commercial Residential Commercial - 40 years Residential - 70 years 0209-01 16,928.8 Commercial Residential Commercial - 40 years Residential - 70 years 0210-01 11,581.9 Commercial Residential Commercial - 40 years Residential - 70 years 0213-01 21,418.0 Commercial Residential Commercial - 40 years Residential - 70 years 0214-01 17,083.0 Commercial Office Commercial - 40 years Office - 50 years 0215-01 18,942.5 Commercial Office Commercial - 40 years Office - 50 years 0219-02 19,544.6 Commercial Office Commercial - 40 years Office - 50 years 0220-02 18,851.6 Commercial Office Commercial - 40 years Office - 50 years Total: 145,762.9 Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Hu Bao Di (2019) EA31011320195679 dated 19 April 2019, the development project with a site area of 145,762.9 sq.m. granted to Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Hu Bao Jian (2019) FA31011320197629 dated 19 September 2019, the construction works of the comprehensive development project for Land Lots Ref 0209-01 & 0210-01 with a total gross floor area of 71,344.37 sq.m. (below ground gross floor area is zero) and Plot Ratio counted gross floor area of 69,476.35 sq.m. are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved.

Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Hu Bao Jian (2019) FA31011320197477 dated 19 August 2019, the construction works of the comprehensive development project for Land Lots Ref 0209-01 & 0210-01 below ground construction with a total gross floor area of 21,435.02 sq.m. (below ground gross floor area is 21,435.02 sq.m.) and Plot Ratio counted gross floor area is zero are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Hu Bao Jian (2019) FA310113201908040 dated 19 August 2019, the construction works of the comprehensive development project are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 1902BS0156D02 dated 20 September 2019, the construction works of the proposed development project for Land Lots Ref 0209-01 & 0210-01 with a total gross floor area of 71,344.37 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved.

Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 1902BS0156D01 dated 21 August 2019, the construction works of the proposed development project for Land Lots Ref 0209-01 & 0210-01 for below ground construction with a total gross floor area of 21,435.02 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved.

Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 1902BS0156D03 dated 20 September 2019, the construction works of the proposed development project are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved. - 89 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to Guangdong Foshan Shunde Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Bao Shan Fang Guan (2020) Yu Zi 0000029 dated 1 April 2020 issued to Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd, permission was granted to pre-sell units of 1 to 18 floors of CIMC Gemdale Meilan City Jin Di Ming Ting which situated in Lane 19, Nian Xi Road, Bao Shan District, Shanghai, with a total gross floor area of 34,158.37 sq.m..

Pursuant to Guangdong Foshan Shunde Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Bao Shan Fang Guan(2020)Yu Zi 0000028 dated 1 April 2020 issued to Shanghai Zhifei Real Estate Co., Ltd, permission was granted to pre-sell units of 1 to 18 floors of CIMC Gemdale Meilan City Jin Di Ming Ting which situated in Lane 19, Nian Xi Road, Bao Shan District, Shanghai, with a total gross floor area of 16,286.40 sq.m.. We have been provided with a legal opinion on the property prepared by the Client's PRC legal advisor, which contains, inter alia, the following information:

As stated by the Client, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Client's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Client has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained. According to the information provided to us, the status of title and grant of major approvals and licences are as follows: State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yes State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Yes Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Yes Planning Permit for Construction Works Yes Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Yes Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Yes - 90 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market Value Market Value in attributable to existing state the Company Particulars of as at as at I-2 Property Description of Tenure Occupancy 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 CIMC Central Park The property is situated at Luo Zhi Property under RMB216,507,000 100% Road, Bao Shan District, CIMC development Luo Zhi Road, Central Park, and mainly for use as RMB216,507,000 BaoShan District, residential purposes within a well Shanghai established mixed commercial and residential development. As at date of valuation, the property is still in the process of development. The location is well served by public transports which are readily available within 10 minutes' walking distance. As per Real Estate Ownership Certificate, the site area is 25,007.7 sq.m. The land use right is granted for residential purposes with a term of 70 years. Notes: The estimated completion date of the property is 28 February 2021. The estimated total construction cost was approximately RMB949,023,000. The expended construction cost as at 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB604,583,000.The estimated market value after completion was approximately RMB1,303,665,000. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Hu (2018) Bao Zi Real Estate 035855 dated 20 July 2018, ownership of the land is held under the name of Shanghai CIMC Jingying Real Estate Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 25,007.7 sq.m. of Granted nature for Rental Housing use. Land use term is for 70 years from 16 March 2018 to 15 March 2088. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract No.112018004912 dated 13 March 2018, the land with a site are of 25,007.7 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Shanghai CIMC Jingying Real Estate Co., Ltd for Rental Housing use for a land use term of 70 years. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB285,150,000. Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use No. Hu Bao Di (2018) EA31011320185959 dated 2 August 2018, the development project with a site area of 25,007.7 sq.m. granted to Shanghai CIMC Jingying Real Estate Co., Ltd. is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Hu Bao Jian (2018) FA31011320187902 dated 3 December 2018, the construction works of the comprehensive development project for Land Lot Ref 0218-02 with a total gross floor area of 99,212.51 sq.m. (above ground 67,167.33 sq.m. and below ground gross floor area is 32,045.18 sq.m.) and Plot Ratio counted gross floor area of 62,519.25 sq.m. are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 1801BS0017D02 dated 6 December 2018, the construction works of the proposed development project for Land Lot Ref 0218-02 with a total gross floor area of 99,212.51 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved. - 91 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT We have been provided with a legal opinion on the property prepared by the Client's PRC legal advisor, which contains, inter alia, the following information:

As stated by the Client, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Client's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Client has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained.

Pursuant to Mortgage Agreement No.31010520190000000, the real estate right is subject to a mortgage to Agricultural Bank of China Limited Shanghai Baoshan sub branch with a guarantee amount of RMB1,150,000,000 from January 17, 2019 to January 15, 2049. According to the information provided to us, the status of title and grant of major approvals and licences are as follows: State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yes State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Yes Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Yes Planning Permit for Construction Works Yes Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Yes Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit No - 92 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market Value Market Value in attributable to existing state the Company Particulars of as at as at I-3 Property Description of Tenure Occupancy 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 CIMC Country Garden The property is situated at Country Property is under RMB257,190,000 40.5% "Huyuetianjing" Garden "Huyuetianjing" in Jiao Zhou development City comprising apartments, RMB104,162,000 69 Xiang Jiang Road, commercial units, and offices. Phase East of Ke Ji Avenue, 1 for residential uses was completed Jiao Zhou City, on 15.5.2020 while Phase 2 for Qingdao, Shandong commercial units and offices are still Province in the process of development. The property is situated at 69 Xiang Jiang Road, Jiao Zhou City in Qingdao which is a well established commercial and residential area. It is well served by public transports which are readily available within 5 minutes' walk. As per Real Estate Ownership Certificate, the site area is 73,021.6 sq.m. The land use right is granted for town residential development for 70 years from 4.6.2014 to 3.6.2084; and commercial purposes from 4.6.2014 to 3.6.2054. Notes: The estimated completion date of the property is 15 June 2021. The estimated total construction cost was approximately RMB283,211,000. The expended construction cost as at 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB146,624,000.The estimated market value after completion was approximately RMB312,965,000. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Qing Fang Di Quan Zi Di 2014103719 dated 2 September 2014, ownership of the land is held under the name of Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 18,649.9 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial Service, Residential use. Land use term for Commercial land use expires on 3 June 2054 and for Township Residential land use expires on 3 June 2084. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract No. Jiao Zhou-01-2014-0077 dated 4 June 2014, the land with a site are of 18,650 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd for Commercial Service and Township Residential land use. Land use term is 40 years for Commercial Service use and 70 years for Township Residential use. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB32,730,750.

Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract No. Jiao Zhou-01-2014-0076 dated 4 June 2014, the land with a site are of 54,372 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd for Commercial Service and Township Residential land use. Land use term is 40 years for Commercial Service use and 70 years for Township Residential use. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB62,391,870. - 93 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Di Zi Di 37JG2014-1-043 dated 22 September 2014, the development project with a site area of 18,650 sq.m. for Commercial and Living land use granted to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved.

Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Di Zi Di 37JCK2018-1-003 dated 9 April 2018, the development project with a site area of 54,372 sq.m. for Living land use granted to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Di Zi Di 37JCK2018-1-003 dated 25 April 2018 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd, the construction works of the development project are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 370281201805090101 dated 9 May 2018 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd, the construction works of the proposed development project are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved.

Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works 370281201808100301 dated 10 August 2018 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd, the construction works of the proposed development project are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved. Pursuant to Qing Dao Shi Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Qing Fang Zhu Zi (Jiao Zhou) Di 2020055 dated 5 June 2020 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd,, permission was granted to pre-sell " 中集冷鏈研究院項目小區 " in 69 Xiang Jiang Road, Jiao Zhou City, Qingdao, Shandong Province, with a total gross floor area of 25,245.02 sq.m..

Pursuant to Qing Dao Shi Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Qing Fang Zhu Zi (Jiao Zhou) Di 2018048 dated 23 July 2018 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd,, permission was granted to pre-sell " 中集冷鏈研究院項目小區 " in 69 Xiang Jiang Road, Jiao Zhou City, Qingdao, Shandong Province, with a total gross floor area of 68,414.70 sq.m..

Pursuant to Qing Dao Shi Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Qing Fang Zhu Zi (Jiao Zhou) Di 2018080 dated 26 October 2018 issued to Qingdao CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd,, permission was granted to pre-sell " 中集冷鏈研究院項目小區 " in 69 Xiang Jiang Road, Jiao Zhou City, Qingdao, Shandong Province, with a total gross floor area of 56,584.84 sq.m.. We have been provided with a legal opinion on the property prepared by the Client's PRC legal advisor, which contains, inter alia, the following information:

As stated by the Client, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Client's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Client has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained. According to the information provided to us, the status of title and grant of major approvals and licences are as follows: State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yes State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Yes Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Yes Planning Permit for Construction Works Yes Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Yes Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit Yes - 94 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market Value Market Value attributable to in existing state the Company Particulars of as at as at I-4 Property Description of Tenure Occupancy 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 CIMC Zhiyuan The property comprises some Property is under RMB704,944,000 95% constructions works in progress in development Junction of Guang the proposed development. RMB669,697,000 Ming Avenue & Long Da Freeway, Guang It has a site area of 27,753.33 square Ming New Zone, metres. Shenzhen It is planned for development into apartments, restaurants, retail shops, offices and ground floor carparks. The total gross floor area is as below: Use Area (Sq.m.) Apartment 21,000 Restaurants 2,000 Retail shops 6,000 Offices 100,766 Carparks 40,721 Total: 170,487 The project is scheduled for completion on 30.6.2021. The land use right is for a term of 30 years expiring on 15.7.2048. Notes: The estimated completion date of the property is 17 September 2020. The estimated total construction cost was approximately RMB262,196,000. The expended construction cost as at 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB463,859,000. The estimated market value after completion was approximately RMB1,516,778,000. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yue (2018) Shenzhen Real Estate 0192436 dated 30 October 2018, title ownership of the property is held under the name of Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 27,757.33 sq.m. of Granted nature for Emerging Industry land use. Land use term is for 30 years from 16 July 2018 to 15 July 2048. Pursuant to Shenzhen City Land Use Right Grant Contract Shen Di He Zi (2018) 7010 dated 16 July 2018, the land with a site are of 27,753.33 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd for Emerging Industry land use. Main building structure will be for the purpose of Research & Development use. The site has an area of 27,757.33 sq.m. of Granted nature for Emerging Industry land use. Land use term is for 30 years. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB274,000,000. - 95 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use GM-2018-0016 dated 9 August 2018, the development project with a site area of 27,753.33 sq.m. for Emerging Industry land use granted to Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Shen Gui Tu Jian Xu Zi GM-2019-0003 dated 24 January 2019 issued to Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd, the construction works of the development project are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works JZ2017013601 dated 20 February 2019 issued to Shenzhen CIMC low orbit satellite Internet Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd, the construction works of the proposed development project with a total gross floor area of 185,786.24 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved. We have been provided with a legal opinion on the property prepared by the Client's PRC legal advisor, which contains, inter alia, the following information:

As stated by the Client, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Client's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Client has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained.

Pursuant to Mortgage Agreement No. 81010420190000037, the land use right is subject to a mortgage to Shenzhen East Sub-Branch of Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd., with a guarantee amount of RMB360,000,000 for 15 years. According to the information provided to us, the status of title and grant of major approvals and licences are as follows: State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yes State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Yes Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Yes Planning Permit for Construction Works Yes Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Yes Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit No - 96 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Market Value Market Value attributable to in existing state the Company Particulars of as at as at I-5 Property Description of Tenure Occupancy 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 Qianhai CIMC The property includes a parcel of land Project is under RMB3,729,412,000 75% International together with some constructions in construction Business Center progress. RMB2,797,059,000 Nanshan Jie Dao, The site area is 19,611.15 sq.m. Nanshan District, Shenzhen The property is planned for development into GF commercial units, commercial units, offices, GF carparks with area particulars as below: Use Area (sq.m.) Office 104,770.00 Property management 255.00 room Commercial 9,292.00 The first and last stops of the bus 3,000.00 Total: 117,317.00 GF Carparks 706 (Nos.) The project is scheduled for completion on 30.4.2023. The land use right is granted for 40 years expiring on 31.12.2054. Notes: The estimated completion date of the property is 30 June 2023. The estimated total construction cost was approximately RMB4,420,889,000. The expended construction cost as at 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB2,875,401,000. The estimated market value after completion was approximately RMB8,320,239,000. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yue (2019) Shenzhen Real Estate 0116299 dated 27 June 2019, ownership of the land is held under the name of Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. The site has an area of 19,611.15 sq.m. of Granted nature for Commercial use. Land use term for Commercial is 40 years from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2054. Pursuant to State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Shen Qian Hai Di He Zi (2018) 0010 dated 27 February 2019, the land with a site are of 18,175.3 sq.m. has been contracted to be granted to Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd for Commercial land use. Main building structure will be for the purpose of Office & Commercial use. The land grant premium is in the amount of RMB2,640,606,800. - 97 - APPENDIX II PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT Pursuant to Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Shen Qian Hai Xu QH-2018-0011 dated 27 August 2018, the development project with a site area of 19611.15 sq.m. granted to Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd is in compliance with the urban planning requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Planning Permit for Construction Works Shen Qian Hai Jian Xu Zi QH-2020-0002 dated 2 March 2020 issued to Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, the construction works of the development project are in compliance with the construction works requirements and have been approved. Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Shen Qian Hai Shi Xu Zi QH-2020-0008 dated 26 February 2020 issued to Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, the construction works of the proposed development project with a total gross floor area of 26,992.16 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved.

Pursuant to the Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Shen Qian Hai Shi Xu Zi QH-2020-0020 dated 9 April 2020 issued to Qianhai Jicheng Industrial Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, the construction works of the proposed development project with a total gross floor area of 149,351.44 sq.m. are in compliance with the requirements for works commencement and have been approved. We have been provided with a legal opinion on the property prepared by the Client's PRC legal advisor, which contains, inter alia, the following information:

As stated by the Client, properties listed in Group I - 1 to 16, Group II - 1 to 3 are under construction. According to the Client's statement and the proper verification by the legal advisers, the Client has obtained the land title certificates and related construction application procedures, and there are no significant approval procedures that have not been obtained.

Pursuant to Mortgage Agreement No. YT410174201907010001, the land use right is subject to a mortgage to Shenzhen East Sub-Branch of Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd. with a guarantee amount of RMB1,197,000,000 for 5 years.

Pursuant to Mortgage Agreement No. YT410174201907010001, the land use right is subject to a mortgage to Qianhai Shekou Sub-Branch of Bank of China Limited with a guarantee amount of RMB400,000,000 for 5 years.

Pursuant to Mortgage Agreement No. Shenzhen Bank Fixed Loan (2019) 000033, the land use right is subject to a mortgage to Shenzhen Sub-Branch of China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. with a guarantee amount of RMB1,500,000,000 for 3 years. According to the information provided to us, the status of title and grant of major approvals and licences are as follows: State-owned Land Use Right Certificate Yes State-owned Land Use Right Grant Contract Yes Planning Permit for Construction Land Use Yes Planning Permit for Construction Works Yes Permit for Commencement of Construction Works Yes Commodity Housing Pre-sale Permit No - 98 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

