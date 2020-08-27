China International Marine Containers : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE 0 08/27/2020 | 10:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司 CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2039) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the " Board ") of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Company ") convened the 12th meeting in 2020 of the ninth session of the Board on 27 August 2020, during which, among others, the resolutions on Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Articles of Association "), the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings "), the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors ") and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee ") were considered and approved. The ninth session of Supervisory Committee of the Company convened the 5th meeting in 2020 on 27 August 2020 and the resolution on Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the " Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee ") was considered and approved.

Taking the proposed adjustments of job distribution of the management and the structure of the Board into account, the Company intends to make amendments to certain articles of the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee, details of which are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Amendments to articles of the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee are subject to the approval at the general meeting of the Company. The Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee has became effective upon approval from the Board. 1 GENERAL

A general meeting will be held by the Company as and when appropriate for the shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolutions on Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee. The notice of the general meeting and a circular containing details of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.

This announcement is available for review on the website of the Company (http://www.cimc.com) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk). By order of the Board China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. YU Yuqun Company Secretary Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non- executive directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive directors. 2 Appendix: The list of current and amended articles of the Articles of Association Current Article Amended Article "President"referred to in Article 10, Article "CEO"referred to in Article 10, Article 34, 34, Article 35, Article 53, Article 70, Article 86, Article 35, Article 53, Article 70, Article 86, Article 103, Article 109, Article 118, Article 148, Article 103, Article 109, Article 118, Article 148, Article 174, Article 226, Article 231, Article 236, Article 174, Article 226, Article 231, Article 236, Article 238, Article 259, Article 260, Article 261, Article 238, Article 259, Article 260, Article 261, Article 262, Article 263, Article 264, Article 265, Article 262, Article 263, Article 264, Article 265, Article 266, Article 267, Article 268, Article 269, Article 266, Article 267, Article 268, Article 269, Article 271, Article 273, Article 274, Article 294, Article 271, Article 273, Article 274, Article 294, Article 335 Article 335 Article 11 Other senior management personnel Article 11 Other senior management personnel defined in these Articles of Association refers to defined in these Articles of Association refers to the Vice President, Board Secretary and Chief the President, Vice President, Board Secretary Financial Officer of the Company. and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Article 104 A shareholders' general meeting Article 104 A shareholders' general meeting shall be chaired by the Chairman. In the event that shall be chaired by the Chairman. In the event the chairman is unable to or fails to perform his that the chairman is unable to or fails to perform duties, the vice-chairman shall chair the meeting. his duties, the vice-chairmanjointly elected by a In the event that the vice-chairman is alsounable simple majority of all the directorsshall chair to or fails to perform his duties, a director jointly the meeting. In the event that both ofthe twoVice elected by more than half of the directors shall Chairmen arealso unable to or failto perform chair the meeting. In the event that the chairman theirduties, a director jointly elected by more of the meeting is not specified, the shareholders than half of the directors shall chair the meeting. present at the meeting may elect one person as a In the event that the chairman of the meeting chairman; if for any reason shareholders cannot is not specified, the shareholders present at the elect a chairman, the shareholder (including meeting may elect one person as a chairman; if for proxy) present at the meeting with the largest any reason shareholders cannot elect a chairman, number of the voting shares shall chair the the shareholder (including proxy) present at the meeting. meeting with the largest number of the voting shares shall chair the meeting. 3 Current Article Amended Article A shareholders' general meeting convened by the A shareholders' general meeting convened by the Supervisory Committee on its own shall be chaired Supervisory Committee on its own shall be chaired by the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. In by the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. In the event that the chairman is unable to or fails to the event that the chairman is unable to or fails to perform his duties, a supervisor jointly elected by perform his duties, a supervisor jointly elected by more than half of the supervisors of the Company more than half of the supervisors of the Company shall chair the meeting. shall chair the meeting. A shareholders' general meeting convened by A shareholders' general meeting convened by shareholders on their own shall be chaired by a shareholders on their own shall be chaired by a representative elected by the convenor. representative elected by the convenor. The chairman of the meeting shall be responsible The chairman of the meeting shall be responsible for determining whether a resolution has been for determining whether a resolution has been passed. His decision, which shall be final and passed. His decision, which shall be final and conclusive, shall be announced at the meeting conclusive, shall be announced at the meeting and recorded in the minute book. and recorded in the minute book. Article 152 Directors may hold a concurrent Article 152 Directors may hold a concurrent post post as presidentor other senior management as CEOor other senior management personnel of personnel of the Company, provided that the total the Company, provided that the total number of number of directors who are serving concurrently directors who are serving concurrently as CEO as presidentor other senior management or other senior management personnel together personnel together with the staff representative with the staff representative director shall not be director shall not be more than two. more than half of all the directors. Article 162 The Board shall consist of eight Article 162 The Board shall consist of nine (9) (8)members, including one Chairman, oneVice members, including one Chairman, two (2)Vice Chairman and three (3) independent directors. Chairmenand three (3) independent directors. Article 163 The Board shall exercise the Article 163 The Board shall exercise the following authority and powers: following authority and powers: ...... ...... (10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's (10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's Presidentand the secretary of the Board; and CEOand the secretary of the Board; and pursuant to the president'snominations, to pursuant to the CEO'snominations, to appoint or dismiss senior officers including appoint or dismiss senior officers including vice presidents and chief financial officer the president,vice presidents and chief of the Company and to decide on their financial officer of the Company and to remuneration, rewards and penalties; decide on their remuneration, rewards and penalties; ...... ...... (15) to receive work report submitted by the presidentand to review his performance; (15) to receive work report submitted by the CEOand to review his performance; ...... ...... 4 Current Article Amended Article Article 170 The Board shall consist of one Article 170 The Board shall consist of one Chairman and one Vice Chairman. The Chairman Chairman and two Vice Chairmen. The Chairman and Vice Chairman shall be elected and removed and Vice Chairman shall be elected and removed by a simple majority of votes (more than five (5) by a simple majority of votes (more than five (5) directors) of all directors. directors) of all directors. Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist the Chairman in performing his duties. If the the Chairman in performing his duties. If the Chairman is unable or fails to perform his Chairman is unable or fails to perform his duties, duties, such duties shall be performed by the such duties shall be performed by the Vice Vice Chairman. If the Vice Chairman is unable Chairman jointly elected by a simple majority or fails to perform his duties, a director shall be of all the directors. If both ofthe twoVice elected jointly by more than half of all directors Chairmen arealso unable to or failto perform to perform such duties. theirduties, a director shall be elected jointly by more than half of all directors to perform such duties. Chapter 7 Presidentand Other Senior Chapter 7 CEOand Other Senior Management Management Personnel Personnel Article 225 The Company shall have one Article 225 The Company shall have one president, who shall be appointed or removed CEO, who shall be appointed or removed by the by the Board of Directors. A director may be Board of Directors. A director may be appointed appointed to act concurrently as president, vice to act concurrently as CEO, president, vice president or other senior management member, president or other senior management member, but the number of directors acting concurrently but the number of directors acting concurrently as president, vice president or other senior as CEO, president, vice president or other management personnel shall not exceed four. senior management personnel and the staff representative directorsshall not exceed half The Company shall have no more than six (6) vice of all the directors. presidents who shall be appointed and removed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations The Company shall have one President, no of the President. more than six (6) vice presidents who shall be appointed and removed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations of the CEO. "President" referred to in Article 228, Article "CEO" and"President" referred to in Article 232, Article 235 228, Article 232, Article 235 5 Current Article Amended Article Article 229 The Presidentshall report to the Article 229 The CEOshall report to the Board Board of Directors and have the following duties of Directors and have the following duties and and powers: powers: (1) to be in charge of the production, (1) to organize and implement the resolutions operation and management of the adopted by the Board of Directors, and Company, and to report his work to the to report to the Board of Directors; Board of Directors; (2) to organize the implementation of the (2) to organize and implement the resolutions annual business plans and investment adopted by the Board of Directors, the plans of the Company; annual business plans and investment plans of the Company; (3) to draft schemes for the establishment of the Company's internal management (3) to draft schemes for the establishment departments; of the Company's internal management departments; (4) to draft the basic management systems of (4) to draft the basic management systems of the Company; (5) to be responsible for submitting the the Company; (5) to formulate the detailed rules and annual work report and other reports to the Board of Directors; regulations of the Company; (6) to make proposals regarding the appointment (6) to make proposals regarding the appointment or removal of the President, vice president or removal of the vice president and chief and chief financial officers of the Company; financial officers of the Company; (7) to appoint or remove keymanagerial officers (7) to appoint or remove managerial officers (at grades higher than 10)other than those other than those to be appointed or removed to be appointed or removed by the Board of by the Board of Directors; Directors, to fix their remuneration, and (8) to formulate plans for the remunerations, to sign appointment contracts with them under the authorization of the Board of benefits, awards and punishments of the Directors; employees of the Company and determine the employment and removal of such (8) to propose to convene an interim meeting employees; of the Board of Directors; (9) to design, implement and monitor the (9) other duties and powers authorized by these risk management and internal control Articles of Association and the Board of systems of the Company; Directors. to be accountable to the Board for ensuring the effectiveness of the risk management and internal control systems; to propose to convene an interim meeting of the Board of Directors; other duties and powers authorized by these Articles of Association and the Board of Directors. 6 Current Article Amended Article The President shall report to the CEO and the Board of Directors, and have the following duties and powers: (1) to be in charge of and implement the management of daily production and operation of the Company; (2) to coordinate the management of daily operation of subsidiaries; (3) to develop specific regulations of the Company; (4) to fix the salary, benefits, rewards and punishments of employees, to determine the employment and the dismissal of employees (other than those to be appointed or removed by the Board of Directors and the CEO); (5) to be responsible for the design, implementation and supervision of the risk management and internal control system; (6) to be responsible for confirming to the Board of Directors about the effectiveness of the risk management and internal control system; (7) other duties and powers authorized by these Articles of Association, the Board of Directors or the CEO. The President shall assist the CEO to perform his duties, and fulfil the duties on behalf of the CEO when the CEO is unable to do so. The Vice President shall assist the President to perform his duties. In the event that the President is unable to perform his duties, other vice presidents designated by the CEO shall fulfill the duties on behalf of the President. If both of the CEO and the President fail to perform their duties, the Board of Directors shall decide the vice presidents who shall perform these duties on behalf of the CEO and the President. 7 Current Article Amended Article Article 230 The President shall be present at the Article 230 The CEO, President shall be present meetings of the Board of Directors, but a non- at the meetings of the Board of Directors, but a director president shall not have the voting rights non-directorCEO, a non-director president shall at such meetings. not have the voting rights at such meetings. Article 233 The Presidentshall formulate Article 233 The Companyshall formulate detailed working rules for the President and detailed working rules for the CEO andthe submit the same to the Board of Directors for President and submit the same to the Board of approval and, upon such approval, implement Directors for approval and, upon such approval, such rules. implement such rules. Article 234 The detailed working rules Article 234 The detailed working rules formulated for the President shall include the formulated for the CEO andthe President shall following: include the following: (1) conditions and procedures for convening and (1) conditions and procedures for convening participants of the President'smeetings; and participants of the CEO'smeetings; (2) specific duties of the President, vice (2) specific duties of the CEO, President, vice president and other senior management president and other senior management personnel; personnel; (3) the use of funds and assets of the Company, (3) the use of funds and assets of the Company, authority to enter into material contracts authority to enter into material contracts and systems for reporting to the Board of and systems for reporting to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee; Directors and Supervisory Committee; (4) other matters as deemed necessary by the (4) other matters as deemed necessary by the Board of Directors. Board of Directors. Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors, Supervisors, Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors, Supervisors, Presidentand Other Senior Management CEOand Other Senior Management Personnel Personnel of the Company of the Company 8 The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings Current Article Amended Article "President"referred to in Article 7, Article 33, "CEO"referred to in Article 7, Article 33, Article Article 56, Article 62, Article 71 56, Article 62, Article 71 Article 57 The general meeting shall be presided Article 57 The general meeting shall be presided over by the chairman of the Board. When the over by the chairman of the Board. When the chairman of the Board cannot or fails to fulfill chairman of the Board cannot or fails to fulfill his his duties, the general meeting shall be presided duties, the general meeting shall be presided over over by the vice chairman of the Board. When by the vice chairman of the Board jointly elected the vice chairman of the Board cannot or fails to by a simple majority of all the directors. When fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided both of the two Vice Chairmenof the Board over by the director elected by the more than cannot or failto fulfill theirduties, the meeting half of the directors. If the meeting presider is shall be presided over by the director elected by not elected, the shareholders present may elect the more than half of the directors. If the meeting the presider. If the shareholders cannot elect the presider is not elected, the shareholders present presider for any reason, the general meeting shall may elect the presider. If the shareholders cannot be presided over by the shareholder present and elect the presider for any reason, the general holding the largest number of shares with voting meeting shall be presided over by the shareholder rights (including the shareholder proxy). present and holding the largest number of shares with voting rights (including the shareholder The general meeting convened by the Board proxy). of Supervisors shall be presided over by the chairman of Board of Supervisors. When the The general meeting convened by the Board chairman of Board of Supervisors cannot or fails of Supervisors shall be presided over by the to fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided chairman of Board of Supervisors. When the over by the supervisor elected by the more than chairman of Board of Supervisors cannot or fails half of the supervisors. to fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided over by the supervisor elected by the more than The general meeting convened by the shareholders half of the supervisors. shall be presided over by the representative elected by the convener. The general meeting convened by the shareholders shall be presided over by the representative The meeting presider is responsible for deciding elected by the convener. whether to pass the resolution at the general meeting. His decision shall be final, and declared The meeting presider is responsible for deciding at the meeting and recorded into the meeting whether to pass the resolution at the general minutes. meeting. His decision shall be final, and declared at the meeting and recorded into the meeting minutes. 9 The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors Current Article Amended Article Article 4 The Board shall consist of eight Article 4 The Board shall consist of nine members, including one Chairman, oneVice members, including one Chairman, twoVice Chairman and three independent directors. Chairmenand three independent directors. Directors may hold a concurrent post as Directors may hold a concurrent post as CEO presidentor other senior management personnel or other senior management personnel of the of the Company, provided that the total number Company, provided that the total number of of directors who are serving concurrently as directors who are serving concurrently as CEO presidentor other senior management personnel or other senior management personnel together together with the staff representative director with the staff representative director shall not be shall not be more than two. more than half of all the directors. "President"referred to in Article 6, Article 65 "CEO"referred to in Article 6, Article 65 Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist the Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist the Chairman in performing his/her duties. If the Chairman in performing his/her duties. If the Chairman is unable or fails to perform his/her Chairman is unable or fails to perform his/her duties, such duties shall be performed by the duties, such duties shall be performed by the vice vice Chairman. If the vice Chairman is unable or Chairman jointly elected by a simple majority fails to perform his/her duties, a director shall be of all the directors. If both of the two Vice elected jointly by more than half of all directors Chairmen areunable or failto perform their to perform such duties. duties, a director shall be elected jointly by more than half of all directors to perform such duties. Article 62 The Board shall exercise the Article 62 The Board shall exercise the following duties and powers: following duties and powers: ...... ...... (10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's (10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's presidentand the secretary to the Board; and CEOand the secretary to the Board; and pursuant to the president'snominations, to pursuant to the CEO'snominations, to appoint or dismiss senior officers including appoint or dismiss senior officers including vice presidents and chief financial officer the President, vice presidents and chief of the Company and to determine their financial officer of the Company and to remuneration, rewards and penalties; determine their remuneration, rewards and penalties; ...... ...... (15) to receive work report submitted by the presidentof the Company and to review (15) to receive work report submitted by the his/her performance; CEOof the Company and to review his/ her performance; ...... ...... 10 Current Article Amended Article Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be presided over by the Chairman. In the event that chairedby the Chairman. In the event that the the Chairman is unable to perform such duties, Chairman is unable to perform such duties, he/she shall designate the vice Chairman or a one vice Chairman jointly elected by more director to chair the meetings on his/her behalf. than half of all the directors should chair the In the event that the Chairman neglects his/ meeting; in the event that two Vice Chairmen her duties for no reason, or does not designate are unable to or fail to perform such duties, any specific personnel to act on his/her behalf, one director jointly elected by more than half a director, proposed by the vice Chairman or of all the directors shall chair the meeting. jointly by more than half of the directors, shall be responsible for presiding over the meetings. 11 The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee Current Article Amended Article "President"referred to in Article 3, Article 7, "CEO"referred to in Article 3, Article 7, Article Article 8, Article 22, Article 35 8, Article 22, Article 35 12 The list of current and amended articles of the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee Current Article Amended Article Rule 3 The Committee shall consist of three Rule 3 The Committee shall consist of five Directors, with the majority of them being Directors, with the majority of them being independent non-executive Directors. independent non-executive Directors. Rule 8 The principal duties and scope of Rule 8 The principal duties and scope of authority of the Committee shall be: authority of the Committee shall be: ...... ...... (3) to specify the objectives of the nomination (3) to specify the objectives of the nomination policies, to make recommendations to the policies, to make recommendations to the Board as to the selection, appointment or Board as to the selection, appointment or re-appointment and succession planning re-appointment and succession planning for for Directors (in particular the chairman Directors (in particular the Chairman and of the Board and the president) and to the CEO) and to formulate transparent and formulate transparent and fair policies; fair policies; Rule 18 The Committee may invite other Rule 18 The Committee may invite other Directors, supervisors, the presidentor other Directors, supervisors, the CEOor other senior senior management members of the Company to management members of the Company to attend attend the meeting as non-voting delegates when the meeting as non-voting delegates when considered necessary. considered necessary. The other senior management members mentioned The other senior management members mentioned herein refer to the vice president, the secretary herein refer to the President, the vice president, to the Board and the person-in-charge of finance the secretary to the Board and the person-in- affairs of the Company. charge of finance affairs of the Company. Other than the above amendments, the contents of other articles in the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee remain unchanged. 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CIMC - China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 14:47:10 UTC 0 All news about CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. 10:48a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Proposed amendments to the articles of as.. PU 10:33a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Results announcement for the six months e.. PU 10:23a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Announcement on resolutions of the fifth .. PU 10:18a CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Announcement on resolutions of the twelft.. PU 08/26 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Delay in despatch of circular in relation.. PU 08/25 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Inside information - proposed transfer of.. PU 08/18 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Inside information - major issue proposed.. PU 08/18 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Inside information announcement - disclos.. PU 08/18 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Indepe.. PU 08/18 CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINER : Announcement on resolutions of the eleven.. PU