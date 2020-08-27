China International Marine Containers : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
08/27/2020 | 10:48am EDT
中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司
CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2039)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND
THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE IMPLEMENTATION RULES OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE
The board of directors (the "Board") of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") convened the 12th meeting in 2020 of the ninth session of the Board on 27 August 2020, during which, among others, the resolutions on Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"), the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings"), the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors") and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee") were considered and approved. The ninth session of Supervisory Committee of the Company convened the 5th meeting in 2020 on 27 August 2020 and the resolution on Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee") was considered and approved.
Taking the proposed adjustments of job distribution of the management and the structure of the Board into account, the Company intends to make amendments to certain articles of the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee, details of which are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Amendments to articles of the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee are subject to the approval at the general meeting of the Company. The Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee has became effective upon approval from the Board.
GENERAL
A general meeting will be held by the Company as and when appropriate for the shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolutions on Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee. The notice of the general meeting and a circular containing details of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.
This announcement is available for review on the website of the Company (http://www.cimc.com) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk).
By order of the Board
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.
YU Yuqun
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 27 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non- executive directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive directors.
Appendix:
The list of current and amended articles of the Articles of Association
defined in these Articles of Association refers to
defined in these Articles of Association refers to
the Vice President, Board Secretary and Chief
the President, Vice President, Board Secretary
Financial Officer of the Company.
and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Article 104 A shareholders' general meeting
Article 104 A shareholders' general meeting
shall be chaired by the Chairman. In the event that
shall be chaired by the Chairman. In the event
the chairman is unable to or fails to perform his
that the chairman is unable to or fails to perform
duties, the vice-chairman shall chair the meeting.
his duties, the vice-chairmanjointly elected by a
In the event that the vice-chairman is alsounable
simple majority of all the directorsshall chair
to or fails to perform his duties, a director jointly
the meeting. In the event that both ofthe twoVice
elected by more than half of the directors shall
Chairmen arealso unable to or failto perform
chair the meeting. In the event that the chairman
theirduties, a director jointly elected by more
of the meeting is not specified, the shareholders
than half of the directors shall chair the meeting.
present at the meeting may elect one person as a
In the event that the chairman of the meeting
chairman; if for any reason shareholders cannot
is not specified, the shareholders present at the
elect a chairman, the shareholder (including
meeting may elect one person as a chairman; if for
proxy) present at the meeting with the largest
any reason shareholders cannot elect a chairman,
number of the voting shares shall chair the
the shareholder (including proxy) present at the
meeting.
meeting with the largest number of the voting
shares shall chair the meeting.
Current Article
Amended Article
A shareholders' general meeting convened by the
A shareholders' general meeting convened by the
Supervisory Committee on its own shall be chaired
Supervisory Committee on its own shall be chaired
by the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. In
by the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. In
the event that the chairman is unable to or fails to
the event that the chairman is unable to or fails to
perform his duties, a supervisor jointly elected by
perform his duties, a supervisor jointly elected by
more than half of the supervisors of the Company
more than half of the supervisors of the Company
shall chair the meeting.
shall chair the meeting.
A shareholders' general meeting convened by
A shareholders' general meeting convened by
shareholders on their own shall be chaired by a
shareholders on their own shall be chaired by a
representative elected by the convenor.
representative elected by the convenor.
The chairman of the meeting shall be responsible
The chairman of the meeting shall be responsible
for determining whether a resolution has been
for determining whether a resolution has been
passed. His decision, which shall be final and
passed. His decision, which shall be final and
conclusive, shall be announced at the meeting
conclusive, shall be announced at the meeting
and recorded in the minute book.
and recorded in the minute book.
Article 152 Directors may hold a concurrent
Article 152 Directors may hold a concurrent post
post as presidentor other senior management
as CEOor other senior management personnel of
personnel of the Company, provided that the total
the Company, provided that the total number of
number of directors who are serving concurrently
directors who are serving concurrently as CEO
as presidentor other senior management
or other senior management personnel together
personnel together with the staff representative
with the staff representative director shall not be
director shall not be more than two.
more thanhalf of all the directors.
Article 162 The Board shall consist of eight
Article 162 The Board shall consist of nine (9)
(8)members, including one Chairman, oneVice
members, including one Chairman, two (2)Vice
Chairman and three (3) independent directors.
Chairmenand three (3) independent directors.
Article 163 The Board shall exercise the
Article 163 The Board shall exercise the
following authority and powers:
following authority and powers:
......
......
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
Presidentand the secretary of the Board; and
CEOand the secretary of the Board; and
pursuant to the president'snominations, to
pursuant to the CEO'snominations, to
appoint or dismiss senior officers including
appoint or dismiss senior officers including
vice presidents and chief financial officer
the president,vice presidents and chief
of the Company and to decide on their
financial officer of the Company and to
remuneration, rewards and penalties;
decide on their remuneration, rewards and
penalties;
......
......
(15) to receive work report submitted by the
presidentand to review his performance;
(15) to receive work report submitted by the
CEOand to review his performance;
......
......
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 170 The Board shall consist of one
Article 170 The Board shall consist of one
Chairman and one Vice Chairman. The Chairman
Chairman and two Vice Chairmen. The Chairman
and Vice Chairman shall be elected and removed
and Vice Chairman shall be elected and removed
by a simple majority of votes (more than five (5)
by a simple majority of votes (more than five (5)
directors) of all directors.
directors) of all directors.
Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist
Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist
the Chairman in performing his duties. If the
the Chairman in performing his duties. If the
Chairman is unable or fails to perform his
Chairman is unable or fails to perform his duties,
duties, such duties shall be performed by the
such duties shall be performed by the Vice
Vice Chairman. If the Vice Chairman is unable
Chairmanjointly elected by a simple majority
or fails to perform his duties, a director shall be
of all the directors. Ifboth ofthetwoVice
elected jointly by more than half of all directors
Chairmen arealso unable to or failto perform
to perform such duties.
theirduties, a director shall be elected jointly by
more than half of all directors to perform such
duties.
Chapter 7 Presidentand Other Senior
Chapter 7 CEOand Other Senior Management
Management Personnel
Personnel
Article 225 The Company shall have one
Article 225 The Company shall have one
president, who shall be appointed or removed
CEO, who shall be appointed or removed by the
by the Board of Directors. A director may be
Board of Directors. A director may be appointed
appointed to act concurrently as president, vice
to act concurrently as CEO, president, vice
president or other senior management member,
president or other senior management member,
but the number of directors acting concurrently
but the number of directors acting concurrently
as president, vice president or other senior
as CEO, president, vice president or other
management personnel shall not exceed four.
senior management personnel and the staff
representative directorsshall not exceedhalf
The Company shall have no more than six (6) vice
of all the directors.
presidents who shall be appointed and removed by
the Board of Directors based on the nominations
The Company shall have one President, no
of thePresident.
more than six (6) vice presidents who shall be
appointed and removed by the Board of Directors
based on the nominations of the CEO.
"President" referred to in Article 228, Article
"CEO" and"President" referred to in Article
232, Article 235
228, Article 232, Article 235
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 229 The Presidentshall report to the
Article 229 The CEOshall report to the Board
Board of Directors and have the following duties
of Directors and have the following duties and
and powers:
powers:
(1)
to be in charge of the production,
(1)
to organize and implement the resolutions
operation and management of the
adopted by the Board of Directors, and
Company, and to report his work to the
to report to the Board of Directors;
Board of Directors;
(2)
to organize the implementation of the
(2)
to organize and implement the resolutions
annual business plans and investment
adopted by the Board of Directors, the
plans of the Company;
annual business plans and investment
plans of the Company;
(3)
to draft schemes for the establishment
of the Company's internal management
(3)
to draft schemes for the establishment
departments;
of the Company's internal management
departments;
(4)
to draft the basic management systems of
(4)
to draft the basic management systems of
the Company;
(5)
to be responsible for submitting the
the Company;
(5)
to formulate the detailed rules and
annual work report and other reports to
the Board of Directors;
regulations of the Company;
(6)
to make proposals regarding the appointment
(6)
to make proposals regarding the appointment
or removal of the President, vice president
or removal of the vice president and chief
and chief financial officers of the Company;
financial officers of the Company;
(7)
to appoint or remove keymanagerial officers
(7)
to appoint or remove managerial officers
(at grades higher than 10)other than those
other than those to be appointed or removed
to be appointed or removed by the Board of
by the Board of Directors;
Directors,to fix their remuneration, and
(8)
to formulate plans for the remunerations,
to sign appointment contracts with them
under the authorization of the Board of
benefits, awards and punishments of the
Directors;
employees of the Company and determine
the employment and removal of such
(8)
to propose to convene an interim meeting
employees;
of the Board of Directors;
(9)
to design, implement and monitor the
(9)
other duties and powers authorized by these
risk management and internal control
Articles of Association and the Board of
systems of the Company;
Directors.
to be accountable to the Board for ensuring the effectiveness of the risk management and internal control systems;
to propose to convene an interim meeting of the Board of Directors;
other duties and powers authorized by these Articles of Association and the Board of Directors.
Current Article
Amended Article
The President shall report to the CEO and
the Board of Directors, and have the following
duties and powers:
(1)
to be in charge of and implement the
management of daily production and
operation of the Company;
(2)
to coordinate the management of daily
operation of subsidiaries;
(3)
to develop specific regulations of the
Company;
(4)
to fix the salary, benefits, rewards and
punishments of employees, to determine
the employment and the dismissal
of employees (other than those to be
appointed or removed by the Board of
Directors and the CEO);
(5)
to be responsible for the design,
implementation and supervision of the
risk management and internal control
system;
(6)
to be responsible for confirming to the
Board of Directors about the effectiveness
of the risk management and internal
control system;
(7)
other duties and powers authorized by
these Articles of Association, the Board
of Directors or the CEO.
The President shall assist the CEO to perform his duties, and fulfil the duties on behalf of the CEO when the CEO is unable to do so.
The Vice President shall assist the President to perform his duties. In the event that the President is unable to perform his duties, other vice presidents designated by the CEO shall fulfill the duties on behalf of the President. If both of the CEO and the President fail to perform their duties, the Board of Directors shall decide the vice presidents who shall perform these duties on behalf of the CEO and the President.
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 230 The President shall be present at the
Article 230 The CEO, President shall be present
meetings of the Board of Directors, but a non-
at the meetings of the Board of Directors, but a
director president shall not have the voting rights
non-directorCEO, a non-director president shall
at such meetings.
not have the voting rights at such meetings.
Article 233 The Presidentshall formulate
Article 233 The Companyshall formulate
detailed working rules for the President and
detailed working rules for the CEO andthe
submit the same to the Board of Directors for
President and submit the same to the Board of
approval and, upon such approval, implement
Directors for approval and, upon such approval,
such rules.
implement such rules.
Article 234 The detailed working rules
Article 234 The detailed working rules
formulated for the President shall include the
formulated for the CEO andthe President shall
following:
include the following:
(1) conditions and procedures for convening and
(1) conditions and procedures for convening
participants of the President'smeetings;
and participants of the CEO'smeetings;
(2) specific duties of the President, vice
(2) specific duties of the CEO, President, vice
president and other senior management
president and other senior management
personnel;
personnel;
(3) the use of funds and assets of the Company,
(3) the use of funds and assets of the Company,
authority to enter into material contracts
authority to enter into material contracts
and systems for reporting to the Board of
and systems for reporting to the Board of
Directors and Supervisory Committee;
Directors and Supervisory Committee;
(4) other matters as deemed necessary by the
(4) other matters as deemed necessary by the
Board of Directors.
Board of Directors.
Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors, Supervisors,
Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors, Supervisors,
Presidentand Other Senior Management
CEOand Other Senior Management Personnel
Personnel of the Company
of the Company
The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings
Current Article
Amended Article
"President"referred to in Article 7, Article 33,
"CEO"referred to in Article 7, Article 33, Article
Article 56, Article 62, Article 71
56, Article 62, Article 71
Article 57 The general meeting shall be presided
Article 57 The general meeting shall be presided
over by the chairman of the Board. When the
over by the chairman of the Board. When the
chairman of the Board cannot or fails to fulfill
chairman of the Board cannot or fails to fulfill his
his duties, the general meeting shall be presided
duties, the general meeting shall be presided over
over by the vice chairman of the Board. When
by the vice chairman of the Board jointly elected
the vice chairman of the Board cannot or fails to
by a simple majority of all the directors. When
fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided
both of the two Vice Chairmenof the Board
over by the director elected by the more than
cannot or failto fulfill theirduties, the meeting
half of the directors. If the meeting presider is
shall be presided over by the director elected by
not elected, the shareholders present may elect
the more than half of the directors. If the meeting
the presider. If the shareholders cannot elect the
presider is not elected, the shareholders present
presider for any reason, the general meeting shall
may elect the presider. If the shareholders cannot
be presided over by the shareholder present and
elect the presider for any reason, the general
holding the largest number of shares with voting
meeting shall be presided over by the shareholder
rights (including the shareholder proxy).
present and holding the largest number of shares
with voting rights (including the shareholder
The general meeting convened by the Board
proxy).
of Supervisors shall be presided over by the
chairman of Board of Supervisors. When the
The general meeting convened by the Board
chairman of Board of Supervisors cannot or fails
of Supervisors shall be presided over by the
to fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided
chairman of Board of Supervisors. When the
over by the supervisor elected by the more than
chairman of Board of Supervisors cannot or fails
half of the supervisors.
to fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be presided
over by the supervisor elected by the more than
The general meeting convened by the shareholders
half of the supervisors.
shall be presided over by the representative
elected by the convener.
The general meeting convened by the shareholders
shall be presided over by the representative
The meeting presider is responsible for deciding
elected by the convener.
whether to pass the resolution at the general
meeting. His decision shall be final, and declared
The meeting presider is responsible for deciding
at the meeting and recorded into the meeting
whether to pass the resolution at the general
minutes.
meeting. His decision shall be final, and declared
at the meeting and recorded into the meeting
minutes.
The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 4 The Board shall consist of eight
Article 4 The Board shall consist of nine
members, including one Chairman, oneVice
members, including one Chairman, twoVice
Chairman and three independent directors.
Chairmenand three independent directors.
Directors may hold a concurrent post as
Directors may hold a concurrent post as CEO
presidentor other senior management personnel
or other senior management personnel of the
of the Company, provided that the total number
Company, provided that the total number of
of directors who are serving concurrently as
directors who are serving concurrently as CEO
presidentor other senior management personnel
or other senior management personnel together
together with the staff representative director
with the staff representative director shall not be
shall not be more than two.
more thanhalf of all the directors.
"President"referred to in Article 6, Article 65
"CEO"referred to in Article 6, Article 65
Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist the
Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist the
Chairman in performing his/her duties. If the
Chairman in performing his/her duties. If the
Chairman is unable or fails to perform his/her
Chairman is unable or fails to perform his/her
duties, such duties shall be performed by the
duties, such duties shall be performed by the vice
vice Chairman. If the vice Chairman is unable or
Chairmanjointly elected by a simple majority
fails to perform his/her duties, a director shall be
of all the directors. Ifboth of the two Vice
elected jointly by more than half of all directors
Chairmen areunable or failto perform their
to perform such duties.
duties, a director shall be elected jointly by more
than half of all directors to perform such duties.
Article 62 The Board shall exercise the
Article 62 The Board shall exercise the
following duties and powers:
following duties and powers:
......
......
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
presidentand the secretary to the Board; and
CEOand the secretary to the Board; and
pursuant to the president'snominations, to
pursuant to the CEO'snominations, to
appoint or dismiss senior officers including
appoint or dismiss senior officers including
vice presidents and chief financial officer
the President, vice presidents and chief
of the Company and to determine their
financial officer of the Company and to
remuneration, rewards and penalties;
determine their remuneration, rewards and
penalties;
......
......
(15) to receive work report submitted by the
presidentof the Company and to review
(15) to receive work report submitted by the
his/her performance;
CEOof the Company and to review his/
her performance;
......
......
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be
Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be
presided over by the Chairman. In the event that
chairedby the Chairman. In the event that the
the Chairman is unable to perform such duties,
Chairman is unable to perform such duties,
he/she shall designate the vice Chairman or a
one vice Chairman jointly elected by more
director to chair the meetings on his/her behalf.
than half of all the directors should chair the
In the event that the Chairman neglects his/
meeting; in the event that two Vice Chairmen
her duties for no reason, or does not designate
are unable to or fail to perform such duties,
any specific personnel to act on his/her behalf,
one director jointly elected by more than half
a director, proposed by the vice Chairman or
of all the directors shall chair the meeting.
jointly by more than half of the directors, shall
be responsible for presiding over the meetings.
The list of current and amended articles of the Rules of Procedure
for the Supervisory Committee
Current Article
Amended Article
"President"referred to in Article 3, Article 7,
"CEO"referred to in Article 3, Article 7, Article
Article 8, Article 22, Article 35
8, Article 22, Article 35
The list of current and amended articles of the Implementation Rules
of the Nomination Committee
Current Article
Amended Article
Rule
3 The Committee shall consist of three
Rule 3 The Committee shall consist of five
Directors, with the majority of them being
Directors, with the majority of them being
independent non-executive Directors.
independent non-executive Directors.
Rule 8 The principal duties and scope of
Rule 8 The principal duties and scope of
authority of the Committee shall be:
authority of the Committee shall be:
......
......
(3)
to specify the objectives of the nomination
(3) to specify the objectives of the nomination
policies, to make recommendations to the
policies, to make recommendations to the
Board as to the selection, appointment or
Board as to the selection, appointment or
re-appointment and succession planning
re-appointment and succession planning for
for Directors (in particular the chairman
Directors (in particular the Chairman and
of the Board and the president) and to
the CEO) and to formulate transparent and
formulate transparent and fair policies;
fair policies;
Rule 18 The Committee may invite other
Rule 18 The Committee may invite other
Directors, supervisors, the presidentor other
Directors, supervisors, the CEOor other senior
senior management members of the Company to
management members of the Company to attend
attend the meeting as non-voting delegates when
the meeting as non-voting delegates when
considered necessary.
considered necessary.
The other senior management members mentioned
The other senior management members mentioned
herein refer to the vice president, the secretary
herein refer to the President, the vice president,
to the Board and the person-in-charge of finance
the secretary to the Board and the person-in-
affairs of the Company.
charge of finance affairs of the Company.
Other than the above amendments, the contents of other articles in the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee and the Implementation Rules of the Nomination Committee remain unchanged.
