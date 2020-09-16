China International Marine Containers : SUPPLEMENTARY CIRCULAR RELATING TO (1) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION; (2) PROPOSAL ON INTERNAL ADJUSTMENTS OF GUARANTEES PROVIDED; (3) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE; AND (4) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
0
09/16/2020
中 國 國 際 海 運 集 裝 箱（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2039)
SUPPLEMENTARY CIRCULAR RELATING TO
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION;
PROPOSAL ON INTERNAL ADJUSTMENTS OF GUARANTEES PROVIDED;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS,
THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE;
AND
(4) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
A notice setting out the additional resolutions to be resolved at the EGM to be held at 14:40 on Friday, 9 October 2020 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC has been despatched by the Company on 16 September 2020 and is also published on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.cimc.com).
The holders of A Shares and the holders of H Shares are both entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
A notice convening the EGM to be held at 14:40 on Friday, 9 October 2020 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC dated 16 September 2020 has been sent together with the proxy form. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) should you so wish.
Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions in this supplemental circular shall have the following meanings:
"A Share(s)"
the domestic share(s) in the registered share capital
of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00
each, which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange and traded in RMB;
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Company, as
amended from time to time;
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company;
"Capital Increase Agreement"
the capital increase agreement signed by CIMC
Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu, Chang'an
Trust, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and
CIMC Industry & City in relation to CIMC Industry
& City on 18 August 2020;
"Chang'an Trust"
Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd., a joint stock
company incorporated under the PRC law;
"CIMC Enric"
CIMC Enric Holdings Limited (中集安瑞科控股有限
公司), the shares of which are listed on the Hong
Kong
Stock Exchange (Stock
Code:
3899),
a
non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company;
"CIMC Finance Company"
CIMC Finance Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company;
"CIMC Financial Leasing"
CIMC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company;
"CIMC Industry & City" or
Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group
"CIMC Skyspace Real Estate"
Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shenzhen CIMC
Skyspace Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.), a
non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company as at
the Latest Practicable Date;
"CIMC Shenfa"
CIMC
Shenfa Development
Co.,
Ltd.,
a
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
"CIMC TianDa"
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited, the
shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange (Stock Code: 445), a non-wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company;
DEFINITIONS
"CIMC Unit Load"
CIMC Unit Load Holdings Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company;
"CIMC Vehicles"
CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd., the shares of
which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1839), a non-wholly
owned subsidiary of the Company;
"Circular"
the circular of the Company dated 16 September
2020;
"Company"
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.,
Ltd. (中國國際海運集裝箱(集團)股份有限公司), a
joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with
limited liability under the Company Law of the PRC
in January 1980, the H shares of which are listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the A shares of
which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange;
"Company Law"
the Company Law of the PRC;
"Completion Date of Industrial and
the date on which CIMC Industry & City collected its
Commercial Registration of
new business license upon the completion of all
Capital Increase"
registration and filing procedures for industrial and
commercial changes in relation to the capital increase
made by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment to
CIMC Industry & City;
"Container Holding"
CIMC Container Holding Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company;
"Country Garden Real Estate
Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd., an
Group" or "Country Garden"
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Garden
Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 02007.HK)
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange;
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company;
"Existing Projects"
property projects held and operated or projects being
developed in the name of CIMC Industry & City and
companies held by itself as at the Valuation
Benchmark Date;
DEFINITIONS
"Extraordinary General Meeting"
the first extraordinary general meeting of the
or "EGM"
Company to be convened at 14:40 on Friday, 9
October 2020 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan
Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen,
Guangdong, the PRC;
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries;
"H Share(s)"
the overseas-listed foreign share(s) in the registered
share capital of the Company with a nominal value of
RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange and traded in Hong Kong dollars;
"H Share Registrar"
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services
Limited, the Company's H Share Registrar;
"H Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of H Share(s);
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong
Kong;
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
PRC;
"Hong Kong Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange;
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"Latest Practicable Date"
10 September 2020, being the latest practicable date
for the purpose of ascertaining certain information
contained in this supplemental circular;
"Members"
all members of CIMC Industry & City upon the
Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial
Registration of Capital Increase, including: CIMC
Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry
Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust;
"Modern Logistics"
CIMC Modern Logistics Development Co., Ltd., a
non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company;
"Oriental Tianyu"
Shenzhen Oriental Tianyu Investment Development
Co., Ltd., a limited company incorporated under the
PRC law;
DEFINITIONS
"Original Members"
collectively, CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental
Tianyu and Chang'an Trust under the Capital
Increase Agreement;
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, which for the
purposes of this supplemental circular, excludes
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the
Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan;
"Proposal on Internal Adjustments
the proposed resolutions III to VII as set out in this
of Guarantees Provided"
supplemental circular hereinafter;
"Proposed Invested Project(s)"
property project(s) to be certainly secured and
operated by CIMC Industry & City according to the
intentions reached or agreements entered into as at
the Valuation Benchmark Date;
"Qianhai Projects"
nine land parcels in Unit 09 of Qianhai Free Trade
Zone, No. T102-0289, No. T102-0290, No.
T102-0342, No. T102-0330, No. T102-0331, No.
T102-0332, No. T102-0333, No. T102-0334, No.
T102-0335;
"Qujiang Cultural Industry
Xi' an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group)
Investment"
Co., Ltd. (西安曲江文化產業投資(集團)有限公司), a
limited liability company incorporated under the PRC
law;
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;
"Rules of Procedure for
the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of
the Board of Directors"
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.,
Ltd.;
"Rules of Procedure for
the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings of
the General Meetings"
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.,
Ltd.;
"Rules of Procedure for
the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory
the Supervisory Committee"
Committee of China International Marine Containers
(Group) Co., Ltd.;
"Share(s)"
the share(s) of the Company, including A Share(s)
and H Share(s);
"Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of the Share(s);
DEFINITIONS
"subsidiary(ies)"
has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong
Kong Listing Rules;
"substantial Shareholder(s)"
has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Hong
Kong Listing Rules;
"Valuation Benchmark Date"
31 December 2019;
"Yantai Raffles"
Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., a non-wholly
owned subsidiary of the Company;
"%"
per cent.
* for identification purposes only
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
中 國 國 際 海 運 集 裝 箱（集 團）股 份 有 限 公 司
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2039)
Board of Directors:
Legal address, registered address
Executive Director:
and address of head office:
Mr. MAI Boliang (Chairman)
8th Floor, CIMC R&D Centre,
2 Gangwan Avenue,
Non-executive Directors:
Shekou, Nanshan District,
Mr. LIU Chong (Vice Chairman)
Shenzhen,
Mr. HU Xianfu
Guangdong, the PRC
Mr. MING Dong
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. HE Jiale
Mr. PAN Zhengqi
Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel
16 September 2020
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION;
PROPOSAL ON INTERNAL ADJUSTMENTS OF GUARANTEES PROVIDED;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS,
THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE;
AND
(4) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
INTRODUCTION
References are made to the announcements dated 6 August 2020 and 24 August 2020 and the circular dated 16 September 2020 of the Company, in relation to, among others, the payment of the Additional Capital of RMB1,606,124,427 by Country Garden to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and the corresponding increased in the Additional Capital to the equity value of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects (if any) to a maximum of RMB39,012,616. Upon the completion of the transaction, the equity interests in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will increase from 25% to 30%.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the payment of the tentative proposed Additional Capital Price of RMB2,351,531,106.75 by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of which, RMB90,940,737.86 will be used to subscribe for the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate correspondingly, and RMB2,260,590,368.89 is proposed to be transferred to the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Upon completion of the transaction (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be increased to RMB454,703,689.29, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment will hold 20% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The percentage of equity interest held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be decreased to 45.92%, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will become an associate of the Group and will be accounted for using equity method.
Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 27 August 2020, in relation to, among others, (i) the Proposal on Internal Adjustments of Guarantees Provided;
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee and (iii) the proposed appointment of Directors.
The purpose of this supplementary circular is to, among other things, provide you the information in relation to the following additional resolutions to be proposed at the EGM, so that you can make informed decisions regarding whether to vote on or against the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.
The following additional ordinary/special resolutions will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for approval, among others, (I) the Resolution on the Introduction of Strategic Investor Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. by Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd.; (II) the Resolution on Capital Flow between Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. and the Company and Provision of Related Guarantees After the Introduction of the Strategic Investor; (III) the Resolution Regarding Update on Financial Institutions Facility and Project Guarantee Provided to Subsidiaries of the Company in 2020; (IV) the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Financing Guarantee by CIMC Enric Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries for Clients and Minority Shareholders in 2020; (V) the Resolution Regarding Update on the Application by CIMC Finance Company Limited to Provide External Guarantees Business for the Group's Subsidiaries in 2020; (VI) the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020; (VII) the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020; (VIII) the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee; and (IX) the proposed appointment of Directors, and further details and other information of which will be provided, so that you can make informed decisions regarding your voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
1. DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
Resolution on the Introduction of Strategic Investor Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. by Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd.
An ordinary resolution will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for the Shareholders to consider and pass the Resolution on the Introduction of Strategic Investor Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. by Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd., details of which are set out as follows:
Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, a strategic investor, will be introduced by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate (a controlled subsidiary of CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Shenfa", a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company)) and 20% equity interests of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is to be held by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment. It was approved for the plan to introduce the strategic investor and it was approved to sign the Capital Increase Agreement and the Capital Increase Agreement will take effect when it is signed by legal representative or authorized person of respective parties with company seal, and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment completes the approval procedures for state-owned assets and it is considered and approved by an authorized institution of the Company, whichever is later;
CIMC Shenfa waives its preferential subscription right according to the plan for introducing the strategic investor;
Upon completion of the introduction of the strategic investor, the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be increased from RMB363,762,951.43 to RMB454,703,689.29. The respective proportions of shareholding of shareholders are: 45.92% for CIMC Shenfa, 24% for Country Garden Real Estate Group, 20% for Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, 5.6% for Oriental Tianyu and 4.48% for Chang'an Trust;
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 18 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.
Background
According to the Capital Increase Agreement dated 18 August 2020, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment paid the tentative the Additional Capital Price of RMB2,351,531,106.75 to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of which, RMB90,940,737.86 will be used to subscribe for the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate correspondingly, and RMB2,260,590,368.89 is proposed to be transferred to the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Upon completion of the transaction (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), the registered capital of CIMC
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Skyspace Real Estate will be increased to RMB454,703,689.29, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (as the strategic investor) will hold 20% equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate.
Capital Increase Agreement
Principal terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are set out below:
Date
:
18 August 2020 (after trading hours)
Parties
:
CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, an indirect non-wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company;
CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
Country Garden;
Oriental Tianyu;
Chang'an Trust; and
Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment.
Increase Capital Injection to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate
As at the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust hold 61.5%, 25%, 7.5% and 6% of its equity interest, respectively.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 August 2020 in relation to the capital increase agreement of Country Garden signed by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and Country Garden, pursuant to which the equity interest in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate held by Country Garden will be increased from 25% to 30% (the "Capital Increase by Country Garden"). Upon the completion of the Capital Increase by Country Garden, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be held as to 57.4%, 30%, 7% and 5.6% by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust. As of the Latest Practicable Date, the completion of the Capital Increase by Country Garden is subject to approval at the general meeting of the Company on the Capital Increase by Country Garden.
Upon the completion of the capital increase (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be held as to 45.92%, 24%, 20%, 5.6% and 4.48% by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. In view of the equity interest indirectly held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Estate through CIMC Shenfa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the equity interest held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be further decreased to 45.92%, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will become an associate of the Group and will be accounted for using equity method, upon the completion of the capital increase (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed).
Additional Capital
The total amount of the proposed Additional Capital to be paid by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in respect of the Capital Increase Agreement is tentatively determined at RMB2,351,531,106.75 (depending on the final amount approved by the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission which supervises Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and at the general meeting of the Company), to subscribe for the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in an amount of RMB90,940,737.86 correspondingly, and RMB2,260,590,368.89 is proposed to be transferred to the capital reserve of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Upon completion of the aforementioned capital increase (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), the registered capital of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be increased to RMB454,703,689.29.
The proposed Additional Capital Price will be consisted of the corresponding additional capital prices of the Existing Projects, the Proposed Invested Projects and the Capital Increase by Country Garden, among which, the corresponding additional capital price of the Existing Projects is a fixed amount, i.e. RMB1,342,500,000, the tentative corresponding additional capital price of the Proposed Invested Projects is RMB607,500,000 (final Additional Capital Price is subject to the determination and adjustment by the method and mechanism as agreed in the agreement), and the tentative corresponding additional capital price of the Capital Increase by Country Garden is RMB401,531,106.75 (final Additional Capital Price is subject to the determination and adjustment pursuant to the capital increase agreement of Country Garden signed in relation to the capital increase by Country Garden in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate).
Special arrangement: If the Additional Capital Price finally determined in accordance with the Capital Increase Agreement is different from the above additional capital price, the final Additional Capital Price shall prevail, and the registered capital and shareholding percentage of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall remain unchanged, while capital reserve shall be adjusted according to actual conditions.
Basis for the Determination of Additional Capital
The Additional Capital of the transaction was determined by the parties on normal commercial terms and after arm's length negotiation, and with reference to the valuation report (with the Valuation Benchmark Date being 31 December 2019) issued by the independent valuation institution engaged by the Group using asset-based method and market method.
- 10 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Adjustment Mechanism of the Additional Capital for Uncompleted Parts of Qianhai
Projects
If there is an adjustment in the planning quota of the gross floor area of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects, the equity value and the additional capital of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects will be adjusted according to the adjustment mechanism in the Capital Increase Agreement; if the floor area planning quota for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects is not adjusted, the equity value and the additional capital of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects should not be adjusted.
Adjustment in the equity values = (Estimated average unit price of land parcels with adjusted gross floor area of uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects x the adjusted gross floor area - all corresponding land price increasing or refunding attributable to such part of gross floor area) x 75%.
The tentative additional capital for uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects shall be adjusted according to the following agreement if there is an adjustment in the equity values of the uncompleted parts of Qianhai Projects:
The adjustment in the tentative additional capital = Adjustment in the equity values/80% x 20%.
Payment of the Additional Capital Price
Within ten working days from the effective date of the Capital Increase Agreement, the offeror shall open an escrow amount under the name of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate with the designated bank, which will be under the common management of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment with seals handed over by both parties in advance. Within five working days from the date on which the escrow amount is opened, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment shall pay the corresponding additional capital price of the Existing Projects of RMB1,342,500,000 to the escrow amount in full.
At the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment should unconditionally coordinate to release the corresponding additional capital price of the Existing Projects of RMB1,342,500,000 in the escrow amount and transfer the same to the designated receiving account of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Within five working days from the date on which any one project of the Proposed Invested Projects is launched pursuant to the agreed launching standards, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment should pay the corresponding additional capital price of the Proposed Invested Project which has been launched to the designated receiving account of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Within five working days after CIMC Skyspace Real Estate receives Capital Increase by Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment should pay the corresponding additional capital price of the Capital Increase by Country Garden to the designated receiving account of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate.
- 11 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Conditions Precedent and Completion
The completion of capital increase is subject to the fulfillment of all of the following conditions:
legal representatives or authorised representatives of parties of the Capital Increase Agreement sign and seal the Capital Increase Agreement;
Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment completes the approving procedures required by the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission, and competent department of Company considers and approves, whichever is the later.
After the Capital Increase Agreement becomes effective, all parties shall complete the procedures for registering relevant changes with industry and commerce authorities in respect of the capital increase, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall obtain the new business license.
Corporate Governance of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate Following the Completion of
Capital Increase
After the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate shall establish a new general meeting, which will be composed of all shareholders and will be the highest authority of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. Important resolutions at general meeting shall be passed by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing more than three-quarters (excluding) voting rights, and general resolutions shall be passed by the affirmative vote of shareholders representing more than one-half (excluding) voting rights.
Upon the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will re-organise its board of directors to have nine members, of whom four, two, two and one will be nominated by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and Oriental Tianyu, respectively, subject to appointment at the general meeting. In principle, the chairman of the board of directors shall be acted by a director nominated by CIMC Shenfa. The board of directors shall have two vice-chairmen, one will be acted by the director nominated by Country Garden and the other will be acted by the director nominated by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment. Important resolutions of the board of directors shall be passed by the affirmative vote of more than three-quarters (excluding) of directors, and general resolutions shall be passed by the affirmative vote of more than one-half (excluding) of directors.
- 12 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
After the completion of the capital increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will establish a board of supervisors which will be composed five supervisors, of whom one, one, one, one and one will be nominated by CIMC Shenfa, Country Garden, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, Oriental Tianyu and Chang'an Trust, respectively. The chairman of the board of supervisors will be acted by the supervisor nominated by CIMC Shenfa.
Upon completion of the capital increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will have general manager, vice general manger, chief financial officer and deputy chief financial officer. The general manager will be appointed by the board of directors and will act as the legal representative of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. The chief financial officer and the deputy chief financial officer to be recommended by the Members will be nominated by the general manager and appointed by the board of directors. The vice general manger will be nominated by the general manager and appointed by the board of directors.
As agreed by all parties, after the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase, Members will not consolidate CIMC Skyspace Real Estate into their respective financial statements.
After the Capital Increase Agreement takes effect and the industrial and commercial registration is completed, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate establishes the new general meeting, completes the re- structuring of its board of directors and amends its articles of association, the Group will lose its control over the general meeting and the board of directors, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will cease to be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.
Distribution of Profit of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate
On the premise that the operations of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are satisfied, the Members will be entitled to profit distribution in proportion to their respective shareholding percentage. In principle, the total amount of profit to be distributed will be no less than 50% of the total amount of distributable profit, but at least not less than 30% of the total amount of distributable profit. Each party has agreed that gains and losses generated by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate during the transition period (i.e. the period from 1 January 2020 to the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase) shall be enjoyed and borne by the Members in proportion to their respective shareholding percentage in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate after the Completion Date of Industrial and Commercial Registration of Capital Increase.
Right of Priority in Project Cooperation
If CIMC Skyspace Real Estate introduces partners at the project company level, under the equal conditions, Members shall have the right in priority to cooperate, but CIMC Skyspace Real Estate can also introduce other third parties for cooperation, which will be determined by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate on case-by-case basis.
- 13 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Right of Use of Brands and Logos
Upon completion of the capital increase, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate can operate, promote, develop and manage under the brands and/or with the logos of "CIMC", "Country Garden" and/or "Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment" for free.
Non-competition
From the date on which the Capital Increase Agreement is signed, the Members must not develop by their own/by their related parties or search for other partners to develop the Existing Projects, the Proposed Invested Projects and projects subsequently obtained of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, or compete for the same project with CIMC Skyspace Real Estate by way of tender through their related parties.
Resolution on Capital Flow between Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City Development Group Co., Ltd. and the Company and Provision of Related Guarantees After the Introduction of the Strategic Investor
From the date on which the introduction of strategic investor Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is considered and approved by the Company pursuant to the approval requirements for listed companies, the financial business of deposit and loan between CIMC Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries is as follows: (1) It is expected that the maximum daily deposit limit will be RMB5 billion in the next twelve months, the interest rate of which is determined with reference to market deposit rates; (2) It is expected that the loan amount will not exceed RMB2.09 billion in the next twelve months, the interest rate of which is determined with reference to market lending rates; (3) It is expected that the total amount of credit and facilities for other financial business in the next twelve months will not exceed RMB2.09 billion in aggregate;
During 2020 (until the 2020 annual general meeting), the Company or its subsidiaries will provide joint liability guarantees for CIMC Skyspace Real Estate or its subsidiaries not exceeding the equivalent of RMB3.3 billion in accordance with the proportion stipulated in the Capital Increase Agreement. The guarantee balance as at the end of the year is controlled within the equivalent of RMB3.3 billion. If the guarantee amount mentioned above is adjusted as approved by an authorized institution of the Company, the adjusted guarantee amount shall prevail;
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 18 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of an additional special resolution.
- 14 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Other Matters of the Transaction
Upon the completion of the transaction, the scope of the Company's consolidated statements will be changed. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will no longer be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, instead, it will become an associate of the Company. In addition, as certain directors and senior management of the Group will hold directorship on the new board of directors of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, according to the Shenzhen Listing Rules, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will also constitute a related party of the Company under the Shenzhen Listing Rules. After the completion of the transaction, appropriation of funds of the Company by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the amount involved in the guarantee provided by the Company to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and the related measures are as follows:
Appropriation Of Funds
Credits and Debts
(1.1) Credits
As of 17 August 2020, the Company and its subsidiaries have the right to claim a total of RMB8,866,702,000 against CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries, of which: payables by the subsidiaries of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate to the Company and its subsidiaries of RMB339,167,000, payables by the subsidiaries of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate of RMB8,527,535,000 for Qianhai Projects to Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company.
(1.2) Debts
As of 17 August 2020, the debts payable by Company and its subsidiaries to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate totalling RMB70,206,000.
(1.3) Succession and Repayment
Upon the completion of the transaction, the credits and debts of the Company and its subsidiaries to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries will continue to be borne and enjoyed by CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries. Among such claims and liabilities, RMB8,527,535,000 in relation to Qianhai Projects payable by the subsidiaries of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate to Shenzhen Southern CIMC Containers Manufacture Co., Ltd. will be repaid by the subsidiaries of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as to RMB3,522,401,000 by 30 September 2020, RMB1,668,378,000 by 31 December 2020, RMB1,668,378,000 by 31 March 2021 and RMB1,668,378,000 by 30 June 2021. Other credits and debts of the Company and its subsidiaries to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries shall be settled through negotiation between the two parties.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Upon the completion of the transaction, the abovementioned credits and debts of the Company and its subsidiaries to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries will form payables with the related parties of the Company.
Above "(1) Credits and Debts" does not include below "(2) Loans and Deposits".
Loans and Deposits
(2.1) Loans
As of 17 August 2020, CIMC Finance Company, a subsidiary of the Company, has provided a facility of RMB1,440,000,000 to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries, and balance of the facility amounted to RMB384,415,000, among which, RMB109,987,000 will be due on 20 July 2021, RMB187,775,000 will be due on 31 January 2022 and RMB86,653,000 will be due on 25 June 2022. Loan interest is collected by CIMC Finance Company from CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries with reference to market loan interest rates.
(2.2) Deposits
As of 17 August 2020, the amount of deposits received from CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries by CIMC Finance Company was RMB251,368,000. Deposit interest is paid by CIMC Finance Company to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries with reference to market deposit rates.
Upon the completion of the transaction, the abovementioned loans provided to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries and the deposits received from them by CIMC Finance Company will form payables with the related parties of the Company.
Upon the completion of the transaction, the providing of facility and loans to and receiving deposits from CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries by CIMC Finance Company changed to deposits, loans and other financial transactions between the finance company controlled by the Company and its related parties. It is estimated that in the next twelve months (calculated from the date on which the Company obtains approval according to the approving requirements for a listed company), the deposits, loans and other financial transactions between CIMC Finance Company and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries will be as follows: (a) the maximum daily deposit limit for the next twelve months is expected to be RMB5 billion, with a deposit interest rate determined with reference to market deposit rates; (b) the loan limit for the next twelve months is expected to not exceed RMB2.09 billion, with a loan interest rate determined with
- 16 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
reference to market loan interest rates; (c) the total amount of facilities and limit for other financial transactions for the next twelve months is expected to not exceed RMB2.09 billion.
(II) Guarantees
The Company has approved the following content at its 2019 annual general meeting held on 1 June 2020:
"In 2020, the Company or the subsidiaries of the Company intends to provide CIMC Skyspace Real Estate or its subsidiaries with a joint liability guarantee of not more than RMB3.3 billion or equivalents based on its/their shareholding percentage, and the guarantee balance as at the end of the year shall be kept under RMB3.3 billion or equivalents" ("Providing Guarantees to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate"). As of 17 August 2020, total guarantee amount provided by the Company to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries with respect to their external financing amounted to RMB1,775,735,000, which will be due within the next three years in installments.
Upon the completion of the transaction, the abovementioned guarantees which were provided by the Company to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and its subsidiaries with respect to their external financing, amounting to RMB1,775,735,000, will form the Company's outstanding guarantees provided to related parties. As for the abovementioned provision of "In 2020, the Company or the subsidiaries of the Company intends to provide CIMC Skyspace Real Estate or its subsidiaries with a joint liability guarantee of not more than RMB3.3 billion or equivalents based on its/their shareholding percentage, and the guarantee balance as at the end of the year shall be kept under RMB3.3 billion or equivalents", the guarantee limit is changed to the guarantee limit provided to the related parties and thus the guarantee limit remains unchanged. If the abovementioned guarantee limit is approved to be adjusted by the Company's competent approval authority, the adjusted guarantee limited shall prevail.
In the future, the Company will strengthen its guarantee management so as to reduce the risk of the guarantee by improving guarantee management, supervising the implementation of the contract of the guarantee and timely following-up the economic operations of the guarantee.
- 17 -
Information of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate
Company Name:
Shenzhen CIMC Industry & City
Development Group Co., Ltd., (formerly
known as Shenzhen CIMC Skyspace Real
Estate Development Co., Ltd.)
Company Type:
Company with limited liability
Date of Establishment:
24 November 1998
Legal Representative:
YU Zhenfei
Unified Social Credit Code:
914403007084645051
Registered Address:
21 Floor, China Merchants Plaza, 1166
Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan District,
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Registered Capital:
RMB339,512,088
Principal Operations:
Engaging in the investments in urban
areas, industrial parks, scenic spots and
construction
of community
projects
(subject to separate application for above
specific items); construction and operation
of supporting facilities in urban areas,
industrial parks, scenic spots and
communities
(excluding restricted
items);
industrial investment (subject to separate
application for specific items); property
management; hotel management; business
management;
corporate
management
consulting (excluding restricted items for
all the above businesses) and other
businesses.
Shareholding Structure:
As at the Latest Practicable Date, CIMC
Shenfa, Country Garden, Oriental Tianyu
and Chang'an Trust hold 61.5%, 25%,
7.5% and 6% equity interests in CIMC
Skyspace Real Estate, respectively, and
CIMC Skyspace Real Estate is an indirect
non-wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company.
- 18 -
The table below sets out the audited financial information of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the audited net profit (before tax and after tax) for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 which are prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises:
Unit: RMB'000
January to
2018
2019
June 2020
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Revenue
2,885,916
1,435,996
1,262,134
Net profit before tax
688,715
945,128
236,674
Net profit after tax
477,993
702,488
136,298
Net profit attributable to
the parent company
332,405
613,841
2,369
Total assets
20,106,049
28,052,766
30,095,138
Net assets attributable to
the parent company
2,504,386
3,225,811
2,980,622
Total liabilities
14,137,002
20,238,041
22,474,057
January to
2019
June 2020
(Audited)
(Audited)
Accounts receivables
195,918
146,718
Net cash inflows generated from the
operating activities
-4,876,055
1,747,879
Total amounts involved in contingencies
(note)
1,738,861
2,305,132
Note: All contingencies related to guarantees on mortgage loans provided by subsidiaries of CIMC
Skyspace Real Estate.
Upon the completion of capital increase (assuming that the Capital Increase by Country Garden has been completed), the percentage of equity interest held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate through CIMC Shenfa will be decreased to 45.92%. The capital increase introduces Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment as a strategic investor of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate. After Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment completes its capital increase in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate as agreed in the Capital Increase Agreement, the Original Members and Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment will leverage on their respective strengths to provide corresponding support to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and jointly expand and strengthen CIMC Skyspace Real Estate.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Information of the Company
The Company is a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability, the H shares and A shares of which are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively. The Group is principally engaged in the container manufacturing business, road transportation vehicles business, energy, chemical and liquid food equipment business, offshore engineering business, logistics service business, airport facilities equipment business etc..
Information of Other Parties of the Capital Increase Agreement
1. CIMC Shenfa
Company Name:
CIMC Shenfa Development Co., Ltd.
Company Type:
Company with limited liability
Date of Establishment:
5 January 2000
Legal Representative:
MAI Boliang
Unified Social Credit Code:
91310107631672997W
Registered Address:
Room 1705, No. 18, Shunyi Road, Putuo
District, Shanghai
Registered Capital:
RMB204,122,966
Principal Operations:
Engaging in the investment, construction
and operation of infrastructure; real estate
development
and operation;
industrial
investment;
domestic trade
(excluding
those specially regulated); manufacturing
(limited to branches) and sale of containers
and airport ground support equipment and
other related businesses; and consulting
services (for businesses that are subject to
approval in accordance with the laws, they
may only be commenced after obtaining
approval from the relevant authorities).
- 20 -
Shareholding Structure:
As at the
Latest Practicable
Date, the
Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary
Shenzhen
Southern CIMC
Containers
Manufacture Co., Ltd. hold 98.53% and 1.47% equity interests in CIMC Shenfa, respectively, and CIMC Shenfa is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
2. Country Garden
Company Name:
Country Garden Real Estate Group Co.,
Ltd.
Company Type:
Company with limited liability
Unified Social Credit Code:
91440606338202486K
Date of Establishment:
20 April 2015
Registered Address:
Room 705, Floor 7, Country Garden
Centre, No. 1 Country Garden Road,
Beijiao Town, Shunde District, Foshan
City, Guangdong Province, the PRC
Legal Representative:
YANG Wenjie
Registered Capital:
RMB13,940,840,339
Principal Operations:
Property development and sales, property
leasing,
property investment
consulting,
property
operation
and
management
consulting (for businesses that are subject
to approval in accordance with the laws,
they may only be commenced after
obtaining approval from the relevant
authorities).
Shareholding Structure:
Being indirectly held as to 100% by
Country
Garden
Holdings
Company
Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange with Stock Code 2007.HK).
- 21 -
3.
Oriental Tianyu
Company Name:
Shenzhen
Oriental
Tianyu
Investment
Development Co., Ltd.
Company Type:
Company with limited liability
Date of Establishment:
24 January 2000
Legal Representative:
YU Zhenfei
Unified Social Credit Code:
91440300715267147L
Registered Address:
19WS, Tower 1, Luban Building, Hongli
West Road, Futian District, Shenzhen
Registered Capital:
RMB33,680,000
Principal Operations:
Its general operating items are: investment
and establishment of industries (details to
be reported separately); domestic trade
(excluding franchised, state controlled and
monopolized merchandises);
information
consultant
(excluding talent
agency
services and other restricted items); and
leasing of self-owned houses (excluding
restricted items).
4.
Chang'an Trust
Company Name:
Chang'an International Trust Co., Ltd.
Company Type:
Other joint stock company (unlisted)
Date of Establishment:
28 December 1999
Legal Representative:
GAO Chengcheng
Unified Social Credit Code:
916101312206074534
Registered Address:
Floor 23 and 24, Hi-Tech International
Business
Center,
No.33
Keji
Road,
Hi-Tech District, Xi'an
Registered Capital:
RMB3,330,000,000
- 22 -
Principal Operations:
The scope of the company's business is as
follows: acting as trustee of funds; acting
as trustee of chattels; acting as trustee of
real estates; acting as trustee of securities;
acting as trustee of other properties or
titles;
conducting
investment
fund
businesses as promoter of investment funds
or fund management company; conducting
restructuring of assets, merger and
acquisition and project financing for
companies, corporate wealth management
and financial advising etc; acting as trustee
to
conduct
securities
underwriting
businesses approved by the relevant
departments of the State Council under
mandate;
handling
coordination,
consulting and credit search etc; providing
custodian and safety box services;
deploying proprietary
assets
through
interbank
lending,
interbank borrowing,
loan, leasing and investment; providing
guarantee for third parties with proprietary
assets; conducting interbank lending and
borrowing; other businesses approved by
laws and regulations or the China Banking
Regulatory Commission.
5. Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment
Company Name:
Xi'an
Qujiang
Cultural
Industry
Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. (西安曲江文
化產業投資(集團)有限公司)
Company Type:
Company with limited liability (solely
state-owned)
Date of Establishment:
7 April 1998
Legal Representative:
LI Tiejun
Unified Social Credit Code:
91610133294469786D
Registered Address:
Floor 18, 19 and 20, No.1 Building,
Yanxiang Plaza, No. 3168 Yanxiang Road,
Qujiang New District, Xi'an
- 23 -
Registered Capital:
RMB8,300,000,000
Principal Operations:
Its
general
operating
items
are:
development and operation of cultural and
sports facilities, scenic spots, amusement
facilities
and
infrastructure,
tourism
projects,
tourism
products,
property,
transportation facilities, rehabilitation and
health care facilities and catering facilities;
corporate investment (not being allowed to
participate in public fund-raising and
being only entitled to invest with its own
assets);
domestic
commerce
(specific
projects requiring approval will be
operated
after
obtaining
approval);
property management and related facility
leasing services for public supporting
facilities within the new district (for
businesses that are subject to approval in
accordance with the laws, they may only
be commenced after obtaining approval
from the relevant authorities).
Shareholding Structure:
Being held as to 100% by Xi'an Qujiang
Culture Holding Company Limited (西安
曲江文化控股有限公司).
Key Financial Information of Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment
As at 31 December 2019, total assets and net assets attributable to the parent company of Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment amounted to RMB69,244,380,936.07 and RMB13,160,728,890.55, respectively. Revenue and net profit of the year 2019 amounted to RMB10,572,445,830.76 and RMB504,544,990.53, respectively.
After verification, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and its substantial shareholders do not have any relationship with the Company and the top ten Shareholders of the Company in terms of property rights, businesses, assets, credits and debts, employees, etc., and other relationship that may or have caused the Company to have a preference for their interests.
Based on the Company's reasonable enquiry, Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment is not a party subject to liabilities for dishonesty.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Reasons for and Benefits of Entering into the Capital Increase Agreement
Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment is a state-owned enterprise invested by the Qujiang New District Management Committee (曲江新區管委會). There is a high degree of congeniality between Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate in terms of development model, strategic direction, industry layout and capital operation. The introduction of Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment as a strategic investor can effectively integrate resources and exert the strength of each party to work in union. The capital increase of Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment improved the net assets and cash flow of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, lowered the gearing ratio of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, and enriched the available working capital, which is conducive to the future expansion of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate investment and financing, so as to accelerate the rapid development of enterprises and gain a larger market share in the industry. At the same time, by adjusting the shareholder structure and shareholding of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, and making better usage of advantages in respect cultural industry brought by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment, the core competitiveness of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate can be rapidly improved.
Based on the above reasons, the Directors are of the view that the transaction follows the principles of fairness, openness and impartiality and is arrived at after voluntary negotiation by all parties. It is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders, especially small and medium Shareholders.
Upon the completion of the transaction, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate's accounts will be excluded from the Group, which shall lower the Group's gearing ratio. It is in line with the interests of the Group and the shareholders of the Group as a whole, and will significantly enhance the Group's operating results. According to preliminary estimates, following the capital increase by Country Garden and the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment and the completion of the transaction, the investment income of 2020 is expected to be approximately RMB4.6 billion. The ultimate impact on the Group's profit and loss will be subject to the audited annual results. Upon the completion of the transaction, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will become an associate of the Group and will be accounted for using equity method.
Implications of Hong Kong Listing Rules
Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge of the Directors, as of the Latest Practicable Date, no other Shareholder is required to abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary and special resolutions at the EGM.
According to Rule 14.29 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the capital increase by Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment leads to a decrease in percentage of equity interest held by the Company in CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, and the transaction will constitute a deemed disposal of the Company. As one or more applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the transactions contemplated
- 25 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
under the Capital Increase Agreement are more than 5% but lower than 25%, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
As to Providing Guarantees to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, to the Directors' knowledge, no connected person of the Company is involved. Therefore, the transactions of Providing Guarantees to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are not subject to the requirements of connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. According to Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, as the applicable percentage ratios of Providing Guarantees to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, in aggregate, are more than 5% but lower than 25%, such transactions constitute discloseable transactions of the Company, and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Implications under the Shenzhen Listing Rules
According to the Shenzhen Listing Rules, for a transaction from which profit is generated accounting for more than 50% of the audited net profit of the listed company for its most recent accounting year and with an absolute amount exceeding RMB5 million, it shall also be submitted to the general meeting for consideration after being considered and approved by the board of directors. Since profit generated from the transaction contemplated under the Capital Increase Agreement will account for more than 50% of the audited net profit of the Company for its most recent accounting year and will have an absolute amount exceeding RMB5 million, the Capital Increase Agreement still needs to be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. The Company will issue a notice and convene a general meeting in due course for Shareholders' consideration and, if thought fit, approval.
Upon the completion of the transaction, the scope of the Company's consolidated statements will be changed. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will no longer be an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, instead, it will become an associate of the Company. In addition, as certain directors and senior management of the Group will hold directorship on the new board of directors of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, according to the Shenzhen Listing Rules, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will also constitute a related party of the Company under the Shenzhen Listing Rules. According to the Shenzhen Listing Rules, after CIMC Skyspace Real Estate introduces the strategic investor, its fund transfer with the Group and Providing Guarantees to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are required to be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration.
- 26 -
2. PROPOSAL ON INTERNAL ADJUSTMENTS OF GUARANTEES PROVIDED
The Company proposes to make internal adjustments to the current approved guarantees in 2020 provided to CIMC Financial Leasing, TGE Gas Engineering GmbH, CIMC Enric, CIMC TianDa, Container Holding, Modern Logistics, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, CIMC Unit Load, CIMC Vehicles, CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Yantai Raffles and other subsidiaries, on the condition that the total guarantee balances of RMB45,000 million and special guarantees of RMB40,000 million in 2020 remain the same, and intends to update the list of subsidiaries for classified guarantees according to the business requirements of CIMC's subsidiaries. The validity of the guarantees will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantees in 2021. For relevant information, please refer to the announcements published on the websites of cninfo (www.cninfo.com.cn) and the Company (www.cimc.com) (Announcement No.: [CIMC] 2020-016 and [CIMC] 2020-036) and the announcements published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) by the Company on 26 March 2020 and 1 June 2020.
Resolution Regarding Update on Financial Institutions Facility and Project Guarantee Provided to Subsidiaries of the Company in 2020:
A special resolution will be proposed at the EGM for Shareholders to consider and approve the Resolution Regarding Update on Financial Institutions Facility and Project Guarantee Provided to Subsidiaries of the Company in 2020, details of which are as follows:
1. Adjustments to CIMC Financial Leasing are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,700 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,700 million.
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or other subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB800 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB800 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,430 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,430 million.
- 27 -
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or other subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB250 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB250 million.
2. Adjustments to TGE Gas Engineering GmbH are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB2,500 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB2,500 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,500 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,500 million.
3. Adjustments to CIMC Enric are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,155 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,155 million.
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,000 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,000 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB755 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB755 million.
- 28 -
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB2,600 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB2,600 million.
4. Adjustments to CIMC TianDa are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB880 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB880 million.
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,200 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,200 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB750 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB750 million.
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,800 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,800 million.
5. Adjustments to Container Holding are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB400 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB400 million.
- 29 -
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,200 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,200 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB0, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB0.
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,050 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,050 million.
6. Adjustments to Modern Logistics are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB300 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB300 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB220 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB220 million.
- 30 -
7. Adjustments to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,300 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,300 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of proportions agreed in the shareholder agreements should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,400 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,400 million.
After the transaction that Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. increases the capital injection to CIMC Skyspace Real Estate and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate introduces the strategic investor Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Industry Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. is completed, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate ceases to be a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and becomes an associated company of the Company instead. Further, upon the completion of the transactions, as some of the directors and senior management members of the Group will hold directorships in the board of directors of CIMC Skyspace Real Estate, CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will also become a related party of the Company, and the guarantees between the Company and CIMC Skyspace Real Estate will be changed to guarantees to related party. For details, please refer to the announcements published on the website of cninfo (www.cninfo.com.cn) and the website of the Company (www.cimc.com) (Announcement No.: [CIMC] 2020-057, [CIMC] 2020-058, and [CIMC] 2020-062, [CIMC] 2020-063) and the announcements published on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) by the Company on 6 August 2020 and 18 August 2020.
8. Adjustments to CIMC Unit Load are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB250 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB250 million.
- 31 -
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB200 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB200 million.
9. Adjustments to CIMC Vehicles are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB2,000 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB2,000 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB1,000 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB1,000 million.
10. Adjustments to CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte. Ltd are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or other subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,000 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,000 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the designated company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or other subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB3,400 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB3,400 million.
- 32 -
11. Adjustments to Yantai Raffles are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB4,000 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB4,000 million.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to the designated company or its subsidiaries on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB4,600 million, and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB4,600 million.
12. Adjustments to other subsidiaries of the Company are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
The joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to other subsidiaries and their clients on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB2,946.25 million (excluding RMB40,000 million of special guarantee), and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB2,946.25 million.
After the adjustments:
The joint liability guarantees the Company or its subsidiaries provide to other subsidiaries and their clients on the basis of shareholdings should not exceed the equivalent of RMB2,426.25 million (excluding RMB40,000 million of special guarantee), and the year-end balance of guarantees should be controlled within the equivalent of RMB2,426.25 million.
13. List of new subsidiaries of the Group for classified guarantees
The list of companies approved by the guarantee resolution at the beginning of
2020 continues to be effective, and the list considered is updated by new domestic and overseas wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries and associated companies and new companies with gearing ratio of over 70% (details of which are set out in Appendix I).
- 33 -
It is agreed that the resolution(s) will be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
The validity of the guarantee will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantee in 2021.
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 27 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
(IV) Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Financing Guarantee by CIMC Enric Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries for Clients and Minority Shareholders in 2020:
A special resolution will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for the Shareholders to consider and pass the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Financing Guarantee by CIMC Enric Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries for Clients and Minority Shareholders in 2020, details of which are set out as follows:
1. Adjustments to CIMC Enric are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, the total amount of the buyer's credit guarantees CIMC Enric and its subsidiaries provide to their clients and the special loan guarantees to minority shareholders is RMB500 million, and the balance of buyer's credit loans and special loans and relevant guarantees should be controlled within RMB500 million at the end of 2020.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, the total amount of the buyer's credit guarantees CIMC Enric and its subsidiaries provide to their clients and the special loan guarantees to minority shareholders is RMB100 million, and the balance of buyer's credit loans and special loans and relevant guarantees should be controlled within RMB100 million at the end of 2020.
It is agreed that the resolution will be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
The validity of the guarantee will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantee in 2021.
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 27 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
- 34 -
Resolution Regarding the Application by CIMC Finance Company Limited to Provide External Guarantees Business for the Group's Subsidiaries in 2020
A special resolution will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for Shareholders to consider and approve the Resolution Regarding the Application by CIMC Finance Company Limited to Provide External Guarantees Business for the Group's Subsidiaries in 2020, details of which are as follows:
1. Adjustments to CIMC Finance Company are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
CIMC Finance Company applies for the external guarantee business targeted at wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures of the Company, with the total guarantee not exceeding RMB1,600 million.
After the adjustments:
CIMC Finance Company applies for the external guarantee business targeted at wholly-owned subsidiaries, majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures of the Company, with the total guarantee not exceeding RMB1,400 million.
It is agreed that the resolution will be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
The validity of the guarantee will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantee in 2021.
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 27 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
- 35 -
(VI) Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020:
A special resolution will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for Shareholders to consider and approve the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020, details of which are as follows:
1. Adjustments to Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. provides credit guarantees totaling RMB100 million to banks and non-bank financial institutions for its clients, with RMB100 million used as financial support to the property sales of the industrial park, and the balance of guarantees should be controlled within RMB100 million at the end of 2020.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. provides credit guarantees totaling RMB50 million to banks and non-bank financial institutions for its clients, with RMB50 million used as financial support to the property sales of the industrial park, and the balance of guarantees should be controlled within RMB50 million at the end of 2020.
It is agreed that the resolution will be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
The validity of the guarantee will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantee in 2021.
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 27 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
- 36 -
(VII) Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020:
A special resolution will be proposed by the Company at the EGM for Shareholders to consider and approve the Resolution Regarding the Update of the Provision of Credit Guarantee by Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. for its Clients in 2020, details of which are as follows:
1. Adjustments to Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. are as follows:
Before the adjustments:
For 2020, Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. provides credit guarantees totaling RMB150 million to banks and non-bank financial institutions for its clients, with RMB150 million used as financial support to the property sales of the industrial park, and the balance of guarantees should be controlled within RMB150 million at the end of 2020.
After the adjustments:
For 2020, Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. provides credit guarantees totaling RMB50 million to banks and non-bank financial institutions for its clients, with RMB50 million used as financial support to the property sales of the industrial park, and the balance of guarantees should be controlled within RMB50 million at the end of 2020.
It is agreed that the resolution will be submitted to the general meeting for consideration.
The validity of the guarantee will expire at the date of the annual general meeting in respect of such guarantee in 2021.
The aforesaid resolution was considered and approved by the Board on 27 August 2020 and is hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
- 37 -
Particulars on the Business of Providing Guarantees for Distributors and Clients
With respect to CIMC Finance Company, CIMC Enric, Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. and Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. providing credit guarantees to their distributors and clients:
1. Business Introduction
The business scope of CIMC Finance Company includes: provision of finance services and financing consultancy services, credit verification and related consultancy and agency services to member companies; provision of assistance to member companies in payment and receipt of transaction proceeds; provision of guarantees to member companies; provision of intra-group entrusted loans and entrusted investment to member companies; provision of bills acceptance and discounting services to member companies; provision of intra-group transfer and settlement services to member companies and planning of clearing and settlement scheme; provision of deposit services to member companies; provision of loans and financial leasing to member companies; provision of counterpart loans; underwriting of corporate bonds for member companies; investment in marketable securities (other than investment in the secondary stock market); consumer credit, buyer's credit and financial leasing for the products of member companies; general derivatives trading business, with transactions only limited to transactions on behalf of customers, including sale and purchase of forward foreign exchange, forward exchange transactions, foreign exchange swaps and currency swaps initiated by customers.
Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. and Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. are principally engaged in investment in commercial, industrial and property projects with owned assets, property development and sales, house and venue leasing.
CIMC Enric is principally engaged in design, development, manufacturing, engineering and sales of, and the provision of technical maintenance services for a wide spectrum of transportation, storage and processing equipment that is widely used for the clean energy, chemical and environmental and liquid food industries.
2. Basic Information of Guarantees
Guarantees are member companies of the Group that meet the credit conditions of CIMC Finance Company after the assessment, has established the credit line, and has involved in the businesses with CIMC Finance Company, including letter of guarantee of CIMC Finance Company, acceptance bill of CIMC Finance Company, issuing letter of guarantee, issuing acceptance bills, issuing
- 38 -
letter of credit. CIMC Finance Company assesses the credit standing of guarantees on a quarterly basis, and adjusts the guarantee business appropriately according to the assessment results.
Guarantees are clients of CIMC Enric with buyer's credit and minority shareholders of non-wholly owned subsidiaries of CIMC Enric. CIMC Enric refers clients of sound credit standing to banks or non-bank financial institutions, and delists clients of poor credit standing from the guarantee scope.
Guarantees are mortgage clients who meet the credit conditions of lending banks, purchase products of Shaanxi CIMC Vehicle Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd. and Shenyang CIMC Industrial Park Investment and Development Co., Ltd., have signed the commercial housing pre-sale contracts and paid the down payments. After the review of credit standing, the companies refer clients of sound credit standing to banks, and adopt measures in a timely manner to treat clients of poor credit standing, delisting such clients from the scope of integrated bank facilities.
Basic Information of Major Subsidiaries Involved in Adjustments to Guarantee Limits
1. CIMC Financial Leasing
Date of Establishment:
30 July 2007
Registered Address:
Units A, C, D, G and H, 20th Floor, Tower 1,
China Merchants Plaza, No. 1166, Wanghai
Road, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen
Legal Representative:
Mai Boliang
Registered Capital:
USD210,000,000
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company directly or indirectly holds
100% of its equity interest
Business Scope:
Financial leasing business, leasing business,
purchase of leased properties from home and
abroad, residual value disposal and repair of
leased properties (on-site repair only), lease
transaction consulting and guarantee business
as well as other businesses approved by the
approving department.
- 39 -
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB21,955,949,600;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB19,096,864,700; net asset
reached
RMB2,859,084,900.
Revenue
amounted to RMB1,921,695,900, and net
profit was RMB-2,087,850,200 for 2019.
2. TGE Gas Engineering GmbH
Date of Establishment:
5 December 2007
Registered Address:
Mildred-Scheel-Str. 153175 Bonn, Germany
Registered Capital:
EUR12,800,000
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 60% of its equity interest
Business Scope:
Gas engineering technology services and
project management and development, audit,
sales of relevant equipment; provision of
relevant
technology
transfer,
technology
consulting, technology
training,
technology
contract,
technology
intermediary services,
technology investment; sales of construction
materials,
hardware,
transportation
and
electrical devices; goods and technology
import and export business; engagement in
the construction industry.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB638,890,000;
total
liabilities amounted
to RMB474,250,000; net asset reached
RMB168,470,000.
Revenue amounted
to
RMB933,320,000,
and
net
profit
was
RMB-48,650,000 for 2019.
3. CIMC Enric
Date of Establishment:
28 September 2004
Registered Address:
Cayman Islands
Registered Capital:
HKD20,014,325.88
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 68.20% of its equity
interest
- 40 -
Business Scope:
Investment holding.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB15,900,030,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB8,515,520,000; net asset
reached
RMB7,384,510,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB13,743,020,000, and net
profit was RMB901,410,000 for 2019.
4. CIMC TianDa
Date of Establishment:
3 January 2002
Registered Address:
Cayman Islands (British)
Issued share capital:
HKD159,402,000
(equivalent
to
RMB136,512,000)
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 50.06% of its equity
interest
Business Scope:
Manufacturing and maintenance of airport
ground
support
equipment,
including
boarding bridges, shuttle buses, aircraft
catering vehicles and other service vehicles;
provision of engineering and software
solutions for airport, logistics warehousing,
including the sorting, processing and delivery
system for luggage, air cargo, express items;
design and construction of automated parking
system; manufacturing and sales of
firefighting trucks,
firefighting equipment;
design, sales and installation of mobile
modular fire fighting station and emergency
rescue stations.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB9,692,330,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB6,173,890,000; net asset
reached
RMB3,518,440,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB5,957,660,000, and net
profit was RMB244,060,000 for 2019.
- 41 -
5.
Container Holding
Date of Establishment:
11 October 2012
Registered Address:
5th Floor, Office Building 5, CIMC
Intelligence Valley, No.1, Nanshan Road,
Songshan
Lake
Hi-Tech
Industrial
Development Zone, Dongguan City
Legal Representative:
Mai Boliang
Registered Capital:
RMB5,292,828,938
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 100% of its equity
interest
Business Scope:
Industrial
investment,
project
investment,
consulting services related to asset
reorganization, acquisition, merger and
relevant businesses (excluding items that are
subject to permits and restrictions).
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB6,973,110,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB95,900,000; net asset
reached
RMB6,877,210,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB73,960,000, and net profit
was RMB1,948,350,000 for 2019.
6.
Modern Logistics
Date of Establishment:
12 March 2014
Registered Address:
Room 213-01, 2nd Floor, Office Building C,
General Service Area, Nangang Industrial
Zone, Tianjin Economic and Technological
Development Area
Legal Representative:
Hu Pengfei
Registered Capital:
RMB1,049,226,700
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 100% of its equity
interest
- 42 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Business Scope:
International freight forwarding (sea, aviation
and land);
domestic
freight
forwarding;
self-operated and commissioned import and
export business for cargo and technology;
domestic waterway
transportation;
domestic
coastal engineering and marine management
of general cargo vessels; trading and leasing
of vessels; vessel management services;
warehousing
services
(excluding
hazardous
chemicals
and
precursor
chemicals);
inspection
services;
supply
chain
management services; international shipping
agency; sales, repair, cleaning, assembly and
disassembly of containers; sales and leasing
(excluding financial leasing) services of
utensil for logistics packaging; warehouse,
stockyard, vehicle and machinery equipment
leasing
(excluding
financial
leasing);
property
management;
cargo
packaging,
loading and unloading services; general cargo
transportation
and
cargo-specific
transportation (container,
cold
storage);
wholesale and retail of wood, hardware,
building
materials,
metal
materials,
mechanical and electrical products, electronic
components,
cotton,
textile
products;
software development, sales and technical
consulting services; sales of computers;
business
information
consulting
services;
business management
consulting;
economic
information
consulting;
finance
(excluding
investment,
financing
and commissioned
wealth
management
businesses),
tax
information
consulting;
human
resources
services; security technology consulting.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB5,466,250,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB3,509,400,000; net asset
reached
RMB1,956,850,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB9,111,190,000, and net
profit was RMB126,000,000 for 2019.
- 43 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
7. CIMC Skyspace Real Estate
Date of Establishment:
24 November 1998
Registered Address:
21st Floor, Tower 1, China Merchants Plaza,
No. 1166, Wanghai Road, Nanshan District,
Shenzhen
Legal Representative:
Yu Zhenfei
Registered Capital:
RMB339,512,088
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 61.5% of its equity
interest
Business Scope:
Property development and operation within
the scope of land use rights acquired legally;
information
consulting
(excluding
restricted
items).
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB28,052,770,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB20,238,040,000; net asset
reached
RMB7,814,730,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB1,436,000,000, and net
profit was RMB702,490,000 for 2019.
8. CIMC Unit Load
Date of Establishment:
6 September 2019
Registered Address:
Room 201, Block A, 1 Qianwan First Road,
Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation
Zone, Shenzhen (affiliated with Shenzhen
Qianhai Business Secretary Co., Ltd.)
Legal Representative:
Huang Tianhua
Registered Capital:
RMB250,000,000
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 100% of its equity
interest
- 44 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Business Scope:
Business scope: Leasing and maintenance of
logistics equipment and relevant parts;
international and domestic freight forwarding
and supply chain management.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB1,944,820,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB1,555,770,000; net asset
reached
RMB389,040,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB3,440,250,000, and net
profit was RMB129,430,000 for 2019.
9. CIMC Vehicles
Date of Establishment:
29 August 1996
Registered Address:
2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan,
Shenzhen
Legal Representative:
Mai Boliang
Registered Capital:
RMB1,765,000,000
Shareholding Percentage:
As at 30 June 2020, the Company holds
53.82% of its equity interest
Business Scope:
Development,
production and
sales
of
high-tech,high-performance special vehicles,
semi-trailers and their components (excluding
restricted
items);
processing
and
manufacturing
of
multimodal
transport
equipment, general mechanical products and
metal structures and related businesses, and
the provision of related consulting services;
operation and management of enterprises that
produce similar products mentioned above.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB18,681,080,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB8,460,410,000; net asset
reached
RMB10,220,670,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB23,386,910,000, and net
profit was RMB1,326,460,000 for 2019.
- 45 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
10. CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Date of Establishment:
7 March 1994
Registered Address:
1 CLAYMORE DRIVE #08-04 ORCHARD
TOWER
REAR BLOCK APARTMENT
SINGAPORE (229594)
Registered Capital:
Equivalent to USD724,541,971
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 85% of its equity interest
Business Scope:
Project
management
service,
construction
and modification of offshore platforms,
offshore equipment and ships, and investment
work.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB18,746,220,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB14,152,420,000; net asset
reached
RMB4,593,800,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB18,650,000, and net profit
was RMB-1,680,000 for 2019.
11. Yantai Raffles
Date of Establishment:
25 October 1996
Registered Address:
70 Zhifudao East Road, Zhifu District, Yantai
City, Shandong Province
Legal Representative:
Wang Jianzhong
Registered Capital:
RMB2,291,190,000
Shareholding Percentage:
The Company holds 83.20% of its equity
interest
- 46 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Business Scope:
Design, construction, repair
and
services of
offshore
engineering
equipment
(including
module),
offshore
petroleum engineering
facilities; provision of services and
technology consulting services related to
offshore
engineering;
yacht
design,
construction, repair and services; design,
construction, repair and services of ocean
engineering vessels and relevant special
purpose vessels; sales of self-produced
products; provision of terminal and port
services for the company's production.
Key Financial Indicators:
As at 31 December 2019, total assets reached
RMB10,164,460,000;
total
liabilities
amounted to RMB11,371,220,000; net asset
reached
RMB-1,206,760,000.
Revenue
amounted to RMB3,715,300,000, and net
profit was RMB-827,910,000 for 2019.
Management of Guarantees Provided for Bank Facilities
The Company follows the requirements on the management of listed companies' guarantees, and all guarantee businesses are conducted on the condition that the Company and its subsidiaries provide guarantees for the facilities of financial institutions and projects in 2020 to majority-owned subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures on the basis of shareholdings. If it is necessary to provide guarantees that exceed the shareholdings, other shareholders of guarantees must provide counter guarantees to the Company and its subsidiaries based on the shareholdings, and bear the corresponding capital risk and joint liability according to their respective shareholdings.
When the Company provides guarantees to majority-owned subsidiaries, subsidiaries and associated companies, the minority shareholders should bear the corresponding capital risk and dynamic change of the Company's gearing ratio according to their respective capital contributions, and, if necessary, the financial management department of the Company takes the responsibility of monitoring and managing matters including the signing of counter guarantee agreements. On the premise of adhering to the compliance of listed companies, companies under the Group which are listed independently on the Stock Exchange, defined as the public under the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange and incapable of or unable to assume the liability to provide guarantees according to respective shareholdings are as follows:
CIMC TianDa
- 47 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
CIMC Enric
CIMC Vehicles
Opinions of Independent Directors
The independent Directors of the Company are of the view that the Company has continuously regulated external guarantees and enhanced the risk control in accordance with relevant laws, regulations and rules, and the relevant approval procedures comply with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. The Company's provision of external guarantees aims to promote the business development. There is no external guarantee provided to the Shareholders, de facto controllers and their related parties, and there are no circumstances where the interests of the Company and its Shareholders, especially the minority Shareholders, have been jeopardized.
Total Amounts of External Guarantees and Overdue Guarantees Provided by the Group
As of 27 August 2020, the total guarantee balance of the Company amounted to RMB51,880,032,000 (including special guarantee), accounting for 132.17% of the net asset as at the end of 2019, among which, the balance of debt guarantees provided directly or indirectly to its subsidiaries with gearing ratio of over 70% was RMB40,665,544,000. The Company and its majority-owned subsidiaries neither had overdue external guarantees nor provided guarantees to its Shareholders, de facto controllers and their related parties.
3. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
(VIII) Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors, the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee
The Board convened the 12th meeting in 2020 of the ninth session of the Board on 27 August 2020, during which, the Resolution on Amendments to the Articles of Association of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., the Resolution on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., the Resolution on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. and the Resolution on Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. were considered and approved. Taking the proposed adjustments of job distribution of the management and the structure of the Board into account, the Company intends to make amendments to certain articles of the Articles of
- 48 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee. Details of the proposed amendments are set out in the Appendix II to Appendix V of this circular. Amendments to articles of the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure for the General Meetings, the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors and the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Committee are subject to the consideration and approval at the EGM.
The aforesaid resolutions were considered and approved by the Board on 27 August
2020 and are hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of special resolutions.
4. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
(IX) More Details and Further Information on the Proposed Directors
The Board has received the written resignation from Mr. WANG Hong. Mr. WANG Hong has tendered his resignation from the positions of Chairman and non-executive Director of the Company and all the positions in the committees of the Board due to the change in work arrangement. Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang have been nominated as additional candidates for directorships of the ninth session of the Board. The Board proposed the "nomination of Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang as additional candidates for directorships of the ninth session of the Board" under the Resolution on Nomination of Candidates for Directorships of the Ninth Session of the Board at the 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting for consideration and approval. Under Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, biographical details and relevant disclosures of Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang are set out in Appendix VI so that Shareholders can make an informed decision on their election.
The aforesaid resolutions were considered and approved by the Board on 27 August
2020 and are hereby proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval by way of ordinary resolutions.
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 9 October 2020 to consider, and if thought fit, pass the ordinary/special resolutions set out on pages 6 to 50 of this supplementary circular. Any Shareholder with a material interest in the transaction will not vote.
- 49 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
A form of proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been despatched together with a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting dated 16 September 2020. Whether or not the Shareholders intend to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person, they are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in person should they so wish.
In accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, all the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be voted by way of poll.
RECOMMENDATION
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the proposed resolutions are in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. As for "Resolution (II)", Mr. MAI Boliang, as a related director, has abstained from voting. The Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of all these resolutions to be proposed at the forthcoming EGM.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
This supplementary circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the purpose of providing information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this supplementary circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make this supplementary circular or any statement herein misleading.
The Chinese text of this supplementary circular shall prevail over the English text in the event of inconsistency.
Yours faithfully,
By order of the Board
China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd
YU Yuqun
Company Secretary
- 50 -
APPENDIX I LIST OF NEW DOMESTIC AND OVERSEAS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES, MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND LIST OF NEW COMPANIES WITH GEARING RATIO OVER 70%
LIST OF SUBSIDIARIES OF THE GROUP FOR CLASSIFIED GUARANTEES:
1. New Domestic Wholly-owned Subsidiaries and Majority-owned Subsidiaries:
CIMC ENRIC SJZ GAS EQUIPMENT. INC. Flax Place Leeds Limited
Pteris Global (Canada) Inc Pteris Global (India) Pte Ltd Pteris Global (Thailand) Pte Ltd Pteris Global (USA) Inc
- 53 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
"President" referred to in Article 10,
"CEO" referred to in Article 10, Article
Article 34, Article 35, Article 53, Article
34, Article 35, Article 53, Article 70,
70, Article 86, Article 103, Article 109,
Article 86, Article 103, Article 109, Article
Article 118, Article 148, Article 174,
118, Article 148, Article 174, Article 226,
Article 226, Article 231, Article 236,
Article 231, Article 236, Article 238,
Article 238, Article 259, Article 260,
Article 259, Article 260, Article 261,
Article 261, Article 262, Article 263,
Article 262, Article 263, Article 264,
Article 264, Article 265, Article 266,
Article 265, Article 266, Article 267,
Article 267, Article 268, Article 269,
Article 268, Article 269, Article 271,
Article 271, Article 273, Article 274,
Article 273, Article 274, Article 294,
Article 294, Article 335
Article 335
Article 11 Other senior management
Article 11 Other senior management
personnel defined in these Articles of
personnel defined in these Articles of
Association refers to the Vice President,
Association refers to the President, Vice
Board Secretary and Chief Financial
President, Board Secretary and Chief
Officer of the Company.
Financial Officer of the Company.
Article 104 A shareholders' general
Article 104 A shareholders' general
meeting shall be chaired by the Chairman.
meeting shall be chaired by the Chairman.
In the event that the chairman is unable to
In the event that the chairman is unable to
or fails to perform his duties, the
or fails to perform his duties, the
vice-chairman shall chair the meeting. In
vice-chairman jointly elected by a simple
the event that the vice-chairman is also
majority of all the directors shall chair
unable to or fails to perform his duties, a
the meeting. In the event that both of the
director jointly elected by more than half
two Vice Chairmen are also unable to or
of the directors shall chair the meeting. In
fail to perform their duties, a director
the event that the chairman of the meeting
jointly elected by more than half of the
is not specified, the shareholders present at
directors shall chair the meeting. In the
the meeting may elect one person as a
event that the chairman of the meeting is
chairman; if for any reason shareholders
not specified, the shareholders present at
cannot elect a chairman, the shareholder
the meeting may elect one person as a
(including proxy) present at the meeting
chairman; if for any reason shareholders
with the largest number of the voting
cannot elect a chairman, the shareholder
shares shall chair the meeting.
(including proxy) present at the meeting
with the largest number of the voting
shares shall chair the meeting.
- 54 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
A shareholders' general meeting convened
A shareholders' general meeting convened
by the Supervisory Committee on its own
by the Supervisory Committee on its own
shall be chaired by the chairman of the
shall be chaired by the chairman of the
Supervisory Committee. In the event that
Supervisory Committee. In the event that
the chairman is unable to or fails to
the chairman is unable to or fails to
perform his duties, a supervisor jointly
perform his duties, a supervisor jointly
elected by more than half of the
elected by more than half of the
supervisors of the Company shall chair the
supervisors of the Company shall chair the
meeting.
meeting.
A shareholders' general meeting convened
A shareholders' general meeting convened
by shareholders on their own shall be
by shareholders on their own shall be
chaired by a representative elected by the
chaired by a representative elected by the
convenor.
convenor.
The chairman of the meeting shall be
The chairman of the meeting shall be
responsible for determining whether a
responsible for determining whether a
resolution has been passed. His decision,
resolution has been passed. His decision,
which shall be final and conclusive, shall
which shall be final and conclusive, shall
be announced at the meeting and recorded
be announced at the meeting and recorded
in the minute book.
in the minute book.
Article 152 Directors may hold a
Article 152 Directors may hold a
concurrent post as president or other
concurrent post as CEO or other senior
senior management personnel of the
management personnel of the Company,
Company, provided that the total number of
provided that the total number of directors
directors who are serving concurrently as
who are serving concurrently as CEO or
president or other senior management
other senior management personnel
personnel together with the staff
together with the staff representative
representative director shall not be more
director shall not be more than half of all
than two.
the directors.
Article 162 The Board shall consist of
Article 162 The Board shall consist of nine
eight (8) members, including one
(9) members, including one Chairman, two
Chairman, one Vice Chairman and three (3)
(2) Vice Chairmen and three (3)
independent directors.
independent directors.
- 55 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 163 The Board shall exercise the
Article 163 The Board shall exercise the
following authority and powers:
following authority and powers:
......
......
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
President and the secretary of the
CEO and the secretary of the Board;
CEO's
Board;
and
pursuant
to
the
and
pursuant
to
the
president's nominations,
to appoint
nominations, to appoint or dismiss
the
or dismiss senior officers including
senior
officers
including
vice presidents and chief financial
president, vice presidents and chief
officer of the Company and to decide
financial officer of the Company and
on their remuneration, rewards and
to decide on their remuneration,
penalties;
rewards and penalties;
......
......
(15) to receive work report submitted by
(15) to receive work report submitted by
the president and to review his
the CEO and to review his
performance;
performance;
......
......
Article 170 The Board shall consist of one
Article 170 The Board shall consist of one
Chairman and one Vice Chairman. The
Chairman and two Vice Chairmen. The
Chairman and Vice Chairman shall be
Chairman and Vice Chairman shall be
elected and removed by a simple majority
elected and removed by a simple majority
of votes (more than five (5) directors) of all
of votes (more than five (5) directors) of all
directors.
directors.
Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist
Article 172 The Vice Chairman shall assist
the Chairman in performing his duties. If
the Chairman in performing his duties. If
the Chairman is unable or fails to perform
the Chairman is unable or fails to perform
his duties, such duties shall be performed
his duties, such duties shall be performed
by the Vice Chairman. If the Vice Chairman
by the Vice Chairman jointly elected by a
is unable or fails to perform his duties, a
simple majority of all the directors. If
director shall be elected jointly by more
both of the two Vice Chairmen are also
than half of all directors to perform such
unable to or fail to perform their duties, a
duties.
director shall be elected jointly by more
than half of all directors to perform such
duties.
Chapter 7 President and Other Senior
Chapter 7 CEO and Other Senior
Management Personnel
Management Personnel
- 56 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 225 The Company shall have one
Article 225 The Company shall have one
president, who shall be appointed or
CEO, who shall be appointed or removed
removed by the Board of Directors. A
by the Board of Directors. A director may
director may be appointed to act
be appointed to act concurrently as CEO,
concurrently as president, vice president or
president, vice president or other senior
other senior management member, but the
management member, but the number of
number of directors acting concurrently as
directors acting concurrently as CEO,
president, vice president or other senior
president, vice president or other senior
management personnel shall not exceed
management personnel and the staff
four.
representative directors shall not exceed
half of all the directors.
The Company shall have no more than six
(6) vice presidents who shall be appointed
The Company shall have one President, no
and removed by the Board of Directors
more than six (6) vice presidents who shall
based on the nominations of the President.
be appointed and removed by the Board of
Directors based on the nominations of the
CEO.
"President" referred to in Article 228,
"CEO" and "President" referred to in
Article 232, Article 235
Article 228, Article 232, Article 235
- 57 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 229 The President shall report to
Article 229 The CEO shall report to the
the Board of Directors and have the
Board of Directors and have the following
following duties and powers:
duties and powers:
to be in charge of the production, (1) to organize and implement the
operation and management of the
resolutions adopted by the Board of
Company, and to report his work to
Directors, and to report to the
the Board of Directors;
Board of Directors;
to organize and implement the (2) to organize the implementation of
resolutions adopted by the Board of
the annual business plans and
Directors, the annual business plans
investment plans of the Company;
and investment plans of the
Company;
(3)
to draft schemes for the establishment
of
the
Company's
internal
(3) to draft schemes for the establishment
management departments;
of
the
Company's
internal
management departments;
(4)
to draft the basic management
systems of the Company;
(4) to
draft
the
basic management
systems of the Company;
(5)
to be responsible for submitting the
annual work report and other
(5) to formulate the detailed rules and
reports to the Board of Directors;
regulations of the Company;
(6)
to make proposals regarding the
(6) to make proposals regarding the
appointment or removal of the
appointment or removal of the vice
President, vice president and chief
president and chief financial officers
financial officers of the Company;
of the Company;
(7) to appoint or remove key managerial
(7) to appoint or remove managerial
officers (at grades higher than 10)
officers other than those to be
other than those to be appointed or
appointed or removed by the Board of
removed by the Board of Directors, to
Directors;
fix their remuneration, and to sign
appointment
contracts
with them
(8) to formulate plans for the
under the authorization of the
remunerations,
benefits,
awards
Board of Directors;
and punishments of the employees
of the Company and determine the (8)
to propose to convene an interim
employment and removal of such
meeting of the Board of Directors;
employees;
- 58 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
(9)
to design, implement and monitor
(9) other duties and powers authorized by
the risk management and internal
these Articles of Association and the
control systems of the Company;
Board of Directors.
(10)
to be accountable to the Board for
ensuring the effectiveness of the
risk management and internal
control systems;
(11)
to propose to convene an interim
meeting of the Board of Directors;
(12)
other duties and powers authorized by
these Articles of Association and the
Board of Directors.
- 59 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
The President shall report to the CEO and the Board of Directors, and have the following duties and powers:
(1) to be in charge of and implement the management of daily production
and operation of the Company;
(2) to coordinate the management of
daily operation of subsidiaries;
(3) to develop specific regulations of the Company;
(4) to fix the salary, benefits, rewards and punishments of employees, to
determine the employment and the
dismissal of employees (other than
those to be appointed or removed by
the Board of Directors and the
CEO);
(5) to be responsible for the design, implementation and supervision of
the risk management and internal
control system;
(6) to be responsible for confirming to the Board of Directors about the
effectiveness of the risk
management and internal control
system;
(7) other duties and powers authorized by these Articles of Association, the
Board of Directors or the CEO.
- 60 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
The President shall assist the CEO to
perform his duties, and fulfil the duties
on behalf of the CEO when the CEO is
unable to do so.
The Vice President shall assist the
President to perform his duties. In the
event that the President is unable to
perform his duties, other vice presidents
designated by the CEO shall fulfill the
duties on behalf of the President. If both
of the CEO and the President fail to
perform their duties, the Board of
Directors shall decide the vice presidents
who shall perform these duties on behalf
of the CEO and the President.
Article 230 The President shall be present
Article 230 The CEO, President shall be
at the meetings of the Board of Directors,
present at the meetings of the Board of
but a non- director president shall not have
Directors, but anon-directorCEO, a
the voting rights at such meetings.
non-director president shall not have the
voting rights at such meetings.
Article 233 The President shall formulate
Article 233 The Company shall formulate
detailed working rules for the President
detailed working rules for the CEO and
and submit the same to the Board of
the President and submit the same to the
Directors for approval and, upon such
Board of Directors for approval and, upon
approval, implement such rules.
such approval, implement such rules.
- 61 -
APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 234 The detailed working rules
Article 234 The detailed working rules
formulated for the President shall include
formulated for the CEO and the President
the following:
shall include the following:
(1)
conditions
and
procedures
for
(1)
conditions and procedures for
convening and participants of the
convening and participants of the
President's meetings;
CEO's meetings;
(2) specific duties of the President, vice
(2) specific duties of the CEO, President,
president
and
other
senior
vice president and other senior
management personnel;
management personnel;
(3)
the use of
funds and assets of the
(3)
the use of funds and assets of the
Company, authority to enter into
Company, authority to enter into
material contracts and systems for
material contracts and systems for
reporting to the Board of Directors
reporting to the Board of Directors
and Supervisory Committee;
and Supervisory Committee;
(4) other matters as deemed necessary by
(4) other matters as deemed necessary by
the Board of Directors.
the Board of Directors.
Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors,
Chapter 9 Obligations of Directors,
Supervisors, President and Other Senior
Supervisors, CEO and Other Senior
Management Personnel of the Company
Management Personnel of the Company
- 62 -
APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE GENERAL MEETING
Current Article
Amended Article
"President" referred to in Article 7,
"CEO" referred to in Article 7, Article 33,
Article 33, Article 56, Article 62, Article
Article 56, Article 62, Article 71
71
Article 57 The general meeting shall be
Article 57 The general meeting shall be
presided over by the chairman of the
presided over by the chairman of the
Board. When the chairman of the Board
Board. When the chairman of the Board
cannot or fails to fulfill his duties, the
cannot or fails to fulfill his duties, the
general meeting shall be presided over by
general meeting shall be presided over by
the vice chairman of the Board. When the
the vice chairman of the Board jointly
vice chairman of the Board cannot or fails
elected by a simple majority of all the
to fulfill his duties, the meeting shall be
directors. When both of the two Vice
presided over by the director elected by the
Chairmen of the Board cannot or fail to
more than half of the directors. If the
fulfill their duties, the meeting shall be
meeting presider is not elected, the
presided over by the director elected by the
shareholders present may elect the
more than half of the directors. If the
presider. If the shareholders cannot elect
meeting presider is not elected, the
the presider for any reason, the general
shareholders present may elect the
meeting shall be presided over by the
presider. If the shareholders cannot elect
shareholder present and holding the largest
the presider for any reason, the general
number of shares with voting rights
meeting shall be presided over by the
(including the shareholder proxy).
shareholder present and holding the largest
number of shares with voting rights
The general meeting convened by the
(including the shareholder proxy).
Board of Supervisors shall be presided over
by the chairman of Board of Supervisors.
The general meeting convened by the
When the chairman of Board of
Board of Supervisors shall be presided over
Supervisors cannot or fails to fulfill his
by the chairman of Board of Supervisors.
duties, the meeting shall be presided over
When the chairman of Board of
by the supervisor elected by the more than
Supervisors cannot or fails to fulfill his
half of the supervisors.
duties, the meeting shall be presided over
by the supervisor elected by the more than
The general meeting convened by the
half of the supervisors.
shareholders shall be presided over by the
representative elected by the convener.
The general meeting convened by the
shareholders shall be presided over by the
The meeting presider is responsible for
representative elected by the convener.
deciding whether to pass the resolution at
the general meeting. His decision shall be
The meeting presider is responsible for
final, and declared at the meeting and
deciding whether to pass the resolution at
recorded into the meeting minutes.
the general meeting. His decision shall be
final, and declared at the meeting and
recorded into the meeting minutes.
- 63 -
APPENDIX IV
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF
PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 4 The Board shall consist of eight
Article 4 The Board shall consist of nine
members, including one Chairman, one
members, including one Chairman, two
Vice Chairman and three independent
Vice Chairmen and three independent
directors.
directors.
Directors may hold a concurrent post as
Directors may hold a concurrent post as
president or other senior management
CEO or other senior management
personnel of the Company, provided that
personnel of the Company, provided that
the total number of directors who are
the total number of directors who are
serving concurrently as president or other
serving concurrently as CEO or other
senior management personnel together with
senior management personnel together with
the staff representative director shall not be
the staff representative director shall not be
more than two.
more than half of all the directors.
"President" referred to in Article 6,
"CEO" referred to in Article 6, Article 65
Article 65
Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist
Article 22 The vice Chairman shall assist
the Chairman in performing his/her duties.
the Chairman in performing his/her duties.
If the Chairman is unable or fails to
If the Chairman is unable or fails to
perform his/her duties, such duties shall be
perform his/her duties, such duties shall be
performed by the vice Chairman. If the
performed by the vice Chairman jointly
vice Chairman is unable or fails to perform
elected by a simple majority of all the
his/her duties, a director shall be elected
directors. If both of the two Vice
jointly by more than half of all directors to
Chairmen are unable or fail to perform
perform such duties.
their duties, a director shall be elected
jointly by more than half of all directors to
perform such duties.
- 64 -
APPENDIX IV
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF
PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Current Article
Amended Article
Article 62 The Board shall exercise the
Article 62 The Board shall exercise the
following duties and powers:
following duties and powers:
......
......
(10)
to appoint or dismiss the Company's
(10) to appoint or dismiss the Company's
president and the secretary to the
CEO and the secretary to the Board;
Board; and pursuant to the
and pursuant to the CEO's
president's
nominations, to appoint
nominations, to appoint or dismiss
or dismiss senior officers including
senior
officers
including
the
vice presidents and chief financial
President, vice presidents and chief
officer of the Company and to
financial officer of the Company and
determine their remuneration, rewards
to determine their remuneration,
and penalties;
rewards and penalties;
......
......
(15)
to receive work report submitted by
(15) to receive work report submitted by
the president of the Company and to
the CEO of the Company and to
review his/her performance;
review his/her performance;
......
......
Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be
Article 69 Meetings of the Board shall be
presided over by the Chairman. In the event
chaired by the Chairman. In the event that
that
the Chairman is unable to perform
the Chairman is unable to perform such
such duties, he/she shall designate the
duties, one vice Chairman jointly elected
vice Chairman or a director to chair the
by more than half of all the directors
meetings on his/her behalf. In the event
should chair the meeting; in the event
that the Chairman neglects his/her
that two Vice Chairmen are unable to or
duties for no reason, or does not
fail to perform such duties, one director
designate any specific personnel to act on
jointly elected by more than half of all
his/her behalf, a director, proposed by
the directors shall chair the meeting.
the vice Chairman or jointly by more
than half of the directors, shall be
responsible for presiding over the
meetings.
- 65 -
APPENDIX V PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
Current Article
Amended Article
"President" referred to in Article 3,
"CEO" referred to in Article 3, Article 7,
Article 7, Article 8, Article 22, Article 35
Article 8, Article 22, Article 35
- 66 -
APPENDIX VI
INFORMATION ON THE PROPOSED
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
THE BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MR. DENG WEIDONG AND MR. GAO XIANG
ARE SET OUT BELOW:
Mr. DENG Weidong, born in July 1967. He graduated from Nanjing University with a PhD of Physical Geography in 1994. He has vast experience in port management and port operation. He worked in Administration Bureau of Hainan Yangpu Economic Development Zone, and successively served as the general manager of Business Development Department of China Nanshan Development (Group) Incorporation, the deputy general manager of Chiwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Shenzhen Mawan Port Services Co., Ltd. After joining China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited (renamed as China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited in 2016) in July 2009, he served as the deputy general manager of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited; he is serving as the director of the capital management department of China Merchants Group since February 2015.
Mr. GAO Xiang, born in 1965, has been a vice president of the Company since 1 April 2015 and executive vice president of the Company since 27 March 2018. Mr. GAO Xiang graduated from Tianjin University majoring in marine and shipbuilding engineering. He is also a senior engineer. Mr. GAO Xiang acted as the general manager of Tianjin CIMC North Ocean Container Co., Ltd., Tianjin CIMC Containers Co., Ltd., Tianjin CIMC Logistics Equipments Co., Ltd., Tianjin CIMC Vehicles Logistics Equipments Co., Ltd. and Tianjin CIMC Special Vehicles Co., Ltd., respectively, from 1999 to 2008. He worked as the assistant to the president of the Company from 2004 to 2008. He served as the executive director and general manager of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited in 2009 and then the chairman of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited since 1 April 2015. Mr. GAO Xiang is also the chairman of certain subsidiaries of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. GAO Xiang holds 450,000 stock options in respect of the Company's A Shares (with the exercise price of RMB7.94 per share and the exercising period expiring at 27 September 2020). Mr. GAO Xiang also holds 900,000 options under the stock option incentive plan of CIMC Enric and 400,000 restricted share units under the restricted share incentive scheme of CIMC Enric. Changes of shares held by Mr. GAO Xiang will follow relevant provisions of the Listing Rules, the Rules Governing Listing of Stocks on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Guidelines of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for Standardized Operation.
- 67 -
APPENDIX VI
INFORMATION ON THE PROPOSED
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
As at the Latest Practicable Date, saved as disclosed above, Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang (i) do not hold any directorships in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years;
do not hold any position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) do not have any interest, deemed interest or short positions in any Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance; (iv) do not have any relationship with other current Directors, senior management, supervisors, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company; and (v) have not been penalised by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other competent authorities nor been disciplined by any stock exchange. Above-mentioned persons are not dishonest persons subject to enforcement. The total number of Director being members of the management of the Company does not exceed half of the total number of Directors of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information regarding Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, nor any other relevant matters need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The aforesaid candidates for Directors will be elected at the EGM by way of an ordinary resolution passed and cumulative voting by the Shareholders (including their proxies) present at the meeting and holding more than half of the voting rights. The new term of office of Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang will be three years, which is proposed to commence on the date of the 2020 EGM.
Mr. DENG Weidong will enter into the service contract with the Company for acting as a Director of the Company after the consideration and approval of the EGM. If Mr. DENG Weidong is eligible for re-election in the upcoming election of the Board, the service contract will continue to be effective.
Mr. GAO Xiang has entered into the service contract with the Company for acting as President of the Company on 27 August 2020, with the term expiring at the half-year meeting of the Board in 2023. Mr. GAO Xiang will enter into the service contract with the Company for acting as a Director of the Company after the consideration and approval of the EGM. If Mr. GAO Xiang is eligible for re-election in the upcoming election of the Board, the service contract will continue to be effective.
It is expected that candidates of Directors, Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. GAO Xiang, will not receive any remuneration from the Company for acting as Directors of the Company, but Mr. GAO Xiang will receive remuneration from the Company for acting as President of the Company respectively. Their salaries are proposed by the Remuneration Committee of the Company based on the Annual Performance Assessment and Incentive Measures for the Appointed Members of the Board of CIMC and finally determined by the Board.
- 68 -
