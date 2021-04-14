Log in
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. (000039)

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(000039)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China International Marine Containers : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

04/14/2021 | 06:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國國際海運集裝箱(集團)股份有限公司

CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group expects the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2021 will achieve a turnaround from loss to profit as compared with the corresponding period of last year (the corresponding period of last year: loss of RMB641,450 thousand).

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise cautions when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group expects the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2021 will achieve a turnaround from loss to profit as compared with the corresponding period of last year (the corresponding period of last year: loss of RMB641,450 thousand).

1

Details of the estimated results relating to the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 are shown in the table below:

1 January 2021 to

1 January 2020 to

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

Items

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net profit attributable to shareholders and

Estimated profit:

other equity holders of the Company

RMB1,300,000 thousand to

Loss:

RMB1,650,000 thousand

RMB641,450 thousand

Net profit attributable to shareholders and

Estimated profit:

other equity holders of the Company

RMB1,200,000 thousand to

Loss:

after deducting non-recurring profit or loss

RMB1,500,000 thousand

RMB539,324 thousand

Basic earnings per share (Note)

Estimated profit:

RMB0.3474 per share to

Loss:

RMB0.4448 per share

RMB0.1929 per share

Note: In calculating the basic earnings per share, provision of the interests on the perpetual notes issued by the Company has been deducted.

Based on the information currently available, the Group's consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 will achieve a turnaround from loss to profit as compared to those of the corresponding period of last year, mainly due to the following factors:

  1. During the corresponding period of last year, all business segments of the Group were subjected to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in varying degrees. As a result, the Group recorded a loss in performance for the first quarter of last year;
  2. The market demand for containers remained high driven by robust recovery of the global economy and impressive improvement in international trade. For the first quarter of this year, the sales volume of dry containers and reefer containers of the Group increased by 174% and 82%, representing a significant increase in sales revenue as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The Group is still in the process of preparing its consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the internal consolidated management accounts of the Group and the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company, and is not based on any figures or information which has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

2

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read this announcement carefully together with the Group's first quarterly results announcement for the year of 2021 which is expected to be published before the end of April 2021, and exercise cautions when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is available for reviewing on the website of the Company (http://www.cimc.com) and the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk).

By order of the Board

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

WU Sanqiang

Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. MAI Boliang (Chairman) as an executive director; Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu (Vice-chairman), Mr. KONG Guoliang, Mr. DENG Weidong and Mr. MING Dong as non-executive directors; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

CIMC - China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
