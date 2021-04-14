China International Marine Containers : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group expects the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2021 will achieve a turnaround from loss to profit as compared with the corresponding period of last year (the corresponding period of last year: loss of RMB641,450 thousand).

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise cautions when dealing in the shares of the Company.

