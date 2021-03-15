China International Marine Containers : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

ʕ਷਷ყऎ༶ණༀᇌ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The second EGM for 2021 will be held at 14:45 on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC. The notice of the second EGM for 2021 setting out the resolutions to be considered and, if thought fit, approved at the meeting, together with its related form of proxy, has been despatched to the Shareholders by the Company on 15 March 2021 and is also published on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.cimc.com).

The holders of A Shares and the holders of H Shares are both entitled to attend and vote at the second EGM for 2021.

Whether or not you are able to attend the second EGM for 2021, you are requested to complete the form of proxy, which has been despatched to the Shareholders on 15 March 2021, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it as soon as possible and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the second EGM for 2021 (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the second EGM for 2021 (or any adjournment thereof) should you so wish.

15 March 2021

ʕ਷਷ყऎ༶ණༀᇌ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

Board of Directors: Executive Director:

Mr. MAI Boliang (Chairman)

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. HU Xianfu (Vice-chairman) Mr. MING Dong

Mr. DENG Weidong

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. HE Jiale

Mr. PAN Zhengqi

Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel

Legal address, registered address and address of head office:

8th Floor, CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue,

Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen,

Guangdong, the PRC

15 March 2021

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

I.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement dated 9 March 2021 of the Company inrelation to resignation of Directors and resignation of supervisor; (ii) the announcement dated 15 March 2021 of the Company in relation the proposed appointment of Directors and proposed appointment of supervisor; and (iii) the notice convening the second EGM for 2021 dated 15 March 2021.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with more details and relevant information in relation to the proposed appointment of Directors and supervisor, so that you can make informed decisions regarding your voting on the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the second EGM for 2021.

II. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

The Board hereby announces that, on 9 March 2021, the Board received the written resignations from Mr. LIU Chong, a Director and Mr. GAO Xiang, a Director. Mr. LIU Chong has tendered his resignation from the positions of Director, vice-chairman and the member of the Strategy Committee of the Board of the Company due to the change in job assignments. Mr. LIU Chong will not take any position in the Company upon his resignation of the aforesaid positions. Mr. GAO Xiang has tendered his resignation from the position of Director of the Company due to the change in job assignments. Mr. GAO Xiang's position as the president of the Company and other positions in the subsidiaries of the Company remain unchanged upon his resignation of the aforesaid position. According to the relevant laws, regulations, regulatory rules and the Articles of Association, the resignations of Mr. LIU Chong and Mr. GAO Xiang have taken effect from the date of the Board's receipt of their written resignations.

The Board hereby further announces that, on 15 March 2021, the Board proposes to nominate Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang and Mr. KONG Guoliang as candidates for election as Directors of the ninth session of the Board of the Company. According to the Articles of Association, the proposed appointment of Director shall be subject to the approval by the Shareholders at a general meeting. The relevant resolutions will be proposed at the second EGM for 2021 for the Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of ordinary resolutions.

The biographical details of Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang are as follows:

Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang, born in 1975, holds a master's degree in Public Administration of

Fudan University. He was the chief and deputy chief of the strategic development research division and deputy chief of the enterprises division I of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Shenzhen. From July 2020 to February 2021, he temporarily served as a member and the deputy secretary of the Party Committee as well as the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd.. He is currently a director, the general manager and the deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd..

As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed above, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang (i) did not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any stock market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any interest or short positions or any deemed interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; (iv) does not have any relationship with other current Directors, senior management, supervisors or substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the Company; (v) has not been penalised by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other competent authorities nor been disciplined by any stock exchange; and (vi) is not a dishonest person subject to enforcement.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the appointment of Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang and there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Upon the resolution in relation to the proposed appointment of Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang as a Director being approved by the Shareholders at the second EGM for 2021, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang with a term commencing from the date of the appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the ninth session of the Board. It is expected that Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang will not receive any remuneration due to his position as a Director.

The biographical details of Mr. KONG Guoliang are as follows:

Mr. KONG Guoliang, born in 1983, holds a master's degree in Finance from the Central

University of Finance and Economics, and is an intermediate economist. He was a manager of stock and securities and a securities representative of Shenzhen Zhenye (Group) Co., Ltd., the director and deputy director of the investment department of Shenzhen Yuanzhi Investment Co., Ltd., and the director of the capital operation department of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd.. He is currently the director of the investment and development department II of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Shenzhen Pingwen Development & Investment Co., Ltd. (ଉέ̹̻ᖢ೯࢝ҳ༟Ϟࠢʮ̡) as well as a director of Shenzhen Zhenye (Group) Co., Ltd..

As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed above, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Mr. KONG Guoliang (i) did not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any stock market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any interest or short positions or any deemed interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; (iv) does not have any relationship with other current Directors, senior management, supervisors or substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the Company; (v) has not been penalised by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other competent authorities nor been disciplined by any stock exchange; and (vi) is not a dishonest person subject to enforcement.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the appointment of Mr. KONG Guoliang and there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Upon the resolution in relation to the proposed appointment of Mr. KONG Guoliang as a Director being approved by the Shareholders at the second EGM for 2021, the Company will enter into a service contract with Mr. KONG Guoliang with a term commencing from the date of the appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the ninth session of the Board. It is expected that Mr. KONG Guoliang will not receive any remuneration due to his position as a Director.

The aforesaid candidates for Directors will be elected at the second EGM for 2021 by way of an ordinary resolution passed and cumulative voting by the Shareholders (including their proxies) present at the meeting and holding more than half of the voting rights.

III. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Board of the Company hereby announces that, on 9 March 2021, the supervisory committee received the written resignation from Mr. LIN Feng, the chairman of the supervisory committee. Mr. LIN Feng has tendered his resignation from the positions of chairman of the supervisory committee and the supervisor representing shareholder of the Company due to the change in work arrangement. Mr. LIN Feng will not take any position in the Company upon his resignation of the aforesaid positions. Mr. LIN Feng's resignation will result in the total number of supervisors falling below the minimum quorum; therefore, according to the Articles of Association, Mr. LIN Feng's resignation will not come into effect until a new supervisor is elected at the Company's general meeting to fill the vacancy. Mr. LIN Feng shall continue to fulfill the duties of supervisor before his resignation takes effect.

The Board hereby further announces that, on 15 March 2021, the supervisory committee proposes to nominate Ms. SHI Lan (ͩᘜ) for election as the supervisor representing Shareholders of the ninth session of the supervisory committee. According to the Articles of Association, the proposed appointment of a supervisor shall be subject to the approval by the Shareholders at a general meeting. The relevant resolution will be proposed at the second EGM for 2021 for the Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.

The biographical details of Ms. SHI Lan are as follows:

Ms. SHI Lan, born in 1974, holds a master's degree in Business Administration of

Peking University. She served as a department manager of Tianjian Xinde Accounting Firm (˂਄ڦᅃึࠇࢪԫਕה), the chief of the institution regulatory division, the chief of the listed company supervision division, the chief of accounting division of CSRC Shenzhen Branch, the department head of the audit department, the Shenzhen co-head of the investment banking integrated industry group, the executive general manager of CITIC Securities Company Limited and other positions. From December 2019 to August 2020, she served as the investment director of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd.. She is currently the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Capital Holdings Co., Ltd..

As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as disclosed above, to the best of the Company's knowledge, Ms. SHI Lan (i) did not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any stock market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any position with the Company or its subsidiaries; (iii) does not have any interest or short positions or any deemed interest or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; (iv) does not have any relationship with other current Directors, senior management, supervisors or substantial Shareholders (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of the Company; (v) has not been penalised by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other competent authorities nor been disciplined by any stock exchange; and (vi) is not a dishonest person subject to enforcement.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the appointment of Ms. SHI Lan and there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Upon the resolution in relation to the proposed appointment of Ms. SHI Lan as the supervisor representing Shareholders being approved by the Shareholders at the second EGM for 2021, the Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. SHI Lan with a term commencing from the date of the appointment and ending on the expiration of the term of the ninth session of the supervisory committee. It is expected that Ms. SHI Lan will not receive any remuneration due to his position as a supervisor.

The aforesaid candidate for supervisor will be elected at the second EGM for 2021 by way of an ordinary resolution passed by the Shareholders (including their proxies) present at the meeting and holding more than half of the voting rights.

IV. THE SECOND EGM FOR 2021

The second EGM for 2021 will be held by the Company at 14:45 on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 at CIMC R&D Centre, 2 Gangwan Avenue, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the resolutions. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholders were required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the second EGM for 2021.

A form of proxy for use at the second EGM for 2021 has been despatched together with a notice convening the second EGM for 2021 dated 15 March 2021. Whether or not the Shareholders intend to attend the second EGM for 2021 in person, they are requested to complete the form of proxy and return it to the office of the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding of the second EGM for 2021 or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting at the second EGM for 2021 or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in person should they so wish.

In accordance with Rule 13.39(4) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, the resolutions to be proposed at the second EGM for 2021 will be voted by way of poll.

V. RECOMMENDATION

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that (1) "Resolution in Relation to the By-election of Mr. ZHU Zhiqiang (ϡқ੶) and Mr. KONG Guoliang (ˆ਷૑) as a Director of the Ninth Session of the Board" and (2) "Resolution in Relation to the By-election of Ms. SHI Lan (ͩᘜ) as a Supervisor Representing Shareholder of the Ninth Session of the Supervisory Committee" are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. None of the Directors abstained from voting on these Board resolutions. The Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the forthcoming second EGM for 2021.

VI. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules for the purpose of providing information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make this circular or any statement herein misleading.

The Chinese text of this circular shall prevail over the English text in the event of inconsistency.

