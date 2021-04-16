China International Marine Containers : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND LISTING OF A CONTROLLING SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國國際海運集裝箱（集團）股份有限公司

CHINAINTERNATIONALMARINECONTAINERS(GROUP)CO.,LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT

REGARDING PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND

LISTING OF A CONTROLLING SUBSIDIARY

This is a voluntary announcement made by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

On 16 April 2021, the ninth session of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") convened the tenth meeting in 2021, to consider and approve The Resolution in Relation to the Proposed Listing of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited, and to agree with the proposed domestic initial public offering of RMB ordinary shares (A shares) of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited ("CIMC- TianDa") and the listing of CIMC-TianDa on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; and to authorise the management of the Company and CIMC-TianDa to start the preparatory work for CIMC-TianDa's listing ("Proposed Spin-offand Listing").

The Proposed Spin-off and Listing will not cause to the loss of control of the Company in CIMC- TianDa, and will not materially affect the continuous operations of other business segments of the Company, and will not jeopardize the Company's independent listing status and continuous profitability. Relevant details of the Proposed Spin-off and Listing are as follows:

1. BASIC INFORMATION OF CIMC-TianDa

Basic Information