Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe

China International Marine Containers in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company's Maersk refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million.

The Justice Department said the merger would have combined two of the four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

The Justice Department said it "would also have consolidated control of over 90% of insulated container box and refrigerated shipping container production worldwide in Chinese state-owned or state-controlled entities."

