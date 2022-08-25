Log in
    000039   CNE000000644

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(000039)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
8.530 CNY   +4.15%
Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe
RE
Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe
RE
China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd. Announces Final Dividend on A Shares for 2021, Payable on 18 August 2022
CI
Shipping container suppliers abandon merger after U.S. probe

08/25/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Maersk container ship in the Suez Canal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry said they have abandoned a merger plan.

China International Marine Containers in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company's Maersk refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million.

The Justice Department said the merger would have combined two of the four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

The Justice Department said it "would also have consolidated control of over 90% of insulated container box and refrigerated shipping container production worldwide in Chinese state-owned or state-controlled entities."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
AP MOLLER MAERSK 0.82% 19030 Delayed Quote.-19.51%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD. 4.15% 8.53 End-of-day quote.-25.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 151 B 22 079 M 22 079 M
Net income 2022 7 595 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
Net Debt 2022 22 343 M 3 262 M 3 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 38 604 M 5 636 M 5 636 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 51 746
Free-Float 56,1%
Managers and Directors
Bo Liang Mai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Gao President
Han Zeng Chief Financial Officer
Lan Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Qi Pan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.44%5 435
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.24%50 388
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.29%36 646
FANUC CORPORATION-5.41%32 227
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.57%23 448
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.66%22 259