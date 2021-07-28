Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    810   BMG2118R2078

CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Internet Investment Finance : RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:34aCHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Resignation of auditor
PU
07/12CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Raises Over $1 Million from Oversubscribed R..
MT
06/15CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : to Disclose Results of Rights Issue July 9
MT
05/21CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : to Raise $1 Million in Proposed Rights Issue
MT
05/14CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Net asset value for april 2021
PU
04/30CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Voluntary announcement - memorandum of under..
PU
04/28CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : General mandate to issue and repurchase shar..
PU
04/28CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Form of proxy for annual general meeting to ..
PU
04/21HANG SENG : Hong Kong Stocks Snap Three-Day Rally; China Internet Surges 30%
MT
04/21CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE : Shares Rally 49% on Talks to Invest in Medic..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,28 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2020 -43,9 M -5,65 M -5,65 M
Net cash 2020 43,0 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
EV / Sales 2019 28,2x
EV / Sales 2020 20,1x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheuk Kwong Yeung Chief Executive Officer
Man Chan Lam Chairman
Chi Yeung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Sang Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-51.37%6
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.61.40%34 679
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.44%19 539
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.25%9 845
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.26.88%5 817
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)14.94%4 822