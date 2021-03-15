Log in
CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(810)
China Internet Investment Finance : NET ASSET VALUE FOR FEBRUARY 2021

03/15/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國互聯網投資金融集團有限公司

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 810)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 28 February 2021, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was approximately HK$0.09.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Lee Kwok Leung; the non-executive Director is Dr. Lam Man Chan and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ng Chi Yeung, Simon, Mr. Tam Yuk Sang, Sammy, and Ms. Florence Ng.

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

Disclaimer

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 2,36 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net income 2019 -50,0 M -6,43 M -6,43 M
Net cash 2019 58,0 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,96x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
EV / Sales 2018 18,5x
EV / Sales 2019 28,2x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 72,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheuk Kwong Yeung Chief Executive Officer
Man Chan Lam Chairman
Chi Yeung Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Sang Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.51%6
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.70%20 743
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%11 179
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)17.08%4 979
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.2.12%4 819
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.1.55%4 707
