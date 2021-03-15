China Internet Investment Finance : NET ASSET VALUE FOR FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INTERNET INVESTMENT FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國互聯網投資金融集團有限公司

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 810)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 28 February 2021, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of the Company was approximately HK$0.09.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Lee Kwok Leung; the non-executive Director is Dr. Lam Man Chan and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ng Chi Yeung, Simon, Mr. Tam Yuk Sang, Sammy, and Ms. Florence Ng.

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021