    204   BMG2115B1147

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(204)
China Investment Development : NET ASSET VALUE

05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 30 April 2021, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of China Investment Development Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.047.

The calculation of the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share is based on 1,269,785,729 shares of the Company in issue as at 30 April 2021.

Hong Kong, 13 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director is Mr. Chan Cheong Yee; the non-executive directors are Mr. Han Zhenghai (Chairman), Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu and Mr. Yan Peng; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lai Yuen Piu, Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie, Mr. Deng Dongping and Mr. Liu Lihan.

Disclaimer

China Investment Development Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -52,5 M -6,77 M -6,77 M
Net cash 2020 36,4 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 264 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 88,0x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
