China Investment Development : REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE AND DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ISSUE DOCUMENTS IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 4 May 2021 (the "Announcement"), in relation to the proposed Rights Issue on the basis of one (1) Rights Share for every two (2) existing Shares held on the Record Date. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise stated.

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Issue Documents setting out details of the Rights Issue was expected to be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on Friday, 28 May 2021. Since additional time is required by the Company to compile and finalise certain financial information for inclusion in the Issue Documents, the expected despatch date of the Issue Documents will be postponed to Friday, 11 June 2021 and the expected timetable for the Rights Issue has been revised accordingly as follows.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

All times and dates stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates. The expected timetable for the Rights Issue set out below and the dates or deadlines specified therein are indicative only and it has been prepared on the assumption that all the conditions of the Rights Issue will be fulfilled. The expected timetable is subject to change, and any changes to the timetable will be announced in a separate announcement by the Company as and when appropriate.

Event Time and Date

• Last day of dealings in Shares on a cum-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 1 June 2021

• First day of dealings in Shares on an ex-rights basis. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Latest time for lodging transfer of Shares and

related documents in order to qualify for the Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. Thursday, 3 June 2021

• Register of members closes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 4 June 2021 - Thursday, 10 June 2021 (both days inclusive)

• Record date for Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 10 June 2021

• Register of Members re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 11 June 2021

• Despatch of the Issue Documents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 11 June 2021

• First day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, 16 June 2021

• Latest time for splitting of PALs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. Friday, 18 June 2021

• Last day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 23 June 2021