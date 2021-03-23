China Investment Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Investment Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 18 March 2021, the Company signed a letter of intent for strategic cooperation (the "Letter of Intent") with 杭州播商微谷科技有限公司 (unofficially translated as "Hangzhou Boshang Weigu

Technology Co., Ltd.") ("Boshang Weigu").

Boshang Weigu is a technology company registered in Hangzhou. It is mainly engaged in live broadcast e-commerce. Its live broadcast e-commerce business has good development prospects and has a high investment value. The Company is a company listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with sufficient funds for expansion of investment in the field of live broadcast e-commerce and other businesses. So, the Company has investment interest in the business of Boshang Weigu. The Company agrees to introduce other investors or assist Boshang Weigu in financing, in addition to its own possible investment. In addition, both parties agree that, after the easing of COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, the Company will arrange staff to conduct on-site inspection and due diligence on the Boshang Weigu project.

The Board is of the view that the strategic cooperation (the "Proposed Cooperation") contemplated under the Letter of Intent, if materialised, will bring new sources of income and to increase the return to the Company and its shareholders in the long run. Further announcement(s) in relation to any update of the Proposed Cooperation will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The Company wishes to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any formal or legally binding agreement regarding the Proposed Cooperation.

As the Proposed Cooperation may or may not proceed, the Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

