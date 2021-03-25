China Investment Development : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 中國投資開發有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 204)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Investment Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 25 March 2021, the Company and Huayang New Materials Technology Group Co., Ltd.* （華陽新材料科技集團有限 公司）(formerly known as "Yangquan Coal Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.*"（陽泉煤業（集團）有限責任公司）)

("Huayang New Materials") signed a letter of intent for strategic cooperation (the "Letter of Intent"), pursuant to which two parties establish strategic partnership. Subject to the laws, regulations and financial regulatory requirements, two parties will conduct comprehensive cooperation in diversified fields and form strategic partners, which will help both parties complement advantages of each other, share resources, and push forward the rapid growth of businesses and overall progress of two parities.

Established in 1950, Huayang New Materials is now one of the five largest coal groups in Shanxi Province and the largest anthracite coal production base in China. After more than 7 decades of development, it has now become a coal-based diversified conglomerate with leading coal and coal chemical industries as its core, supplemented by four strong industries including aluminum electricity, construction and building materials and real estate, equipment manufacturing, and trade services. The group owns more than 320 subsidiaries, including three China listed companies, namely, Shan Xi Hua Yang Group New Energy Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Code: 600348), Taiyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Code: 600281) and Yangmei Chemical Co., Ltd.

(Shanghai Stock Code: 600691), with total asset value of more than RMB200 billion. In 2020, Huayang New Materials is one of Fortune Global 500 companies, ranking 127th among the top 500 Chinese companies.

*For reference only

Huayang New Materials expects to optimize the group's overall finances, expand multi-channel financing, and further improve the original enterprise increments. The Company is a listed company on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and intends to invest in Huayang New Materials and its recommended companies. On-site inspection and due diligence must be completed before such investment. The Company agrees to introduce other investors or assist Huayang New Materials in financing in addition to its own possible investment.

The Company believes that the strategic cooperation (the "Proposed Cooperation") contemplated under the Letter of Intent is in line with the business development strategies and plans of the Group. The Board believes that such cooperation with Huayang New Materials represents the new presence in material industry of the Company and a great start for Shanxi Province to expand new business, which can bring new investment profit growth points for the Group. In combination with Huayang New Materials to optimize the layout of state-owned capital, the cooperation will quickly bring high investment returns to the Group. Therefore, the Board is of the view that this move is in the interest of the Company and shareholders as a whole. Further announcement(s) in relation to any update of the Proposed Cooperation will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The Company wishes to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any formal or legally binding agreement regarding the Proposed Cooperation. As the Proposed Cooperation may or may not proceed, the Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Investment Development Limited

Han Zhenghai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Cheong Yee as executive Director; Mr. Han Zhenghai (Chairman), Ms. Yang Xiaoqiu and Mr. Yan Peng as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Lai Yuen Piu, Ms. Leung Mei Hing Carrie, Mr. Deng Dongping and Mr. Liu Lihan as independent non-executive Directors.

*for identification purpose only