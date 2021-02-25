China Investments : MAJOR TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO THE FINANCE LEASE AS THE LESSOR 02/25/2021 | 03:44am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Investments Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. CHINA INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國興業控股有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 132) MAJOR TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO THE FINANCE LEASE AS THE LESSOR A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 7 of this circular. The transaction being the subject matter of this circular has been approved by written shareholders' approval pursuant to the Listing Rules and this circular is being despatched to the Shareholders for information only. 26 February 2021 *For identification purpose only CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS ........................................................... 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD .............................................. 3 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP ................ I-1 II-1 GENERAL INFORMATION ................................ APPENDIX II - In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following terms have the meanings as respectively ascribed below:- "Assets" shall have the meaning as disclosed in the section headed "INFORMATION ON THE ASSETS" in this circular "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "Company" China Investments Holdings Limited （中國興業控股有限 公司）, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 132) "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Existing Finance Lease" being the finance lease agreement dated 8 January 2021 entered into between Greengold Leasing and the Lessee, the details of which have been disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 11 January 2021 "Existing Finance Lease and Incidental Documentation" being the finance lease agreement and incidental documentation dated 8 January 2021 entered into between Greengold Leasing and the Lessee, the details of which have been disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 11 January 2021 "Finance Lease" the finance lease agreement dated 3 February 2021 entered into between Greengold Leasing and the Lessee in relation to the transfer of ownership and lease back of the Assets "Greengold Leasing" Canton Greengold Financial Leasing Ltd.* （廣東綠金融資 租賃有限公司） (formerly known as Canton Risen Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.* （廣東粵盛科融資租賃有限公司） ), a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a subsidiary of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Guarantor" Foshan City Nanhai Shishan Changhongling Industrial Park Construction Investment Co., Ltd.* （佛山市南海獅 山長虹嶺工業園園區建設投資有限公司） , a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, which is ultimately controlled by the Public Assets Office of Shishan Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City* （佛山市南海區獅山 鎮公有資產管理辦公室） , and an Independent Third Party "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "HK$" Hong Kong Dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Incidental Documentation" the agreements incidental to the Finance Lease including the transfer agreement and the guarantee "Independent Third Party(ies)" (an) independent third party(ies) not connected with the Group and any Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Group or any of its subsidiaries or their respective associate of any of them as defined in the Listing Rules "Latest Practicable Date" 23 February 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular "Lessee" "Listing Rules" Foshan City Nanhai District Shishan Meijing Sewage Treating Co., Ltd.*（佛山市南海區獅山美景污水處理有 限公司） , a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability, which is ultimately controlled by the Public Assets Office of Shishan Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City* （佛山市南海區獅山鎮公有資產管理辦公室） , and an Independent Third Party the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Shareholder(s)" shareholder(s) of the Company "Stock Exchange" "%" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited per cent *For identification purpose only CHINA INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國興業控股有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 132) Executive Directors: He Xiangming (Chairman and Managing Director) You Guang Wu (Director) Huang Zhihe (Deputy Managing Director) Wang Xin (Deputy Managing Director) Cheng Weidong (Deputy Managing Director)Registered office: Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 BermudaIndependent Non-executive Directors: Chan Kwok Wai Chen Da Cheng Deng Hong Ping 26 February 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, MAJOR TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO THE FINANCE LEASE AS THE LESSOR INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 February 2021 in relation to the entering into of the Finance Lease with the Lessee, to acquire the ownership of the Assets from the Lessee for RMB130,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$156,000,000), which would be leased back to the Lessee for its use and possession for a term of 5 years. The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other things, further information on the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation and other information as required under the Listing Rules. THE FINANCE LEASE AND THE INCIDENTAL DOCUMENTATION Set out below is a summary of the principal terms of the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation: Date of the Finance Lease: 3 February 2021 The Finance Lease would be effective upon compliance of the applicable requirements of the Listing Rules by the Company. Parties: (1) Greengold Leasing, a subsidiary of the Company, as the lessor;

(2) the Lessee; and

(3) the Guarantor (in relation to the relevant guarantee). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Lessee, the Guarantor and their ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties. Transfer of Assets and consideration Greengold Leasing will acquire the unencumbered ownership of the Assets from the Lessee on an "as-is" basis for RMB130,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$156,000,000) in cash and, payable within 12 months from the date of the Finance Lease. The transfer agreement was entered into between Greengold Leasing and the Lessee on the date of the Finance Lease, effecting the terms of the Finance Lease in relation to the transfer of the Assets from the Lessee to Greengold Leasing above. Such consideration amount was determined following arm's length negotiations by the parties with reference to the original cost of the Assets of RMB172,900,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$207,480,000), and their state, which were reviewed by Greengold Leasing's experienced leasing team. The consideration amount for the acquisition of the Assets will be funded through the internal resources of the Group and/or external banking facilities. Lease period Greengold Leasing will lease back the Assets to the Lessee for its use and possession for a term of 5 years commencing from the day the consideration for the Assets transfer has been paid by Greengold Leasing. Payments under the Finance Lease The total amount of lease payments for the Finance Lease is approximately RMB156,673,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$188,008,000), comprising (a) the lease principal payment of RMB130,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$156,000,000) and (b) the aggregate lease interest of approximately RMB26,673,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$32,008,000). Both the lease principal and the interest shall be payable every six months during the lease period. The terms of the Finance Lease, including the lease principal and lease interest, were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Finance Lease with reference to the principal amount of the lease, the interest risk of financing, the loan prime rate published by the National Interbank Funding Center from time to time, the credit risks associated with the Finance Lease and the targeted overall return of the Finance Lease of the Group. Termination and transfer of the Assets to the Lessee The Lessee may terminate the Finance Lease provided that all outstanding amounts due thereunder and a compensation equivalent to 20 percent of the total outstanding lease interest amount as at the time of early termination have been settled by it. At the end of the lease period or in the event of an early termination of the Finance Lease, subject to the settlement of all outstanding amounts due, the Lessee had agreed to purchase the Assets at a nominal purchase price of RMB1 (equivalent to approximately HK$1.2). Guarantee The Guarantor had executed a guarantee on the date of the Finance Lease guaranteeing Greengold Leasing, effectively on a joint and several basis, the due and punctual settlement of any and all amount payable by the Lessee under the Finance Lease and the Existing Finance Lease. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE FINANCE LEASE AND THE INCIDENTAL DOCUMENTATION The entering into of the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation is part of Greengold Leasing's ordinary and usual course of business which is expected to provide a stable revenue and cashflow to the Group. The Directors consider that the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms which are made on an arm's length basis and are fair and reasonable and in the best interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENTS The Finance Lease is expected to attribute approximately RMB26,673,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$32,008,000) to the Group's turnover, from the aggregate interest income over the whole period of such Finance Lease. On the other hand, the Group is expected to bear the aggregate loan interest payments of approximately RMB16,659,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$19,991,000) to the Group's cost of sales in respect of a secured external bank loan. As at the date when the consideration for the Assets transfer was paid, the Group had also recorded on its balance sheet the Finance Lease receivables of RMB130,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$156,000,000) in respect of such Finance Lease, bank borrowings by the Group of RMB120,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$144,000,000) and decreased cash and cash equivalents of RMB10,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$12,000,000) of the Group. INFORMATION ON THE ASSETS The Assets comprise sewage collection systems situated in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, the PRC. The Lessee will bear any maintenance, taxation and other costs and levies associated with the Assets. LISTING RULES IMPLICATION As the applicable percentage ratios for the transactions contemplated under the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation, when calculated on an aggregated basis with the transactions under the Existing Finance Lease and Incidental Documentation, exceed 25% but are less than 100%, the entering into of such transactions constitute a major transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules. As no Shareholder is materially interested in the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation and no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at a general meeting of the Company approving the transactions contemplated under the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation, and the Company has, pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, obtained written approval of the transactions contemplated under the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation from Prize Rich Inc., a Shareholder holding 1,222,713,527 issued ordinary shares of the Company (representing 71.41% of its entire issued share capital). As such, the Company is exempted from convening a general meeting to approve the transactions contemplated under the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation. PRINCIPAL BUSINESSES OF THE PARTIES The Group The Group is principally engaged in hotel investment, management and operation, property investments in both properties held for sale and investment properties, finance leasing, wellness elderly care, big data and civil explosives businesses. Through its joint ventures and associated companies, the Group also participates and invests in fast growing sectors, including electric utilities in the PRC. Greengold Leasing Greengold Leasing is a subsidiary of the Company, which is principally engaged in the provision of finance, including through finance leasing, with a focus on environmental protection projects in the PRC. The Lessee The Lessee is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in the investment, construction and operation management of sewage treatment and its ancillary facilities in Foshan City, Guangdong Province. The Guarantor The Guarantor is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is principally engaged in the investment, development, construction and management of Shishan Changhongling Industrial Park in Foshan City, Guangdong Province. RECOMMENDATIONS The Directors consider that the terms of the Finance Lease and the Incidental Documentation and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms which are made on an arm's length basis and are fair and reasonable, and in the best interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the financial and general information as set out in the appendices to this circular. On behalf of China Investments Holdings Limited HE Xiangming Chairman *For identification purpose only 1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP Details of the audited consolidated financial information of the Group for each of the three years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 are disclosed in the following annual reports of the Company for the years ended 31 December 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively, and details of the unaudited consolidated interim financial information of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are disclosed in the following interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which have been published and are available on the website of the Stock Exchange (www. hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (http://chinainvestments.tonghaiir.com): • the annual report 2017 of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 which was published on 18 April 2018 (available on:http://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ sehk/2018/0418/ltn20180418892.pdf), please refer to pages 63 to 178 in particular;

• the annual report 2018 of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 which was published on 15 April 2019 (available on:http://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ sehk/2019/0415/ltn20190415209.pdf), please refer to pages 66 to 244 in particular;

• the annual report 2019 of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 which was published on 15 May 2020 (available on:http://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/ sehk/2020/0515/2020051500659.pdf), please refer to pages 70 to 239 in particular; and

• the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 which was published on 14 September 2020 (available on:https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/ listconews/sehk/2020/0914/2020091400555.pdf), please refer to pages 17 to 76 in particular.

2. INDEBTEDNESS STATEMENT As at the close of business on 31 December 2020, the Group had outstanding secured interest bearing bank loans of approximately HK$2,128,003,000 which were secured by the pledge of investment properties of HK$331,562,000, plant, property and equipment of HK$222,128,000, bank deposit of HK$25,440,000, finance lease receivables of HK$1,191,032,000 paid-up capital of a non-wholly owned subsidiary of HK$241,090,000 and a future rental receivable from the properties. Among such loans, a small number of them are having a maturity profile in the near term (maturing in 2021) and the rest are in the mid (maturing in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025) to long term (maturing in 2026, 2028 and 2035). The Group also had an unsecured interest bearing loan from its immediate holding company, non-controlling interest and other independent third parties of approximately HK$90,000,000, HK$61,564,000 and HK$83,134,000 respectively, all of which will mature in 2021 and 2022. The Group had lease liabilities of approximately HK$1,095,350,000 and Asset Backed Securities of approximately HK$192,244,000. In addition, the Group had outstanding convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of HK$166,232,000 issued by the Company will mature on 13 October 2024. Save as aforesaid or otherwise disclosed herein, as at the close of business on 31 December 2020, the Group did not have any loan capital issued and outstanding or agreed to be issued, bank overdrafts, loans or other similar indebtedness, liabilities under acceptances or acceptance credits, debentures, mortgages, charges, hire purchase commitments, guarantees or other material contingent liabilities. 3. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE At the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading position of the Group since 31 December 2019, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up. 4. WORKING CAPITAL The Directors are of the opinion that, after taking into account the existing cash and bank balances, other internal resources and available existing unutilised credit facilities, the Group has sufficient working capital for its present requirements and to satisfy its requirements for at least the next 12 months from the date of publication of this circular in the absence of unforeseen circumstances. 5. FINANCIAL AND TRADING PROSPECT OF THE GROUP With experience accumulated during the course of transformation and upgrading over the past few years, the Group has generally set its focus and direction for development. To seize opportunities of market development, the Group will strive to adjust and optimize its businesses, shifting to segments such as industrial parks/property development and investment, financial services, technology, wellness elderly care and civil explosives. In respect of property development and investment, with our solid position in the property development and investment sector and by capitalizing on relevant experience in such fields, the Group will continue to develop the new energy industrial park in Danzao Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City, China. In respect of the financial services sector, drawing upon the increasing demand for finance lease amid China's economic growth and changes in financing models and in view of the fallout of the Sino-US trade war and the coronavirus outbreak, the Group will further develop the financial leasing business. The Group will insist on "abiding by the general strategy of focusing on stability while seeking progress", sticking to the direction of environmental protection as the main business, and comprehensively building up the core competitiveness of financial leasing in the environmental protection segment. In respect of the technology sector, by taking advantages of the opportunities arising from the new smart city construction plan in Nanhai District, the Group will continue its research and development efforts in the Big Data industry projects on an independent basis, marketize the technological research and development, explore innovation applications and business models, and strive to create key products meeting market demands, as a main drive contributing to our profit growth in the future. In the wellness elderly care sector, based on the Smart Elderly Care Services Platform, the Group will expand to cover other wellness elderly care services. After the establishment of the first institutional care project in the first half of 2019, the Group will continue to head in the direction of institutional elderly care business and the development of a 3-tier elderly care system comprising institutes, communities and households in Nanhai District. In the civil explosives sector, the Group has been engaged in the operation and management of civil explosives business and gradually accumulated substantial experience through Guangdong Tiannuo Civil Explosives Co., Ltd.*（廣東天諾民爆有限公司） ("Tiannuo"), an originally 49%-owned associate, and entered into an agreement on 22 June 2020 to further acquire an additional 2% equity interest in Tiannuo. With the completion of such acquisition, Tiannuo has become one of the subsidiaries of the Group, which will help improving the profitability of the Group and development of the its civil explosives business in China. Meanwhile, the Group will also, through its joint ventures and associates, participate and invest in power generation, and other high-growth industries in the PRC. With the aforesaid business development directions, the Group will be able to expand its business and gradually achieve the goal of increasing and maintaining stable returns for shareholders. 1. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 2. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS (a) Interests and short positions of directors and chief executives of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations As at the Latest Practicable Date, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executives of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and any associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which were required to be (i) notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which the Directors and chief executives of the Company were taken or deemed to have pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO), or (ii) entered in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or (iii) required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") adopted by the Company were as follows: Long positions in the Shares Approximate percentage of total issued Shares as at the Latest Name of Nature of Number of Practicable Director Capacity interest Shares held Date1 He Xiangming Beneficial owner Personal 1,441,000 0.08% Note: 1. The percentage was calculated based on 1,712,329,142 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors and chief executives of the Company had, as at the Latest Practicable Date, any interests or short positions in any shares and underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which would have to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which the Directors and chief executives of the Company were taken or deemed to have pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO), or which were entered in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. (b) Interests and short positions of the Shareholders in the Shares, underlying Shares of the Company As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as is known to any Director or chief executive of the Company, the interests and short positions of the Shareholders (other than Directors or chief executives of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were entered in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, were as follows:- Approximate percentage of total issued Shares Name of ShareholderCapacity of ShareholderNumber of Shares/ underlying Sharesas at the Latest Practicable Date1 Long position Short position 廣東南海控股 投資有限公司 Corporate interest 1,441,439,8422 - 84.18% (Guangdong Nanhai Holding Investment Co., Ltd.*) Notes: 1. The percentage was calculated based on 1,712,329,142 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. 2. These 1,441,439,842 Shares comprises (i) 1,222,713,527 Shares held by Prize Rich Inc. which was wholly-owned by Guangdong Nanhai Holding Investment Co., Ltd.*（廣東 南海控股投資有限公司） ; and (ii) 218,726,315 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company to Prize Rich Inc. upon the exercise of conversion rights attaching to the convertible bonds issued by the Company to Prize Rich Inc. pursuant to an acquisition agreement as part of the consideration. Saved as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had not been notified by any person (other than directors and chief executives of the Company) who had interests or short positions in the Shares and underlying Shares under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which were entered in the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO. As at the Latest Practicable Date, no Director or proposed Director is a director or employee of a company which has an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. 3. DIRECTORS' COMPETING INTERESTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, so far as the Directors are aware, none of the Directors or his or her respective close associates was considered to have an interest in a business which competes or was likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group other than those business to which the Directors or his or her close associates were appointed to represent the interests of the Company and/or the Group. 4. DIRECTORS' INTEREST IN CONTRACTS AND ASSETS OF THE GROUP As at the Latest Practicable Date, (a) none of the Directors was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting and which was significant in relation to the business of the Group; and (b) none of the Directors had any interest, direct or indirect, in any assets which had been acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group or were proposed to be acquired or disposed of by or leased to any member of the Group since 31 December 2019, being the date to which the latest published audited consolidated financial statements of the Company were made up. It is noted that Greengold Leasing holds 1.26% equity interests of Shenzhen Weicheng Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)* （深圳市偉成投資合伙企業（有限合伙）） under an entrustment agreement for certain Directors and the employees of Greengold Leasing which, notwithstanding such arrangement, is expected to be recognised as the Group's financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in the consolidated financial statements of the Company.

5. MATERIAL CONTRACTS The following are contracts entered into by the members of the Group within the two years immediately preceding the date of this circular and which is or may be material or of significance: (a) the lease agreements dated 7 March 2019 entered into between 廣東中岩泰科 建設有限公司 (Guangdong Sino Rock Tyco Construction Co., Ltd.*) ("Sino Rock Tyco") and 佛山市南海區丹灶鎮土地資源開發公司 (Foshan City Nanhai District Danzao Town Land Resources Development Ltd.*) in respect of the leasing of the unencumbered land use right for 4 parcels of industrial land situated at Danzao Logistics Centre for an aggregate amount of rents and management fees of approximately RMB1,049,932,600 for terms ranging from approximately 32 to 34 years; (b) the acquisition agreement dated 7 March 2019 entered into between Sino Rock Tyco and 佛山市南海區丹灶仙湖灣商業廣場開發有限公司 (Foshan City Nanhai District Danzao Xianhuwan Commercial Plaza Development Co., Ltd.*) and 黃培佳 (Huang Peijia*) in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in 佛山市仙湖灣置業 有限公司 (Foshan City Xianhuwan Development Co., Ltd.*) for a consideration of RMB185,000,000;

(c) the extension deed dated 12 March 2019 entered into between the Company and Prize Rich Inc. to extend the maturity date of the outstanding convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$166,232,000 by 5 years from 13 October 2019 to 13 October 2024;

(d) the capital injection agreement dated 10 April 2019 entered into between Greengold Leasing and 佛山華興玻璃有限公司 (Foshan Huaxing Glass Co., Ltd.*) ("Huaxing Glass") in relation to the contribution of RMB52,146,900 in cash to the capital of Greengold Leasing by Huaxing Glass;

(e) the capital injection agreement dated 20 August 2019 entered into amongst CIH Finance Investments Holdings Limited ("CIH Finance"), 中創興科（深圳）投資 有限公司 (Zhong Chuang Xing Ke (Shenzhen) Investments Company Limited*) (" ZCXK"), 佛山市粵樵資產管理有限公司 (Foshan City Yueqiao Assets Management Co., Ltd.*) ("Yueqiao Assets Management"), 佛山市南海大瀝自來 水公司 (Foshan City Nanhai Dali Water Supply Company*) ("Dali Water Supply"), Huaxing Glass, Greengold Leasing and 佛山市南海區聯智富投資有限公司 (Foshan City Nanhai District Lianzhifu Investment Co., Ltd.*) ("Lianzhifu Investment") in relation to the contribution of RMB52,146,900 in cash to the capital of Greengold Leasing by Lianzhifu Investment;

(f) the capital injection agreement dated 30 August 2019 entered into amongst CIH Finance, ZCXK, Yueqiao Assets Management, Dali Water Supply, Huaxing Glass, Lianzhifu Investment, Greengold Leasing and 佛山市南海智造投資有限公司 (Foshan City Nanhai Zhizao Investment Co., Ltd.*) ("Zhizao Investment"), in relation to the contribution of RMB52,146,900 in cash to the capital of Greengold Leasing by Zhizao Investment;

(g) the main disposal agreement and its ancillary documents dated 30 September 2019 entered into amongst ZCXK, CIH Finance, 佛山市南海金融高新區投資控股有 限公司 (Foshan City Nanhai Financial Hi-Tech Zone Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.*) ("Nanhai Financial Hi-Tech Holdings") and 粵盛科融資租賃（廣州）有 限公司 (Canton Risen Financial Leasing (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd*) ("Canton Risen Guangzhou") in relation to the disposal of the entire equity interest in Canton Risen Guangzhou owned by ZCXK and CIH Finance to Nanhai Financial Hi-Tech Holdings pursuant to the terms of the disposal agreement at a cash consideration of RMB52,720,000 and the continued loan by ZCXK to Canton Risen Guangzhou in the form of the outstanding shareholder's loan in the amount of approximately RMB157,120,000;

(h) the disposal agreement dated 4 December 2019 entered into between CIH Finance and Nanhai Financial Hi-Tech Holdings in relation to the disposal of 8% equity interest in Sino Rock Tyco owned by CIH Finance to Nanhai Financial Hi-Tech Holdings pursuant to the terms of the disposal agreement at a cash consideration of RMB84,892,886.65; and (i) the acquisition agreement dated 22 June 2020 entered into between Foshan City Nanhai Canmanage Investments Holdings Limited* （佛山市南海康美投資有限公司） ("Nanhai Canmanage") and Foshan City Nanhai District Lianhua Asset Operation & Management Co., Ltd.* （佛山市南海區聯華資產經營管理有限公司） ("Nanhai Lianhua") in relation to the acquisition of 2% equity interest in Guangdong Tiannuo Civil Explosives Co., Ltd.* （廣東天諾民爆有限公司） by Nanhai Canmanage from Nanhai Lianhua at a cash consideration of RMB6,675,763.37. 6. LITIGATION As at the Latest Practicable Date, no member of the Group was engaged in any litigation or arbitration of material importance and no litigation or claim of material importance was known to the Directors to be pending or threatened against any member of the Group. 7. DIRECTORS' SERVICE CONTRACTS As at the Latest Practicable Date, none of the Directors had entered, or proposed to enter, into a service contract with any member of the Group which is not determinable by the Group within one (1) year without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation). 8. GENERAL (a) The registered office of the Company is at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

(b) The branch share registrar of the Company is Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

(c) The Company's head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong is at Unit 501, Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

(d) The company secretary of the Company is Mr. Lo Tai On, who is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

(e) The English text of this circular shall prevail over the Chinese text in the case of inconsistency. 9. DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents will be available for inspection during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong at Unit 501, Wing On Plaza, 62 Mody Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong from the date of this circular up to and including 12 March 2021: (a) the memorandum of association and bye-laws of the Company;

(b) the annual reports of the Company for the two financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 2019 respectively;

(c) the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020;

(d) each of the material contracts referred to in the section headed "Material Contracts" in this appendix; (e) the circular of the Company dated 7 January 2020 in relation to the entering into of finance leases as a lessor;

(f) the circular of the Company dated 25 February 2020 in relation to the entering into of finance leases as a lessor;

(g) the circular of the Company dated 9 April 2020 in relation to the entering into of finance leases as a lessor;

(h) the circular of the Company dated 9 June 2020 in relation to the entering into of finance leases as a lessor;

(i) the circular of the Company dated 14 January 2021 in relation to the entering into of finance lease as a lessor; and

(j) this circular. *For identification purpose only Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer China Investments Holdings Limited published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 08:43:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CHINA INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 03:44a CHINA INVESTMENTS : Major transaction entering into the finance lease as the les.. PU 02/04 CHINA INVESTMENTS' : Unit Leases Sewerage Collection Systems for $20 Million MT 2020 CHINA INVESTMENTS : Discloseable transaction entering into the finance leases as.. PU 2020 CHINA INVESTMENTS : Interim results for 2020 PU