China Isotope & Radiation : APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION ʕ਷Ν፧ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company") announces that Mr. Meng Yanbin, an executive Director of the third session of the Board, was elected and appointed as the Chairman of the third session of the Board (the "Appointment of Chairman").

The biographical details of Mr. Meng are as follows:

Mr. Meng Yanbin (֗∓੸), aged 52, is currently an executive Director, chairman of the Board, party committee secretary and legal representative of the Company. Before joining the Company, from August 1990 to November 2011, Mr. Meng worked as technical cadre, assistant to the director and deputy director of the institution office, director and assistant to the president of the foreign trade office, manager of the foreign trade company and vice president at Faculty 5 of Research Institute of Physical and Chemical Engineering of Nuclear Industry ("IPCE"). From November 2011 to January 2017, he served as the general manager and deputy secretary of the party committee of China Nuclear (Tianjin) Machinery Co., Ltd. Mr. Meng has served as the secretary of the party committee of the Company since January 2017, and has served as the executive Director, chairman of the Board and legal representative of the Company since February 2017. Since January 2020, he has been serving as a chairman of the Board and party committee secretary of China Baoyuan Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Meng received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Design and Manufacturing from the Mechanical Engineering Department II of Northeastern University (previously known as Northeastern Institute of Technology) in August 1990, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Tianjin University in July 2002. Mr. Meng was qualified as an assistant engineer in August 1991 and a senior engineer in May 2001. He was awarded the Tianjin Patent Excellence Award (Mobile Radioactive Wastewater Treatment Equipment) and the IPCE Science and Technology Award (First Class) (Mobile Radioactive Wastewater Treatment Equipment) in July 2009 and September 2009, respectively. Mr. Meng was awarded the Special Allowance Expertise Award from the State Council in May 2011 and was selected to participate in the New Entrepreneurs Training Project in Tianjin in January 2014. He was granted Labor Medals by the Tianjin Municipal Defense Industry and Tianjin Government in March 2015 and April 2015, respectively. Mr. Meng has been serving as a tutor for the students in innovative entrepreneurialpractice at the Mechanical Engineering Department of Tsinghua University since September 2015. Since August 2016, 2018 and July 2019, he has been serving as a council member of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Engineering (˂ݵ̹ʈุʈ೻ኪึଣԫ), a council member of Chinese Nuclear Society and a vice president of the Precision Radiotherapy and Brachytherapy Branch of Chinese Nuclear Society (ʕ਷ࣨኪึၚ๟׳ᐕၾڐ൷ᕎطᐕʱึ), respectively.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Meng did not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group, nor did he hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed, Mr. Meng did not have any relationships with any Directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company, nor any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

Mr. Meng will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing from the date of approval by the Board to the date on which the term of office of the third session of the Board expires, and is eligible for re-appointment. The remuneration of Mr. Meng will be determined by the Board and with reference to recommendations of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the Board in accordance with its terms of reference, taking into account, among other matters, his duties and responsibilities.

Save as disclosed, there are no other matters relating to the Appointment of Chairman that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders, nor is there any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Meng Yanbin

Chairman

Beijing, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wang Suohui and Mr. Du Jin, as executive Directors; Mr. Liu Zhonglin, Mr. Chen Shoulei, Ms. Chang Jinyu and Ms. Liu Xiuhong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Hui Wan Fai, Mr. Tian Jiahe, Ms. Chen Jingshan and Mr. Lu Chuang as independent non-executive Directors.