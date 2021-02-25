China Isotope & Radiation : APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION ʕ਷Ν፧ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL MANAGER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 25 February 2021, the Board resolved to appoint Mr. Wang Suohui as the general manager of the Company.

Biographical details of Mr. Wang Suohui are as follows:

Mr. Wang Suohui (ˮᕁึ), aged 46, is currently an executive director and the general manager of the Company. Before joining the Company, from July 1997 to March 1999, Mr. Wang served as an assistant engineer of the Fourth Research and Design Engineering Corporation of China National Nuclear Corporation, the controlling shareholder of our Company (the "CNNC"). From March 1999 to June 2002, he served as the supervising engineer of CNNC Sida Construction Project Management Co, Ltd. From June 2002 to December 2007, he successively served as a designer, director of the equipment room of the medical office and general manager assistant of the equipment supervision department of the Fourth Research and Design Engineering Corporation of CNNC. From October 2006 to March 2008, he worked at the construction division of the Comprehensive Planning Department of CNNC (ʕࣨණྠʮ̡ၝΥࠇྌ௅ܔண ஈ) (on secondment). From March 2008 to March 2011, he served as the principal staff member of construction division of the Comprehensive Planning Department of CNNC and from March 2011 to January 2017, he served as a deputy chief of the ability construction session and chief of business planning session of division of plan and development of CNNC. Mr. Wang served as the deputy general manager of the Company from January 2017 to October 2020; he has been serving as the deputy general manager of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (presiding over the work) from November 2020 to February 2021. Mr. Wang was the chairman of the board of directors of CNNC Tongxing (Beijing) Nuclear Technology Co., Ltd. (ʕࣨΝጳ€̏ԯ) ࣨҦஔϞࠢʮ̡) from May 2017 to January 2021. From May 2017 to April 2019, he also served as the chairman of the board of directors of BINE High-Tech Co., Ltd. (ʕࣨˢ̵€̏ԯࣨҦஔϞࠢʮ̡). From January 2018 to April 2019, he served as a director of CNNC (Taizhou) Irradiation Technology Co. Ltd. (ʕࣨ€इψ፧๫߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡). Since May 2018, he has been serving as the director and vice chairman of CNNC Nuclide Medical Investment Co., Ltd. (ʕࣨࣨ९ᔼᐕҳ༟Ϟࠢʮ ̡). In March 2019, he has also served as the director and chairman of CNNC Accuray (Tianjin) Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (ʕࣨτ߅ቚ€˂ݵᔼᐕ߅ҦϞࠢப΂ʮ̡). Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Equipment and Mechanisms from College of MechanicalEngineering of Hebei University of Science and Technology in June 1997. He received a Master's Degree in Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Technology Engineering from Tsinghua University in December 2009. Mr. Wang is a professorship senior engineer. Since May 2019, he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Radioactive Medicine and Radiation Protection Branch (׳ ࢛ᔼኪၾ፧࢛ԣᚐʱึ) (the Radioactive Medicine and Radiation Protection Alliance (׳࢛ᔼኪ ၾ፧࢛ԣᚐᑌຑ)) of China Isotope and Radiation Industry Association.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang did not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group, nor did he hold any other directorships in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang did not have any relationship with any Director, supervisor, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholder of the Company, nor any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

Mr. Wang will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from the date of approval by the Board, and is eligible for re-appointment. Mr. Wang's remuneration will be determined by the Board and with reference to recommendations of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee of the Board in accordance with its terms of reference, taking into account, among other matters, his duties and responsibilities.

Save as disclosed, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders, nor is there any information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

