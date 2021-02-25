China Isotope & Radiation : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION ʕ਷Ν፧ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company") dated 3 February 2021 (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce the poll results of the EGM held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 25 February 2021 at Room 305, 3/F, No. 66 Changwa Middle Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China. The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company. It was chaired by Mr. Meng Yanbin, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. All the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") dated 3 February 2021 were voted by way of poll as required under the Listing Rules.

ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM

At the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions was 319,874,900 Shares, which was divided into 79,968,800 H Shares and 239,906,100 Domestic Shares. The Shareholders in attendance either in person or by proxy at the EGM held a total of 266,760,862 Shares, representing approximately 83.40% of the Company's total issued Shares with voting rights. None of the Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM, or have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM or to abstain from voting.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM, the following resolutions were considered and approved by way of poll, and the poll results of these resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary resolutions Number of votes cast and approximate percentage of total number of votes cast For Against Abstain 1. Resolutions on the consideration and approval of general election of the Board of the Company and the election of the Directors of the third session of the Board 1.1 To elect Mr. Meng Yanbin as an executive Director 95.91% 4.09% 0% 1.2 To elect Mr. Wang Suohui as an executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.3 To elect Mr. Liu Zhonglin as a non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.4 To elect Mr. Chen Shoulei as a non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.5 To elect Ms. Chang Jinyu as a non-executive Director 96.03% 3.97% 0% 1.6 To elect Ms. Liu Xiuhong as a non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.7 To elect Mr. Hui Wan Fai as an independent non-executive Director 95.66% 4.34% 0% 1.8 To elect Mr. Tian Jiahe as an independent non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.9 To elect Ms. Chen Jingshan as an independent non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 1.10 To elect Mr. Lu Chuang as an independent non-executive Director 100% 0% 0% 2. Resolutions on the consideration and approval of general election of the Board of Supervisors of the Company and the election of the Supervisors of the third session of the Board of Supervisors 2.1 To elect Mr. Zhang Qingjun as a Supervisor 100% 0% 0% 2.2 To elect Mr. Zhang Guoping as a Supervisor 99.97% 0.03% 0% 2.3 To elect Mr. Zhao Nanfei as a Supervisor 99.97% 0.03% 0%

The description of the above resolution is by way of summary only. The full text of these resolutions appears in the Notice.

As not less than one-half of the votes were cast in favour of each of resolutions numbered 1.1 to 2.3, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wang Suohui and Mr. Du Jin as executive Directors; Mr. Liu Zhonglin, Mr. Chen Shoulei, Ms. Chang Jinyu and Ms. Liu Xiuhong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Hui Wan Fai, Mr. Tian Jiahe, Ms. Chen Jingshan and Mr. Lu Chuang as independent non-executive Directors.