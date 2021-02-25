Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Isotope & Radiation Corporation    1763   CNE1000031F4

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION

(1763)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Isotope & Radiation : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

02/25/2021 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION ʕ਷Ν፧ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1763)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (the "Company") dated 3 February 2021 (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce the poll results of the EGM held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 25 February 2021 at Room 305, 3/F, No. 66 Changwa Middle Street, Haidian District, Beijing, China. The EGM was legally and validly convened in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the articles of association of the Company. It was chaired by Mr. Meng Yanbin, an executive Director and the chairman of the Board. All the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM (the "Notice") dated 3 February 2021 were voted by way of poll as required under the Listing Rules.

ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM

At the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions was 319,874,900 Shares, which was divided into 79,968,800 H Shares and 239,906,100 Domestic Shares. The Shareholders in attendance either in person or by proxy at the EGM held a total of 266,760,862 Shares, representing approximately 83.40% of the Company's total issued Shares with voting rights. None of the Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM, or have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM or to abstain from voting.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM, the following resolutions were considered and approved by way of poll, and the poll results of these resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary resolutions

Number of votes cast and approximate percentage of total number of votes cast

For

Against

Abstain

1.

Resolutions on the consideration and approval of general election of the Board of the Company and the election of the Directors of the third session of the Board

1.1

To elect Mr. Meng Yanbin as an executive Director

95.91%

4.09%

0%

1.2

To elect Mr. Wang Suohui as an executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.3

To elect Mr. Liu Zhonglin as a non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.4

To elect Mr. Chen Shoulei as a non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.5

To elect Ms. Chang Jinyu as a non-executive Director

96.03%

3.97%

0%

1.6

To elect Ms. Liu Xiuhong as a non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.7

To elect Mr. Hui Wan Fai as an independent non-executive Director

95.66%

4.34%

0%

1.8

To elect Mr. Tian Jiahe as an independent non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.9

To elect Ms. Chen Jingshan as an independent non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

1.10

To elect Mr. Lu Chuang as an independent non-executive Director

100%

0%

0%

2.

Resolutions on the consideration and approval of general election of the Board of Supervisors of the Company and the election of the Supervisors of the third session of the Board of Supervisors

2.1

To elect Mr. Zhang Qingjun as a Supervisor

100%

0%

0%

2.2

To elect Mr. Zhang Guoping as a Supervisor

99.97%

0.03%

0%

2.3

To elect Mr. Zhao Nanfei as a Supervisor

99.97%

0.03%

0%

The description of the above resolution is by way of summary only. The full text of these resolutions appears in the Notice.

As not less than one-half of the votes were cast in favour of each of resolutions numbered 1.1 to 2.3, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

In compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Meng Yanbin

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 25 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Yanbin, Mr. Wang Suohui and Mr. Du Jin as executive Directors; Mr. Liu Zhonglin, Mr. Chen Shoulei, Ms. Chang Jinyu and Ms. Liu Xiuhong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Hui Wan Fai, Mr. Tian Jiahe, Ms. Chen Jingshan and Mr. Lu Chuang as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION
07:47aCHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Appointment of general manager
PU
07:43aCHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Appointment of chairman of the board
PU
07:37aCHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
02/01CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Readies for Proposed Listing on Shanghai's STAR Boar..
MT
2020CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Voluntary announcement - exclusive distribution righ..
PU
2020CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Voluntary announcement - entering into the strategic..
PU
2020CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Voluntary announcement - entering into the radiation..
PU
2020CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : The postponed election of the new session of the boa..
PU
2019CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Articles of Association of China Isotope & Radiation..
PU
2019CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 069 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2020 309 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net cash 2020 2 574 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 7 696 M 1 192 M 1 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 030
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,94 CNY
Last Close Price 24,06 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Suo Hui Wang General Manager
Yan Bin Meng Chairman
Qing Jun Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Liang Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Meng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION7.43%1 192
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.31%427 397
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.09%285 788
NOVARTIS AG-5.12%197 223
ABBVIE INC.1.44%191 934
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.84%188 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ