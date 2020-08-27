Log in
China ITS : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

08/27/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

中 国 智 能 交 通 系 统（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1900)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2020 INTERIM RESULTS

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Period" or the "First Half of the Year"), results of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") are as follows:

  • The Group recorded RMB358.5 million from the new contracts signed, representing a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period last year.
  • Revenue of RMB237.1 million was generated, representing a decrease of 38.0% compared to the same period last year.
  • As of June 30, 2020, the Group recorded RMB898.9 million from backlog, representing an increase of 7.0% compared to the end of the previous year.
  • The Group generated gross profit of RMB53.9 million, which decreased by 34.6% compared to the same period last year, and recorded gross profit margin of 22.8%, representing an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
  • The profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Company amounted to RMB39.4 million as compared to the profit of RMB13.7 million (restated) for the same period last year, representing an increase of 187.6% compared to the same period last year.

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Restated)

REVENUE

4

237,070

382,406

Cost of revenue

6

(183,127)

(299,948)

Gross profit

53,943

82,458

Other income and gains

5

93,177

25,753

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses

(56,912)

(64,042)

Impairment losses on financial and

contract assets, net

(15,569)

-

Other expenses

(121)

(4,868)

Finance costs

(23,784)

(21,974)

Share of profits and losses of:

Joint ventures

-

2,621

Associates

(84)

(634)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6

50,650

19,314

Income tax expense

7

(7,838)

(3,961)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

42,812

15,353

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

39,449

13,653

Non-controlling interests

3,363

1,700

42,812

15,353

EARNINGS PER SHARE

  • ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF
  • THE COMPANY

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Basic

8

0.02

0.01

Diluted

8

0.02

0.01

- 2 -

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

20202019

Notes RMB'000 RMB'000

Unaudited Unaudited

(Restated)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

42,812

15,353

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

  • that may be reclassified to profit or loss
  • in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

9,495

(9,705)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE PERIOD

9,495

(9,705)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE PERIOD

52,307

5,648

Attributable to:

  Owners of the Company

48,349

3,945

Non-controlling interests

3,958

1,703

52,307

5,648

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2020

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

(Restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Prepayment for acquisition of property and

  equipment

-

124,708

Property and equipment

475,538

251,158

Investment properties

83,710

83,710

Goodwill

222,622

222,622

Other intangible assets

35,168

38,717

Investments in joint ventures

-

2,067

Investments in associates

1,943

2,027

Contingent consideration

-

6,479

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

241,371

182,977

Loan receivables

30,000

30,000

Pledged deposits

12

-

70,000

Total non-current assets

1,090,352

1,014,465

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

297,863

206,684

Contract assets

11

476,075

449,616

Contingent consideration

6,479

-

Trade and bills receivables

10

610,287

909,025

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

512,022

473,419

Amounts due from related parties

361,186

386,096

Pledged deposits

12

306,574

249,617

Cash and cash equivalents

12

126,901

258,722

Total current assets

2,697,387

2,933,179

- 4 -

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

(Restated)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

13

317,739

388,251

Contract liabilities, other payables and accruals

586,990

671,954

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

755,677

701,767

Amounts due to related parties

-

4,769

Income tax payable

30,836

31,244

Total current liabilities

1,691,242

1,797,985

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,006,145

1,135,194

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

  LIABILITIES

2,096,497

2,149,659

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

40,250

146,250

Deferred tax liabilities

9,460

8,929

Total non-current liabilities

49,710

155,179

Net assets

2,046,787

1,994,480

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

290

290

Reserves

2,014,009

1,965,660

2,014,299

1,965,950

Non-controlling interests

32,488

28,530

Total equity

2,046,787

1,994,480

- 5 -

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

  1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
    China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands on February 20, 2008. The registered address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111,the Cayman Islands. The Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is at 8/F., Golden Star Building, 20-24Lockhart Road, Wanchai. The principal executive office of the Company is located at Building 204, No. A10, Jiuxianqiao North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100015, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
    The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is mainly a provider of products and specialised solutions and services related to infrastructure technology in the PRC and overseas. During the six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2020, the main businesses of the Group are as follows:
    1. Products and specialised solutions business (the "Products and Specialised Solutions") - in the field of infrastructure construction such as railways and electric power. The Group mainly sells products and provides specialised solutions that meet the needs of customers, which mainly include railway communication products, energy-base products, power communication products, power transmission and transformation equipment, power generation equipment; and
    2. Value-addedoperation and services business (the "Value-addedOperation and Services") - We provide value-addedservices such as maintenance services, network optimization and network planning, and technical consulting for the products related to the communication system for railway customers, as well as the planning and technical consulting services of the infrastructure construction in relation to electric power such as power plant construction and power grid renovation for electric power customers, and power plant investment, construction and operation.
  3. BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of presentation
    The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
    The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousands, except when otherwise indicated.
    Impact of new/revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs")

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for the adoption of following new/ revised IFRSs that are effective for the Group's financial year beginning on January 1, 2020.

Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Amendments to IFRS 3

Definition of a Business

The adoption of the new/revised IFRSs did not result in substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts reported for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and prior years.

- 6 -

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

For management purpose, the Group has the following operating segments based on its business units:

  1. Products and specialised solutions business (the "Products and Specialised Solutions") - in the field of infrastructure construction such as railways and electric power. The Group mainly sells products and provides specialised solutions that meet the needs of customers, which mainly include railway communication products, energy-base products, power communication products, power transmission and transformation equipment and power generation equipment; and
  2. Value-addedoperation and services business (the "Value-addedOperation and Services") - We provide value-addedservices such as maintenance services, network optimization and network planning, and technical consulting for the products related to the communication system for railway customers, as well as the planning and technical consulting services of the infrastructure construction in relation to electric power such as power plant construction and power grid renovation for electric power customers, and power plant investment, construction and operation.

Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit, which is a measure of adjusted profit/loss before tax. The adjusted profit/loss before tax is measured consistently with the Group's profit/loss before tax except that finance income, finance costs, exchange differences, changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss as well as head office and corporate income and expenses are excluded from this measurement.

Intersegment sales are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices.

Products and

Value-added

specialised

operation and

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

solutions

services

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Segment revenue

Sales to external customers

193,102

43,968

237,070

Segment results

18,788

20,231

39,019

Reconciliation:

Finance income

7,609

Finance costs

(23,784)

Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

64,993

Corporate and other unallocated expenses

(37,187)

Profit before tax

50,650

Other segment information:

Share of losses of associates

(84)

-

(84)

Impairment losses

13,286

2,283

15,569

Depreciation and amortisation

8,342

2,446

10,788

Capital expenditure*

10,270

234,857

245,127

  • Capital expenditure represents the additions to property and equipment and intangible assets.

- 7 -

Products and

Value-added

specialised

operation and

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

solutions

services

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Segment revenue

Sales to external customers

338,288

44,118

382,406

Segment results

22,307

20,911

43,218

Reconciliation:

Finance income

18,555

Finance costs

(21,974)

Foreign exchange losses

(121)

Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

(4,730)

Corporate and other unallocated expenses

(15,634)

Profit before tax

19,314

Other segment information:

Share of profits of joint ventures

2,621

-

2,621

Share of losses of associates

(634)

-

(634)

Impairment losses

(6,129)

(483)

(6,612)

Depreciation and amortisation

4,574

1,607

6,181

Capital expenditure*

1,006

474

1,480

- 8 -

4. REVENUE

An analysis of revenue is as follows:

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

20202019

RMB'000 RMB'000

Unaudited Unaudited

Revenue from contracts with customers within IFRS 15

237,070

382,406

(i) Disaggregated revenue information

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

Products and

Value-added

specialised

operation and

Segments

solutions

services

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Type of goods or services

Sale of products and provision of

  specialised solutions

193,102

-

193,102

Maintenance services

-

43,968

43,968

Total revenue from contracts with customers

193,102

43,968

237,070

Geographical markets

Mainland China

210,882

Others

26,188

Revenue from contracts with customers

237,070

Timing of revenue recognition

Goods and services transferred at a point in time

97,603

-

97,603

Goods and services transferred over time

95,499

43,968

139,467

Revenue from contracts with customers

193,102

43,968

237,070

- 9 -

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019

Products and

Value-added

specialised

operation and

Segments

solutions

services

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Type of goods or services

Sale of products and provision of

  specialised solutions

338,288

-

338,288

Maintenance services

-

44,118

44,118

Total revenue from contracts with customers

338,288

44,118

382,406

Geographical markets

Mainland China

352,338

Others

30,068

Total revenue from contracts with customers

382,406

Timing of revenue recognition

Goods and services transferred at a point in time

62,932

-

62,932

Goods and services transferred over time

275,356

44,118

319,474

Total revenue from contracts with customers

338,288

44,118

382,406

5. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Finance income

7,609

18,555

Gross rental income

2,505

6,331

Dividend income from financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

1,186

-

Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

64,993

-

Gain on disposal of financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

4,355

-

Government grants*

2,013

-

Bad debts recovered

5,953

-

Others

4,563

867

93,177

25,753

  • The government grants have been received by the Group as subsidies for business activities of the Group. There are no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies relating to these grants.

- 10 -

6. PROFIT BEFORE TAX

The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Restated)

Cost of inventories

183,127

299,948

Depreciation

7,429

6,144

Amortisation of intangible assets, including in selling,

  distribution and administrative expenses

3,359

551

10,788

6,695

Wages and salaries

23,318

24,368

Pension scheme contributions (defined contribution scheme)

2,714

3,305

Social insurance costs and staff welfare

3,798

4,182

29,830

31,855

Impairment of trade receivables

(2,612)

(6,403)

Impairment of contract assets

(160)

(209)

Impairment of financial assets included in prepayments,

  deposits and other receivables

18,341

-

Short-term lease payments

1,672

2,111

Auditors' remuneration

2,990

2,619

Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

  value through profit or loss

(64,993)

4,730

Rental income on investment properties

(2,505)

(6,331)

Exchange losses, net

364

121

- 11 -

7. INCOME TAX

The Group is subject to income tax on an entity basis on profit arising in or derived from the tax jurisdictions in which members of the Group are domiciled and operate. The determination of current and deferred income taxes was based on the enacted tax rates.

Pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands, the Group is not subject to any income tax in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

PRC subsidiaries of the Group are subject to PRC Enterprise Income Tax at a rate 25% (June 30, 2019: 25%) on their respective taxable income, except for those subsidiaries which are qualified as High and New Technology Enterprises and are entitled to 15% (June 30, 2019: 15%) preferential income tax rate.

No provision for Hong Kong profits tax has been made for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (June 30, 2019: nil), as the Group had no assessable profits arising in Hong Kong for the period.

The Group is subject to withholding tax in Myanmar at the rate of 2.5% (June 30, 2019: 2.5%) on the service income charged to the companies in Myanmar by non-Myanmar subsidiaries.

According to PRC tax regulations, from January 1, 2008 onwards, non-residententerprises without an establishment or place of business in the PRC or which have an establishment or place of business but the relevant income is not effectively connected with the establishment or a place of business in the PRC, are subject to withholding tax at the rate of 10% on various types of passive income such as dividends derived from entities in the PRC. Distributions of the pre-2008earnings are exempted from the above-mentionedwithholding tax. As at June 30, 2020, no deferred tax liabilities have been recognised for withholding taxes that would be payable on the unremitted earnings that are subject to withholding taxes of the Group's subsidiaries established in Mainland China (2019: nil). In the opinion of the directors, it is not probable that these subsidiaries will distribute such earnings in the foreseeable future.

The major components of income tax expense are as follows:

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current income tax:

  PRC Enterprise Income Tax

6,838

5,296

  Others

468

115

Deferred income tax:

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

532

(1,450)

Income tax expense

7,838

3,961

- 12 -

8. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to owners of the

Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

The calculation of the diluted earnings per share is based on the profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, as used in the basic earnings per share calculation, plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares assumed to have been issued at no consideration on the deemed conversion of all the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

Diluted earnings per share is the same as basic earnings per share for the six-month periods ended June 30,

2020 and 2019 as the share options have an anti-dilutive effect.

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Unaudited

(Restated)

Earnings

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

39,449

13,653

For the six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Shares

Weighted average number of shares in issue

1,654,024,868

1,654,024,868

  1. DIVIDENDS PROPOSED
    No dividend was declared or proposed by the Company for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (June
    30, 2019: nil).
  2. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

Trade receivables

608,187

744,692

Impairment

(68,436)

(77,806)

539,751

666,886

Bills receivable

70,536

242,139

610,287

909,025

Trade receivables, which are non-interest-bearing, are recognised and carried at the original invoiced amount less any loss allowance. Trade receivables generally have credit terms ranging from 30 days to 180 days.

- 13 -

In view of the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over its balances of trade receivables.

An ageing analysis of the trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

Less than 6 months

100,096

199,283

6 months to 1 year

176,876

264,444

1 year to 2 years

142,156

98,013

2 years to 3 years

61,583

62,677

Over 3 years

59,040

42,469

539,751

666,886

The movements in the impairment of trade receivables are as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

At beginning of period/year

77,806

75,437

(Reversal of impairment loss)/impairment loss

(2,612)

1,815

Amount written off as uncollectible

(6,758)

-

Acquisition of a subsidiary

-

554

At end of period/year

68,436

77,806

11. CONTRACT ASSETS

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

Contract assets arising from:

  Products and specialised solutions

478,497

450,844

  Maintenance services

27,096

28,450

505,593

479,294

Impairment

(29,518)

(29,678)

476,075

449,616

- 14 -

The movements in the impairment of contract assets are as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

At beginning of period/year

29,678

31,841

Reversal

(160)

(2,163)

At end of period/year

29,518

29,678

12. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND PLEDGED DEPOSITS

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

Cash and bank balances

126,901

258,722

Pledged deposits

- Current deposits

306,574

249,617

- Non-current deposits

-

70,000

433,475

578,339

Less: Pledged and fixed deposits for

  - Maturity over 3 months

(45,313)

(47,066)

  - Letter of guarantee for projects

(25,798)

(29,952)

- Bills payables

(104,694)

(9,994)

  - Interest-bearing bank borrowings

(130,006)

(231,806)

- Tenders

(763)

(799)

Cash and cash equivalents

126,901

258,722

Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. The bank balances and pledged deposits are deposited with creditworthy banks with no recent history of default.

The cash and bank balances and pledged deposits of the Group denominated in RMB amounted to RMB380,294,000 (RMB380,276,000 in Mainland China and RMB18,000 in overseas) as at June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 RMB389,914,000 in total). In Mainland China, RMB is not freely convertible into other currencies. However, under Mainland China's Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sale and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Group is permitted to exchange RMB for other currencies through banks authorised to conduct foreign exchange business.

- 15 -

13. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES

An ageing analysis of the trade and bills payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Unaudited

Audited

Current or less than 1 year

271,878

286,496

1 to 2 years

24,644

76,539

Over 2 years

21,217

25,216

317,739

388,251

Trade payables are non-interest-bearing and generally have credit terms ranging from 1 to 360 days.

14. BUSINESS COMBINATION

On May 13, 2019, the Group entered into a share purchase agreement with the vendors, pursuant to which the Group shall acquire 58% equity interest in CEECGlobal Limited ("CEEC") at a cash consideration of RMB85,840,000 (the "Acquisition"). The vendors warrant to the Group that in respect of the two years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 (the "Profit Guarantee Period"), the aggregate audited consolidated profits after tax of CEEC subgroup for the Profit Guarantee Period shall be no less than RMB62.0 million. If the guaranteed profits during the Profit Guarantee Period are not achieved, the Group is entitled to a compensation amount ("Profit Guarantee"), details of which are set out in the Company's announcement dated May 13, 2019. The Acquisition was completed in late May 2019.

The initial accounting for the Acquisition was provisional for the year ended December 31, 2019 mainly because the valuations of the intangible assets acquired and the consideration transferred had not been completed. The valuations were finalised during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and the following adjustments were made to the amounts of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, as well as the amount of non-controllinginterest recognised at the date of the Acquisition:

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash and cash equivalents

1,689

-

1,689

Trade and bills receivables

29,535

-

29,535

Prepayment, deposits and other receivables

39,243

-

39,243

Property and equipment

22

-

22

Intangible assets

-

32,779

32,779

Trade and other payables

(58,074)

-

(58,074)

Total identifiable net assets at fair value

12,415

32,779

45,194

Non-controlling interests

(5,215)

(11,681)

(16,896)

Goodwill on Acquisition

78,640

(32,229)

46,411

Consideration for the Acquisition

85,840

(11,131)

74,709

Cash consideration

85,840

-

85,840

Contingent consideration

-

(11,131)

(11,131)

Consideration for the Acquisition

85,840

(11,131)

74,709

- 16 -

In addition, the following table summarises the impact of the valuations on the condensed consolidated

statement of financial position as at December 31, 2019:

As reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Goodwill

254,851

(32,229)

222,622

Other intangible assets

5,938

32,779

38,717

Contingent consideration

-

6,479

6,479

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Reserves

1,973,693

(8,033)

1,965,660

Non-controlling interests

13,468

15,062

28,530

- 17 -

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

OVERVIEW OF THE OVERALL OPERATION OF THE COMPANY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

In the First Half of the Year, the Group recorded RMB358.5 million from new contracts signed, representing a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. The Group generated revenue of RMB237.1 million, representing a decrease of 38.0% compared to the same period last year, and as of June 30, 2020, the Group recorded RMB898.9 million from backlog, representing an increase of 7.0% compared to the end of the previous year. The Group generated gross profit of RMB53.9 million, which decreased by 34.6% compared to the same period last year, and recorded gross profit margin of 22.8%, increased from 21.6% for the same period last year. The profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Company amounted to RMB39.4 million for the First Half of the Year compared to the profit of RMB13.7 million (restated) for the same period last year.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is mainly a provider of products, specialised solutions and services related to infrastructure technology in the PRC and overseas. The main businesses of this Group are as follows:

  1. Products and specialised solutions business (the "Products and Specialised Solutions")
    - in the field of infrastructure construction such as railways and electric power, we sell Products and specialised solutions to customers according to their needs. It mainly includes: railway communication products, energy-base products, power communication products, power transmission and transformation equipment, and power generation equipment; and
  2. Value-addedoperation and services business (the "Value-addedOperation and Services") - We provide value-added services such as maintenance services, network optimization and network planning, and technical consulting for the products related to the communication system for railway customers, as well as the planning and technical consulting services of the infrastructure construction in relation to electric power such as power plant construction and power grid renovation for electric power customers, and power plant investment, construction and operation.

- 18 -

Business Review

For the First Half of the Year, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out on a large scale in China and the world. Affected by this, the global economy went down, and the Group took active and effective response measures immediately. For the railway sector business, the Group leveraged its own technical and services advantages and made full use of Internet technology to provide customers with remote technical support services to ensure safe railway operation and improve customers satisfaction. At the same time, in response to the pandemic, the Railway sector timely launched a solution of electronic passenger tickets, which became a business highlight in the First Half of the Year. The overseas energy sector overcame the impact of the pandemic and ensured that the power plant construction project was completed and started grid-connected power generation in the First Half of the Year according to the original plan. For the company management, the Group actively organized online learning for management and employees in February 2020, during which the domestic pandemic was the worst, to improve the overall quality of the Group's personnel. The Group also actively organized the resumption of work and production as well as pandemic prevention and control, and adopted the work mode of combining remote office and on-site office, so as to ensure that the work was not affected to the maximum extent, and all expenses were also controlled to the lowest level.

1. The railway sector business was affected in the short term, but contract reserves were abundant

Products and specialised solutions are the principal business of the Group, and the Group is one of the largest providers in this segment. Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the delivery of some projects in the First Half of the Year was delayed, and recognized revenues of the Group decreased significantly. Although affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the First Half of the Year, the national railway fixed asset investment in the first quarter decreased by 21% year-on-year,and the overall performance of the railway communication segment declined; however, through our own competitive advantages, the

Group still maintained a high market share in products and specialised solutions in the railway communication segment. The number of new contracts signed in the First Half of the Year was slightly lower than the same period last year. At the same time, the Group's backlog increased slightly compared with the end of previous year. On the whole, the COVID-19 pandemic has a short-term impact on the Group's products and specialised solutions business, with little impact in the future.

The intelligent value-addedoperation and services business of railway communication system is the key development business of the Group. Due to the high technical threshold, certain industry experience and expertise are required. This business has expanded to most nationwide railways bureaus and covered the railway backbone network by virtue of the Group's platform advantages and self-developed intelligent maintenance system. In the Second Half of the Year, the Group will endeavor to expand diversified professional technical services to ensure that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be kept to a small extent.

- 19 -

2. The self-built power plant was put into operation for power generation, and the electric power business was steadily promoted

The Group signed the ALONE 151,000-kilowatt power plant project in Yangon, Myanmar in 2019, with a total investment of approximately RMB400 million. The power plant was put into trial operation and started grid-connected power generation in May 2020. The smooth progress of the project was a successful step taken by the Group in the field of electric power infrastructure, and it had also laid a solid foundation for the Group to further and solidly explore the infrastructure market in Southeast Asia.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenue

For the First Half of the Year, the Group generated revenue as follows:

Six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue by business model

Products and specialised solutions

193,102

338,288

Value-added operation and services

43,968

44,118

Elimination

-

-

Total

237,070

382,406

  1. Products and specialised solutions
    For the First Half of the Year, revenue of RMB193.1 million was recognised from the products and specialised solutions business, representing a decrease of RMB145.2 million compared to the same period last year, and decreased by 42.9%. The business recorded RMB322.9 million from new contracts signed, representing a decrease of RMB3.3 million compared to the same period last year and the amount of backlog as of the end of the Period was RMB843.9 million, representing an increase of RMB70.2 million compared to the end of the previous year.
    The decrease in revenue was due to the delay in the delivery of some projects, resulting from the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the resumption of work and production for enterprises in the First Half of the Year.

- 20 -

  1. Value-addedoperation and services
    Revenue recognised from the value-added operation and services business for the First Half of the Year was RMB44.0 million, representing a decrease of RMB0.1 million compared to the same period last year, and decreased by 0.3%. The business recorded
    RMB35.6 million from new contracts signed, representing a decrease of RMB1.5 million compared to the same period last year and the amount of backlog as of the end of the Period was RMB55.0 million, representing a decrease of RMB11.4 million compared to the end of the previous year.
    Although the revenue in the First Half of the Year was the same as that of the same period last year, the value-addedoperation and service business of the railway sector was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the implementation of some projects was delayed, and revenue decreased by RMB13.2 million compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Group's self-built power plant was put into operation in the First Half of the Year, the revenue of value-added operation and service of electric power business increased by RMB13.1 million compared with the same period last year.

Gross Profit and the Gross Profit Margin

The Group generated gross profit of RMB53.9 million in the First Half of the Year, representing a decrease of RMB28.5 million compared to the same period last year. Gross profit margin increased from 21.6% for the same period last year to 22.8% for the First Half of the Year.

Six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Gross profit and the Gross Profit Margin

  by business model

Products and specialised solutions

33,714

61,546

Margin %

17.5%

18.2%

Value-added operation and services

20,229

20,912

Margin %

46.0%

47.4%

Elimination

-

-

Total

53,943

82,458

Margin

22.8%

21.6%

- 21 -

  1. Products and specialised solutions
    For the First Half of the Year, gross profit of RMB33.7 million was recognized from the products and specialised solutions business, representing a decrease of RMB27.8 million compared to the same period last year. The gross profit margin was 17.5%, representing a decrease of 0.7 percentage points compared to the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit was due to the decrease in revenue from the business in the First Half of the
    Year.
  2. Value-addedoperation and services
    Gross profit recognized from the value-added operation and services business for the First Half of the Year was RMB20.2 million, representing a decrease of RMB0.7 million compared to the same period last year. The gross profit margin of value-addedoperation and services was 46.0%, representing a decrease of 1.4 percentage points compared to the same period last year. The gross profit and gross profit margin of this business in the First
    Half of the Year remained at the same level compared to the same period last year.

Other Income and Gains

For the First Half of the Year, other income and gains were approximately RMB16.2 million, mainly including: 1. The impairment loss of approximately RMB6.0 million in the previous year recovered by the Group; 2. the compensation income from equity investment counterparties held by the Group for not fulfilling their committed performance was approximately RMB4.3 million; 3. the rental income of the investment properties was approximately RMB2.5 million; 4. the government grants income was approximately RMB2.0 million; 5. and the financial assets dividend income was approximately RMB1.2 million.

Selling and Administration Expense and Impairment Losses

For the First Half of the Year, selling and administration expense and impairment losses were approximately RMB72.1 million, representing an increase of RMB8.0 million as compared to the same period last year.

  1. Selling and administration expense which was related to daily operational activities
    For the First Half of the Year, selling and administration expense which was related to daily operational activities was RMB56.5 million as compared to RMB70.7 million for the same period last year, decreased by RMB14.2 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the First Half of the Year, the reduction in employee travel frequency led to a reduction in travel expenses; the government reduced corporate social insurance, which led to a reduction in social insurance costs; and the reduction in the number of full-timeemployees led to a decrease in wages and salaries.
  2. Impairment losses
    The impairment losses for the First Half of the Year were RMB15.6 million as compared to reversal from impairment losses of RMB6.6 million for the same period last year.

- 22 -

Finance Revenue and Finance Cost

Finance revenue mainly comprised of interest income and finance cost mainly comprised of interest expenses for interest-bearing bank loan. The net financial expenses represented the finance cost minus finance revenue. For the First Half of the Year, the net financial expense was RMB16.2 million, which represented an increase of RMB12.8 million compared to the same period last year. This was mainly due to the decrease of RMB11.0 million in interest income for the First Half of the Year compared to the same period last year.

Share of Loss of Joint Venture/Associates

For the First Half of the Year, share of loss of investment entities was approximately RMB0.1 million, as compared to the profit of RMB2.0 million for the same period last year.

Proceeds from Disposal of Financial Assets

For the First Half of the Year, the Group disposed part of equity in an equity investment and obtained a profit of RMB4.4 million.

Profit or Loss through Fair Value Changes

For the First Half of the Year, influenced by the market fluctuations, the Group's equity investments in Forever Opensource (stock code: 834415), CNBM Technology (stock code: 834082), and Shenzhen Hopeland led to the profit of RMB65.0 million through fair value changes, as compared to the loss of RMB4.7 million for the same period last year, representing an increase of RMB69.7 million in profit compared to the same period last year.

Income Tax Expenses

The total income tax expenses for the First Half of the Year were RMB7.8 million, which were RMB4.0 million for the same period last year.

Profit for the Period

For the First Half of the Year, the profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Company amounted to RMB39.4 million as compared to the profit of RMB13.7 million (restated) for the same period last year, representing an increase of 187.6% compared to the same period last year.

Inventory Turnover Days

The inventories of the Group mainly comprised of the products and spare parts related to railway communication. For the First Half of the Year, the inventory turnover days were 86 days (the same period last year: 31 days). The change was due to the delay in project delivery due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the First Half of the Year.

- 23 -

Trade Receivables Turnover Days

For the First Half of the Year, the trade receivables turnover days were 294 days (the same period last year: 389 days).

Contract Assets/Contract Liabilities Turnover Days

For the First Half of the Year, the contract assets/contract liabilities turnover days were 86 days (the same period last year: 43 days).

Trade Payables Turnover Days

For the First Half of the Year, the trade payables turnover days were 174 days (the same period last year: 192 days).

Liquidity and Financial Resources

The Group's principal sources of working capital included cash flow from operating activities, bank and other borrowings. As of June 30, 2020, the Group's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.6 (as of December 31, 2019: 1.6). The Group's financial position remains healthy.

As of June 30, 2020, the Group was in a net negative cash position(1) of RMB362.5 million (as at the end of the previous year: negative RMB269.7 million), decreased by RMB92.8million compared to the end of the previous year. As at June 30, 2020, the Group's gearing ratio was 0.1%, increased by 5.7 percentage points from -5.6% as at the end of the previous year.

Contingent Liabilities

As at June 30, 2020, the Group had no material contingent liability.

Charges on Group Assets

As at June 30, 2020, except for the pledged deposits of approximately RMB306.6 million (as at December 31, 2019: RMB319.6 million), the Group pledged a building with a net carrying amount of approximately RMB206.3 million, real estate with an appraised value of approximately RMB73.5 million, trade receivables with a carrying amount of RMB19.7 million, and equity in a subsidiary (as at the end of the previous year, the Group pledged a building with a net carrying amount of approximately RMB208.5 million and equity in a subsidiary to banks to secure banking facilities granted to the Group) to banks to secure banking facilities granted to the Group. Save as disclosed above, as at June 30, 2020, the Group had no other assets charged to financial institution.

Important Events Subsequent to the Period

There was no important event affecting the Company nor any of its subsidiaries from June 30, 2020 to the date of this announcement.

- 24 -

MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS OF SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

During the Period, the Group did not have any significant acquisition.

EMPLOYMENT AND EMOLUMENT POLICIES

As at June 30, 2020, the Group had 307 full-time employees. The emolument policy of the employees of the Group is set up by the Board on the basis of individual performance, the nature and responsibilities of the individual concerned and the performance of our Group and market conditions.

In addition, the Company has adopted the Pre-IPO Share Incentive Scheme and the Share Option Scheme as an incentive for Directors and eligible employees.

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company places high value on its corporate governance practice and the Board also firmly believes that a good corporate governance practice can improve accountability and transparency for the benefit of its shareholders.

The Company has adopted the code provisions contained in the code of corporate governance practices (the "CG Code") set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The Company has complied with the code provisions in the CG Code throughout the six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2020.

DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

The Company adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as contained in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") as the standards for the Directors' dealings in the securities of the Company. Having made specific enquiry of all Directors, the Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

- 25 -

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee of the Company was established on June 18, 2010 with effect from the

listing of the Company. The current terms of reference of the audit committee have been adopted by the Company on December 22, 2015 in compliance with the CG Code. The primary duties of the audit committee are, among other things, to review and supervise the financial reporting process and internal control systems of the Company.

The audit committee comprises three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Wang Dong, Mr. Ye Zhou and Mr. Zhou Jianmin. The audit committee is chaired by Mr. Wang Dong.

The audit committee has reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed with the management of the Company on financial reporting matters including a review of the unaudited interim financial information of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 INTERIM REPORT

The 2020 Interim Report of the Company containing all the information as required under Appendix 16 of the Listing Rules will be dispatched to the shareholders and available on the Company's website at www.its.cn and the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk in due course.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Chairman of the Company would like to thank the Board, management and all members of our staff for their commitment and diligence. The Chairman of the Company would also like to thank our shareholders and business associates for their strong support to the Group.

By Order of the Board

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Liao Jie

Chairman

Beijing, August 27, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Liao Jie and Mr. Jiang Hailin and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ye Zhou, Mr. Wang Dong and Mr. Zhou Jianmin.

- 26 -

