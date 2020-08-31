China ITS : UPDATE ON DELAY IN SETTLEMENT OF THE OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. 中 国 智 能 交 通 系 统（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1900)

UPDATE ON DELAY IN SETTLEMENT

OF THE OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS

Reference is made to the announcements of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 9 April 2018, 3 May 2018 and 2 July 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 6 September 2018 (the ''Circular'') and the announcements of the Company dated 1 July 2019, 8 May 2020 and 30 June 2020 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, terms defined in the Circular and the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Outstanding Amounts and the interest accrued thereon as at 30 June 2019 totaled approximately RMB340.8 million (consisting of the principal amount of approximately RMB316.1 million and accrued interest amount of approximately RMB24.7 million). The Company would like to update the Shareholders and potential investors that as at the date of this announcement, RMB34.2 million of the Outstanding Amounts has been settled.

In the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020, it was disclosed that the Directors expected that the terms of the Proposed Amendment would be finalized on or before 31 August 2020. The Directors would like to update the shareholders of the Company and the investment public that as at the date of this announcement, the Company and the Purchaser Group have not reached consensus on the terms of the Proposed Amendment, while the Company and the Purchaser Group are continuing their negotiation and assessment of the feasibility of different proposals.