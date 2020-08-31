Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.    1900   KYG2161M1050

CHINA ITS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.

(1900)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China ITS : UPDATE ON DELAY IN SETTLEMENT OF THE OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. 中 国 智 能 交 通 系 统（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1900)

UPDATE ON DELAY IN SETTLEMENT

OF THE OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS

Reference is made to the announcements of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'') dated 9 April 2018, 3 May 2018 and 2 July 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 6 September 2018 (the ''Circular'') and the announcements of the Company dated 1 July 2019, 8 May 2020 and 30 June 2020 (the ''Announcements''). Unless otherwise stated, terms defined in the Circular and the Announcements shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Outstanding Amounts and the interest accrued thereon as at 30 June 2019 totaled approximately RMB340.8 million (consisting of the principal amount of approximately RMB316.1 million and accrued interest amount of approximately RMB24.7 million). The Company would like to update the Shareholders and potential investors that as at the date of this announcement, RMB34.2 million of the Outstanding Amounts has been settled.

In the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020, it was disclosed that the Directors expected that the terms of the Proposed Amendment would be finalized on or before 31 August 2020. The Directors would like to update the shareholders of the Company and the investment public that as at the date of this announcement, the Company and the Purchaser Group have not reached consensus on the terms of the Proposed Amendment, while the Company and the Purchaser Group are continuing their negotiation and assessment of the feasibility of different proposals.

- 1 -

According to information provided by the Purchaser Group, it is in discussion with several investors regarding potential sale of some of its assets, the proceeds from which would be utilized for the settlement of the Outstanding Amounts. As at the date of this announcement, however, the Purchaser Group has not entered into any binding contracts regarding such potential disposals. Accordingly, more time is required for the Company and the Purchaser Group to agree on the terms of the Proposed Amendment and the Directors currently expect that the terms of the Proposed Amendment will be finalized on or before 31 October 2020.

By order of the Board of Directors

China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Liao Jie

Chairman

Beijing, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liao Jie and Mr. Jiang Hailin, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ye Zhou, Mr. Wang Dong and Mr. Zhou Jianmin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China ITS (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA ITS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.
06:30aCHINA ITS : Update on delay in settlement of the outstanding amounts
PU
08/27CHINA ITS : Interim results announcement for the six-month period ended june 30,..
PU
06/10CHINA ITS : can be sued for choking Mekong
AQ
2016CHINA ITS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the m..
PU
2016CHINA ITS : Resignation of independent non-executive director, chairman of the r..
PU
2016CHINA ITS : Voting results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 april..
PU
2016CHINA ITS : Annual Report 2015
PU
2016CHINA ITS : General mandates to repurchase and issue shares re-election of direc..
PU
2016CHINA ITS : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on 20 may 20..
PU
2016CHINA ITS : Annual results announcement for the year ended december 31, 2015
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 033 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2019 -44,2 M -6,45 M -6,45 M
Net Debt 2019 722 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 256 M 37,3 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart CHINA ITS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ITS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Lin Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hai Bin Luo President
Jie Liao Chairman
Yi Mou Chief Financial Officer
Ji Zhen Guan CTO, General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ITS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD.1.16%37
VERISK ANALYTICS25.45%30 423
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-18.51%10 373
OTSUKA CORPORATION20.23%9 473
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-25.29%8 611
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD37.80%5 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group