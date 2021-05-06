China Jinmao : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR APRIL 2021
05/06/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited
中 國 金 茂 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00817)
ANNOUNCEMENT
UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR APRIL 2021
The board of directors (the "Board" ) of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" ) hereby announces that for April 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" ) recorded a contracted sales amount of RMB24,030 million with the contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 1,686,055.77 square meters. For the four months ended 30 April 2021, the Group recorded an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB86,830 million (including the sales transaction amount of Changsha Meixi Lake International New City Project, Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Project, Ningbo Life Science City Project, Jiashan • Intelligence and Science City Project, Zhengzhou Erqi District Mazhai New City Project and Wenzhou Aojiang International New City Project, if any) with the accumulative contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 5,415,408.38 square meters.
In addition, as at 30 April 2021, the Group recorded a subscribed (but not contracted) property sales amount of RMB6,339.33 million.
Note: The contracted sales amounts disclosed above are exclusive of property rental income of the Group in April 2021 or for the four months ended 30 April 2021.
1
Disclaimer
In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the property sales process, the sales data disclosed above are based on the preliminary internal management records of the Group and the transaction statistics published by competent authorities of land and resources, and are unaudited. The above data may differ from the data to be disclosed in the periodic reports of the Company. Such data are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or financial products. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, and should not place undue reliance on the data disclosed herein.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited
NING Gaoning
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Gaoning (Chairman), Mr. YANG Lin, Mr. AN Hongjun, Mr. CHENG Yong and Mr. WANG Wei as Non- executive Directors; Mr. LI Congrui, Mr. JIANG Nan and Mr. SONG Liuyi as Executive Directors; Mr. SU Xijia, Mr. SUEN Man Tak, Mr. GAO Shibin and Mr. ZHONG Wei as Independent Non- executive Directors.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:20:03 UTC.