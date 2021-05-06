China Jinmao : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR APRIL 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR APRIL 2021

The board of directors (the "Board" ) of China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company" ) hereby announces that for April 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" ) recorded a contracted sales amount of RMB24,030 million with the contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 1,686,055.77 square meters. For the four months ended 30 April 2021, the Group recorded an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB86,830 million (including the sales transaction amount of Changsha Meixi Lake International New City Project, Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Project, Ningbo Life Science City Project, Jiashan • Intelligence and Science City Project, Zhengzhou Erqi District Mazhai New City Project and Wenzhou Aojiang International New City Project, if any) with the accumulative contracted sales gross floor area of approximately 5,415,408.38 square meters.

In addition, as at 30 April 2021, the Group recorded a subscribed (but not contracted) property sales amount of RMB6,339.33 million.

Note: The contracted sales amounts disclosed above are exclusive of property rental income of the Group in April 2021 or for the four months ended 30 April 2021.