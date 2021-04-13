Log in
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

China Keli Announces Completion of Share Sales by Control Block Holders

04/13/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's earlier announcements dated December 2, 2020 and January 18, 2021, Madam Sou Wa Wong and Mr. Lou Meng Cheong have completed their sales of 35,440,000 and 22,560,000 shares of the Company to Mr. Sean Leigh Webster and Ms. Yee Man Cheung respectively.

Mr. Webster and Ms. Cheung now hold 39.1969% and 24.5916% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company respectively. The acquisitions of the shares by Mr. Webster and Ms. Cheung do not, by definition, constitute a "take-over bid" set forth in Multilateral Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Insider Bids on the basis that none of the sellers and purchasers are resident in Canada.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80366


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,98 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net Debt 2020 0,73 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,26 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tsz Fung Lo CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Sou Wa Wong Chairman
George G. Dorin Independent Director
Alan Chan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.0.00%2
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.86%112 938
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.81%88 135
NIDEC CORPORATION6.43%74 895
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.60%55 950
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.48%55 167
