China Keli Announces Completion of Share Sales by Control Block Holders

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's earlier announcements dated December 2, 2020 and January 18, 2021, Madam Sou Wa Wong and Mr. Lou Meng Cheong have completed their sales of 35,440,000 and 22,560,000 shares of the Company to Mr. Sean Leigh Webster and Ms. Yee Man Cheung respectively.

Mr. Webster and Ms. Cheung now hold 39.1969% and 24.5916% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company respectively. The acquisitions of the shares by Mr. Webster and Ms. Cheung do not, by definition, constitute a "take-over bid" set forth in Multilateral Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Insider Bids on the basis that none of the sellers and purchasers are resident in Canada.

