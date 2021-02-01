Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  China Keli Electric Company Ltd.    ZKL.H   CA1689301051

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

(ZKL.H)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. Announces Appointment of Alan Chan as Director and Resumption of Trading on NEX

02/01/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that further to the revocation of the cease trade order against the Company (the "CTO"), Alan Chan has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Chan was originally nominated for election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting held on December 30, 2020, but was not elected at the meeting pending the revocation of the CTO.

The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the revocation of the CTO, common shares of the Company have resumed trading on the NEX under the ticker symbol ZKL.H on January 27, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73336


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.
05:05pChina Keli Electric Company Ltd. Announces Appointment of Alan Chan as Direct..
NE
01/26CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZKL.H
AQ
01/18China Keli Electric Company Ltd. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
NE
01/05China Keli Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Management Change
NE
2020China Keli Announces Bridge Loan and Proposed Sale of Shares by Control Block..
NE
2019China Keli Announces Further Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of Shareho..
NE
2019China Keli Announces FY 2018 Results with Revenue Increase of 2.6% and Loss E..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,98 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
Net Debt 2020 0,73 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,95 M 7,75 M 7,73 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Keli Electric Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tsz Fung Lo CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Sou Wa Wong Chairman
George G. Dorin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.0.00%8
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.55%130 040
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE2.24%78 603
NIDEC CORPORATION9.36%77 481
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.27%47 568
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.03%47 115