  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Kepei Education Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1890   KYG2122A1094

CHINA KEPEI EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(1890)
China Kepei Education : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT AND BUSINESS UPDATE

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Kepei Education Group Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 314 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 775 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2021 73,8 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,45x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 7 296 M 1 124 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 751
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart CHINA KEPEI EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Kepei Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA KEPEI EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,23 CNY
Average target price 6,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 99,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nian Qiao Ye Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Li CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & DGM
Xiang Wei Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ming Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Fei-Qi Deng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA KEPEI EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-28.33%1 003
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.91%4 238
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-91.05%4 127
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-87.30%4 046
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.84%3 980
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.1.24%2 868