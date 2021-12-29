Re: - Form 6-K

|
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited
CIK No: 0001775085
Dear Sir or Madam:
We have read Form 6-K dated December 29, 2021 of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.
We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.
/s/ Friedman LLP
New York, New York
