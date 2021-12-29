Log in
    CLEU   KYG2161Y1098

CHINA LIBERAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CLEU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Re: - Form 6-K

12/29/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Re:

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

CIK No: 0001775085

Dear Sir or Madam:

We have read Form 6-K dated December 29, 2021 of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm.

We have no basis to agree or disagree with any other statements of the Registrant contained in Form 6-K.

/s/ Friedman LLP

New York, New York

Disclaimer

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,02 M - -
Net income 2020 1,21 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart CHINA LIBERAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIBERAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ngai Ngai Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Huai Zhuang Chief Financial Officer
H. David Sherman Independent Director
Ngo Yin Tsang Independent Director
Joseph J. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIBERAL EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-66.58%16
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.41%3 860
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-89.13%3 428
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-8.25%3 385
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-94.67%2 457
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-17.72%2 185