China Life Insurance : To announce that the TWSE has approved the delisting of the Company's listed shares on December 30, 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/02 2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)The Company will do shares swap with China Development Financial Holding Corp. (hereinafter��CDF��) and become a 100% owned subsidiary of CDF. The share swap agreement was respectively approved by both Companies�� extraordinary general shareholders��meeting on October 1, 2021 and by Financial Supervisory Commission official letter No. 1100228449 dated November 16, 2021. Both parties agreed to set the record date of share swap on December 30, 2021. (2)The Company submitted the application for delisting to the TWSE in accordance with relevant regulations and the application was approved by the TWSE official letter No.11018063972 dated December 1, 2021. (3)Relevant dates are as follows: (i)Last trading date:2021/12/17 (ii)Suspension of trade period:2021/12/20-2021/12/30 (iii)Last book closure date:2021/12/21 (iv) Book closure period:2021/12/22-2021/12/30 (v)Share swap record date:2021/12/30 (vi)Delisting date:2021/12/30 (4)Code and symbol of the delisted stocks: (i)Industry:Financial and Insurance (ii)Code:2823 (iii)Symbol:CHINA LIFE (5)Shareholder services agent: (i)Comapny Name�GKGI Secruities Stock Administration (ii)Address:5/F, No. 2 Chung Ching South Road, Section 1, Taipei, Taiwan, ROC (iii)Phone number:02-23892999 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the Company's shares that are currently under a pledge or the court's seizure, the shares will continue to be under the pledge or the court's seizure after the conversion into CDF preferred shares. If the shares are currently used as securities for loans, the shares will be transferred to the customer's account instead of the designated security account of financial institutions after the conversion into CDF preferred shares. Financial institutions should notify their respective customers regarding collateral maintenance matters.