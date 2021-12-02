Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2823   TW0002823002

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2823)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Life Insurance : To announce that the TWSE has approved the delisting of the Company's listed shares on December 30, 2021.

12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/02 Time of announcement 20:19:01
Subject 
 To announce that the TWSE has approved the
delisting of the Company's listed shares on
December 30, 2021.
Date of events 2021/12/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/02
2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The Company will do shares swap with China Development Financial
Holding Corp. (hereinafter��CDF��) and become a 100% owned subsidiary of
CDF. The share swap agreement was respectively approved by both Companies��
extraordinary general shareholders��meeting on October 1, 2021 and by
Financial Supervisory Commission official letter No. 1100228449 dated
November 16, 2021. Both parties agreed to set the record date of share swap
on December 30, 2021.
(2)The Company submitted the application for delisting to the TWSE in
accordance with relevant regulations and the application was approved by
the TWSE official letter No.11018063972 dated December 1, 2021.
(3)Relevant dates are as follows:
   (i)Last trading date:2021/12/17
   (ii)Suspension of trade period:2021/12/20-2021/12/30
   (iii)Last book closure date:2021/12/21
   (iv) Book closure period:2021/12/22-2021/12/30
   (v)Share swap record date:2021/12/30
   (vi)Delisting date:2021/12/30
(4)Code and symbol of the delisted stocks:
   (i)Industry:Financial and Insurance
   (ii)Code:2823
   (iii)Symbol:CHINA LIFE
(5)Shareholder services agent:
   (i)Comapny Name�GKGI Secruities Stock Administration
   (ii)Address:5/F, No. 2 Chung Ching South Road, Section 1, Taipei,
               Taiwan, ROC
   (iii)Phone number:02-23892999
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the Company's shares that
are currently under a pledge or the court's seizure, the shares will continue
to be under the pledge or the court's seizure after the conversion into CDF
preferred shares. If the shares are currently used as securities for loans,
the shares will be transferred to the customer's account instead of the
designated security account of financial institutions after the conversion
into CDF preferred shares. Financial institutions should notify their
respective customers regarding collateral maintenance matters.

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
07:31aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : To announce that the TWSE has approved the delisting of the Company..
PU
11/30China Clamps Down on Insurance Companies’ ‘Disorderly’ Expansion
MT
11/30Huarong’s Investors Form $2.3 Billion Private Equity Firm
MT
11/25China Life Acquires 7.3% Stake in Bad Debt Manager Huarong
MT
11/25China Orders Insurers to Correct Fund Management Issues by Year-End
MT
11/21CITIC Set to Become Huarong’s Largest Shareholder
MT
11/17China's embattled Huarong secures $6.5 billion investment
RE
11/17Allianz Wins Nod For Buyout of Remaining Stake in Chinese Life Insurance JV
MT
11/17Huarong to Raise $6.6 Billion From State-Owned Investors
MT
11/17Chinese Bad-Debt Manager Huarong to Raise Over $6 Billion From State-Owned Investors
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 281 B 10 124 M 10 124 M
Net income 2021 18 617 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 150 B 5 433 M 5 420 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 377
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephanie Hwang General Manager & Director
Hsueh Ping Hsieh Head-Finance
Ming Yang Wang Chairman
Wei Ta Pan Independent Director
Wen Yan Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.43.12%5 433
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-42.89%133 857
AIA GROUP LIMITED-13.26%127 607
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-24.21%108 290
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-28.93%37 385
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.74.35%33 477