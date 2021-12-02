China Life Insurance : To announce that the TWSE has approved the delisting of the Company's listed shares on December 30, 2021.
12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/02
Time of announcement
20:19:01
Subject
To announce that the TWSE has approved the
delisting of the Company's listed shares on
December 30, 2021.
Date of events
2021/12/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/02
2.Company name:China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)The Company will do shares swap with China Development Financial
Holding Corp. (hereinafter��CDF��) and become a 100% owned subsidiary of
CDF. The share swap agreement was respectively approved by both Companies��
extraordinary general shareholders��meeting on October 1, 2021 and by
Financial Supervisory Commission official letter No. 1100228449 dated
November 16, 2021. Both parties agreed to set the record date of share swap
on December 30, 2021.
(2)The Company submitted the application for delisting to the TWSE in
accordance with relevant regulations and the application was approved by
the TWSE official letter No.11018063972 dated December 1, 2021.
(3)Relevant dates are as follows:
(i)Last trading date:2021/12/17
(ii)Suspension of trade period:2021/12/20-2021/12/30
(iii)Last book closure date:2021/12/21
(iv) Book closure period:2021/12/22-2021/12/30
(v)Share swap record date:2021/12/30
(vi)Delisting date:2021/12/30
(4)Code and symbol of the delisted stocks:
(i)Industry:Financial and Insurance
(ii)Code:2823
(iii)Symbol:CHINA LIFE
(5)Shareholder services agent:
(i)Comapny Name�GKGI Secruities Stock Administration
(ii)Address:5/F, No. 2 Chung Ching South Road, Section 1, Taipei,
Taiwan, ROC
(iii)Phone number:02-23892999
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:For the Company's shares that
are currently under a pledge or the court's seizure, the shares will continue
to be under the pledge or the court's seizure after the conversion into CDF
preferred shares. If the shares are currently used as securities for loans,
the shares will be transferred to the customer's account instead of the
designated security account of financial institutions after the conversion
into CDF preferred shares. Financial institutions should notify their
respective customers regarding collateral maintenance matters.
China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.