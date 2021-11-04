Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2823   TW0002823002

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2823)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Life announces that the financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 have been submitted to the Board.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:13:52
Subject 
 China Life announces that the financial statements
for the first nine months of 2021 have been submitted to
the Board.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):227,361,512
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):not applicable to life insurance companies
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):28,101,141
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):28,113,139
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):25,936,661
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):25,936,661
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.27
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,262,736,568
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,096,918,697
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):165,817,871
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The abovementioned financial statements were prepared in accordance with
Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance
Enterprises.

Disclaimer

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 281 B 10 080 M 10 080 M
Net income 2021 18 617 M 668 M 668 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 142 B 5 105 M 5 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 324
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 28,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephanie Hwang General Manager & Director
Hsueh Ping Hsieh Head-Finance
Ming Yang Wang Chairman
Wei Ta Pan Independent Director
Wen Yan Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD.35.39%5 105
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-41.32%136 909
AIA GROUP LIMITED-9.42%133 377
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-20.70%108 405
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.85%38 537
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.71.06%32 618