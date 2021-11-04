China Life announces that the financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 have been submitted to the Board.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/04 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/04 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):227,361,512 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):not applicable to life insurance companies 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):28,101,141 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):28,113,139 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):25,936,661 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):25,936,661 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):5.27 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,262,736,568 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2,096,918,697 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):165,817,871 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The abovementioned financial statements were prepared in accordance with Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises.