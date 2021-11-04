China Life announces that the financial statements for the first nine months of 2021 have been submitted to the Board.

|
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):227,361,512
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):not applicable to life insurance companies
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):28,101,141
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):28,113,139
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):25,936,661
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):25,936,661
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.27
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,262,736,568
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,096,918,697
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):165,817,871
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The abovementioned financial statements were prepared in accordance with
Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance
Enterprises.